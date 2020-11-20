Watch Now: FFT: Week 11 Starts and Sits ( 42:37 )

Thursday's Cardinals-Seahawks had a ton of big names going, and most of them gave you the production you were expecting. The exceptions were pretty big ones, though. Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson weren't terrible, but you were surely looking for more than 24.3 and 24.1 points from them -- that's how high they've set the bar. But the biggest disappointment, surely, was DeAndre Hopkins, who followed up his Week 10 heroics with just five catches for 51 yards.

You weren't put in a terrible position if you had exposure to Thursday night, but you always want to get the week off to as good a start as possible so you can breathe easy for the next few nights until Sunday. Now, you might have to put in a bit of extra work. The good news is, that's why this newsletter is here. All of our Week 11 preview content is here and ready for you to dive into to make sure you've got the best lineup possible.

TNF Recap: Seahawks 28, Cardinals 21

This wasn't quite the offensive shootout we were hoping to see, but the Cardinals and Seahawks did give us another game that went down to the wire.

Injuries: Kyler Murray (shoulder) -- Murray was able to play through it, but a first-half shoulder injury sure looked like it was causing him some problems, and might explain why he ran the ball just five times, his first game with fewer than 10 carries since Week 5. He has 10 days to get healthy before Week 12 against the Patriots, so it shouldn't be an issue … Greg Olsen (foot) -- Olsen has been diagnosed with a ruptured plantar fascia in his left foot. It's not clear if this injury will end Olsen's season, but it seems likely we won't see him for a little while, at least. One interesting potential effect of this could be a larger role for Will Dissly, who has 30 catches for 435 yards and six touchdowns in seven games where he has seen at least four targets in his career. In deeper leagues, he's an interesting flier for Week 12 and on.

Winner: Carlos Hyde -- It's entirely possible this was Hyde's only opportunity to start with Chris Carson looking likely to return from his foot injury in Week 12, but it was nice to see him running so well when given the opportunity. Hyde has seen double-digit carries twice this season, both times against the Cardinals, and he has 147 yards on 29 carries and two touchdowns, with five catches in those two games as well. If Carson is back in Week 12 against the Eagles, you're starting him; if not, Hyde will be a viable No. 2 RB.

Week 11 Game Previews

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook. For more game-by-game Fantasy advice, check out Dave Richard's Week 11 preview. "The line wants us to believe" analysis from Dave.

On bye: Bills, Bears, Giants, 49ers

Bengals at Washington, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: WAS -1, 46.5

WAS -1, 46.5 Implied totals: CIN 22.75, WAS 23.75

CIN 22.75, WAS 23.75 The line wants us to believe: Washington's recent near-losses mean something. I have a tough time believing in Washington after they got down early against the Giants and Lions in consecutive weeks. Not that the Bengals defense is even decent, but at the very least it should be able to compete against the Football Team's limited offense. The Washington side feels like a sucker's bet. – Dave Richard

I have a tough time believing in Washington after they got down early against the Giants and Lions in consecutive weeks. Not that the Bengals defense is even decent, but at the very least it should be able to compete against the Football Team's limited offense. The Washington side feels like a sucker's bet. – Dave Richard What to watch for: Despite (or perhaps because of) the fact that Washington was down 17-3 at halftime last week, J.D. McKissic saw a significantly smaller role in the second half of Week 10. After running routes on 20 of 24 dropbacks with 11 targets on 21 pass attempts, McKissic ran a route on 24 of 39 pass plays with just four targets. McKissic's status as a starter depends on Alex Smith looking for him regularly, but if the second half reflected an adjustment in his role, he could be a limited factor in Fantasy.

Toughest lineup dilemma: Giovani Bernard -- Start. Bernard disappointed in Week 10 and has seen Samaje Perine and Trayveon Williams take on increased roles in recent weeks. However, he has played at least 64% of the snaps in each game Joe Mixon has missed, so if Mixon is out yet again, Bernard remains a must-start Fantasy RB.

Falcons at Saints, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: NO -4.0-, 52.0

NO -4.0-, 52.0 Implied totals: ATL 24.0, NO 28.0

ATL 24.0, NO 28.0 The line wants us to believe: Even without Drew Brees, the Saints can win by six-plus. Count me in the minority -- I think Winston will be a problem for the Saints. Has he really become a better quarterback in just a few months with the Saints? Meanwhile, we have seen evidence that the Falcons defense has been better without Dan Quinn. I really like getting the points with the rested Falcons. – Dave Richard

Count me in the minority -- I think Winston will be a problem for the Saints. Has he really become a better quarterback in just a few months with the Saints? Meanwhile, we have seen evidence that the Falcons defense has been better without Dan Quinn. I really like getting the points with the rested Falcons. – Dave Richard What to watch for: With Brees injured, obviously the key thing to watch here will be how the Saints use their quarterbacks. The assumption is that Jameis Winston will start and be the primary quarterback, with Taysom Hill playing his usual role as a gadget player -- or possibly even less than usual, which was the case when Brees was out and Teddy Bridgewater started last season. Winston has a ton of upside, but what the offense looks like with him remains to be seen. He doesn't exactly fit the mold of the Saints' typical quarterback; will he introduce a more aggressive element to the passing game?

Toughest lineup dilemma: Jameis Winston -- Start. You can't be sure Winston will get the opportunity to sling the ball up and down the field like we got used to seeing in Tampa, and Hill could pose a problem in the red zone. However, Winston's style of play could also conceivably raise the ceiling for this passing game, and against a matchup like the Falcons, I want that upside in my lineup.

Injuries: Calvin Ridley (foot) -- Limited at practice. It's not an improvement from Wednesday, but it's a good sign that he's still out there. Whether he played Sunday is very much up in the air. … Drew Brees (ribs) -- Did not practice. It's just a question of how many games he's going to miss at this point. … Alvin Kamara (foot) -- Did not practice. Kamara told reporters he's going to play in Week 11 despite missing practice Thursday.

Steelers at Jaguars, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: PIT -10.5, 46.0

PIT -10.5, 46.0 Implied totals: JAC 17.75, PIT 28.25

JAC 17.75, PIT 28.25 The line wants us to believe: The Jaguars' effort last week is indicative of who they are. Maybe that's true. And maybe it's true that the Steelers tend to play down to their competition. But I can't expect the Jaguars passing game to handle Pittsburgh's aggressive pass rush, nor should I expect the Jacksonville defense to match up with the Steelers' receivers. Pittsburgh has won by 11 or more twice this year. This will be the third time. – Dave Richard

Maybe that's true. And maybe it's true that the Steelers tend to play down to their competition. But I can't expect the Jaguars passing game to handle Pittsburgh's aggressive pass rush, nor should I expect the Jacksonville defense to match up with the Steelers' receivers. Pittsburgh has won by 11 or more twice this year. This will be the third time. – Dave Richard What to watch for: The biggest question for either team at this point is whether Jake Luton is good enough to play QB in this league. In his debut against the Texans in Week 9, he was surprisingly good; Week 10 against the Packers was quite a bit less encouraging, though the wind was a factor. I'd bet on more of the latter against this Steelers defense, but if he can at least hold his own, that would be a good sign.

The biggest question for either team at this point is whether is good enough to play QB in this league. In his debut against the Texans in Week 9, he was surprisingly good; Week 10 against the Packers was quite a bit less encouraging, though the wind was a factor. I'd bet on more of the latter against this Steelers defense, but if he can at least hold his own, that would be a good sign. Toughest lineup dilemma: DJ Chark -- Sit. Chark isn't an auto-sit, but it was disappointing to see him struggle to make much of an impact in a pretty good matchup in Week 10. Given the matchup and the questions about Luton, I'd be OK sitting him, though he's still the kind of player who can break out with a big play at any moment, so if you have to start him, it's not the worst thing in the world.

-- Sit. Chark isn't an auto-sit, but it was disappointing to see him struggle to make much of an impact in a pretty good matchup in Week 10. Given the matchup and the questions about Luton, I'd be OK sitting him, though he's still the kind of player who can break out with a big play at any moment, so if you have to start him, it's not the worst thing in the world. Injuries: Jaylen Samuels (quad) -- Did not practice. Samuels doesn't play a particularly big role, but his absence would likely push Anthony McFarland into a larger role, and the rookie has an opportunity to carve out some more playing time. … Laviska Shenault (hamstring) -- Did not practice. He missed last week and looks likely to miss a second game in a row. … Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) -- Limited at practice. Ozigbo and Dare Ogunbowale are the only other running backs on the roster behind James Robinson right now, so Robinson is going to continue to see a huge role.

Patriots at Texans, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: HOU +1.5, 49.0

HOU +1.5, 49.0 Implied totals: NE 25.55, HOU 23.75

NE 25.55, HOU 23.75 The line wants us to believe: Bill Belichick has solved his team's problems. I think you have to have guts to pick either side. The Patriots aren't perfect and don't score a ton of points, but the Texans' issues stem beyond personnel and into their coaching. That's not a problem with the Pats. I think this could be a back-and-forth game and the Patriots ultimately come out ahead. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: There really aren't a lot of questions about either team right now. The Patriots have the running game rolling thanks to Damien Harris, with Jakobi Meyers dominating work in the passing game, but I guess it's worth paying attention to Meyers and whether he can maintain his current pace. Given the Patriots lack of other options, it seems likely.

-- Start. Johnson was a huge disappointment last week, most notably because he got just one target despite playing nearly every play. However, the Texans throw the ball to their running backs around five times per game, and while that is one of the lowest marks in the league, it's a lot more than one. Johnson is going to get enough work to be worth starting. Injuries: Damien Harris (chest/ankle) -- Limited at practice. Harris has been dealing with these injuries for weeks, and it seems like a non-issue. Sony Michel seems to be on the verge of returning from his quad injury, however with Harris running so well, it seems possible they'll wait at least another week.

Eagles at Browns, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: CLE -3, 47.5

CLE -3, 47.5 Implied totals: PHI 22.25, CLE 25.25

PHI 22.25, CLE 25.25 The line wants us to believe: The Browns will keep the Eagles' offensive woes coming. Philly's offensive line is a nightmare and Wentz is starting to struggle behind it. And it's the front seven of the Browns defense that's been a strength. Still, I think the oddsmakers could have gotten away with giving the Browns another point or two. I plan on taking advantage by picking the home team. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: The Eagles are probably one of the least settled offenses in the league right now. We know Miles Sanders is the lead running back, and we assume Jalen Reagor and Travis Fulgham are the top wide receivers, but Alshon Jeffery figures to see a larger role after making his return last week, which could impact both. Plus, Dallas Goedert has failed to make much of an impact since coming back from IR two games ago, and has been outperformed by Richard Rodgers in a much smaller role. It sure would be nice to see a clear hierarchy develop here, especially since this offense hasn't exactly been elite this season. Or even particularly good at all.

-- Start. Boy, I don't feel good about this one. Fulgham should've earned a big target share with his play when the Eagles needed him most, but after watching him get just five targets in Week 10, it's hard to trust. I'll give him one more week, especially since he still played nearly every snap and ran nearly every route. He's earned that much. Injuries: Corey Clement, John Hightower and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside all missed practiced Thursday and were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Arcega-Whiteside tested positive for COVID-19, while the other players were close contacts. … Zach Ertz (ankle; IR) -- Ertz was designated to return from IR earlier this week, but it isn't clear if he'll return for Week 11. It seems unlikely, but Dallas Goedert was activated during his first week after being designated to return, so it's not impossible.

Lions at Panthers, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

NO LINE

The line wants us to believe: The Lions' win last week was a fluke. Detroit was awfully lucky in its most recent two wins, and they had two ugly losses sandwiched between them. The Panthers seem to be a better team offensively, and one that should take advantage of the Lions' dicey run defense. All of Detroit's losses have come by four or more points. – Dave Richard

Detroit was awfully lucky in its most recent two wins, and they had two ugly losses sandwiched between them. The Panthers seem to be a better team offensively, and one that should take advantage of the Lions' dicey run defense. All of Detroit's losses have come by four or more points. – Dave Richard What to watch for: It's really hard to preview a game where we have no idea if either starting quarterback will play, so watch for the inactives to see who might actually be able to play. On the Lions side, it might not be many big names, as you'll see with the injury report.

It's really hard to preview a game where we have no idea if either starting quarterback will play, so watch for the inactives to see who might actually be able to play. On the Lions side, it might not be many big names, as you'll see with the injury report. Toughest lineup dilemma: Mike Davis -- Start. Is it a tough decision to start Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week? Davis has been a significant disappointment lately, averaging just 8.6 PPR points per game over his past three starts. However, he still has at least five targets in each, and the matchup against a bad Lions defense should be exactly what he needs to get going.

-- Start. Is it a tough decision to start Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week? Davis has been a significant disappointment lately, averaging just 8.6 PPR points per game over his past three starts. However, he still has at least five targets in each, and the matchup against a bad Lions defense should be exactly what he needs to get going. Injuries: Matthew Stafford (thumb) -- Limited at practice. Stafford was limited, but he was able to make nine throws during practice, though it doesn't sound like he really went at full velocity. Friday will be key. … D'Andre Swift (concussion) -- Did not practice. Swift was a surprise addition to the practice report, and if he's added to the concussion protocol, it will be very hard for him to be cleared in time for Sunday. Adrian Peterson will likely be the lead back for the Lions if Swift is out, but he's just a No. 3 RB or flex option. … Kenny Golladay (hip) -- Did not practice. Golladay practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, and it's not clear if this was a scheduled off day to see how he reacted to his return or if it was a setback. I would plan on playing without him either way. … Marvin Jones (knee) -- Limited at practice. Here's one bit of good news for the Lions, and Jones looks like he's trending toward playing. … Danny Amendola (hip) -- Did not practice. It seems like Amendola may not be able to play, but we should find out Friday. … Teddy Bridgewater (knee) -- Limited at practice. According to reports, it seems unlikely Bridgewater will play in Week 11. It remains to be seen if Will Grier or P.J. Walker would start in his place, but neither would be a recommended starter for your Fantasy team. … Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) -- Did not practice. He's not playing.

Titans at Ravens, 1:00 p.m., Sunday

Line: BAL -5.0, 49.5

BAL -5.0, 49.5 Implied totals: TEN 22.25, BAL 27.25

TEN 22.25, BAL 27.25 The line wants us to believe: Baltimore's loss at the Patriots was meaningless. If this were to be a sucker line, it would look more like Baltimore minus 2.5 or 3. I bring it up because the Ravens defensive line is down two huge starters and the Titans' run-preferred offense could perform better than expected. And when Henry's running, the Titans offense can open up their whole playbook. They did it in the playoffs against Baltimore in January. Maybe the Ravens win, but the Titans should be able to stay inside of a touchdown. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: At least until they figure it out, the Ravens offense is going to be the key thing to watch. Right now, Mark Andrews and Lamar Jackson look like the only players you can start from this offense, though a big game from Marquise Brown would renew my hope.

Jets at Chargers, 4:05 p.m., Sunday

Line: LAC -9.5, 46.0

LAC -9.5, 46.0 Implied totals: NYJ 18.75, LAC 28.25

NYJ 18.75, LAC 28.25 The line wants us to believe: The Jets are actually a team the Chargers can beat convincingly. I've watched the Chargers botch game after game this season, so I can't confidently take them laying this many points. The Jets actually didn't look so bad against the Patriots, and if the Chargers don't get Joey Bosa back, their defense could struggle again. I think the Chargers win by three, not nine or 10. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: Adam Gase told reporters earlier this week he plans to give Lamical Perine more touches beginning in Week 11, confirming reports that surfaced last week. Gase also said he wasn't going to totally sideline Frank Gore, but hopefully this is the start of Perine being treated like the No. 1 back. That's no guarantee Perine will be a difference-maker -- it would be tough in this offense -- but it's at least a glimmer of hope in this offense.

-- Sit. Perriman is coming off a massive 101-yard, two-touchdown game against the Patriots, and the Chargers defense hasn't been particularly strong against the pass. But I'm not counting on Perriman to repeat something that needed best performance in years to happen. You won't go broke betting against Adam Gase and Flacco. Injuries: Breshad Perriman (shoulder) -- Limited at practice. Oh, and Perriman isn't 100% healthy, either. He should play, but I'm not rolling the dice here. Sam Darnold (shoulder) -- Darnold will miss his second game in a row, and there's no sign of when he might be back. The Jets are in a tough situation, because they obviously want to see as much of him as possible this season, but he just hasn't been able to stay healthy. Who knows when we'll see him this season.

Dolphins at Broncos, 4:05 p.m., Sunday

Line: DEN +3.5, 45.0

DEN +3.5, 45.0 Implied totals: MIA 24.25, DEN 20.75

MIA 24.25, DEN 20.75 The line wants us to believe: The Broncos, with all their issues, can keep it close. This feels like a sucker line. It's true that Denver's last five losses have been by five or more points (four by seven-plus), so why only three-and-a-half points for a well-coached, well-schemed Dolphins team? Because they're on the road? Because Tua Tagovailoa hasn't had gaudy performances? If it's a trap, I'm walking in face first. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: The Dolphins really seem to want to rely on just one running back as much as they can. When Myles Gaskin was healthy, it was him; with Gaskin out, it was Salvon Ahmed in Week 10, rushing for 85 yards on 21 carries and playing 76% of the snaps. He figures to remain the go-to back here, but Matt Breida's return could complicate things, since Ahmed wasn't even part of the Dolphins plans until Gaskin and Breida got hurt.

-- Start. What to do with the entire Broncos offense is a pretty tough dilemma if Lock is out. Lock's willingness to take shots has been an issue for the Broncos offense given his turnovers, but it has been great for Jeudy's Fantasy value, and Brett Rypien only targeted him four times in their last game together in Week 4. This is a tough matchup anyway, so I would rather just avoid it. Injuries: Matt Breida (hamstring) -- Full participant at practice. It looks like Breida will be back in the fold this week, though what kind of role he'll have alongside Ahmed remains to be seen. If Breida is available in your league, he's worth an add in case he ends up with a larger role than expected. … Drew Lock (ribs) -- Limited at practice. Lock may end up a game-time decision for this one. … Noah Fant (ribs) -- Limited at practice. Fant is expected to play, but he's pretty beat up right now, leaving last week's game with a lingering ankle issue that briefly flared up, as well. He's a low-end No. 1 tight end. … Jerry Jeudy (ankle) -- Limited at practice. Jeudy is expected to play, but this is another reason not to start him.

Cowboys at Vikings, 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Line: MIN -7.0, 47.5

MIN -7.0, 47.5 Implied totals: DAL 20.25, MIN 27.25

DAL 20.25, MIN 27.25 The line wants us to believe: Minnesota can put up a lot of points. The Vikings' implied total is 27.75, a mark they've hit five times this year and twice in their past five. It feels high, even against a bad Cowboys defense. The Vikings pass rush shouldn't be that dangerous to the Cowboys O-line. I suspect the Cowboys can give Minnesota a game and cover seven. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: Andy Dalton will be back under center for the Cowboys, and they should be a bit healthier overall coming off the bye. With better play from the offensive line and Dalton healthy, hopefully this offense can take a big step forward. That's what we want to see.

/ -- Start. I'm not saying you can start all three Cowboys wide receivers with confidence, but I do fully expect this offense to be better down the stretch than it has been since Dak Prescott's injury. Lamb is probably the toughest one to start -- his snap percentage has been below 60% in three straight games and he's run significantly fewer routes than either Gallup or . Injuries: Andy Dalton (concussion) -- Full participant at practice. He's going to start, and could still emerge as a viable starting option at some point. … Irv Smith (groin) -- Limited at practice. Smith looks to be trending toward a return, but it isn't a sure thing yet. He's just a low-end Fantasy option even if he does play.

