Fantasy Football Week 11: For contrarian DFS plays for Week 11, start with the Lions

Everybody's scared of the Lions in Week 11. Or maybe they're scared of the Panthers defense. Either way, what they should be scared of is what happens if this game turns into the shootout Vegas says it could.

It has an over/under of 49.5, which used to be inspiring to people before Sean McVay and Patrick Mahomes happened. Now it's just the fourth-highest of the slate, though 4it's being treated like it's lower than that. Cam Newton is my favorite quarterback on the slate. Greg Olsen, my second-favorite tight end. I'll have plenty of Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore. But I'll also have plenty of the contrarian side of this game.

As always, I'm using ownership projections from @UFCollective. You can get their full projected ownership here.

View Profile Matthew Stafford DET • QB • 9 Projected FD Ownership .87% Projected DK Ownership .88%

In the past two weeks the Panthers have given up 75 Fantasy points to Ryan Fitzpatrick and Ben Roethlisberger. They've allowed at least 21 to four straight signal callers and five of their last six. I know Matthew Stafford is missing Golden Tate and Marvin Jones, but I just can't get away from him at home, against this type of matchup, when his projected ownership is below one percent.

I'm also going to have a big chunk of Kenny Golladay and Kerryon Johnson in my lineups this week, as well as some Theo RIddick and Luke Willson. Riddick is one the best punt plays at running back in a week that's very short on them.

View Profile Phillip Lindsay DEN • RB • 30 Projected FD Ownership 1.83% Projected DK Ownership 1.97%

While I do love Johnson, how can you go away from the <em>Start of the Week</em> at under two percent ownership? Remember when this happened with Adrian Peterson a couple of weeks ago? I assume people are worried about Royce Freeman coming back this week; I'm not. Lindsay has scored double-digit points in each of the last three games he's played with Freeman on the field. He's the most dynamic Broncos back no matter who is healthy.

View Profile Dede Westbrook JAC • WR • 12 Projected FD Ownership 1.26% Projected DK Ownership 1.23%

My favorite low-owned receivers are Moore and Funchess but we've talked enough about that game. If you're truly building contrarian lineups there needs to come point where you feel a bit uncomfortable. This is that point for me. Westbrook did see double-digit targets last week. He's also scored in two of his last four games. He's also dirt cheap. But just to be clear, this is a tournament-only play with almost no floor. Westbrook could make someone a million dollars this week; he could also score four Fantasy points.

View Profile Jared Cook OAK • TE • 87 Projected FD Ownership 3.41% Projected DK Ownership 3.43%

In cash games I can't imagine playing anyone but Zach Ertz at tight end. There's an enormous chasm between him and the field. But that doesn't mean there aren't any tournament options. Jared Cook is essentially the No. 1 receiver on the Raiders and no one wants to play him. He's similar to Westbrook in that he has big target upside and almost no floor. Don't touch him in cash, but don't be surprised if he goes off.

