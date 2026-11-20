With six teams on a bye, we really needed more guys to come back in Week 11. Early reports suggest that may be the case. The big question, especially for guys who have been out for a while, is whether they will come back 100% to their former role. There are two lines of thought when it comes to guys who have been out for a while. One, they have fresh legs. Two, they need to shake the rust off or work their way back. On Thursday, we saw what looked like fresh legs as David Montgomery had his best rushing game of the season in his return. Hopefully we see more performances like that the rest of the weekend.

Kenneth Walker ruled out

The Chiefs are huge favorites against the Cardinals and play the Bills on Thanksgiving, so it makes sense to give Walker another week. Emmett Johnson is once again a must-start running back and my number two running back overall in full PPR leagues.

Brock Bowers was present at practice on Thursday

We don't think this was a full practice, but it is fantastic news that he was there at all after leaving Week 10 with an ankle injury. We are projecting Bowers to play this week, which of course makes him a must-start tight end. You may want to pick up Michael Mayer just in case, as Mayer would be a borderline top 12 tight end if Bowers is ultimately unable to go.

Baker Mayfield returned to practice on Thursday

Mayfield missed Wednesday but got a limited session in on Thursday. While the vibe early in the week was negative, we're now prepared to project Mayfield as in on Sunday. That doesn't mean we want to start him. What it does mean is that Bucky Irving is a must-start RB1, and Emeka Egbuka is an upside WR3. Still, if you picked up Jalon Daniels in a Superflex league, you should hold him just in case.

DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks trending towards return

Smith and Wicks were both at practice on Wednesday and Smith sounds like someone who will play. If he does, he's the only Eagles wide receiver we want to start, and he'll be ranked as a WR2. If Smith needs one more week, then Makai Lemon is in play as a borderline WR2 in full PPR. Joe Milton is still expected to start at quarterback, so we won't get too excited about anyone in this passing game. For what it's worth, we like Dallas Goedert more without Smith than with him, but he's a top 12 tight end either way.

Darren Waller and Tommy Tremble both questionable

Waller and Tremble both got limited sessions in on Thursday and Friday. Since Week 8, Bryce Young has thrown 34.7% of his passes to tight ends, so either of these could be used in a pinch. We'll view Waller as a borderline top-12 tight end if he is active. If Waller is out, then Tremble is a high-end TE2. If either misses, it could be a boost to Jalen Coker, who has seen his target share shrink as the tight ends got more involved. Jonathon Brooks is also questionable, but we don't expect him to have a meaningful role even if he's active.

Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman questionable

The biggest impact here is a big blow to Germie Bernard, who falls outside of the top 40 receivers. We are ranking Wilson as a low-end WR3 and DK Metcalf as a borderline WR2. If the Steelers have success running the ball against Philadelphia, it may turn out that you do not want to start any of the Steelers' pass catchers. We would like to see Pittman do something positive before we even think about putting him in our lineup.

Jordan Addison out, T.J. Hockenson and Jauan Jennings back

Addison had surgery on his thumb. He won't go on IR, but he definitely won't play this week. That could make Jennings more interesting in a revenge game, but Jennings has shown nothing this year that would make you want to trust him. With Hockenson back, we will rank him as a top 12 tight end. This is a small boost for Kirk Cousins, who is a low-floor streamer.

Geno Smith attempting to play, Omar Cooper and Isaiah Williams out

I am not sure Smith will get in a full session this week but he has said he plans to play through his ankle injury. We don't really want to start him, but would much rather start Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall if he plays. Adonai Mitchell is also a good boom/bust WR3 assuming Smith plays. Mitchell gets a boost with the decrease. If Cade Klubnik has to start, we will downgrade the entire Jets offense.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt practicing in full

We are expecting Croskey-Merritt to return on Monday night but we have no idea how touches will be distributed between him, Rachaad White, and Austin Ekeler. Unless you are in a truly desperate situation, we would like to avoid all three. If you must, we are ranking them White, Crockey-Merritt, and Ekeler in that order. The first two are high-end flexes while Ekeler is only for the most desperate of managers.

Dalton Kincaid doubtful

The tight end position looks even more like a disaster with Kincaid likely out. Dawson Knox could be a deep steamer at the position, but we don't have much faith in him, especially since the Bills are huge favorites and may not throw many passes. This could be a small boost in targets for Khalil Shakir, who is a low-end WR3.

Josh Johnson preparing to start for Carson Beck

The Arizona Cardinals nightmare continues. While it is never a good thing to start your fourth different QB, I am not sure there will be a huge drop-off from what Beck was going to give us. You can be as nervous as you want about Trey McBride; there's no sitting him. We don't really want to start anyone else from this offense but Zonovan Knight is our favorite flex if you are absolutely desperate.

Mike Evans trending towards questionable

The 49ers have a huge game this week against the Vikings, so it wouldn't be surprising if Evans pushes to play. How much he plays is another question altogether. I think the safest way to view Evans is as an upside WR3 if he gives it ago. We would be much less interested in starting Keenan Allen and Deebo Samuel if Evans returns. What's worse is this is a Sunday night game, so you'll need a backup plan if you are waiting out any of these guys.

Ladd McConkey limited

McConkey has a chance to play this week but we aren't sure if we want him to. He's been terribly frustrating for Fantasy managers and will probably rank as an upside WR3 if he's active. Tre Harris is a Wr3 without McConkey but we would have a hard time starting him if the team's WR1 returns.