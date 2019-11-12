Play

Fantasy Football Week 11 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run

Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player

10

12

14

Chase Edmonds, ARI

X

X

X

Darrell Henderson, LAR

X

X

X

Kerryon Johnson, DET

X

X

X

Ty Johnson, DET

X

X

X

Chris Thompson, WAS

X

X

X

Mark Walton, MIA

X

X

X

Tarik Cohen, CHI

X

X


LeSean McCoy, KC

X

X


Kalen Ballage, MIA

X



Peyton Barber, TB

X



Frank Gore, BUF

X



J.D. McKissic, DET

X



Wide receivers

Player

10

12

14

Robby Anderson, NYJ

X

X

X

Antonio Brown, FA

X

X

X

Corey Davis, TEN

X

X

X

Ted Ginn, NO

X

X

X

Marquise Goodwin, SF

X

X

X

DeSean Jackson, PHI

X

X

X

Sterling Shepard, NYG

X

X

X

Kenny Stills, HOU

X

X

X

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB

X

X

X

Danny Amendola, DET

X

X


Phillip Dorsett, NE

X

X


Josh Gordon, SEA

X

X


Brandin Cooks, LAR

X



Larry Fitzgerald, ARI

X



Mecole Hardman, KC

X



Zach Pascal, IND

X



Auden Tate, CIN

X



Tight ends

Player

10

12

14

Chris Herndon, NYJ

X

X

X

T.J. Hockenson, DET

X

X

X

Kyle Rudolph, MIN

X

X

X

Jonnu Smith, TEN

X

X

X

Delanie Walker, TEN

X

X

X

Jason Witten, DAL

X

X

X

Noah Fant, DEN

X

X


Jimmy Graham, GB

X

X


Mike Gesicki, MIA

X



O.J. Howard, TB

X



Quarterbacks

Player

10

12

14

Kyle Allen, CAR

X

X

X

Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA

X

X

X

Brian Hoyer, IND

X

X

X

Baker Mayfield, CLE

X

X

X

Gardner Minshew, JAC

X

X

X

Mason Rudolph, PIT

X

X

X

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

X

X

X

Jared Goff, LAR

X

X


Daniel Jones, NYG

X

X


