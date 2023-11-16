jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Thu, Nov 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
BAL -3.5, O/U 46.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.4Lamar Jackson7.7
Joe Mixon7.3Gus Edwards6.7
Ja'Marr Chase9.5Keaton Mitchell5.8
Tyler Boyd6.6Zay Flowers6.4
Trenton Irwin5.2Odell Beckham Jr.4.4
Tanner Hudson3.8Mark Andrews8.2
Bengals DST 6.8Ravens DST 7.2
Dallas Cowboys
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +10.5, O/U 42
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.4Bryce Young4.9
Tony Pollard7.2Chuba Hubbard4.8
Rico Dowdle5.6Miles Sanders3.7
CeeDee Lamb10.0Adam Thielen7.0
Brandin Cooks6.2D.J. Chark4.1
Michael Gallup4.9Panthers DST 2.0
Jake Ferguson7.1

Cowboys DST 9.5

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -1, O/U 33
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett2.7Dorian Thompson-Robinson2.8
Najee Harris7.1Jerome Ford6.7
Jaylen Warren6.5Kareem Hunt5.2
Diontae Johnson6.9Amari Cooper6.0
George Pickens5.3David Njoku6.9
Steelers DST 9.9Browns DST 8.0
Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -7.5, O/U 48
BearsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields7.3Jared Goff7.5
D'Onta Foreman5.5Jahmyr Gibbs8.6
Khalil Herbert4.7David Montgomery8.7
D.J. Moore8.4Amon-Ra St. Brown9.2
Darnell Mooney3.3Jameson Williams4.0
Cole Kmet7.0Sam LaPorta7.7
Bears DST 2.5Lions DST 8.3
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB +3, O/U 44
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)Packers RTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.7Jordan Love7.2
Austin Ekeler9.6Aaron Jones7.7
Keenan Allen9.3A.J. Dillon5.7
Quentin Johnston4.7Jayden Reed5.5
Jalen Guyton5.0Romeo Doubs6.0
Donald Parham Jr.4.1Christian Watson5.1
Chargers DST 7.5Luke Musgrave5.4


Packers DST 5.4
Arizona Cardinals
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -5, O/U 49
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.6C.J. Stroud8.2
James Conner7.5Devin Singletary7.0
Marquise Brown7.5Nathaniel Dell8.5
Rondale Moore3.9Nico Collins7.2
Michael Wilson4.6Noah Brown6.3
Trey McBride7.3Dalton Schultz7.4
Cardinals DST 2.9Texans DST 6.9
Tennessee Titans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -7, O/U 40
TitansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Will Levis5.1Trevor Lawrence6.6
Derrick Henry7.1Travis Etienne9.3
Tyjae Spears5.2Christian Kirk6.9
DeAndre Hopkins6.1Calvin Ridley5.8
Kyle Philips3.8Evan Engram6.4
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.1Jaguars DST 7.3
Titans DST 4.5

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -13.5, O/U 46.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Aidan O'Connell2.6Tua Tagovailoa8.5
Josh Jacobs8.8Raheem Mostert7.9
Davante Adams7.6De'Von Achane7.6
Jakobi Meyers5.7Tyreek Hill9.9
Raiders DST 4.0Jaylen Waddle7.3


Dolphins DST 7.9
New York Giants
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -9, O/U 37
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Tommy DeVito4.7Sam Howell7.1
Saquon Barkley7.8Brian Robinson Jr.8.1
Darius Slayton3.2Antonio Gibson6.2
Wan'Dale Robinson3.5Terry McLaurin7.7
Giants DST 5.7Jahan Dotson4.5


Curtis Samuel3.7


Logan Thomas6.3


Commanders DST 7.7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 19 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -11.5, O/U 41.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.7Brock Purdy8.3
Rachaad White7.4Christian McCaffrey9.7
Mike Evans8.6Brandon Aiyuk8.1
Chris Godwin5.9Deebo Samuel7.9
Buccaneers DST 2.7George Kittle7.2


49ers DST 8.9
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 19 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -7, O/U 39.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson3.8Josh Allen8.8
Breece Hall8.9James Cook6.4
Garrett Wilson8.2Latavius Murray4.9
Allen Lazard2.8Stefon Diggs8.9
Tyler Conklin5.7Gabe Davis5.6
Jets DST 7.8Khalil Shakir3.6


Dalton Kincaid8.0


Bills DST 7.0
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 19 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR +1, O/U 46.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith5.9Matthew Stafford6.5
Kenneth Walker III8.2Darrell Henderson Jr.6.3
Zach Charbonnet4.5Royce Freeman4.6
Tyler Lockett7.4Cooper Kupp8.8
DK Metcalf7.1Puka Nacua8.3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.8Tutu Atwell3.5
Seahawks DST 6.7Rams DST 5.9
Minnesota Vikings
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 19 at 8:20 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 42.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs7.9Russell Wilson7.0
Ty Chandler6.8Javonte Williams8.0
Jordan Addison6.7Samaje Perine3.9
K.J. Osborn4.2Jaleel McLaughlin3.8
Brandon Powell3.4Courtland Sutton7.8
T.J. Hockenson8.1Jerry Jeudy5.3
Vikings DST 7.6Broncos DST 5.5
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Nov 20 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -2.5, O/U 45.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.5Patrick Mahomes9.2
D'Andre Swift8.3Isiah Pacheco6.6
Kenneth Gainwell3.2Jerick McKinnon3.0
A.J. Brown9.6Rashee Rice6.8
DeVonta Smith8.7Kadarius Toney2.7
Eagles DST 7.4Travis Kelce8.9


Chiefs DST 7.1