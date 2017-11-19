Fantasy Football Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet: Need help with Leonard Fournette or Danny Woodhead? Dave Richard has start/sit calls for every game on the NFL schedule

More Week 11: Waiver Wire — Trade Values — Streaming Options — Rankings — Start 'Em and Sit 'Em — Cheat Sheet — Sleepers — DFS Values

Lions at Bears

Lions

Bears

Matthew Stafford (7.5) Mitchell Trubisky (2.5) Ameer Abdullah (6.7) Jordan Howard (9.2) Theo Riddick (4.3) Dontrelle Inman (4.1) Golden Tate (6.9) Kendall Wright (3.0) Marvin Jones (6.5) Bears DST (4.3) Kenny Golladay (3.7)



Eric Ebron (4.0)



Lions DST (6.0)





Risky Starters

Golden Tate WR / Lions (2017 stats) TAR: 71 REC: 56 YDS: 659 TD: 3

Since arriving with the Lions, Tate has posted 10 or fewer Fantasy points (non-PPR) in each of six games against the Bears. That includes three games in which Tate had 10 or more targets. It suggests the Bears know how to scheme against him. Chicago has done well against receivers of late, holding all but one to seven Fantasy points or less over its last five overall, and the one who exceeded seven points found the end zone (Davante Adams, last week). You'd never sit Tate in leagues where catches count, but in standard formats you could consider some other options.

Ameer Abdullah RB / Lions (2017 stats) ATT: 133 YDS: 469 TD: 3 TAR: 20 REC: 15 REC YDS: 91 REC TD: 0

Despite an uptick in red-zone usage over the last two weeks, I'm still not confident in leaning on Abdullah. He's had 14 or fewer touches in four of his last five and has rushed for under 4.0 yards per carry in four of his last five. Seven red-zone carries in his last two games suggests some scoring potential, and the Bears have allowed three touchdowns to running backs in their last two. However, the Lions' backs haven't run for a score against the Bears since 2014, averaging 3.8 yards per carry over their last four meetings.

Jaguars at Browns

Jaguars

Browns

Blake Bortles (6.1) DeShone Kizer (2.1) Leonard Fournette (8.1) Isaiah Crowell (6.6) T.J. Yeldon (4.5) Duke Johnson (5.8) Marqise Lee (5.7) Corey Coleman (4.15) Marcedes Lewis (5.1) Browns DST (4.1) Jaguars DST (9.4)





Sneaky Sleeper

Blake Bortles QB / Jaguars (2017 stats) CMP%: 58.6 YDS: 1,930 TD: 11 INT: 7

It's hard to trust this guy, but the matchup is terrific. The Browns have allowed multiple passing touchdowns to seven of nine quarterbacks this season with six notching a minimum of 20 Fantasy points. Tight ends have done damage against the Browns all season and Bortles' best game came when he connected with Marcedes Lewis three times. What should further propel Bortles' stats is a declining Jaguars run game going head-up with what's been a pretty good Browns run defense. It should lead to a bunch of pass attempts from Bortles, which he's done in the past two weeks (and has been close to 20 Fantasy points in both).

Risky Starter

Isaiah Crowell RB / Browns (2017 stats) ATT: 118 YDS: 441 TD: 2 TAR: 27 REC: 18 REC YDS: 167 REC TD: 0

Crowell is running much better the past two weeks thanks to a good effort from his interior offensive line and a little less dancing in the backfield. Whether or not that O-line can handle the beef of the Jaguars defensive front remains to be seen. Jacksonville has allowed one rushing touchdown in its past five while holding all but one running back to under 50 yards -- a list that includes Le'Veon Bell and Melvin Gordon. Don't doubt Crowell's workload, but do doubt his ability to score or keep up a 5.0 rushing average.

