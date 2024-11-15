There are several reasons to like Jameson Williams heading into Week 11 against Jacksonville. And I'm expecting Williams to have a big game, which is why he'll be in a lot of my DFS lineups this week.



Let's start with the matchup, which is fantastic. The Jaguars are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 14.7 PPR points against Jacksonville this season.



This should be a game where Jared Goff leans on Williams since Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is out. And more targets would be great for Williams, especially if he just gets at least four.



He has four games with at least four targets, and he scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three of them. It just happens that all three of those outings were his only three games in Detroit against the Rams in Week 1, Tampa Bay in Week 2, and Seattle in Week 4.



Matchup, opportunity, and stadium all favor Williams this week. So does his price, which is $5,800 on DraftKings and $6,300 on FanDuel. I'm going to use Williams in a lot of my lineups in Week 11.



For more of my DFS plays for Week 11, click on this link to SportsLine. And good luck to your DFS lineups for this week.