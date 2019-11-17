Fantasy Football Week 11 Injury Report: David Montgomery, Emmanuel Sanders headline Sunday's biggest questions

Le'Veon Bell RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Knee Bell is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Redskins after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Bell is also battling rib soreness and an illness, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to overcome all three maladies and suit up versus Washington. The duo of Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery stand at the ready to fill in for Bell should the star running back's outlook worsen.

Matt Breida RB SF San Francisco • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ankle Breida is doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. Tevin Coleman would be in line for a clear-cut lead back role against Arizona should Breida be unable to take the field, while Raheem Mostert (knee) and Jeff Wilson would be available as complementary options.

David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Montgomery is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Rams after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. As per coach Matt Nagy, Montgomery will be a game-time decision for the contest. With the game not kicking off until 8:20pm ET, Fantasy managers may want to consider other alternatives to mitigate the risk of Montgomery sitting. Meanwhile, Chicago would presumably have to go with a backfield of Tarik Cohen and undrafted rookie Ryan Nall should Montgomery miss.

Jordan Howard RB PHI Philadelphia • #24

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Shoulder Howard is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Patriots after three limited practices this week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play. Instead, Jay Ajayi, who was signed earlier in the week, will make his 2019 debut against New England. With Darren Sproles also now on injured reserve with a hip issue, Miles Sanders and Ajayi could both see an especially robust workload against the stingy Pats defense, with Boston Scott also expected to contribute.

Damien Williams RB KC Kansas City • #26

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Personal Williams is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers, but he did travel with the team to Mexico City and is expected to play for the time being. LeSean McCoy, who sat out Week 10 for what was described as maintenance-related reasons, and Darrel Williams would helm the backfield against Los Angeles if Damien Williams unexpectedly fails to suit up.

Derrius Guice RB WAS Washington • #29

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Knee Guice is off injured reserve and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets. Guice suffered his latest knee injury in Week 1 against the Eagles. Coach Bill Callahan stated late this week he was confident that Guice will see plenty of action versus New York, with Chris Thompson (toe) ruled out for the contest. However, Guice is still expected to work behind veteran Adrian Peterson for at least this week.

Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Hamstring Edmonds will remain out for Sunday's divisional battle against the 49ers after another week of missed practices. Kenyan Drake and David Johnson will continue to serve as the top backfield duo for Arizona against San Francisco, with Drake notably having gashed the normally tough unit for 162 scrimmage yards in his team debut Week 9.

Devonta Freeman RB ATL Atlanta • #24

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Foot Freeman is out for Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Panthers after missing practice all week with the sprain that knocked him out of the Week 10 win over the Saints. Brian Hill, who rushed for 61 yards on a career-high 20 carries against New Orleans after Freeman went down, will head up the backfield versus Carolina, with Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison around to back him up.

Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Knee Mostert is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after three limited practices this past week. If active, Mostert would be line for a solid backup role behind Tevin Coleman should Matt Breida (ankle) miss the contest.