In Week 11, several players jumped on the Fantasy Football radar. This could be the start of something special for some of these players, and you'll want to get well ahead of your Week 12 Fantasy Football waiver wire by putting these players on your radar. For more on every player we discuss below, you'll want to make sure to check out Jamey Eisenberg's in-depth waiver wire column on Monday afternoon.

Tucker has flashed with the Buccaneers during his short career in Tampa but he has been buried on the depth chart behind Bucky Irving and Rachaad White. With Irving still unable to suit up on gameday, Tucker has taken a considerably larger role in the backfield. In Week 11, Tucker broke out with 106 rushing yards on 19 carries. He had two rushing touchdowns including a long 40-plus explosive touchdown run. Tucker also added two receptions for 34 yards and caught a touchdown. A three touchdown performance should lock in some kind of role even once Irving returns to the lineup. However, for as long as Irving is out, it's clear the Buccaneers have turned to Tucker as their lead back over White. In an offense this potent -- one of Fantasy's highest scoring and most consistent -- that's a valuable every-week Fantasy starter. Once Irving comes back, he'll be relegated to a desperation FLEX. Enjoy it while it lasts.

With Marvin Harrison ruled out for Week 11, Wilson was expected to take over as the defacto first read in the passing game. No one could've expected these kind of numbers, however. Wilson went off for a career-high 170 receiving yards on 13 receptions. He was targeted a whopping 15 times. Now let's establish the context. The Cardinals were trailing in this game by multiple scores for almost the entire game. They were throwing early and often. Not every game will feature this kind of volume for Wilson, but it's clear Arizona is a more consistent dropback passing team when Jacoby Brissett is at quarterback. The expectation is that Harrison may miss another week after undergoing surgery for appendicitis. This is not guaranteed. For as long as Harrison is out, Wilson should serve as a locked-in WR2 with obvious weekly upside.

Keon Coleman was made a surprise healthy inactive by the Bills for Week 11. Later, we found out this was due to disciplinary reasons. Coleman's role in the offense moving forward remains uncertain, but his absence allowed for Shavers to break out in week 11. Shavers caught four passes for 90 yards and a touchdown on five targets in a wild shootout. His production moving forward should be hard to predict and uncertain. He is best left on waiver wires.

Wilson was less of a breakout and more of an immediate waiver wire alert after Josh Jacobs got injured during Green Bay's Week 11 win over the Giants. Jacobs got hurt early, tried to return and then left the game for good. Wilson finished with 11 carries for 40 yards and a rushing touchdown. He also added a reception for nine yards on his lone target. More importantly, Wilson operated in a workhorse role once Jacobs left the game. If Jacobs is forced to miss any time, Wilson could immediately operated as a borderline RB1 in Fantasy lineups.

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, Giants

Fans of the Giants are left pondering why this move didn't happen sooner, but Hodgins immediately resumed his role as the lead possession receiver for New York in Week 12 with Darius Slayton sidelined. Hodgins had a run with the Giants back in 2022 and knows the offensive system inside out. He immediately operated in a starter role. If Slayton is forced to miss more time, Hodgins could operated as a back-end WR3/FLEX.

Tuten finally cashed in on his rookie promise with a big Week 11. Tuten racked up 74 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored a touchdown in the red zone. More importantly, he operated as a 1B to Travis Etienne's 1A in the Jaguars backfield. Tuten could have some back-end RB2 upside running behind a rush scheme that has found success under head coach Liam Coen.

Legette continues to operate as Bryce Young's donwfield threat with four receptions for 83 yards and a highlight-reel touchdown. What's more important is that he racked up eight targets in this game. Legette's volume and TD upside make him a back-end WR3 option.

Devin Singletary, RB, Giants

Singletary is operating as the 1B in the Giants backfield but for Fantasy Football purposes he might as well be the 1A. Singletary is the preferred option in the red zone and he is cashing in on his red zone opportunities. Singletary scored two touchdowns in Week 11 for the Giants in addition to 47 total yards.