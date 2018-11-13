Fantasy Football: Week 11 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

What is the Cut List?

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list.

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team Cameron Brate, TB X X X Vernon Davis, WAS X X X Chris Herndon, NYJ X X

Benjamin Watson, NO X X

Jared Cook, OAK X



Jordan Reed, WAS X



C.J. Uzomah, CIN X





Quarterbacks

