Fantasy Football Week 11 Injury Report: David Montgomery, Emmanuel Sanders headline Sunday's biggest questions
Running back injuries dominate the questions for Week 11. Here's the latest from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
We head into the main portion of Week 11 with another robust injury report on tap, one that still has a fair share of big names. There is a bit less uncertainty this week on some star players, however, with several having been ruled out or confirmed via sources to not be playing. Meanwhile, we'll have notable returns to action at both the quarterback and running back position. With plenty of news brewing, let's jump right into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 11 Injuries
Injury Report Update
DET Detroit • #9
Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year
Stafford will not play in Sunday's Week 11 battle versus the Cowboys after missing practice all week. Stafford remains without a firm timetable for return, and Jeff DrIskel will fill in for him for the second consecutive game. Driskel wasn't a complete washout for Detroit's pass catchers in a Week 10 contest versus the Bears, throwing for 269 yard and a touchdown to Kenny Golladay. However, Sunday, he'll be facing a Dallas defense allowing the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game (14.0) to quarterbacks in standard scoring formats.
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Brissett does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's AFC South battle versus the Jaguars. While he'll still be minus T.Y. Hilton (calf), Brissett should still represent an upgrade over backup Brian Hoyer, who threw three interceptions in a Week 10 loss to the Dolphins.
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Foles has healed from the broken collarbone he suffered in Week 1 and will start Sunday against the Colts. His return sends rookie Gardner Minshew back to the No. 2 role and represents a potential upgrade for Jacksonville's pass catchers. However, Foles may have to shake off the rust himself, and has limited experience in the offense due to the timing of his injury.
Le'Veon Bell RB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Bell is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Redskins after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Bell is also battling rib soreness and an illness, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to overcome all three maladies and suit up versus Washington. The duo of Bilal Powell and Ty Montgomery stand at the ready to fill in for Bell should the star running back's outlook worsen.
Matt Breida RB
SF San Francisco • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Breida is doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Cardinals after missing practice all week. Tevin Coleman would be in line for a clear-cut lead back role against Arizona should Breida be unable to take the field, while Raheem Mostert (knee) and Jeff Wilson would be available as complementary options.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Montgomery is questionable for Sunday night's matchup against the Rams after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session. As per coach Matt Nagy, Montgomery will be a game-time decision for the contest. With the game not kicking off until 8:20pm ET, Fantasy managers may want to consider other alternatives to mitigate the risk of Montgomery sitting. Meanwhile, Chicago would presumably have to go with a backfield of Tarik Cohen and undrafted rookie Ryan Nall should Montgomery miss.
PHI Philadelphia • #24
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Howard is questionable for Sunday's interconference showdown against the Patriots after three limited practices this week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play. Instead, Jay Ajayi, who was signed earlier in the week, will make his 2019 debut against New England. With Darren Sproles also now on injured reserve with a hip issue, Miles Sanders and Ajayi could both see an especially robust workload against the stingy Pats defense, with Boston Scott also expected to contribute.
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Williams is questionable for Monday night's game against the Chargers, but he did travel with the team to Mexico City and is expected to play for the time being. LeSean McCoy, who sat out Week 10 for what was described as maintenance-related reasons, and Darrel Williams would helm the backfield against Los Angeles if Damien Williams unexpectedly fails to suit up.
WAS Washington • #29
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Guice is off injured reserve and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Jets. Guice suffered his latest knee injury in Week 1 against the Eagles. Coach Bill Callahan stated late this week he was confident that Guice will see plenty of action versus New York, with Chris Thompson (toe) ruled out for the contest. However, Guice is still expected to work behind veteran Adrian Peterson for at least this week.
ARI Arizona • #29
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Edmonds will remain out for Sunday's divisional battle against the 49ers after another week of missed practices. Kenyan Drake and David Johnson will continue to serve as the top backfield duo for Arizona against San Francisco, with Drake notably having gashed the normally tough unit for 162 scrimmage yards in his team debut Week 9.
ATL Atlanta • #24
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Freeman is out for Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Panthers after missing practice all week with the sprain that knocked him out of the Week 10 win over the Saints. Brian Hill, who rushed for 61 yards on a career-high 20 carries against New Orleans after Freeman went down, will head up the backfield versus Carolina, with Kenjon Barner and Qadree Ollison around to back him up.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Mostert is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after three limited practices this past week. If active, Mostert would be line for a solid backup role behind Tevin Coleman should Matt Breida (ankle) miss the contest.
IND Indianapolis • #20
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Wilkins is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all this past week. Wilkins' role as the third running back would be filled by Jonathan Williams against Jacksonville.
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Thielen will not play in Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Broncos after sitting out practice all week. Stefon Diggs and Bisi Johnson will continue to serve as the top two receiver options for Kirk Cousins versus a Denver defense that's allowing the fourth-fewest Fantasy points per game (15.3) to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
SF San Francisco • #17
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Sanders is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals after failing to practice all week, but is expected to play, per early Sunday reports. Sanders was forced from the Week 10 overtime loss to the Seahawks with the injury. Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne would be in line to slot in as the top two wideout options for Jimmy Garoppolo if Sanders can't suit up, with Dante Pettis (back) likely set for No. 3 duties if he's able to take the field.
