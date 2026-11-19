Every lineup decision matters as the Fantasy football season approaches its midpoint, and Week 10 presents another challenging slate for managers trying to separate dependable starters from potential disappointments. With several teams on bye, injuries continuing to shake up depth charts and several big-name players facing difficult matchups, knowing who to trust could be the difference between securing a much-needed victory and watching valuable Fantasy points pile up on your bench.

That's where Dave Richard's Week 11 PPR cheat sheet comes in.

What do the numbers mean? All weekly analysis, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, is represented as a number on a 1-10 confidence scale. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not projections but confidence scores to help you pick who to start. All relevant players for this week are listed, so if you do not see a player's name, do not start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function (CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs). If neither is an option, or if you're on a mobile device, you can search by typing the name in the URL bar or scrolling down by game. If you're still unsure, just send Dave a note (@DaveRichard), and he will take a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!



If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to CBS Sports' weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.



Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in every PPR league.

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Colts

Texans

Daniel Jones 2.4 C.J. Stroud 7.7 Jonathan Taylor 6.42 David Montgomery 6.22 Seth McGowan 4.48 Nico Collins 7.6 Laquon Treadwell 2.86 Xavier Hutchinson 6.0 Deion Burks 2.76 Tank Dell 5.55 Ashton Dulin 2.66 Dalton Schultz 3.76 Tyler Warren 5.25 Texans DST 9.1 Colts DST 3.3





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Dolphins

Bills

Kyle McCord 2.8 Josh Allen 9.1 Ollie Gordon 6.9 James Cook 9.2 Caleb Douglas 6.08 Ray Davis 2.8 Malik Washington 4.66 DJ Moore 7.0 Kevin Coleman Jr. 3.54 Khalil Shakir 3.9 Greg Dulcich 2.96 Keon Coleman 3.44 Dolphins DST 1.8 Dalton Kincaid 5.0



Dawson Knox 2.92



Bills DST 8.4

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Ravens

Panthers

Jacoby Brissett 5.1 Bryce Young 6.0 Derrick Henry 6.52 Chuba Hubbard 8.8 Justice Hill 3.82 Jonathon Brooks 2.6 Zay Flowers 7.08 Tetairoa McMillan 6.72 Ja'Kobi Lane 3.85 Jalen Coker 5.22 Rashod Bateman 2.84 Darren Waller 4.6 Mark Andrews 5.45 Tommy Tremble 4.2 Ravens DST 5.5 Panthers DST 5.2

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Saints

Bears

Tyler Shough 5.4 Caleb Williams 7.1 Travis Etienne 4.4 D'Andre Swift 7.25 Alvin Kamara 4.0 Kyle Monangai 5.3 Audric Estime 3.68 Luther Burden III 7.45 Chris Olave 8.1 Rome Odunze 5.82 Jordyn Tyson 7.05 Colston Loveland 6.7 Devaughn Vele 3.52 Bears DST 8.2 Juwan Johnson 3.38



Saints DST 3.8





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Titans

Cowboys

Cam Ward 6.3 Dak Prescott 8.5 Tony Pollard 7.4 Javonte Williams 8.5 Tyjae Spears 3.18 CeeDee Lamb 8.95 Carnell Tate 7.1 George Pickens 7.35 Elic Ayomanor 3.88 Ryan Flournoy 5.98 Chimere Dike 2.98 Cowboys DST 4.6 Gunnar Helm 2.62



Titans DST 2.6





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Buccaneers

Lions

Baker Mayfield 4.4 Jared Goff 6.7 Bucky Irving 8.75 Jahmyr Gibbs 9.8 Kenneth Gainwell 4.5 Amon-Ra St. Brown 8.9 Emeka Egbuka 6.05 Jameson Williams 6.28 Chris Godwin 4.72 Isaac TeSlaa 2.74 Tez Johnson 4.38 Sam LaPorta 4.58 Cade Otton 4.1 Lions DST 5.4 Buccaneers DST 5.6





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Cardinals

Chiefs

Carson Beck 1.7 Patrick Mahomes 8.3 Tyler Allgeier 3.7 Emmett Johnson 8.7 Zonovan Knight 3.34 Rashee Rice 7.5 Devin Duvernay 3.42 Josh Downs 6.12 Trey McBride 6.3 Cyrus Allen 3.26 Cardinals DST 1.1 Xavier Worthy 2.54



Travis Kelce 5.6



Chiefs DST 9.6

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Steelers

Eagles

Aaron Rodgers 4.6 Joe Milton III 4.8 Jaylen Warren 8.62 Saquon Barkley 6.02 Rico Dowdle 5.2 DeVonta Smith 6.82 DK Metcalf 5.68 Makai Lemon 4.95 Roman Wilson 4.68 Dallas Goedert 4.82 Germie Bernard 3.8 Eagles DST 5.3 Pat Freiermuth 4.35



Darnell Washington 3.72



Steelers DST 7.3





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Jets

Chargers

Geno Smith 5.3 Justin Herbert 4.7 Breece Hall 7.42 Omarion Hampton 6.5 Braelon Allen 4.54 Keaton Mitchell 3.08 Garrett Wilson 7.12 Tre Harris 4.98 Adonai Mitchell 5.42 Quentin Johnston 2.82 Mason Taylor 3.32 Oronde Gadsden II 3.18 Kenyon Sadiq 3.3 Chargers DST 5.8 Jets DST 6.8





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Raiders

Broncos

Fernando Mendoza 3.8 Bo Nix 6.4 Ashton Jeanty 5.58 Jonah Coleman 7.7 Mike Washington Jr. 3.0 J.K. Dobbins 3.2 Tre Tucker 4.64 Jaylen Waddle 6.25 Jack Bech 2.9 Courtland Sutton 5.18 Brock Bowers 7.18 Pat Bryant 4.52 Michael Mayer 3.56 Evan Engram 3.02 Raiders DST 4.4 Broncos DST 9.3

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Jaguars

Giants

Trevor Lawrence 8.7 J.J. McCarthy 5.8 Bhayshul Tuten 7.8 Cam Skattebo 6.4 Chris Rodriguez Jr. 3.46 Malik Nabers 7.55 Parker Washington 8.2 Malachi Fields 3.74 Jakobi Meyers 4.74 Darnell Mooney 2.48 Brenton Strange 4.7 Isaiah Likely 7.15 Jaguars DST 8.1 Giants DST 3.9

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Vikings

49ers

Kirk Cousins 6.5 Brock Purdy 6.6 Aaron Jones 5.28 Christian McCaffrey 9.3 Jordan Mason 4.42 Kaelon Black 4.56 Justin Jefferson 8.15 Deebo Samuel 5.95 Myles Price 3.78 Keenan Allen 4.8 Jauan Jennings 3.5 Jordan Watkins 2.94 Tai Felton 2.56 Demarcus Robinson 2.78 Gavin Bartholomew 3.4 George Kittle 6.32 Vikings DST 8.0 49ers DST 6.6

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