The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 8.4 Lamar Jackson 7.7 Joe Mixon 7.3 Gus Edwards 6.7 Ja'Marr Chase 9.5 Keaton Mitchell 5.8 Tyler Boyd 6.6 Zay Flowers 6.4 Trenton Irwin 5.2 Odell Beckham Jr. 4.4 Tanner Hudson 3.8 Mark Andrews 8.2 Bengals DST 6.8 Ravens DST 7.2

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 9.4 Bryce Young 4.9 Tony Pollard 7.2 Chuba Hubbard 4.8 Rico Dowdle 5.6 Miles Sanders 3.7 CeeDee Lamb 10.0 Adam Thielen 7.0 Brandin Cooks 6.2 D.J. Chark 4.1 Michael Gallup 4.9 Panthers DST 2.0 Jake Ferguson 7.1



Cowboys DST 9.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10) Kenny Pickett 2.7 Dorian Thompson-Robinson 2.8 Najee Harris 7.1 Jerome Ford 6.7 Jaylen Warren 6.5 Kareem Hunt 5.2 Diontae Johnson 6.9 Amari Cooper 6.0 George Pickens 5.3 David Njoku 6.9 Steelers DST 9.9 Browns DST 8.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bears RTG (MAX 10) Lions RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 7.3 Jared Goff 7.5 D'Onta Foreman 5.5 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.6 Khalil Herbert 4.7 David Montgomery 8.7 D.J. Moore 8.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.2 Darnell Mooney 3.3 Jameson Williams 4.0 Cole Kmet 7.0 Sam LaPorta 7.7 Bears DST 2.5 Lions DST 8.3

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Justin Herbert 8.7 Jordan Love 7.2 Austin Ekeler 9.6 Aaron Jones 7.7 Keenan Allen 9.3 A.J. Dillon 5.7 Quentin Johnston 4.7 Jayden Reed 5.5 Jalen Guyton 5.0 Romeo Doubs 6.0 Donald Parham Jr. 4.1 Christian Watson 5.1 Chargers DST 7.5 Luke Musgrave 5.4



Packers DST 5.4

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Kyler Murray 7.6 C.J. Stroud 8.2 James Conner 7.5 Devin Singletary 7.0 Marquise Brown 7.5 Nathaniel Dell 8.5 Rondale Moore 3.9 Nico Collins 7.2 Michael Wilson 4.6 Noah Brown 6.3 Trey McBride 7.3 Dalton Schultz 7.4 Cardinals DST 2.9 Texans DST 6.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10) Will Levis 5.1 Trevor Lawrence 6.6 Derrick Henry 7.1 Travis Etienne 9.3 Tyjae Spears 5.2 Christian Kirk 6.9 DeAndre Hopkins 6.1 Calvin Ridley 5.8 Kyle Philips 3.8 Evan Engram 6.4 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3.1 Jaguars DST 7.3 Titans DST 4.5





Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Aidan O'Connell 2.6 Tua Tagovailoa 8.5 Josh Jacobs 8.8 Raheem Mostert 7.9 Davante Adams 7.6 De'Von Achane 7.6 Jakobi Meyers 5.7 Tyreek Hill 9.9 Raiders DST 4.0 Jaylen Waddle 7.3



Dolphins DST 7.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Giants RTG (MAX 10) Commanders RTG (MAX 10) Tommy DeVito 4.7 Sam Howell 7.1 Saquon Barkley 7.8 Brian Robinson Jr. 8.1 Darius Slayton 3.2 Antonio Gibson 6.2 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.5 Terry McLaurin 7.7 Giants DST 5.7 Jahan Dotson 4.5



Curtis Samuel 3.7



Logan Thomas 6.3



Commanders DST 7.7

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Buccaneers RTG (MAX 10) 49ers RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 6.7 Brock Purdy 8.3 Rachaad White 7.4 Christian McCaffrey 9.7 Mike Evans 8.6 Brandon Aiyuk 8.1 Chris Godwin 5.9 Deebo Samuel 7.9 Buccaneers DST 2.7 George Kittle 7.2



49ers DST 8.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Zach Wilson 3.8 Josh Allen 8.8 Breece Hall 8.9 James Cook 6.4 Garrett Wilson 8.2 Latavius Murray 4.9 Allen Lazard 2.8 Stefon Diggs 8.9 Tyler Conklin 5.7 Gabe Davis 5.6 Jets DST 7.8 Khalil Shakir 3.6



Dalton Kincaid 8.0



Bills DST 7.0

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Seahawks RTG (MAX 10) Rams RTG (MAX 10) Geno Smith 5.9 Matthew Stafford 6.5 Kenneth Walker III 8.2 Darrell Henderson Jr. 6.3 Zach Charbonnet 4.5 Royce Freeman 4.6 Tyler Lockett 7.4 Cooper Kupp 8.8 DK Metcalf 7.1 Puka Nacua 8.3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4.8 Tutu Atwell 3.5 Seahawks DST 6.7 Rams DST 5.9

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Joshua Dobbs 7.9 Russell Wilson 7.0 Ty Chandler 6.8 Javonte Williams 8.0 Jordan Addison 6.7 Samaje Perine 3.9 K.J. Osborn 4.2 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.8 Brandon Powell 3.4 Courtland Sutton 7.8 T.J. Hockenson 8.1 Jerry Jeudy 5.3 Vikings DST 7.6 Broncos DST 5.5

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em