Fantasy Football Week 11: PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet Rankings

The Lineup Cheat Sheet combines Fantasy analysis and game-flow predictions with a confidence scale to give you a definitive answer on who to start in your leagues.

The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident you should be to start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. If a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function — CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game.

Packers at Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers (8.6) Russell Wilson (8.7) Aaron Jones (8.8) Chris Carson (6.6) Davante Adams (9.5) Mike Davis (4.5) Marquez Valdes-Scantling (6.5) Tyler Lockett (6.7) Equanimeous St. Brown (3.0) Doug Baldwin (6.1) Jimmy Graham (6.3) David Moore (3.1) Packers DST (4.3) Nick Vannett (4.5)



Seahawks DST (4.7)

Cowboys at Falcons

Dak Prescott (7.0) Matt Ryan (9.1) Ezekiel Elliott (9.4) Tevin Coleman (7.2) Amari Cooper (7.6) Ito Smith (5.5) Cole Beasley (4.9) Julio Jones (9.6) Michael Gallup (3.3) Calvin Ridley (6.6) Cowboys DST (5.1) Mohamed Sanu (6.2)



Austin Hooper (6.0)



Falcons DST (5.5)

Buccaneers at Giants

Ryan Fitzpatrick (6.2) Eli Manning (7.2) Peyton Barber (5.6) Saquon Barkley (9.8) Jacquizz Rodgers (5.3) Odell Beckham (9.9) Mike Evans (7.8) Sterling Shepard (6.8) DeSean Jackson (5.4) Evan Engram (6.4) Chris Godwin (5.0) Giants DST (6.1) Adam Humphries (4.5)



O.J. Howard (6.9)



Buccaneers DST (4.1)





Steelers at Jaguars

Ben Roethlisberger (8.2) Blake Bortles (6.1) James Conner (8.9) Leonard Fournette (7.9) Antonio Brown (9.1) T.J. Yeldon (6.7) JuJu Smith-Schuster (8.5) Dede Westbrook (4.7) Vance McDonald (7.4) Donte Moncrief (4.1) Jesse James (4.6) Jaguars DST (5.9) Steelers DST (7.2)





Texans at Redskins

Deshaun Watson (7.5) Alex Smith (4.4) Lamar Miller (6.5) Adrian Peterson (6.0) DeAndre Hopkins (9.4) Kapri Bibbs (4.7) Demaryius Thomas (6.3) Josh Doctson (4.4) Texans DST (7.7) Maurice Harris (4.2)



Jordan Reed (6.7)



Redskins DST (5.3)

Titans at Colts

Marcus Mariota (7.3) Andrew Luck (9.0) Dion Lewis (8.3) Marlon Mack (6.8) Derrick Henry (5.8) Nyheim Hines (4.8) Corey Davis (7.2) T.Y. Hilton (8.7) Cameron Batson (2.8) Eric Ebron (7.7) Jonnu Smith (5.3) Jack Doyle (7.3) Titans DST (3.9) Colts DST (3.7)

Panthers at Lions

Cam Newton (9.7) Matthew Stafford (6.7) Christian McCaffrey (9.2) Kerryon Johnson (7.6) DJ Moore (5.9) Theo Riddick (6.2) Devin Funchess (5.6) Kenny Golladay (7.5) Curtis Samuel (4.0) T.J. Jones (2.9) Greg Olsen (8.1) Lions DST (2.7) Panthers DST (7.3)





Bengals at Ravens

Andy Dalton (4.7) Joe Flacco (5.7) Joe Mixon (8.1) Alex Collins (6.9) Tyler Boyd (7.0) Javorius Allen (5.2) John Ross (5.2) Michael Crabtree (5.7) C.J. Uzomah (5.5) John Brown (5.5) Bengals DST (6.9) Willie Snead (3.9)



Mark Andrews (5.0)



Hayden Hurst (4.7)



Ravens DST (7.5)

Broncos at Chargers

Case Keenum (4.9) Philip Rivers (7.9) Phillip Lindsay (7.8) Melvin Gordon (9.3) Royce Freeman (5.0) Austin Ekeler (4.9) Devontae Booker (4.3) Keenan Allen (8.6) Emmanuel Sanders (6.9) Tyrell Williams (5.3) Courtland Sutton (4.8) Mike Williams (3.5) Jeff Heuerman (6.6) Chargers DST (8.0) Broncos DST (3.1)





Raiders at Cardinals

Derek Carr (2.1) Josh Rosen (5.3) Jalen Richard (6.3) David Johnson (9.5) Doug Martin (5.7) Larry Fitzgerald (7.4) Brandon LaFell (3.4) Christian Kirk (5.1) Jordy Nelson (3.2) Ricky Seals-Jones (6.8) Jared Cook (5.9) Cardinals DST (9.1) Raiders DST (4.5)





Eagles at Saints

Carson Wentz (8.9) Drew Brees (9.3) Josh Adams (4.6) Alvin Kamara (9.7) Wendell Smallwood (4.4) Mark Ingram (8.7) Alshon Jeffery (7.3) Michael Thomas (10.0) Golden Tate (5.8) Tre'Quan Smith (4.6) Nelson Agholor (4.3) Benjamin Watson (5.8) Zach Ertz (9.2) Saints DST (6.8) Dallas Goedert (4.3)



Eagles DST (2.9)





Vikings at Bears

Kirk Cousins (7.6) Mitchell Trubisky (6.9) Dalvin Cook (7.7) Tarik Cohen (8.4) Adam Thielen (9.3) Jordan Howard (5.9) Stefon Diggs (8.3) Allen Robinson (6.4) Laquon Treadwell (2.6) Anthony Miller (6.0) Kyle Rudolph (6.5) Taylor Gabriel (3.7) Vikings DST (6.7) Trey Burton (7.0)



Bears DST (6.5)

Chiefs at Rams

Patrick Mahomes (9.6) Jared Goff (8.5) Kareem Hunt (9.6) Todd Gurley (9.9) Tyreek Hill (9.2) Brandin Cooks (9.0) Sammy Watkins (7.1) Robert Woods (7.7) Travis Kelce (9.3) Josh Reynolds (3.6) Chiefs DST (4.9) Gerald Everett (4.9)



Tyler Higbee (4.8)



Rams DST (3.5)

