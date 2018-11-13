Fantasy Football Week 11: Experts answer big questions as the playoffs near

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Want to ask our experts a question? You could hit them up on twitter (@CBSFantasy), or email the Fantasy Football Today podcast (FantasyFootball@CBSi.com) and you'll have a chance. We love giving personalized advice when we can.

But we can't get every question. What we can do is put together some of the most pressing questions from around the Fantasy landscape and have all three give their position. Here are Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings' answers to six of the biggest questions Fantasy players are thinking about heading into Week 11 — and this week, we've got some disagreements.

1. Who are you holding through the bye?

Jamey Eisenberg: I plan to hold Elijah McGuire in the leagues where I picked him up. I'm expecting (hoping) the Jets start giving him more work since he could be a featured option in their backfield next year. He's been playing more than Isaiah Crowell the past two weeks, and now he deserves significantly more touches.

I plan to hold Elijah McGuire in the leagues where I picked him up. I'm expecting (hoping) the Jets start giving him more work since he could be a featured option in their backfield next year. He's been playing more than Isaiah Crowell the past two weeks, and now he deserves significantly more touches. Dave Richard: Aside from the obvious? I'll stick with Jarvis Landry, though I think he's a No. 3 receiver moving forward. His role is changing as the Browns lean toward using their running backs more. Same thing with David Njoku.

Aside from the obvious? I'll stick with Jarvis Landry, though I think he's a No. 3 receiver moving forward. His role is changing as the Browns lean toward using their running backs more. Same thing with David Njoku. Heath Cummings: Marquise Goodwin. Listen, if Anthony Miller is available and Goodwin is your worst player I certainly understand dropping him, but when the 49ers come back from the bye they get the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That's a week without the Chiefs or Rams wide receivers. He'll likely be top-30 and I'd rather not drop him yet.

2. Who are you cutting?

Jamey: Njoku is not someone I plan to keep. He's struggled of late with five catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns on six targets in his past three games, and I can get that type of production from a streaming tight end in one week with the right guy.

Njoku is not someone I plan to keep. He's struggled of late with five catches for 71 yards and no touchdowns on six targets in his past three games, and I can get that type of production from a streaming tight end in one week with the right guy. Dave: Goodwin's gotta go. Really, he should have been gone since Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. Doug Baldwin also isn't on bye, but he might as well be. Cutski.

Goodwin's gotta go. Really, he should have been gone since Jimmy Garoppolo got hurt. Doug Baldwin also isn't on bye, but he might as well be. Cutski. Heath: The Dolphins running backs. This isn't a spite-drop situation. I may end up holding them. But Josh Adams and Rashaad Penny are both running backs I'd rather have on my bench this week just in case they get the usage they need to truly pop.

3. Who is your top priority on waivers in Week 11?

Jamey: I've been talking about Josh Adams in our waiver wire column for the past two weeks, and I'm excited that Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he plans to give him more work. Adams has earned it, and Fantasy owners will hopefully reap the benefits in the near future.

I've been talking about Josh Adams in our waiver wire column for the past two weeks, and I'm excited that Eagles coach Doug Pederson said he plans to give him more work. Adams has earned it, and Fantasy owners will hopefully reap the benefits in the near future. Dave: The Cardinals DST goes up against the Raiders, so they'll be a priority. Adams and Rashaad Penny have late-season hero potential, so I'll go after them pretty hard. If I need a quarterback then Marcus Mariota and Eli Manning will be on my list.

The Cardinals DST goes up against the Raiders, so they'll be a priority. Adams and Rashaad Penny have late-season hero potential, so I'll go after them pretty hard. If I need a quarterback then Marcus Mariota and Eli Manning will be on my list. Heath: This time of year it really depends on what I need. Anthony Miller and Adams are my clear top two unless I have a stacked bench and just need a streamer. Eli Manning is by far my favorite QB streamer and the Cardinals are the top priority on defense.

4. Is there a potential league-winning stash left?

Jamey: See above.

See above. Dave: Adams and Penny fit this bill for sure. Both teams like to use multiple running backs but both coaches have leaned heavily on one running back in the past and could do it again if either youngster proves themselves worthy. Adams is ahead because his competition for playing time is weaker than Penny's. Funny how one of these guys was an undrafted rookie and the other was a reach as a first-round pick, yet here they both are in the same boat.

Adams and Penny fit this bill for sure. Both teams like to use multiple running backs but both coaches have leaned heavily on one running back in the past and could do it again if either youngster proves themselves worthy. Adams is ahead because his competition for playing time is weaker than Penny's. Funny how one of these guys was an undrafted rookie and the other was a reach as a first-round pick, yet here they both are in the same boat. Heath: Adams could be if Doug Pederson decides to feature him this week. So could Penny. Both of these running backs have the talent, it's just a matter of getting the opportunity. Right now they're in three-headed monster situations but we've gotten comments from both of their coaches that make it sound like they could get more work.

5. Is Rashaad Penny for real?

Jamey: I wish he were, but I'm afraid of the dreaded three-headed backfield for Seattle moving forward. Chris Carson and Mike Davis deserve touches, and Penny will likely need another injury to build off his standout performance in Week 10 against the Rams when Carson was out.

I wish he were, but I'm afraid of the dreaded three-headed backfield for Seattle moving forward. Chris Carson and Mike Davis deserve touches, and Penny will likely need another injury to build off his standout performance in Week 10 against the Rams when Carson was out. Dave: Not as much as the Seahawks running game is for real. The O-line is doing a great job and it's making anyone who runs the ball look good. If Chris Carson can't stay healthy, Penny will have a path to a big finish.

Not as much as the Seahawks running game is for real. The O-line is doing a great job and it's making anyone who runs the ball look good. If Chris Carson can't stay healthy, Penny will have a path to a big finish. Heath: I think his talent is for real and this week it looked like he finally figured out the importance of running with force. It probably helped that he's been able to watch two less talented backs have success this season. The next question is whether Pete Carroll is ready to feature Penny. We may have to wait for Seattle to fall out of the playoff race for that to happen.

6. What are your expectations for Aaron Jones rest of season?

Jamey: He was awesome (thankfully) against the Dolphins as our Start of the Week, and I hope Packers coach Mike McCarthy continues to give him at least 15 touches a week. If that happens, he'll be at least a top-20 running back, regardless of format, for the rest of the season. If McCarthy gives him more work, however, then he's got potential to be a top-10 option.

He was awesome (thankfully) against the Dolphins as our Start of the Week, and I hope Packers coach Mike McCarthy continues to give him at least 15 touches a week. If that happens, he'll be at least a top-20 running back, regardless of format, for the rest of the season. If McCarthy gives him more work, however, then he's got potential to be a top-10 option. Dave: The Packers know what they have in him at this point, so there's no going back to splitting the workload 50-50 with someone else. He's a must-start top-20 Fantasy running back.

The Packers know what they have in him at this point, so there's no going back to splitting the workload 50-50 with someone else. He's a must-start top-20 Fantasy running back. Heath: I expect he'll be a borderline top-12 back rest of season. He's phenomenally efficient as a running back and Aaron Rodgers is enough to keep teams from stacking the box. I was very encouraged by his usage in the passing game as well. I'd rather have him than Leonard Fournette.

So who should you sit and start? And what shocking QB could win you Week 11? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy football rankings for every single position, and see which shocking QB finishes in the top five this week, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.