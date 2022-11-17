chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Nov 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 41
TitansRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.8Aaron Rodgers7.0
Derrick Henry9.6Aaron Jones8.2
Robert Woods3.6A.J. Dillon4.8
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.7Allen Lazard7.3
Treylon Burks2.7Christian Watson6.8
Austin Hooper5.1Robert Tonyan2.9
Titans DST 6.8Packers DST 6.2
Chicago Bears
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3, O/U 49
BearsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields9.4Marcus Mariota5.0
David Montgomery7.5Cordarrelle Patterson7.2
Trestan Ebner4.2Tyler Allgeier5.0
Darnell Mooney6.0Caleb Huntley4.3
Chase Claypool3.3Drake London5.2
Cole Kmet7.2Olamide Zaccheaus3.8
Bears DST 3.5Kyle Pitts5.8


Falcons DST 3.3
Cleveland Browns
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -8, O/U 42.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett4.0Josh Allen8.8
Nick Chubb8.7Devin Singletary6.5
Kareem Hunt4.7James Cook4.1
Amari Cooper7.4Stefon Diggs9.5
Donovan Peoples-Jones6.6Gabe Davis7.9
Harrison Bryant4.0Isaiah McKenzie2.9
Browns DST 3.0Dawson Knox5.9


Bills DST 7.6
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +7, O/U 44.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.0Matt Ryan4.1
Miles Sanders7.9Jonathan Taylor8.9
Kenneth Gainwell4.0Michael Pittman6.4
A.J. Brown9.7Parris Campbell6.3
DeVonta Smith7.7Alec Pierce3.5
Quez Watkins4.8Kylen Granson3.9
Eagles DST 7.8Colts DST 2.7
New York Jets
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 38
JetsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson6.0Mac Jones4.2
Michael Carter5.2Rhamondre Stevenson7.8
James Robinson4.6Damien Harris4.9
Garrett Wilson7.0Jakobi Meyers6.9
Elijah Moore3.0Hunter Henry4.2
Denzel Mims2.4Jonnu Smith3.0
Tyler Conklin5.0Patriots DST 7.4
Jets DST 6.6

Los Angeles Rams
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 39
RamsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford2.9Andy Dalton3.5
Darrell Henderson Jr.5.1Alvin Kamara7.6
Allen Robinson5.5Chris Olave7.8
Van Jefferson5.0Jarvis Landry4.0
Ben Skowronek4.2Juwan Johnson5.5
Tyler Higbee6.7Taysom Hill4.7
Rams DST 7.1Saints DST 7.0
Detroit Lions
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -3, O/U 45
LionsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff4.9Daniel Jones6.9
Jamaal Williams7.1Saquon Barkley10.0
D'Andre Swift5.9Darius Slayton6.5
Amon-Ra St. Brown8.7Wan'Dale Robinson2.8
Kalif Raymond3.4Tanner Hudson3.2
Lions DST 3.7Giants DST 6.1
Carolina Panthers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -13, O/U 41
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield1.5Lamar Jackson8.3
D'Onta Foreman7.0Kenyan Drake6.6
Chuba Hubbard4.4Gus Edwards5.3
D.J. Moore5.4Devin Duvernay4.7
Terrace Marshall Jr.4.6Mark Andrews7.9
Panthers DST 3.2Isaiah Likely3.4


Ravens DST 9.0
Washington Commanders
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +3, O/U 40.5
ComandersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke5.7Davis Mills4.8
Antonio Gibson6.8Dameon Pierce8.5
Brian Robinson Jr.6.9Nico Collins5.3
Terry McLaurin8.5Brandin Cooks4.5
Curtis Samuel5.6Chris Moore3.1
Jahan Dotson4.9Texans DST 2.9
Commanders DST 7.5

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 20 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -3, O/U 41.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.4Russell Wilson6.8
Josh Jacobs8.8Melvin Gordon5.8
Davante Adams9.6Latavius Murray5.7
Mack Hollins5.1Courtland Sutton7.6
Foster Moreau5.2Kendall Hinton4.4
Raiders DST 5.3Greg Dulcich6.9


Broncos DST 5.9
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 20 at 4:25 pm ET •
PIT +4, O/U 41
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.4Kenny Pickett4.7
Joe Mixon8.6Najee Harris6.7
Tee Higgins8.3Jaylen Warren5.5
Tyler Boyd6.7George Pickens6.2
Hayden Hurst5.4Diontae Johnson5.9
Bengals DST 6.5Pat Freiermuth7.0


Steelers DST 7.3
Dallas Cowboys
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Nov 20 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIN +1.5, O/U 47.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.2Kirk Cousins7.5
Tony Pollard8.3Dalvin Cook8.4
CeeDee Lamb9.3Alexander Mattison3.9
Michael Gallup3.9Justin Jefferson9.8
Noah Brown2.5Adam Thielen5.7
Dalton Schultz7.5K.J. Osborn4.3
Cowboys DST 6.4T.J. Hockenson7.4


Vikings DST 5.1
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 20 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC +6, O/U 51
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.3Justin Herbert7.6
Jerick McKinnon5.6Austin Ekeler9.3
Isiah Pacheco6.2Mike Williams8.1
Clyde Edwards-Helaire4.5Keenan Allen5.8
Kadarius Toney7.1Josh Palmer4.1
Marquez Valdes-Scantling6.1Tre' McKitty4.9
Justin Watson3.2Chargers DST 2.5
Travis Kelce9.1

Chiefs DST 6.9

San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Mon, Nov 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI +8, O/U 43.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo7.2Colt McCoy2.4
Christian McCaffrey9.5James Conner7.4
Elijah Mitchell5.4DeAndre Hopkins9.2
Brandon Aiyuk8.0Rondale Moore7.2
Deebo Samuel7.5Trey McBride4.5
Jauan Jennings2.6Cardinals DST 3.9
George Kittle7.6

49ers DST 7.7