Ravens at Packers

Ravens

Packers

Joe Flacco (5.9) Brett Hundley (2.3) Alex Collins (5.85) Jamaal Williams (5.7) Danny Woodhead (5.65) Davante Adams (6.1) Jeremy Maclin (6.8) Jordy Nelson (4.7) Mike Wallace (5.2) Randall Cobb (3.1) Benjamin Watson (4.2) Packers DST (5.1) Ravens DST (7.3)





Start Him

Jeremy Maclin WR / Ravens (2017 stats) TAR: 42 REC: 27 YDS: 310 TD: 3

The Packers pass defense has been battered over the past three weeks for four touchdowns and 231.3 yards per game to receivers. Despite playing one fewer game than Mike Wallace, Maclin has him beat in every stat category. Maclin also has at least nine Fantasy points (14 in PPR) in each of his last two. Don't be shocked if both receivers play well, but Maclin's consistent role in the Ravens offense should give him the nod.

Cardinals at Texans

Cardinals

Texans

Blaine Gabbert (3.9) Tom Savage (2.7) Adrian Peterson (5.95) Lamar Miller (7.9) Andre Ellington (3.5) DeAndre Hopkins (8.2) Larry Fitzgerald (7.7) Bruce Ellington (4.8) John Brown (4.4) Texans DST (6.3) Jermaine Gresham (6.6)



Cardinals DST (8.7)





Start Him

Jermaine Gresham TE / Cardinals (2017 stats) TAR: 33 REC: 22 YDS: 227 TD: 2

It's pretty evident that Gresham has become part of the Cardinals game plan. In the Cards' two games without Carson Palmer, Gresham's turned 10 targets into seven grabs, 87 yards and two touchdowns. It's enough to make him more impactful than any Arizona pass-catcher not named Larry Fitzgerald. The quarterback change from Drew Stanton to Blaine Gabbert should only help Gresham since Gabbert has always preferred to aim short, especially when there's a pass rush in his vicinity (which will be the case with left tackle D.J. Humphries out for the season). The Texans have become woeful against the pass, including some poor outings against tight ends lately.

Sit Him

Adrian Peterson RB / Cardinals (2017 stats with Arizona) ATT: 95 YDS: 343 TD: 2 TAR: 10 REC: 4 REC YDS: 33 REC TD: 0

In easy matchups with the Cardinals, Peterson has dominated. In tough matchups, Peterson had struggled. The Texans qualify as a tough one -- they've given up one rushing score to a running back all year and have held rushers to 3.6 yards per carry. Todd Gurley, Kareem Hunt and the Titans twins were held in check by Houston over the past six games. The loss of left tackle D.J. Humphries hurts and an obvious game plan to shut down the run and dare Blaine Gabbert to throw seems logical from the Texans' perspective.

Buccaneers at Dolphins

Buccaneers

Dolphins

Ryan Fitzpatrick (6.3) Jay Cutler (6.7) Doug Martin (8.3) Kenyan Drake (7.4) Mike Evans (8.8) Damien Williams (5.6) DeSean Jackson (7.0) Jarvis Landry (7.1) Cameron Brate (6.3) DeVante Parker (5.8) Buccaneers DST (5.3) Kenny Stills (4.3)



Julius Thomas (5.0)



Dolphins DST (4.5)

Sneaky Sleeper

Jay Cutler QB / Dolphins (2017 stats) CMP%: 65.3 YDS: 1,519 TD: 12 INT: 6

Since the Ajayi trade, Cutler has averaged 39.5 pass attempts per game, and he has been sacked just once. He's also notched multiple passing touchdowns in each of his last four. If the Dolphins offense flows through him, and if the Buccaneers pass rush can't get to him like they got to Josh McCown last week (six sacks against the Jets but just 14 through nine games), Cutler should put up some really nice numbers. It helps that Jarvis Landry's matchup in the slot improved with nickel cornerback Vernon Hargreaves being ruled out on Friday.

