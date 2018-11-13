Fantasy Football: Week 11 Cut List rankings to help you prepare for waiver-wire adds

Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

What is the Cut List? 

The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by how deep of leagues a player is cut-able in. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. Players owned in less than 20 percent of CBS Sports leagues are typically not included on the list. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy owners should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Javorius Allen, BALXXX
LeGarrette Blount, DETXXX
Corey Clement, PHIXXX
Devonta Freeman, ATLXXX
Nyheim Hines, INDXXX
Carlos Hyde, JACXXX
Marshawn Lynch, OAKXXX
Wendell Smallwood, PHIX

Wide receivers

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Nelson Agholor, PHIXXX
Robby Anderson, NYJXXX
Kelvin Benjamin, BUFXXX
Randall Cobb, GBXXX
Keelan Cole, JACXXX
Jamison Crowder, WASXXX
Quincy Enunwa, NYJXXX
Taylor Gabriel, CHIXXX
Chris Hogan, NEXXX
Jordy Nelson, OAKXXX
DeVante Parker, MIAXXX
Willie Snead, BALXXX
Kenny Stills, MIAXXX
Michael Crabtree, BALXX
Mohamed Sanu, ATLXX
Mike Williams, LACXX
Marquise Goodwin, SFXX
Doug Baldwin, SEAX

Tight ends

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Cameron Brate, TBXXX
Vernon Davis, WASXXX
Chris Herndon, NYJXX
Benjamin Watson, NOXX
Jared Cook, OAKX

Jordan Reed, WASX

C.J. Uzomah, CINX

Quarterbacks

Player 10-team 12-team 14+team
Derek Carr, OAKXXX
Andy Dalton, CINXXX
Joe Flacco, BALXXX
Case Keenum, DENXXX
Alex Smith, WASXXX
Jameis Winston, TBXXX
Blake Bortles, JACXX
Matthew Stafford, DETX

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 11? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top five this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories