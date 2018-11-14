Fantasy Football Week 11: Goodbye Le'Veon Bell and everything you missed on Tuesday
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed on Tuesday.
Le'Veon Bell did not report by the deadline
We pretty much knew this was coming, but it's still disappointing for the Bell owners. He will now arguably go down as the worst bust in Fantasy Football history. If he's still on your redraft roster, you can safely cut him. It might also be a good time to consider buying him in Dynasty, especially if you're out of the playoff race. Someone is going to pay Bell this offseason and he'll have fresh legs in 2019.
On the flip side, this is fantastic news for James Conner owners. Assuming he recovers from his concussion (all reports indicate he's going to practice soon). Conner should be viewed as a borderline top-5 running back for the rest of the season. If you're a Conner owner it's not a bad idea to add Jaylen Samuels to the end of your bench. If Conner does get seriously injured, Samuels would share the role with Stevan Ridley, but we'd expect Samuels to be more productive.
John Harbaugh has not committed to a quarterback for Week 12
Harbaugh didn't have much of an update on Joe Flacco's hip injury and didn't commit to a quarterback for Week 11. This could all be strategy for the team's upcoming game with the Bengals, but it would really help Fantasy owners to have a little clarity here. Over the last six weeks Cincinnati has been the worst defense in the NFL and the starting quarterback, whoever it is, would have some appeal as a streamer.
You aren't starting a banged up Flacco, and I think you know what a healthy Flacco could give you, but you may want to add Lamar Jackson just in case. Jackson is one of the most electric athletes at the quarterback position and it's hard to imagine he'd be much worse throwing the ball than Flacco. The Ravens don't just have one good matchup. Over the next month they face the Raiders, Falcons, Chiefs and Buccaneers. At the very least, make sure Jackson is owned in your superflex and two-QB leagues.
In other news:
- The Chiefs and Rams are not playing in Mexico ... This is good news for Fantasy owners, because that field was a disaster. The last thing we needed was an injury to Patrick Mahomes or Todd Gurley. Other than that, there isn't much to say here. You're starting all of your Rams and Chiefs in what could be the highest scoring game of the year.
- The Bills cut Terrelle Pryor ... Yeah, it was a slow news day. In very deep leagues this signals the Bills were pleased with what they saw from Zay Jones and Robert Foster. You may want to consider them in 16-team leagues or deeper.
- Stefon Diggs sounds confident he'll play ... This is great news for everyone involved. Diggs' owners get their receiver back, Kirk Cousins gets another weapon, and Adam Thielen gets less coverage. It's a small ding to the Bears defense.
