Fantasy Football Week 11 Early Waiver Wire: Can Darius Slayton be a late-season breakout star?

One of the most difficult things about trying to figure out how to approach the waiver wire in Fantasy is knowing who is worth your time coming off a big game. We've all been burned by one-week wonders, those guys who go off for a big game only to disappear the following week. Darius Slayton burned us just two weeks ago, catching two touchdowns in Week 8 only to follow it up with a one-catch, 6-yard showing in Week 9. Is he about to disappoint us again coming off a huge Week 10?

I don't think so. For one thing, Slayton's big Week 8 was all about the touchdowns, as he scored on both of his catches. That's never going to be a sustainable way to succeed in Fantasy, especially when you play on a team like the Giants that isn't going to wind up in the end zone too often. What was different about his performance in Week 10 is that Slayton would have had a fantastic game even if he didn't score two touchdowns, as he hauled in 10 passes for 121 yards to go along with his scores.

Slayton got legitimate No. 1 receiver usage Sunday, as Daniel Jones targeted him 14 times on his 40 pass attempts — no other receiver had more than Golden Tate's eight. However, despite the big workload, Slayton continued to see a healthy amount of downfield work, racking up 142 air yards for an average depth of target of 10.1 yards per pass. That's down from his season aDOT of 14.8, but the 142 air yards still represented his highest total of the season, so the increased focus from Jones didn't just come in the form of low-value targets.

Slayton, a rookie, was just a fifth-round pick, so you'd be forgiven for being skeptical that this might be real. However, it's fair to wonder if he might have been held back as a prospect by Auburn's offense in his time there. He has good size to go along with elite speed, and he was the team's top receiver, leading them in yards and ranking second in catches in 2018. The Giants are no strangers to the late-round breakout wide receiver, of course, and Slayton's performance Sunday might be a sign that he could be the next generation.

Obviously, the absence of Shepard and Evan Engram played a part in Slayton taking on this big role, and the Jets aren't exactly the toughest matchup ever, so Slayton certainly had some things working in his favor Sunday. And, with the Giants on a bye in Week 11, there's no room for an immediate impact from Slayton.

However, Slayton has been teasing this upside all season long, and if you're looking for a receiver with the potential to be a significant contributor for the stretch run, I'd put my money on Slayton. As he and Daniel Jones continue to improve and grow together, there's the potential for this to become a very valuable duo for the Fantasy playoffs.

Here's who else you'll be targeting on waivers going into Week 11:

Week 11 Early Waiver Targets