Start Him

DeSean Jackson WR / Buccaneers (2017 stats) TAR: 65 REC: 33 YDS: 504 TD: 2

Though there's some concern about both the amount and quality of targets he'll get from Ryan Fitzpatrick, the likelihood of a good game makes him worth starting. The Dolphins allowed seven deep pass plays of 20-plus yards over the last two weeks, putting a big target on the secondary. Jackson's 60 percent catch rate last week, with Fitzpatrick, was his second-best on the season. Perhaps the quarterback switch won't be so bad for him after all.

Rams at Vikings

Rams

Vikings

Jared Goff (6.5) Case Keenum (5.3) Todd Gurley (8.8) Jerick McKinnon (8.4) Sammy Watkins (5.5) Latavius Murray (3.7) Robert Woods (5.4) Adam Thielen (7.3) Cooper Kupp (3.6) Stefon Diggs (7.05) Rams DST (6.6) Kyle Rudolph (6.2)



Vikings DST (7.0)

Sit Him

Jared Goff QB / Rams (2017 stats) CMP%: 61.2 YDS: 2,385 TD: 16 INT: 4

Goff's got a big challenge ahead. The Vikings have held five of the last six quarterbacks they've faced to one score or less and 14 Fantasy points or less. However, most of those five quarterbacks aren't considered good. Kirk Cousins' stat line was saved by a pair of rushing touchdowns last week, otherwise he might have finished with 17 Fantasy points. Goff clearly has flourished in favorable matchups and has thrived on big plays, but Minnesota has allowed the second-fewest completions of 20- and 40-plus yards. The Vikings also tend to play better at home. It's bad for Goff and for his receivers.

Chiefs at Giants

Chiefs

Giants

Alex Smith (8.6) Eli Manning (5.5) Kareem Hunt (9.0) Orleans Darkwa (6.2) Charcandrick West (3.6) Wayne Gallman (3.8) Tyreek Hill (8.9) Sterling Shepard (8.6) Travis Kelce (9.5) Evan Engram (9.0) Chiefs DST (4.9) Giants DST (2.9)

Sit Him

Orleans Darkwa RB / Giants (2017 stats) ATT: 81 YDS: 415 TD: 1 TAR: 15 REC: 12 REC YDS: 68 REC TD: 0

Darkwa's three best games -- all between 10 and 12 Fantasy points (non-PPR) -- came in matchups where the Giants were competitive and could afford to be balanced offensively. Given the state of the Giants defense and the Chiefs' offensive firepower, it's difficult to expect Big Blue to stay close. Tack on the state of the offensive line, and Darkwa becomes particularly risky. The Chiefs have allowed a touchdown to a running back in four straight, but three of those games were losses. This shouldn't be. Don't be shocked if that trend got addressed during Kansas City's bye week.

Redskins at Saints

Redskins

Saints

Kirk Cousins (7.8) Drew Brees (8.3) Chris Thompson (7.7) Mark Ingram (9.1) Samaje Perine (6.0) Alvin Kamara (8.9) Jamison Crowder (6.4) Michael Thomas (8.1) Josh Doctson (4.75) Ted Ginn (5.6) Vernon Davis (7.3) Brandon Coleman (4.2) Redskins DST (3.5) Saints DST (7.5)

Sneaky Sleeper

Jamison Crowder WR / Redskins (2017 stats) TAR: 54 REC: 32 YDS: 348 TD: 0

The good news: New Orleans' least threatening cornerback, P.J. Williams, covers the slot, which is where Crowder often lines up. The better news: Crowder has 24 targets in his past two games, a sure sign he's back in the Redskins game plan (especially since their other receivers aren't doing much). The bad news: He had three drops last week including one in the end zone and has just 13 catches to show over those 24 targets. However, he's also averaging 15.3 yards per grab. Washington's run game is in total disarray, which means Kirk Cousins has to throw a lot. Figure Crowder to be a regular target with a chance for a nice game.