T.Y. Hilton WR
IND Indianapolis • #13
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Hilton will sit out another game in Week 11 against the Jaguars. Zach Pascal and the tight end duo of Jack Doyle and Eric Ebron should be the biggest beneficiaries of Hilton's third straight absence, while Chester Rogers will continue serving in the No. 2 receiver role with Parris Campbell (hand) ruled out for the contest as well. All of Indianapolis' pass catchers will have the benefit of Jacoby Brissett back under center after he missed the Week 10 loss to the Dolphins with an MCL sprain.
A.J. Green WR
CIN Cincinnati • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Green remains out in Week 11 versus the Raiders. Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate and Alex Erickson are in line to continue serving as the top three wideout options for Cincinnati.
BAL Baltimore • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Brown is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 11 matchup versus the Texans after a pair of limited practices this past week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he will play against Houston. Brown mustered a 4-80-1 line against the Bengals in Week 10 after playing through the injury in that contest.
Will Fuller WR
HOU Houston • #15
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fuller will not play in Sunday's conference showdown against the Ravens. Fuller practiced in limited fashion all week, but he's apparently not yet well enough to get into game action. Kenny Stills, DeAndre Carter and Keke Coutee will continue to slot in behind DeAndre Hopkins at receiver, with Stills claiming Fuller's No. 2 role.
LAR L.A. Rams • #12
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Cooks remains out Sunday night against the Bears. Cooper Kupp, who was blanked in a Week 10 loss to the Steelers, and Robert Woods will continue to serve as the top two wideout options for Jared Goff, while Josh Reynolds will slot in as the No. 3 receiver.
PHI Philadelphia • #17
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Jeffery will not suit up for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Patriots after missing practice all week. His absence will thrust the just-signed Jordan Matthews into a sizable role in his first game back with the team, while Nelson Agholor will presumably slot in as the No. 1 receiver. Mack Hollins and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will serve as No. 3 and No. 4 options, respectively, but they'll all be facing a Patriots defense that's allowed the fewest Fantasy points per game (11.9) to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
Davis is doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs after missing practice all week. With Davis looking unlikely to play, Tennessee's top three receiver options against Kansas City could well be Adam Humphries, A.J. Brown and Tajae Sharpe.
Campbell will remain out in Week 11 against the Jaguars. His absence will give Marcus Johnson a chance to bump up to the No. 3 receiver role versus Jacksonville.
DEN Denver • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Hamilton is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup versus the Vikings after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices. Hamilton suffered the injury in Thursday's session, and if he were unable to suit up, Tim Patrick and Diontae Spencer would slot into the No. 2 and No. 3 wideout roles, respectively, against Minnesota.
Dante Pettis WR
SF San Francisco • #18
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pettis is questionable for Sunday's battle versus the Cardinals after a trio of limited practices this past week. Pettis would presumably be in line for No. 3 receiver duties behind Deebo Samuel and Kendrick Bourne if Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) were to miss the contest. In turn, if Pettis were to sit, Marquise Goodwin, who hasn't caught a pass since Week 6, would fill that third role.
WAS Washington • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Richardson will miss Sunday's Week 11 matchup versus the Jets after sitting out practice all week. While rookie Terry McLaurin will slot in as the No. 1 receiver option for newly named starter Dwayne Haskins, Trey Quinn is expected to bump up to the No. 2 role against New York, and Kelvin Harmon should fill Quinn's usual No. 3 position.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #18
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Thomas is questionable to face the Redskins in Week 11 after three limited practices this past week. The speedy Vyncint Smith would slot in as New York's No. 3 receiver versus Washington were Thomas to sit.
SF San Francisco • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Kittle is doubtful for Sunday's NFC West matchup versus the Cardinals, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he will not play against Arizona. Kittle also failed to suit up for last Monday night's divisional loss to the Seahawks. Ross Dwelley, who secured three of seven targets for 24 yards against Seattle in Kittle's stead, would likely slot in as the top tight end, but veteran Garrett Celek would have a chance to see more action than the 12 snaps from scrimmage he logged in Week 10.
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Hooper will miss Sunday's divisional game versus the Panthers. Jaeden Graham and Luke Stocker will serve as Matt Ryan's top two tight end options against Carolina, but given the 67 targets Hooper had already logged through nine games, there should be extra opportunities for the rest of Atlanta's pass-catching options.
DEN Denver • #82
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Heuerman is doubtful for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Vikings. Rookie Noah Fant will continue to see the majority of tight end reps for Denver.
Trey Burton TE
CHI Chicago • #80
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Burton on injured reserve on Saturday. His absence would normally leave Adam Shaheen as the top tight end, but the latter is going to miss Week 11 at minimum with his own foot injury.
Vernon Davis TE
WAS Washington • #85
Age: 35 • Experience: 14 yrs.
Davis will remain out in Sunday's Week 11 interconference matchup against the Jets. Jeremy Sprinkle will continue to serve as Washington's top tight end option versus New York.
