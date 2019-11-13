Fantasy Football Week 11: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

Make sure you're setting the right lineup in Week 11 with Dave Richard's weekly preview. Dave previews every game, picking out starts, sits, sleepers, and busts for each team, and then provides start and sit ratings for each player with the PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet, which combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

It's pretty simple: The scale runs from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Pittsburgh (5-4) at Cleveland (3-6)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Point spread: Browns -3

Mason Rudolph (5.8) Baker Mayfield (5.9) James Conner (9.3) Nick Chubb (8.6) JuJu Smith-Schuster (6.9) Kareem Hunt (7.4) Diontae Johnson (4.8) Jarvis Landry (7.7) James Washington (3.7) Odell Beckham (6.6) Vance McDonald (6.5) Browns DST (5.9) Steelers DST (7.4)





Atlanta (2-7) at Carolina (5-4)

1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Panthers -5.5

Matt Ryan (8.2) Kyle Allen (6.6) Brian Hill (7.8) Christian McCaffrey (9.9) Julio Jones (9.3) D.J. Moore (8.5) Calvin Ridley (5.1) Curtis Samuel (6.8) Russell Gage (4.1) Greg Olsen (7.0) Falcons DST (4.2) Panthers DST (6.7)

Dallas (5-4) at Detroit (3-5-1)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Cowboys -3.5

Dak Prescott (8.8) Jeff Driskel (3.9) Ezekiel Elliott (9.7) J.D. McKissic (6.8) Amari Cooper (9.5) Kenny Golladay (7.2) Michael Gallup (7.6) Marvin Jones (6.2) Randall Cobb (5.0) Danny Amendola (4.9) Jason Witten (4.8) T.J. Hockenson (5.9) Cowboys DST (8.5) Lions DST (2.5)

Jacksonville (4-5) at Indianapolis (5-4)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Colts -3

Nick Foles (5.7) Jacoby Brissett (5.6) Leonard Fournette (8.7) Marlon Mack (9.0) Dede Westbrook (6.7) Zach Pascal (5.2) D.J. Chark (5.7) Jack Doyle (7.1) Chris Conley (3.3) Eric Ebron (6.9) Jaguars DST (6.9) Colts DST (6.3)

Buffalo (6-3) at Miami (2-7)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Bills -6

Josh Allen (8.1) Ryan Fitzpatrick (4.9) Devin Singletary (8.5) Kalen Ballage (5.0) John Brown (8.1) DeVante Parker (5.6) Cole Beasley (5.8) Mike Gesicki (6.3) Bills DST (7.9) Dolphins DST (3.8)

Houston (6-3) at Baltimore (7-2)

1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -4

Deshaun Watson (8.7) Lamar Jackson (9.6) Carlos Hyde (6.3) Mark Ingram (7.5) Duke Johnson (6.2) Marquise Brown (7.3) DeAndre Hopkins (9.4) Mark Andrews (8.3) Kenny Stills (3.9) Nick Boyle (5.4) Darren Fells (6.7) Ravens DST (7.7) Texans DST (4.3)





Denver (3-6) at Minnesota (7-3)



1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -10.5

Brandon Allen (2.7) Kirk Cousins (6.7) Phillip Lindsay (7.6) Dalvin Cook (9.8) Royce Freeman (6.4) Stefon Diggs (6.5) Courtland Sutton (7.1) Kyle Rudolph (5.3) Noah Fant (5.2) Vikings DST (8.3) Broncos DST (5.7)





N.Y. Jets (2-7) at Washington (1-8)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Washington -1.5

Sam Darnold (6.5) Dwayne Haskins (3.1) Le'Veon Bell (8.8) Adrian Peterson (6.6) Jamison Crowder (7.4) Derrius Guice (5.3) Demaryius Thomas (4.5) Terry McLaurin (5.9) Robby Anderson (4.3) Redskins DST (4.0) Ryan Griffin (4.9)



Jets DST (6.6)





New Orleans (7-2) at Tampa Bay (3-6)



1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: Saints -5.5

Drew Brees (8.3) Jameis Winston (8.5) Alvin Kamara (8.9) Ronald Jones (7.2) Michael Thomas (9.9) Mike Evans (9.6) Jared Cook (7.7) Chris Godwin (8.6) Saints DST (7.2) O.J. Howard (6.0)



Buccaneers DST (5.4)

Arizona (3-6-1) at San Francisco (8-1)



4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Point spread: 49ers -11.5

Kyler Murray (7.4) Jimmy Garoppolo (6.2) Kenyan Drake (7.7) Tevin Coleman (7.9) David Johnson (6.1) Deebo Samuel (6.3) Christian Kirk (7.9) 49ers DST (6.4) Larry Fitzgerald (5.4)



Andy Isabella (3.6)



KeeSean Johnson (3.5)



Cardinals DST (4.6)





Cincinnati (0-9) at Oakland (5-4)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -10.5

Ryan Finley (3.7) Derek Carr (7.3) Joe Mixon (8.3) Josh Jacobs (9.6) Tyler Boyd (8.4) Tyrell Williams (7.5) Auden Tate (4.4) Hunter Renfrow (4.2) Tyler Eifert (5.0) Darren Waller (8.4) Bengals DST (3.5) Raiders DST (7.8)

New England (8-1) at Philadelphia (5-4)

4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -3.5

Tom Brady (7.8) Carson Wentz (6.1) James White (8.1) Jordan Howard (7.1) Sony Michel (5.9) Miles Sanders (6.9) Julian Edelman (9.0) Alshon Jeffery (5.5) Mohamed Sanu (6.0) Nelson Agholor (4.0) Phillip Dorsett (3.8) Zach Ertz (8.1) Patriots DST (7.5) Dallas Goedert (6.8)



Eagles DST (5.6)

Chicago (4-5) at L.A. Rams (5-4)



8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Rams -6.5

Mitchell Trubisky (3.8) Jared Goff (5.4) David Montgomery (6.7) Todd Gurley (8.2) Tarik Cohen (6.5) Cooper Kupp (8.7) Allen Robinson (6.1) Robert Woods (7.8) Taylor Gabriel (4.7) Josh Reynolds (3.4) Bears DST (6.5) Gerald Everett (7.4)



Rams DST (8.7)

Kansas City (6-4) at L.A. Chargers (4-6)

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5