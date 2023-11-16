jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our Non-PPR cheat sheet shortly.

Cincinnati Bengals
@
Baltimore Ravens
Thu, Nov 16 at 8:15 pm ET •
BAL -3.5, O/U 46.5
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow8.4Lamar Jackson7.7
Joe Mixon7.5Gus Edwards6.6
Ja'Marr Chase9.6Keaton Mitchell6.0
Tyler Boyd7.1Zay Flowers6.5
Trenton Irwin5.4Odell Beckham Jr.4.5
Tanner Hudson4.5Mark Andrews8.6
Bengals DST 6.8Ravens DST 7.2
Dallas Cowboys
@
Carolina Panthers
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
CAR +10.5, O/U 42
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)PanthersRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott9.4Bryce Young4.9
Tony Pollard7.3Chuba Hubbard4.9
Rico Dowdle5.6Miles Sanders4.5
CeeDee Lamb10.0Adam Thielen7.6
Brandin Cooks6.2D.J. Chark3.2
Michael Gallup3.9Panthers DST 2.0
Jake Ferguson7.1

Cowboys DST 9.5

Pittsburgh Steelers
@
Cleveland Browns
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
CLE -1, O/U 33
SteelersRTG (MAX 10)BrownsRTG (MAX 10)
Kenny Pickett2.7Dorian Thompson-Robinson2.8
Najee Harris7.1Jerome Ford6.7
Jaylen Warren6.5Kareem Hunt5.2
Diontae Johnson6.9Amari Cooper6.0
George Pickens5.3David Njoku6.9
Steelers DST 9.9Browns DST 8.0
Chicago Bears
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -7.5, O/U 48
BearsRTG (MAX 10)LionsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields7.3Jared Goff7.5
D'Onta Foreman5.5Jahmyr Gibbs9.0
Khalil Herbert4.7David Montgomery8.7
D.J. Moore8.4Amon-Ra St. Brown9.5
Darnell Mooney4.0Jameson Williams3.8
Cole Kmet7.2Sam LaPorta8.0
Bears DST 2.5Lions DST 8.3
Los Angeles Chargers
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
GB +3, O/U 44
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)Packers RTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert8.7Jordan Love7.2
Austin Ekeler9.7Aaron Jones8.0
Keenan Allen9.7A.J. Dillon5.8
Quentin Johnston4.9Jayden Reed5.6
Jalen Guyton4.8Romeo Doubs5.5
Donald Parham Jr.4.3Christian Watson5.0
Chargers DST 7.5Luke Musgrave5.8


Packers DST 5.4
Arizona Cardinals
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -5, O/U 49
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray7.6C.J. Stroud8.2
James Conner7.6Devin Singletary7.2
Marquise Brown7.3Nathaniel Dell8.6
Rondale Moore4.3Nico Collins6.8
Michael Wilson4.2Noah Brown5.8
Trey McBride8.1Dalton Schultz7.7
Cardinals DST 2.9Texans DST 6.9
Tennessee Titans
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
JAC -7, O/U 40
TitansRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Will Levis5.1Trevor Lawrence6.6
Derrick Henry7.0Travis Etienne9.4
Tyjae Spears5.4Christian Kirk7.4
DeAndre Hopkins6.3Calvin Ridley5.7
Kyle Philips4.4Evan Engram7.0
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.8Jaguars DST 7.3
Titans DST 4.5

Las Vegas Raiders
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -13.5, O/U 46.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)
Aidan O'Connell2.6Tua Tagovailoa8.5
Josh Jacobs8.8Raheem Mostert8.2
Davante Adams7.7De'Von Achane7.9
Jakobi Meyers6.1Tyreek Hill9.9
Raiders DST 4.0Jaylen Waddle7.2


Dolphins DST 7.9
New York Giants
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Nov 19 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS -9, O/U 37
GiantsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Tommy DeVito4.7Sam Howell7.1
Saquon Barkley8.1Brian Robinson Jr.8.4
Darius Slayton3.6Antonio Gibson6.2
Wan'Dale Robinson3.5Terry McLaurin7.8
Giants DST 5.7Jahan Dotson4.7


Curtis Samuel3.7


Logan Thomas6.4


Commanders DST 7.7
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 19 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -11.5, O/U 41.5
BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)49ersRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield6.7Brock Purdy8.3
Rachaad White7.7Christian McCaffrey9.8
Mike Evans8.7Brandon Aiyuk8.2
Chris Godwin6.4Deebo Samuel7.9
Buccaneers DST 2.7George Kittle7.3


49ers DST 8.9
New York Jets
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 19 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -7, O/U 39.5
JetsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson3.8Josh Allen8.8
Breece Hall8.9James Cook6.4
Garrett Wilson8.8Latavius Murray5.0
Allen Lazard3.1Stefon Diggs9.1
Tyler Conklin6.5Gabe Davis5.2
Jets DST 7.8Khalil Shakir4.1


Dalton Kincaid8.3


Bills DST 7.0
Seattle Seahawks
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Nov 19 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR +1, O/U 46.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith5.9Matthew Stafford6.5
Kenneth Walker III7.8Darrell Henderson Jr.6.3
Zach Charbonnet4.4Royce Freeman4.6
Tyler Lockett7.5Cooper Kupp9.2
DK Metcalf7.0Puka Nacua8.5
Jaxon Smith-Njigba5.9Tutu Atwell3.3
Seahawks DST 6.7Rams DST 5.9
Minnesota Vikings
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 19 at 8:20 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 42.5
VikingsRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Joshua Dobbs7.9Russell Wilson7.0
Ty Chandler6.8Javonte Williams8.3
Jordan Addison6.6Samaje Perine4.0
K.J. Osborn4.6Jaleel McLaughlin3.9
Brandon Powell3.4Courtland Sutton8.0
T.J. Hockenson8.4Jerry Jeudy5.1
Vikings DST 7.6Broncos DST 5.5
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Kansas City Chiefs
Mon, Nov 20 at 8:15 pm ET •
KC -2.5, O/U 45.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.5Patrick Mahomes9.2
D'Andre Swift8.5Isiah Pacheco6.9
Kenneth Gainwell3.3Jerick McKinnon3.7
A.J. Brown9.8Rashee Rice6.7
DeVonta Smith9.0Kadarius Toney3.0
Eagles DST 7.4Travis Kelce9.3


Chiefs DST 7.1