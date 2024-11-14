chubahubbardcbs.jpg
The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard), and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in PPR leagues -- you can find our non-PPR cheat sheet here.

Washington Commanders
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Thu, Nov 14 at 8:15 pm ET •
PHI -4, O/U 49.5
CommandersRTG (MAX10)EaglesRTG (MAX10)
Jayden Daniels7.8Jalen Hurts9.3
Brian Robinson Jr.6.7Saquon Barkley9.2
Austin Ekeler5.4A.J. Brown8.8
Terry McLaurin8.4DeVonta Smith7.0
Noah Brown3.3Dallas Goedert5.2
Zach Ertz4.9Eagles DST 7.7
Commanders DST 4.3

Green Bay Packers
@
Chicago Bears
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
CHI +5.5, O/U 40.5
PackersRTG (MAX10)BearsRTG (MAX10)
Jordan Love7.4Caleb Williams3.7
Josh Jacobs8.1D'Andre Swift7.4
Romeo Doubs6.4Roschon Johnson3.7
Jayden Reed6.3DJ Moore5.4
Christian Watson4.9Keenan Allen4.7
Dontayvion Wicks2.3Rome Odunze3.9
Tucker Kraft6.3Cole Kmet5.9
Packers DST 8.5Bears DST 6.1
Jacksonville Jaguars
@
Detroit Lions
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
DET -14, O/U 46.5
JaguarsRTG (MAX10)LionsRTG (MAX10)
Mac Jones2.2Jared Goff7.5
Travis Etienne6.0Jahmyr Gibbs8.5
Brian Thomas Jr.6.1David Montgomery8.0
Gabe Davis3.1Amon-Ra St. Brown8.9
Evan Engram6.1Jameson Williams5.7
Jaguars DST 1.9Brock Wright4.0


Lions DST 8.3
Las Vegas Raiders
@
Miami Dolphins
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
MIA -7.5, O/U 44
RaidersRTG (MAX10)DolphinsRTG (MAX10)
Gardner Minshew3.8Tua Tagovailoa6.9
Alexander Mattison6.6De'Von Achane9.6
Jakobi Meyers7.7Raheem Mostert5.8
Brock Bowers7.4Tyreek Hill7.5
Raiders DST 2.8Jaylen Waddle5.8


Jonnu Smith4.6


Dolphins DST 7.0
Los Angeles Rams
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +4.5, O/U 43.5
RamsRTG (MAX10)PatriotsRTG (MAX10)
Matthew Stafford6.8Drake Maye5.8
Kyren Williams8.8Rhamondre Stevenson6.9
Puka Nacua8.7Demario Douglas4.1
Cooper Kupp8.2Kayshon Boutte2.1
Demarcus Robinson3.2Hunter Henry5.5
Davis Allen3.6Austin Hooper3.0
Rams DST 6.7Patriots DST 3.6
Cleveland Browns
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO -1, O/U 44.5
BrownsRTG (MAX10)SaintsRTG (MAX10)
Jameis Winston6.1Derek Carr4.5
Nick Chubb6.8Alvin Kamara8.3
Jerome Ford4.6Marquez Valdes-Scantling4.6
Cedric Tillman7.2Taysom Hill5.8
Jerry Jeudy5.5Juwan Johnson3.4
Elijah Moore3.8Saints DST 5.9
David Njoku7.0

Browns DST 7.5

Indianapolis Colts
@
New York Jets
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ -4, O/U 43.5
ColtsRTG (MAX10)JetsRTG (MAX10)
Anthony Richardson5.7Aaron Rodgers6.0
Jonathan Taylor8.6Breece Hall7.5
Josh Downs5.3Braelon Allen3.3
Michael Pittman4.2Garrett Wilson8.3
Alec Pierce3.7Davante Adams7.6
Adonai Mitchell3.0Jets DST 6.9
Colts DST 6.3

Baltimore Ravens
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT +3, O/U 48.5
RavensRTG (MAX10)SteelersRTG (MAX10)
Lamar Jackson8.5Russell Wilson7.2
Derrick Henry8.9Najee Harris6.4
Justice Hill3.9Jaylen Warren6.3
Zay Flowers8.5George Pickens9.3
Rashod Bateman5.0Mike Williams3.5
Diontae Johnson3.4Calvin Austin III1.9
Mark Andrews6.6Pat Freiermuth5.0
Ravens DST 5.3Steelers DST 5.1
Minnesota Vikings
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Nov 17 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +6, O/U 39.5
VikingsRTG (MAX10)TitansRTG (MAX10)
Sam Darnold7.6Will Levis4.6
Aaron Jones8.4Tony Pollard7.0
Cam Akers2.9Tyjae Spears5.9
Justin Jefferson9.6Calvin Ridley7.8
Jordan Addison4.8Nick Westbrook-Ikhine4.5
Jalen Nailor2.4Titans DST 4.9
T.J. Hockenson7.1

Vikings DST 8.6

FalconsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins6.3Bo Nix7.1
Bijan Robinson9.4Audric Estime6.1
Tyler Allgeier3.2Javonte Williams5.7
Darnell Mooney7.4Jaleel McLaughlin3.8
Drake London6.5Courtland Sutton8.1
Ray-Ray McCloud2.9Devaughn Vele2.8
Kyle Pitts6.9Lil'Jordan Humphrey2.0
Falcons DST 4.7Broncos DST 7.6
Seattle Seahawks
@
San Francisco 49ers
Sun, Nov 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
SF -6.5, O/U 48
SeahawksRTG (MAX10)49ersRTG (MAX10)
Geno Smith4.9Brock Purdy8.3
Kenneth Walker III7.6Christian McCaffrey9.8
Zach Charbonnet4.2Deebo Samuel7.9
DK Metcalf8.6Jauan Jennings7.1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba6.2Ricky Pearsall5.6
Tyler Lockett5.1George Kittle7.8
Seahawks DST 3.049ers DST 7.8
Atlanta Falcons
@
Denver Broncos
Sun, Nov 17 at 4:05 pm ET •
DEN -2.5, O/U 44
FalconsRTG (MAX10)BroncosRTG (MAX10)
Kirk Cousins6.3Bo Nix7.1
Bijan Robinson9.4Audric Estime6.1
Tyler Allgeier3.2Javonte Williams5.7
Darnell Mooney7.4Jaleel McLaughlin3.8
Drake London6.5Courtland Sutton8.1
Ray-Ray McCloud2.9Devaughn Vele2.8
Kyle Pitts6.9Lil'Jordan Humphrey2.0
Falcons DST 4.7Broncos DST 7.6
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Buffalo Bills
Sun, Nov 17 at 4:25 pm ET •
BUF -2.5, O/U 46
ChiefsRTG (MAX10)BillsRTG (MAX10)
Patrick Mahomes6.7Josh Allen8.9
Kareem Hunt7.9James Cook7.8
DeAndre Hopkins5.9Ray Davis3.4
Xavier Worthy4.3Ty Johnson3.0
Travis Kelce7.9Khalil Shakir6.9
Chiefs DST 7.2Mack Hollins4.4


Curtis Samuel4.0


Dawson Knox6.0


Bills DST 7.3
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Los Angeles Chargers
Sun, Nov 17 at 8:20 pm ET •
LAC -1.5, O/U 47.5
BengalsRTG (MAX10)ChargersRTG (MAX10)
Joe Burrow8.1Justin Herbert7.7
Chase Brown7.7J.K. Dobbins7.2
Ja'Marr Chase9.7Gus Edwards5.6
Andrei Iosivas2.7Ladd McConkey6.8
Mike Gesicki6.8Quentin Johnston6.6
Tanner Hudson3.2Josh Palmer2.6
Bengals DST 5.7Will Dissly4.5


Chargers DST 6.5
Houston Texans
@
Dallas Cowboys
Mon, Nov 18 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL +7.5, O/U 42
TexansRTG (MAX10)CowboysRTG (MAX10)
C.J. Stroud6.4Cooper Rush1.5
Joe Mixon9.5Rico Dowdle6.5
Nico Collins9.2CeeDee Lamb7.3
Tank Dell6.0Jalen Tolbert3.6
John Metchie III2.2Jake Ferguson4.4
Dalton Schultz3.8Cowboys DST 5.5
Texans DST 8.4