LAR L.A. Rams • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Everett is questionable for Sunday night's battle versus the Bears after three limited practices this week, but coach Sean McVay is on record saying he expects Everett to suit up. The Rams' Tyler Higbee (knee) shares the same designation but managed to work back to a limited practice Saturday.
Matt LaCosse TE
NE New England • #83
Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs.
LaCosse is questionable to take on the Eagles in Week 11 after three limited practices this past week. Even if LaCosse does suit up, Ben Watson still slots in as the top tight end option for New England.
SF San Francisco • #9
Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Gould is doubtful for Sunday's NFC West battle versus the Cardinals missing practice all week. Gould missed last Monday night's overtime loss to the Seahawks with the injury, and Chase McLaughlin, who was 3-for-4 on field goals and made his only extra-point try as his replacement in that contest, would fill in for Gould again if the latter can't suit up.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Cardinals' Tramaine Brock (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers but managed to work back to a full practice Friday.
- The Broncos put Bryce Callahan (foot) on injured reserve this week after the cornerback failed to suit up for any games this season.
- The Saints' Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) will not play in Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Buccaneers after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (hip) is questionable for Sunday's NFC South matchup against the Falcons after finishing up the week with a limited practice. Teammate Ross Cockrell (quadriceps) will not play after failing to practice all week.
- The Buccaneers' Carlton Davis (hip) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the Saints but finished the week with a full practice.
- The Chiefs' Kendall Fuller (thumb) is questionable for Monday night's AFC West showdown versus the Chargers after downgrading to a limited practice Saturday following two full sessions to begin the week.
- The Colts' Pierre Desir (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after failing to practice all week.
- The Bengals placed Dre Kirkpatrick (knee) on injured reserve this past week.
- The Broncos' Bradley Roby (hamstring) will not play versus the Vikings in Week 11's interconference matchup despite practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Jets' Darryl Roberts (calf) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup versus the Redskins after missing practice all week.
Safeties
- The Patriots' Patrick Chung (heel) will not play in Sunday's Week 11 interconference matchup versus the Eagles after sitting out practice all week.
- The Texans' Tashuan Gipson (back) is questionable for Sunday's conference battle versus the Ravens after three limited practices this week.
- The Vikings' Anthony Harris (groin) is out for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Broncos after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Cowboys' Jeff Heath (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's conference matchup versus the Lions after three limited practices this week.
- The Falcons' Kemal Ishmael (concussion) is out for Sunday's NFC South battle against the Panthers after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Roderic Teamer (undisclosed) is officially questionable for Monday night's AFC West clash against the Chiefs in Mexico City despite finishing the week with two full practices.
- The Redskins' Montae Nicholson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Jets after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed Thursday session this past week.
- The Raiders' Lamarcus Joyner (hamstring) is out for Sunday's conference matchup against the Bengals after missing practice throughout the week.
- The Dolphins' Reshad Jones (chest) is questionable for Sunday's AFC East matchup versus the Bills after finishing the week with two full practices.
- The Vikings' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's interconference battle versus the Broncos after putting in three limited practices this past week.
- The Lions' Tracy Walker (knee) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 11 after managing just one limited practice this past week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard (foot) will not play in Sunday's Week 11 tilt against the 49ers after missing practice all week.
- The Dolphins' Taco Charlton (elbow) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 11 tilt versus the Bills.
- The Bills' Jerry Hughes (groin) is questionable for Sunday's divisional tilt against the Dolphins after finishing the week with a missed practice.
- The Chiefs' Emmanuel Ogbah (pectoral) is out for Monday night's divisional battle against the Chargers after missing practice this past week. Teammate Alex Okafor (ankle) will be out as well.
- The Patriots' John Simon (elbow) is questionable to face the Eagles in Sunday's interconference matchup after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Bengals' Geno Atkins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders, but he was able to work back to limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session.
- The 49ers' D.J. Jones (groin) is out for Sunday's NFC West showdown versus the Cardinals after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Michael Pierce (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The Patriots' Danny Shelton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's Week 11 battle against the Eagles after a trio of limited practices this week.
- The Vikings' Linval Joseph (knee) will not play in Week 11 against the Broncos after another week of missed practices.
- The Lions' Damon Harrison (groin) is questionable to face the Cowboys in Week 11 but did bounce back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session.
Linebackers
- The Eagles' Nigel Bradham (ankle) will not play Sunday versus the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Jets' Brandon Copeland (hip) is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup versus the Redskins after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. Teammate Neville Hewitt (neck) will carry the same designation after a trio of limited practices, while C.J. Mosley (groin) will remain out.
- The Dolphins' Raekwon McMillan (knee) is questionable to face the Bills in Week 11 after putting in limited practices this week.
- The Buccaneers' Carl Nassib (groin) will miss Sunday's NFC South battle versus the Saints.
- The Cardinals' Terrell Suggs (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the 49ers despite missing practice all week.
- The Bears' Danny Trevathan (elbow) will not play versus the Rams on Sunday night after missing practice all week.
