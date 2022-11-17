The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em 10.0-7.00 6.99 - 5.01 5.00 - 0 Sit 'em

Titans RTG (MAX 10) Packers RTG (MAX 10) Ryan Tannehill 5.8 Aaron Rodgers 7.0 Derrick Henry 9.4 Aaron Jones 7.8 Dontrell Hilliard 3.5 A.J. Dillon 4.1 Robert Woods 3.9 Allen Lazard 6.9 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 3.2 Christian Watson 6.8 Treylon Burks 3.0 Robert Tonyan 4.3 Austin Hooper 5.0 Packers DST 6.2 Titans DST 6.8





Bears RTG (MAX 10) Falcons RTG (MAX 10) Justin Fields 9.4 Marcus Mariota 5.0 David Montgomery 7.4 Cordarrelle Patterson 7.1 Trestan Ebner 3.1 Tyler Allgeier 4.9 Darnell Mooney 6.1 Caleb Huntley 2.5 Chase Claypool 2.8 Drake London 5.0 Cole Kmet 7.4 Olamide Zaccheaus 2.5 Bears DST 3.5 Kyle Pitts 6.4



Falcons DST 3.3

Browns RTG (MAX 10) Bills RTG (MAX 10) Jacoby Brissett 4.0 Josh Allen 8.8 Nick Chubb 8.5 Devin Singletary 6.5 Kareem Hunt 4.5 James Cook 2.7 Amari Cooper 7.8 Stefon Diggs 9.8 Donovan Peoples-Jones 7.0 Gabe Davis 7.7 Harrison Bryant 3.6 Isaiah McKenzie 2.6 Browns DST 3.0 Dawson Knox 6.7



Bills DST 7.6

Eagles RTG (MAX 10) Colts RTG (MAX 10) Jalen Hurts 9.0 Matt Ryan 4.1 Miles Sanders 7.3 Jonathan Taylor 9.0 Kenneth Gainwell 3.3 Michael Pittman 6.6 A.J. Brown 9.4 Parris Campbell 6.5 DeVonta Smith 7.9 Alec Pierce 3.3 Quez Watkins 3.4 Kylen Granson 4.9 Eagles DST 7.8 Colts DST 2.7

Jets RTG (MAX 10) Patriots RTG (MAX 10) Zach Wilson 6.0 Mac Jones 4.2 Michael Carter 5.5 Rhamondre Stevenson 7.6 James Robinson 4.3 Damien Harris 3.7 Garrett Wilson 7.5 Jakobi Meyers 7.6 Elijah Moore 2.9 Hunter Henry 4.7 Denzel Mims 2.0 Jonnu Smith 3.0 Tyler Conklin 5.9 Patriots DST 7.4 Jets DST 6.6





Rams RTG (MAX 10) Saints RTG (MAX 10) Matthew Stafford 2.9 Andy Dalton 3.5 Darrell Henderson Jr. 5.3 Alvin Kamara 7.9 Allen Robinson 5.6 Chris Olave 7.4 Van Jefferson 4.4 Jarvis Landry 4.0 Ben Skowronek 2.7 Juwan Johnson 6.2 Tyler Higbee 7.3 Taysom Hill 3.7 Rams DST 7.1 Saints DST 7.0

Lions RTG (MAX 10) Giants RTG (MAX 10) Jared Goff 4.9 Daniel Jones 6.9 Jamaal Williams 7.0 Saquon Barkley 10.0 D'Andre Swift 5.7 Darius Slayton 6.4 Amon-Ra St. Brown 9.3 Wan'Dale Robinson 3.1 Kalif Raymond 4.5 Tanner Hudson 3.9 Lions DST 3.7 Giants DST 6.1

Panthers RTG (MAX 10) Ravens RTG (MAX 10) Baker Mayfield 1.5 Lamar Jackson 8.3 D'Onta Foreman 6.9 Kenyan Drake 6.7 Chuba Hubbard 3.9 Gus Edwards 5.1 D.J. Moore 5.3 Devin Duvernay 4.7 Terrace Marshall Jr. 4.2 Demarcus Robinson 2.2 Panthers DST 3.2 Mark Andrews 8.8



Isaiah Likely 4.1



Ravens DST 9.0

Comanders RTG (MAX 10) Texans RTG (MAX 10) Taylor Heinicke 5.7 Davis Mills 4.8 Antonio Gibson 6.8 Dameon Pierce 8.2 Brian Robinson Jr. 6.6 Nico Collins 5.4 Terry McLaurin 9.0 Brandin Cooks 4.8 Curtis Samuel 5.7 Chris Moore 2.4 Jahan Dotson 4.3 Texans DST 2.9 Commanders DST 7.5





Raiders RTG (MAX 10) Broncos RTG (MAX 10) Derek Carr 5.4 Russell Wilson 6.8 Josh Jacobs 8.6 Melvin Gordon 5.6 Davante Adams 9.7 Latavius Murray 5.2 Mack Hollins 4.6 Courtland Sutton 7.3 Foster Moreau 5.5 Kendall Hinton 4.1 Raiders DST 5.3 Greg Dulcich 7.0



Broncos DST 5.9

Bengals RTG (MAX 10) Steelers RTG (MAX 10) Joe Burrow 7.4 Kenny Pickett 4.7 Joe Mixon 8.3 Najee Harris 6.4 Tee Higgins 8.6 Jaylen Warren 5.4 Tyler Boyd 6.7 George Pickens 6.3 Hayden Hurst 6.0 Diontae Johnson 5.8 Bengals DST 6.5 Pat Freiermuth 7.2



Steelers DST 7.3

Cowboys RTG (MAX 10) Vikings RTG (MAX 10) Dak Prescott 8.2 Kirk Cousins 7.5 Tony Pollard 7.7 Dalvin Cook 8.1 CeeDee Lamb 9.6 Alexander Mattison 2.9 Michael Gallup 3.8 Justin Jefferson 9.9 Noah Brown 2.1 Adam Thielen 5.5 Dalton Schultz 8.1 K.J. Osborn 3.7 Cowboys DST 6.4 T.J. Hockenson 8.2



Vikings DST 5.1

Chiefs RTG (MAX 10) Chargers RTG (MAX 10) Patrick Mahomes 9.3 Justin Herbert 7.6 Jerick McKinnon 6.0 Austin Ekeler 9.6 Isiah Pacheco 5.8 Mike Williams 8.4 Clyde Edwards-Helaire 4.7 Keenan Allen 6.2 Kadarius Toney 7.2 Josh Palmer 3.6 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 5.9 Tre' McKitty 5.2 Justin Watson 3.5 Chargers DST 2.5 Travis Kelce 9.5



Chiefs DST 6.9