Packers at Colts, 4:25 p.m., Sunday

Line: IND -2.0, 51.5

IND -2.0, 51.5 Implied totals: GB 25.0, IND 26.5

GB 25.0, IND 26.5 The line wants us to believe: The Colts are better than the Packers ... ?! I think there's a legitimate public perception that Indianapolis' defense isn't great and that Philip Rivers is washed. I've learned the hard way that the former is wrong and the latter may be exaggerated. This line is designed to get you to take the Packers. And it's tempting to do so, but in this case, I'm going to take the home team to find a way to win. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: The Colts backfield seems like one of the toughest situations in the NFL to figure out. Actually, it's pretty easy to figure out at this point -- Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines and Jordan Wilkins are all going to see run early in the game until one of them gets hot. Over the last two games, Taylor has played 15 first-quarter snaps, while Wilkins has handled 12 and Hines has 11, out of 38 total. In Week 9, it was Wilkins who got the most work; in Week 10, it was Hines. Taylor still has a chance to gain a larger share of the offense, but he'll have to earn it. That makes it hard to trust anyone here.

Colts running backs -- Sit. That's why I'm sitting all three of them if I can. It's a good matchup in a good offense for running back production, but just because Hines got the majority of the work in Week 10 doesn't mean it'll happen this week. It could be any one of the three, and any one of the three could end up marginalized. You have to be pretty desperate to rely on any of them. Injuries: Davante Adams (ankle) -- Did not practice. It seems like Adams very well could miss this week's game, and the Packers do tend to be pretty conservative when it comes to stars and their injuries. Have a backup plan ready to go just in case. … Allen Lazard (core) -- Limited at practice. Lazard is off IR and seems likely to make his debut in Week 11, but I wouldn't want to start him if I could avoid it. He'll likely need a few weeks to get back up to full speed. … Jack Doyle (concussion) -- Full participant at practice. It looks like Doyle is going to return, which means it's back to a three-way split at tight end. If I can help it, I don't want to start any of the Colts tight ends.

Chiefs at Raiders, 8:20 p.m., Sunday

Line: LV+ 8.0; o/u 56.5

LV+ 8.0; o/u 56.5 Implied totals: KC 32.25, OAK 24.25

KC 32.25, OAK 24.25 The line wants us to believe: The first meeting between these teams is meaningless. And the line is right -- it was a savvy, uncharacteristic performance from the Raiders and a total let-down from the Chiefs. Las Vegas' defense could be in real trouble because of COVID restrictions, so expect the line to jump. It's a bad time for the Raiders to deal with a revenge-minded Chiefs squad. – Dave Richard

What to watch for: We'll see if Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Darrel Williams (illness) are able to play, and if they do, they represent the most interesting situation between these two teams. Because it's been a three-way split at running back for the Chiefs since the debut of Le'veon Bell. In the three games Bell has played in, Edwards-Helaire has logged 85 snaps, Bell has 53, and Williams is at 27 (he played just one fewer snap than Bell in Week 9, notably). There haven't been enough touches to go around for any of them to be solid Fantasy options, and while you're starting Edwards-Helaire of the three of them if he plays, you don't feel great about it. Or at least, I don't.

-- OK, Waller isn't actually a tough dilemma, but outside of the Chiefs backfield, there really aren't any, and I want to talk about Waller briefly. Yes, he's a "must-start" tight end, but I think it's fair to start wondering if his 2019 was a flash in the pan. He's still earning a ton of targets -- he's actually on pace for more than in 2019 -- but is averaging nearly 25 fewer yards per game. Waller hasn't topped 50 yards in a game since Week 4, and that was just his second time doing so. His targets make him a must-start tight end, but if those start to slip, the bottom could fall out pretty quickly because so many of his targets are within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage. Injuries: Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) -- Limited at practice. It looks like Watkins could make his first appearance since Week 5, and he was playing 80% of the snaps in every game he was healthy for, including seven targets in each. If he gets back to that role, Watkins has some Fantasy appeal in this offense, though he would likely knock Mecole Hardman back to a smaller role … Clyde Edwards-Helaire/Darrel Williams (illness) -- Both running backs sat out Thursday's practice with an illness. More details aren't known at this point, so hopefully we'll get more information Friday -- there's no point in speculating beyond that. … Jalen Richard (chest) -- Did not practice. It looks like this is going to be a Josh Jacobs/Devontae Booker timeshare again, though don't expect the same success from Booker that he had last week. Still, he would likely play close to 40% of the snaps, and you could do worse if you're looking for a desperation play who might be available in your league.

Rams at Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m., Monday