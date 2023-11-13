A difference-making tight end is one of the most valuable assets you can have in Fantasy Football, precisely because they tend to be so hard to find. Guys who you can count on to play a legitimate role in their offense every week are incredibly rare, and the ones who do exist tend to be drafted in the first four rounds on Draft Day.

Finding one on the waiver wire? Well, that's incredibly rare, and incredibly valuable. Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid are both examples of tight ends who went from the waiver wire to your lineup every week, and I think Trey McBride is going to join them after Sunday's game.

McBride, playing with Kyler Murray for the first time since last season, was the top target in the passing game Sunday, catching eight of nine passes (28% target share) for 131 yards. It was the first 100-yard game of McBride's career, though also his second with at least 95 in the past two games.

Which is to say, this isn't just a one-week wonder situation. McBride had 10 catches for 95 yards and a touchdown in Week 8. He followed that up with just three catches for 22 yards in Week 9, but there's some important context there, as the Cardinals started rookie Clayton Tune at quarterback and had 17 net passing yards – McBride actually had a 25% target share and 38% of the team's passing yards in that game.

McBride is clearly a big part of this offense, and while Zach Ertz's return from a quad injury could spoil that – he's eligible in Week 12 – I have a hard time seeing that actually happening. Ertz was earning targets at a high rate before his injury, but was averaging just 4.3 yards per target; McBride is nearly doubling that at 8.2 Y/T. He's just a much more dynamic playmaker, and the Cardinals don't have enough of those to take that step backward.

It's not a guarantee, but I have a hard time seeing the Cardinals going back to Ertz when McBride has looked so good recently. Given his role in what is an ascending offense with Murray, McBride looks like a sure-fire top-10 TE the rest of the way, and potentially a top-six option.

If you've got him, you shouldn't have to worry about the TE position the rest of the way. That's huge.

Here's who else we'll be looking to add ahead of Week 11: