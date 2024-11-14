chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Nov 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
PHI -4, O/U 49.5
CommandersRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Jayden Daniels7.8Jalen Hurts9.3
Brian Robinson Jr.6.7Saquon Barkley9.1
Austin Ekeler5.2A.J. Brown8.6
Terry McLaurin8.3DeVonta Smith7.0
Noah Brown2.7Dallas Goedert5.0
Zach Ertz4.6Eagles DST 7.7
Commanders DST 4.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +5.5, O/U 40.5
PackersRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Jordan Love7.4Caleb Williams3.7
Josh Jacobs8.1D'Andre Swift7.2
Romeo Doubs6.3Roschon Johnson3.4
Jayden Reed6.4DJ Moore5.4
Christian Watson4.9Keenan Allen4.1
Dontayvion Wicks2.8Rome Odunze3.9
Tucker Kraft6.2Cole Kmet5.4
Packers DST 8.5Bears DST 6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -14, O/U 46.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Mac Jones2.2Jared Goff7.5
Travis Etienne6.0Jahmyr Gibbs8.5
Brian Thomas Jr.6.1David Montgomery8.0
Gabe Davis2.9Amon-Ra St. Brown8.5
Evan Engram5.6Jameson Williams5.9
Jaguars DST 1.9Brock Wright3.8


Lions DST 8.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -7.5, O/U 44
RaidersRTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Gardner Minshew3.8Tua Tagovailoa6.9
Alexander Mattison6.4De'Von Achane9.3
Jakobi Meyers7.5Raheem Mostert5.6
Brock Bowers7.1Tyreek Hill7.4
Raiders DST 2.8Jaylen Waddle5.8


Jonnu Smith4.0


Dolphins DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +4.5, O/U 43.5
RamsRTG (MAX10)PatriotsRTG (MAX10)
Matthew Stafford6.8Drake Maye5.8
Kyren Williams8.7Rhamondre Stevenson6.9
Puka Nacua8.1Demario Douglas3.6
Cooper Kupp7.6Hunter Henry5.2
Demarcus Robinson3.4Patriots DST 3.6
Davis Allen3.2

Rams DST 6.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -1, O/U 44.5
BrownsRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Jameis Winston6.1Derek Carr4.5
Nick Chubb6.8Alvin Kamara7.9
Jerome Ford4.6Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.7
Cedric Tillman6.9Taysom Hill5.8
Jerry Jeudy5.2Juwan Johnson3.6
Elijah Moore2.4Saints DST 5.9
David Njoku7.0

Browns DST 7.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -4, O/U 43.5
ColtsRTG (MAX10)JetsRTG (MAX10)
Anthony Richardson5.7Aaron Rodgers6.0
Jonathan Taylor8.6Breece Hall7.4
Josh Downs5.3Braelon Allen3.8
Michael Pittman4.3Garrett Wilson8.0
Alec Pierce3.7Davante Adams7.2
Adonai Mitchell3.0Jets DST 6.9
Colts DST 6.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 48.5
RavensRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson8.5Russell Wilson7.2
Derrick Henry8.9Najee Harris6.5
Justice Hill2.9Jaylen Warren6.2
Zay Flowers8.2George Pickens8.8
Rashod Bateman5.0Mike Williams4.2
Diontae Johnson3.8Pat Freiermuth4.8
Mark Andrews6.6Steelers DST 5.1
Ravens DST 5.3

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Minnesota Vikings
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +6, O/U 39.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)TitansRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold7.6Will Levis4.6
Aaron Jones8.3Tony Pollard7.0
Cam Akers3.5Tyjae Spears5.5
Justin Jefferson9.2Calvin Ridley7.7
Jordan Addison4.8Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.6
Jalen Nailor2.6Titans DST 4.9
T.J. Hockenson6.8

Vikings DST 8.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 44
FalconsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins6.3Bo Nix7.1
Bijan Robinson9.2Audric Estime6.1
Tyler Allgeier3.7Javonte Williams5.1
Darnell Mooney7.3Jaleel McLaughlin3.9
Drake London6.2Courtland Sutton7.9
Ray-Ray McCloud2.5Broncos DST 7.6
Kyle Pitts6.9

Falcons DST 4.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -6.5, O/U 48
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)49ersRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith4.9Brock Purdy8.3
Kenneth Walker III7.3Christian McCaffrey9.6
Zach Charbonnet4.0Deebo Samuel7.8
DK Metcalf8.7Jauan Jennings6.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.6Ricky Pearsall5.5
Tyler Lockett5.1George Kittle7.6
Seahawks DST 3.049ers DST 7.8
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -2.5, O/U 46
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)BillsRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes6.7Josh Allen8.9
Kareem Hunt7.8James Cook7.7
DeAndre Hopkins5.7Ray Davis3.3
Xavier Worthy4.4Khalil Shakir6.7
Travis Kelce7.5Mack Hollins4.5
Chiefs DST 7.2Curtis Samuel3.5


Dawson Knox6.0


Bills DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 17 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC -1.5, O/U 47.5
BengalsRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow8.1Justin Herbert7.7
Chase Brown7.5J.K. Dobbins7.1
Ja'Marr Chase9.1Gus Edwards5.9
Andrei Iosivas3.2Ladd McConkey6.6
Mike Gesicki6.4Quentin Johnston6.5
Bengals DST 5.7Josh Palmer3.3


Will Dissly4.4


Chargers DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Houston Texans
@
Dallas Cowboys
Mon, Nov 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL +7.5, O/U 42
TexansRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
C.J. Stroud6.4Cooper Rush1.5
Joe Mixon9.5Rico Dowdle6.6
Nico Collins8.9CeeDee Lamb7.1
Tank Dell6.0Jalen Tolbert4.0
Dalton Schultz3.4Jake Ferguson4.2
Texans DST 8.4Cowboys DST 5.5