chubahubbardcbs.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my starts, sits, sleepers, and busts to know in every single game here.

What do the numbers mean? All of my analysis from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

If you're still unsure, just send a note on Twitter (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Tennessee Titans
@
Green Bay Packers
Thu, Nov 17 at 8:15 pm ET •
GB -3.5, O/U 41
TitansRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Ryan Tannehill5.8Aaron Rodgers7.0
Derrick Henry9.4Aaron Jones7.8
Dontrell Hilliard3.5A.J. Dillon4.1
Robert Woods3.9Allen Lazard6.9
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine3.2Christian Watson6.8
Treylon Burks3.0Robert Tonyan4.3
Austin Hooper5.0Packers DST 6.2
Titans DST 6.8

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Chicago Bears
@
Atlanta Falcons
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
ATL -3, O/U 49
BearsRTG (MAX 10)FalconsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Fields9.4Marcus Mariota5.0
David Montgomery7.4Cordarrelle Patterson7.1
Trestan Ebner3.1Tyler Allgeier4.9
Darnell Mooney6.1Caleb Huntley2.5
Chase Claypool2.8Drake London5.0
Cole Kmet7.4Olamide Zaccheaus2.5
Bears DST 3.5Kyle Pitts6.4


Falcons DST 3.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
BUF -8, O/U 42.5
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)BillsRTG (MAX 10)
Jacoby Brissett4.0Josh Allen8.8
Nick Chubb8.5Devin Singletary6.5
Kareem Hunt4.5James Cook2.7
Amari Cooper7.8Stefon Diggs9.8
Donovan Peoples-Jones7.0Gabe Davis7.7
Harrison Bryant3.6Isaiah McKenzie2.6
Browns DST 3.0Dawson Knox6.7


Bills DST 7.6
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Philadelphia Eagles
@
Indianapolis Colts
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
IND +7, O/U 44.5
EaglesRTG (MAX 10)ColtsRTG (MAX 10)
Jalen Hurts9.0Matt Ryan4.1
Miles Sanders7.3Jonathan Taylor9.0
Kenneth Gainwell3.3Michael Pittman6.6
A.J. Brown9.4Parris Campbell6.5
DeVonta Smith7.9Alec Pierce3.3
Quez Watkins3.4Kylen Granson4.9
Eagles DST 7.8Colts DST 2.7
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
New York Jets
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE -3, O/U 38
JetsRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Zach Wilson6.0Mac Jones4.2
Michael Carter5.5Rhamondre Stevenson7.6
James Robinson4.3Damien Harris3.7
Garrett Wilson7.5Jakobi Meyers7.6
Elijah Moore2.9Hunter Henry4.7
Denzel Mims2.0Jonnu Smith3.0
Tyler Conklin5.9Patriots DST 7.4
Jets DST 6.6

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Rams
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -3, O/U 39
RamsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Matthew Stafford2.9Andy Dalton3.5
Darrell Henderson Jr.5.3Alvin Kamara7.9
Allen Robinson5.6Chris Olave7.4
Van Jefferson4.4Jarvis Landry4.0
Ben Skowronek2.7Juwan Johnson6.2
Tyler Higbee7.3Taysom Hill3.7
Rams DST 7.1Saints DST 7.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
New York Giants
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYG -3, O/U 45
LionsRTG (MAX 10)GiantsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff4.9Daniel Jones6.9
Jamaal Williams7.0Saquon Barkley10.0
D'Andre Swift5.7Darius Slayton6.4
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.3Wan'Dale Robinson3.1
Kalif Raymond4.5Tanner Hudson3.9
Lions DST 3.7Giants DST 6.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Baltimore Ravens
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
BAL -13, O/U 41
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)RavensRTG (MAX 10)
Baker Mayfield1.5Lamar Jackson8.3
D'Onta Foreman6.9Kenyan Drake6.7
Chuba Hubbard3.9Gus Edwards5.1
D.J. Moore5.3Devin Duvernay4.7
Terrace Marshall Jr.4.2Demarcus Robinson2.2
Panthers DST 3.2Mark Andrews8.8


Isaiah Likely4.1


Ravens DST 9.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Washington Commanders
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Nov 20 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU +3, O/U 40.5
ComandersRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Taylor Heinicke5.7Davis Mills4.8
Antonio Gibson6.8Dameon Pierce8.2
Brian Robinson Jr.6.6Nico Collins5.4
Terry McLaurin9.0Brandin Cooks4.8
Curtis Samuel5.7Chris Moore2.4
Jahan Dotson4.3Texans DST 2.9
Commanders DST 7.5

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 20 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -3, O/U 41.5
RaidersRTG (MAX 10)BroncosRTG (MAX 10)
Derek Carr5.4Russell Wilson6.8
Josh Jacobs8.6Melvin Gordon5.6
Davante Adams9.7Latavius Murray5.2
Mack Hollins4.6Courtland Sutton7.3
Foster Moreau5.5Kendall Hinton4.1
Raiders DST 5.3Greg Dulcich7.0


Broncos DST 5.9
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 20 at 4:25 pm ET •
PIT +4, O/U 41
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Burrow7.4Kenny Pickett4.7
Joe Mixon8.3Najee Harris6.4
Tee Higgins8.6Jaylen Warren5.4
Tyler Boyd6.7George Pickens6.3
Hayden Hurst6.0Diontae Johnson5.8
Bengals DST 6.5Pat Freiermuth7.2


Steelers DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Dallas Cowboys
@
Minnesota Vikings
Sun, Nov 20 at 4:25 pm ET •
MIN +1.5, O/U 47.5
CowboysRTG (MAX 10)VikingsRTG (MAX 10)
Dak Prescott8.2Kirk Cousins7.5
Tony Pollard7.7Dalvin Cook8.1
CeeDee Lamb9.6Alexander Mattison2.9
Michael Gallup3.8Justin Jefferson9.9
Noah Brown2.1Adam Thielen5.5
Dalton Schultz8.1K.J. Osborn3.7
Cowboys DST 6.4T.J. Hockenson8.2


Vikings DST 5.1
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 20 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC +6, O/U 51
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)ChargersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes9.3Justin Herbert7.6
Jerick McKinnon6.0Austin Ekeler9.6
Isiah Pacheco5.8Mike Williams8.4
Clyde Edwards-Helaire4.7Keenan Allen6.2
Kadarius Toney7.2Josh Palmer3.6
Marquez Valdes-Scantling5.9Tre' McKitty5.2
Justin Watson3.5Chargers DST 2.5
Travis Kelce9.5

Chiefs DST 6.9

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Arizona Cardinals
Mon, Nov 21 at 8:15 pm ET •
ARI +8, O/U 43.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)
Jimmy Garoppolo7.2Colt McCoy2.4
Christian McCaffrey9.8James Conner7.2
Elijah Mitchell5.0DeAndre Hopkins9.5
Brandon Aiyuk8.3Rondale Moore8.2
Deebo Samuel7.1Trey McBride4.5
Jauan Jennings2.3Cardinals DST 3.9
George Kittle7.6

49ers DST 7.7