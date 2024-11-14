The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.



What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.



To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Commanders RTG (MAX10) Eagles RTG (MAX10) Jayden Daniels 7.8 Jalen Hurts 9.3 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.7 Saquon Barkley 9.1 Austin Ekeler 5.2 A.J. Brown 8.6 Terry McLaurin 8.3 DeVonta Smith 7.0 Noah Brown 2.7 Dallas Goedert 5.0 Zach Ertz 4.6 Eagles DST 7.7 Commanders DST 4.3





Packers RTG (MAX10) Bears RTG (MAX10) Jordan Love 7.4 Caleb Williams 3.7 Josh Jacobs 8.1 D'Andre Swift 7.2 Romeo Doubs 6.3 Roschon Johnson 3.4 Jayden Reed 6.4 DJ Moore 5.4 Christian Watson 4.9 Keenan Allen 4.1 Dontayvion Wicks 2.8 Rome Odunze 3.9 Tucker Kraft 6.2 Cole Kmet 5.4 Packers DST 8.5 Bears DST 6.1

Jaguars RTG (MAX10) Lions RTG (MAX10) Mac Jones 2.2 Jared Goff 7.5 Travis Etienne 6.0 Jahmyr Gibbs 8.5 Brian Thomas Jr. 6.1 David Montgomery 8.0 Gabe Davis 2.9 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.5 Evan Engram 5.6 Jameson Williams 5.9 Jaguars DST 1.9 Brock Wright 3.8



Lions DST 8.3

Raiders RTG (MAX10) Dolphins RTG (MAX10) Gardner Minshew 3.8 Tua Tagovailoa 6.9 Alexander Mattison 6.4 De'Von Achane 9.3 Jakobi Meyers 7.5 Raheem Mostert 5.6 Brock Bowers 7.1 Tyreek Hill 7.4 Raiders DST 2.8 Jaylen Waddle 5.8



Jonnu Smith 4.0



Dolphins DST 7.0

Rams RTG (MAX10) Patriots RTG (MAX10) Matthew Stafford 6.8 Drake Maye 5.8 Kyren Williams 8.7 Rhamondre Stevenson 6.9 Puka Nacua 8.1 Demario Douglas 3.6 Cooper Kupp 7.6 Hunter Henry 5.2 Demarcus Robinson 3.4 Patriots DST 3.6 Davis Allen 3.2



Rams DST 6.7





Browns RTG (MAX10) Saints RTG (MAX10) Jameis Winston 6.1 Derek Carr 4.5 Nick Chubb 6.8 Alvin Kamara 7.9 Jerome Ford 4.6 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 4.7 Cedric Tillman 6.9 Taysom Hill 5.8 Jerry Jeudy 5.2 Juwan Johnson 3.6 Elijah Moore 2.4 Saints DST 5.9 David Njoku 7.0



Browns DST 7.5





Colts RTG (MAX10) Jets RTG (MAX10) Anthony Richardson 5.7 Aaron Rodgers 6.0 Jonathan Taylor 8.6 Breece Hall 7.4 Josh Downs 5.3 Braelon Allen 3.8 Michael Pittman 4.3 Garrett Wilson 8.0 Alec Pierce 3.7 Davante Adams 7.2 Adonai Mitchell 3.0 Jets DST 6.9 Colts DST 6.3





Ravens RTG (MAX10) Steelers RTG (MAX10) Lamar Jackson 8.5 Russell Wilson 7.2 Derrick Henry 8.9 Najee Harris 6.5 Justice Hill 2.9 Jaylen Warren 6.2 Zay Flowers 8.2 George Pickens 8.8 Rashod Bateman 5.0 Mike Williams 4.2 Diontae Johnson 3.8 Pat Freiermuth 4.8 Mark Andrews 6.6 Steelers DST 5.1 Ravens DST 5.3





Vikings RTG (MAX10) Titans RTG (MAX10) Sam Darnold 7.6 Will Levis 4.6 Aaron Jones 8.3 Tony Pollard 7.0 Cam Akers 3.5 Tyjae Spears 5.5 Justin Jefferson 9.2 Calvin Ridley 7.7 Jordan Addison 4.8 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 4.6 Jalen Nailor 2.6 Titans DST 4.9 T.J. Hockenson 6.8



Vikings DST 8.6





Falcons RTG (MAX10) Broncos RTG (MAX10) Kirk Cousins 6.3 Bo Nix 7.1 Bijan Robinson 9.2 Audric Estime 6.1 Tyler Allgeier 3.7 Javonte Williams 5.1 Darnell Mooney 7.3 Jaleel McLaughlin 3.9 Drake London 6.2 Courtland Sutton 7.9 Ray-Ray McCloud 2.5 Broncos DST 7.6 Kyle Pitts 6.9



Falcons DST 4.7





Seahawks RTG (MAX10) 49ers RTG (MAX10) Geno Smith 4.9 Brock Purdy 8.3 Kenneth Walker III 7.3 Christian McCaffrey 9.6 Zach Charbonnet 4.0 Deebo Samuel 7.8 DK Metcalf 8.7 Jauan Jennings 6.8 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 5.6 Ricky Pearsall 5.5 Tyler Lockett 5.1 George Kittle 7.6 Seahawks DST 3.0 49ers DST 7.8

Chiefs RTG (MAX10) Bills RTG (MAX10) Patrick Mahomes 6.7 Josh Allen 8.9 Kareem Hunt 7.8 James Cook 7.7 DeAndre Hopkins 5.7 Ray Davis 3.3 Xavier Worthy 4.4 Khalil Shakir 6.7 Travis Kelce 7.5 Mack Hollins 4.5 Chiefs DST 7.2 Curtis Samuel 3.5



Dawson Knox 6.0



Bills DST 7.3

Bengals RTG (MAX10) Chargers RTG (MAX10) Joe Burrow 8.1 Justin Herbert 7.7 Chase Brown 7.5 J.K. Dobbins 7.1 Ja'Marr Chase 9.1 Gus Edwards 5.9 Andrei Iosivas 3.2 Ladd McConkey 6.6 Mike Gesicki 6.4 Quentin Johnston 6.5 Bengals DST 5.7 Josh Palmer 3.3



Will Dissly 4.4



Chargers DST 6.5

