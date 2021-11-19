The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10)

Mac Jones (5.8) Matt Ryan (6.2)

Damien Harris (7.4) Mike Davis (6.4)

Rhamondre Stevenson (6.5) Wayne Gallman (4.6)

Brandon Bolden (5.4) Russell Gage (2.6)

Jakobi Meyers (3.4) Tajae Sharpe (3.2)

Kendrick Bourne (4.3) Kyle Pitts (7.5)

Nelson Agholor (3.3) Falcons DST (2.7)

Hunter Henry (7.2)





Patriots DST (9.0)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Colts RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10)

Carson Wentz (5.6) Josh Allen (9.7)

Jonathan Taylor (9.3) Zack Moss (6.8)

Nyheim Hines (5.6) Devin Singletary (5.0)

Michael Pittman (6.9) Stefon Diggs (9.5)

T.Y. Hilton (3.7) Cole Beasley (6.65)

Zach Pascal (2.0) Emmanuel Sanders (6.1)

Colts DST (5.8) Dawson Knox (7.6)





Bills DST (8.4)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Washington RTG (MAX 10) Panthers RTG (MAX 10)

Taylor Heinicke (5.0) Cam Newton (6.0)

Antonio Gibson (7.5) Christian McCaffrey (9.8)

J.D. McKissic (4.5) D.J. Moore (6.7)

Terry McLaurin (7.9) Robby Anderson (5.4)

DeAndre Carter (4.5) Panthers DST (8.6)

Washington DST (6.2)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Bears RTG (MAX 10)

Lamar Jackson (9.0) Justin Fields (6.4)

Devonta Freeman (6.7) David Montgomery (8.7)

Marquise Brown (8.7) Darnell Mooney (6.8)

Rashod Bateman (6.2) Allen Robinson (0.0)

Sammy Watkins (2.3) Cole Kmet (6.7)

Mark Andrews (8.6) Bears DST (6.0)

Ravens DST (7.6)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Browns RTG (MAX 10)

Tim Boyle (2.6) Baker Mayfield (4.6)

D'Andre Swift (8.2) Nick Chubb (9.7)

Amon-Ra St. Brown (2.3) Jarvis Landry (5.8)

Kalif Raymond (2.2) Donovan Peoples-Jones (4.6)

T.J. Hockenson (7.35) Austin Hooper (4.6)

Lions DST (4.1) David Njoku (4.2)





Browns DST (8.0)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

49ers RTG (MAX 10) Jaguars RTG (MAX 10)

Jimmy Garoppolo (5.7) Trevor Lawrence (3.6)

Jeff Wilson (7.2) James Robinson (8.5)

Deebo Samuel (8.6) Jamal Agnew (5.2)

Brandon Aiyuk (6.0) Marvin Jones (4.1)

George Kittle (8.7) Laviska Shenault Jr. (1.9)

49ers DST (7.1) Dan Arnold (7.0)





Jaguars DST (4.3)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Packers RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10)

Aaron Rodgers (7.7) Kirk Cousins (6.6)

A.J. Dillon (8.9) Dalvin Cook (9.2)

Davante Adams (9.7) Justin Jefferson (9.0)

Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3.8) Adam Thielen (7.0)

Allen Lazard (2.9) Tyler Conklin (7.1)

Randall Cobb (2.0) Vikings DST (4.8)

Packers DST (6.9)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Dolphins RTG (MAX 10) Jets RTG (MAX 10)

Tua Tagovailoa (7.5) Joe Flacco (3.9)

Myles Gaskin (7.1) Michael Carter (7.0)

Jaylen Waddle (6.15) Ty Johnson (4.7)

Albert Wilson (2.5) Elijah Moore (7.1)

Isaiah Ford (2.4) Corey Davis (6.3)

Mike Gesicki (7.7) Jamison Crowder (2.7)

Dolphins DST (8.2) Jets DST (2.5)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Saints RTG (MAX 10) Eagles RTG (MAX 10)

Trevor Siemian (5.4) Jalen Hurts (7.4)

Mark Ingram (7.8) Jordan Howard (6.9)

Deonte Harris (5.5) Boston Scott (5.9)

Marquez Callaway (5.0) DeVonta Smith (8.0)

Tre'Quan Smith (4.8) Dallas Goedert (7.4)

Saints DST (7.0) Eagles DST (5.3)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Texans RTG (MAX 10) Titans RTG (MAX 10)

Tyrod Taylor (2.3) Ryan Tannehill (7.2)

Brandin Cooks (7.7) D'Onta Foreman (6.3)

Texans DST (2.4) A.J. Brown (8.8)





Marcus Johnson (5.1)





Geoff Swaim (5.9)





Titans DST (9.1)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Raiders RTG (MAX 10)

Joe Burrow (8.3) Derek Carr (6.8)

Joe Mixon (9.6) Josh Jacobs (7.3)

Ja'Marr Chase (9.1) Kenyan Drake (5.7)

Tee Higgins (7.6) Hunter Renfrow (7.3)

Tyler Boyd (4.9) Bryan Edwards (4.7)

C.J. Uzomah (6.9) Darren Waller (7.9)

Bengals DST (7.5) Raiders DST (4.0)



Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Chiefs RTG (MAX 10)

Dak Prescott (7.9) Patrick Mahomes (9.5)

Ezekiel Elliott (8.6) Darrel Williams (7.6)

Tony Pollard (6.1) Tyreek Hill (9.6)

CeeDee Lamb (9.2) Mecole Hardman (4.4)

Michael Gallup (6.6) Byron Pringle (2.8)

Ced Wilson (3.05) Travis Kelce (9.0)

Dalton Schultz (7.15) Chiefs DST (4.6)

Cowboys DST (6.4)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Cardinals RTG (MAX 10) Seahawks RTG (MAX 10)

Colt McCoy (2.7) Russell Wilson (7.0)

James Conner (8.8) Alex Collins (6.6)

Christian Kirk (6.75) DK Metcalf (8.9)

A.J. Green (4.2) Tyler Lockett (8.1)

Rondale Moore (3.5) Gerald Everett (4.0)

Zach Ertz (6.3) Seahawks DST (5.4)

Cardinals DST (7.2)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10)

Mason Rudolph (3.8) Justin Herbert (7.6)

Najee Harris (9.0) Austin Ekeler (8.0)

Diontae Johnson (8.2) Keenan Allen (8.4)

Chase Claypool (5.85) Mike Williams (7.4)

James Washington (4.0) Jared Cook (6.1)

Pat Freiermuth (7.3) Chargers DST (5.6)

Steelers DST (6.6)







Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em