Bills at Chargers

Bills

Chargers

Nathan Peterman (2.9) Philip Rivers (6.9) LeSean McCoy (8.0) Melvin Gordon (9.3) Kelvin Benjamin (5.1) Austin Ekeler (4.9) Jordan Matthews (3.3) Keenan Allen (6.7) Charles Clay (4.4) Travis Benjamin (4.9) Bills DST (3.7) Tyrell Williams (3.4)



Hunter Henry (4.5)



Chargers DST (8.5)

Start Him

Keenan Allen WR / Chargers (2017 stats) TAR: 80 REC: 44 YDS: 596 TD: 1

Don't give up on Allen, not in a favorable matchup at home against a lagging Bills pass defense. Buffalo's pass rush has only 14 sacks on the season (tied for third fewest) and all of its cornerbacks have slouched recently and/or gotten hurt. Plus Buffalo's slot corner, Leonard Johnson, has allowed a 71.4 completion percentage. Allen's targets have dwindled but it's not like the rest of the Chargers receiving corps have taken advantage. This feels like a get-right game for all of L.A. and certainly for Allen.

Bengals at Broncos

Bengals

Broncos

Andy Dalton (3.5) Brock Osweiler (3.7) Joe Mixon (7.8) C.J. Anderson (6.8) Giovani Bernard (4.45) Jamaal Charles (5.4) A.J. Green (7.45) Devontae Booker (3.9) Tyler Kroft (5.8) Emmanuel Sanders (7.8) Bengals DST (7.7) Demaryius Thomas (7.55)



Broncos DST (7.1)

Sneaky Sleeper

C.J. Anderson RB / Broncos (2017 stats) ATT: 126 YDS: 536 TD: 1 TAR: 17 REC: 13 REC YDS: 92 REC TD: 1

Anderson's carries have been very limited in games the Broncos trail -- for instance, he barely played in the second half of last week's blowout loss to the Patriots. But this doesn't shape up to be one of those kinds of games. Given the expected game script, Anderson has a shot at 15 carries, and anytime he's had at least that many he's averaged 4.1 yards per carry. Keep in mind, he's led the Broncos backfield in snaps and touches for the last five games, just not by a huge margin. These teams have met each of the last three seasons and Anderson has scored in two of the three (the one he didn't score in was last season when the Broncos threw four touchdowns, something the Bengals surely remember). Give him a shot this week and hope for at least 80 yards.

Patriots at Raiders

Patriots

Raiders

Tom Brady (9.2) Derek Carr (8.5) Dion Lewis (7.3) Marshawn Lynch (6.1) Rex Burkhead (6.05) Jalen Richard (3.4) James White (4.1) Amari Cooper (7.5) Brandin Cooks (8.7) Michael Crabtree (7.2) Rob Gronkowski (9.6) Jared Cook (6.5) Patriots DST (5.5) Raiders DST (1.8)

Start Him

Amari Cooper WR / Raiders (2017 stats) TAR: 77 REC: 38 YDS: 462 TD: 3

Is Cooper inconsistent? Yes. Is the Patriots pass defense great? Nope. Is this expected to be a high-scoring game? You betcha. Cooper has at least nine targets in each of two games since his eruption against the Chiefs with six deep targets. The Raiders have learned to line Cooper up all over the formation and use him on routes specific to coverage. The Patriots can't take him away and expect to handle Michael Crabtree and Jared Cook easily, so he should have some good chances in a matchup where the Raiders figure to throw a lot. At least one receiver has notched 10-plus Fantasy points in every game this season against the Patriots -- two opponents had multiple receivers hit that mark -- and New England's been practicing away from home for a week. Cooper's well worth taking a chance on.

Sit Him

Marshawn Lynch RB / Raiders (2017 stats) ATT: 86 YDS: 323 TD: 4 TAR: 12 REC: 6 REC YDS: 44 REC TD: 0

I don't believe the Patriots run defense is very good -- the only team to struggle running the ball against them in the past five weeks was the Jets. Everyone else ripped New England's front for at least 4.4 yards per carry. But here are some sobering facts: Lynch's longest run of the season was his 22-yard touchdown run two weeks ago at Miami. Every other run he's had has been for 15 yards or less, and only seven carries of his this season have been for over 10 yards. Furthermore, the Patriots skimp on rushing scores allowed -- just two since Week 2. And of the four they've allowed, two have been from beyond 20 yards. So for Lynch to realize good Fantasy value he'll need to score or exceed the 10.8 carries per game he's averaged this season and put up over 4.0 yards per carry.

Eagles at Cowboys

Eagles

Cowboys

Carson Wentz (9.3) Dak Prescott (7.7) Jay Ajayi (8.7) Alfred Morris (5.9) LeGarrette Blount (5.75) Rod Smith (4.7) Alshon Jeffery (8.3) Dez Bryant (5.9) Nelson Agholor (6.2) Terrance Williams (3.2) Zach Ertz (9.2) Cole Beasley (2.9) Eagles DST (7.9) Jason Witten (5.5)



Cowboys DST (3.3)

Sit Him

Dez Bryant WR / Cowboys (2017 stats) TAR: 83 REC: 42 YDS: 478 TD: 4

Were you happy with any Bryant's past three games? Probably not, and it's because he's struggled to separate from defenders. Frankly, he's truly become a touchdown-or-bust Fantasy option. That's not a good thing when the Eagles pass defense is getting healthy (cornerback Ronald Darby is expected to play) and has been solid against receivers all season (six touchdowns allowed). Tack on the protection issues that hampered the Cowboys passing game last week and it makes for a pretty frustrating outlook for the 'Boys and their star players.

Falcons at Seahawks

Falcons

Seahawks

Matt Ryan (7.3) Russell Wilson (8.7) Tevin Coleman (8.5) J.D. McKissic (5.45) Julio Jones (8.4) Eddie Lacy (4.8) Mohamed Sanu (6.3) Doug Baldwin (7.6) Taylor Gabriel (2.7) Tyler Lockett (4.5) Austin Hooper (5.9) Paul Richardson (3.5) Falcons DST (4.7) Jimmy Graham (8.1)



Seahawks DST (6.4)

Sneaky Sleeper

Mohamed Sanu WR / Falcons (2017 stats) TAR: 49 REC: 34 YDS: 354 TD: 3

In the two games these teams have played against each other in the past 13 months, Seattle has done its best to take Julio Jones away from Matt Ryan. It hasn't worked at all -- not only has Jones scored in each game, but so has Sanu. Not coincidentally, Ryan has three touchdowns in each matchup. Now the Seahawks will try to tweak their game plan against an offense they've struggled against without top cornerback Richard Sherman and potentially without safety Kam Chancellor. Sanu is all but guaranteed single coverage, and he's crushed it in the past with over 40 yards and a score in each game. That's what we're looking for from him on Sunday.

Titans at Steelers

Titans

Steelers

Marcus Mariota (5.7) Ben Roethlisberger (8.1) DeMarco Murray (6.9) Le'Veon Bell (9.4) Derrick Henry (4.6) Antonio Brown (9.0) Rishard Matthews (5.3) JuJu Smith-Schuster (7.4) Corey Davis (5.0) Martavis Bryant (4.0) Eric Decker (2.8) Steelers DST (6.8) Delanie Walker (6.1)



Titans DST (3.9)





Risky Starter

DeMarco Murray RB / Titans (2017 stats) ATT: 109 YDS: 433 TD: 4 TAR: 27 REC: 23 REC YDS: 155 REC TD: 1

Strip away the three touchdowns Murray had last week and he had 42 yards on 14 carries and 30 yards on four catches. Respectable, but not incredible. For Murray to hit 10-plus Fantasy points, he'll need a touchdown, something a running back hasn't done against the Steelers in four straight games. Derrick Henry remains in the mix, at least on the early downs, capping Murray's workload potential.