Fantasy Football Week 11 Quarterback Preview: Jacoby Brissett is back and you should start him

Jacoby Brissett practiced without limitations this week and was removed from the injury report for Week 11, which means he is back as the Colts starting quarterback in Week 11. There's a good chance he should also be your starting quarterback.

Brissett has had a solid year this year, but he's been spectacular at home. Brissett has averaged 25.6 Fantasy points in homes games and just 14.6 on the road. That's partially because he's faced some bad defenses at home, but it's not uncommon at all for dome teams to have more offensive success indoors.

Brissett's 5.9% touchdown rate is something that stands out as unsustainable but it's become a feature of Frank Reich's offense the past three seasons: Last year, Andrew Luck had a 6.1% TD rate, and in 2018, Carson Wentz had a 7.5% rate.

I wouldn't be surprised if Brissett sees a little regression in this area but if you're telling me the Colts score three touchdowns on Sunday (and Vegas is), I'm projecting at least two of them to come from Brissett.

Can't add Brissett this late in the week? I have other streaming options for you below.

QB Preview Numbers to know

8 - Pass attempts we've seen from Nick Foles in a Jaguars uniform. I'm optimistic, but this is a high-variance situation.

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 15.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2553 RUYDS 351 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.6 Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1598 RUYDS 14 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.7 Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2202 RUYDS 31 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.1 Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 2060 RUYDS 144 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Top Streamers Jacoby Brissett QB IND Indianapolis • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Ownership 67% Brissett should be a solid low-end starter this week and even better in Week 12 against the Texans. Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownwership 46% Foles has a great set of weapons and a good matchup. The Jaguars believe he gives them the best chance to win and I'm certain I'd be starting Gardner Minshew, so it feels like we should do the same with Foles. He has a great finishing schedule and could be your starter for the Fantasy playoffs. Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Ownership 67% Like Foles, Allen has an outstanding upcoming schedule that starts with a home game against the Falcons. The Cardinals and Buccaneers are the only two teams Allen has faced who have allowed as many Fantasy points to quarterbacks as the Falcons. In those two games he combined for 489 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

One to Stash Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Ownership 37% Tannehill gets the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15 so he's a solid hold for playoff teams who don't have sure things at quarterback.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $8,300 DraftKings $6,800 The game of the week is the Texans and Ravens, and I'll play a ton of both quarterbacks. But if I have to choose one I'll take the savings with Watson who is coming off a bye and could have Will Fuller back.

Top Contrarian Play Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Week 11 Prices FanDuel $7,600 DraftKings $6,200 The Falcons will be chasing the score in Carolina which should lead to 40-plus pass attempts for Ryan who may be playing without his starting running back.

QB Preview Heath's projections

Rank QB FPTs 1 Patrick Mahomes 31.73 2 Lamar Jackson 30.56 3 DeShaun Watson 28.48 4 Derek Carr 26.10 5 Dak Prescott 25.64 6 Drew Brees 25.56 7 Matt Ryan 24.77 8 Jacoby Brissett 23.94 9 Josh Allen 23.48 10 Philip Rivers 22.55 11 Tom Brady 22.28 12 Nick Foles 21.99 13 Jared Goff 21.92 14 Jeff Driskel 21.28 15 Jameis Winston 21.08 16 Jimmy Garoppolo 21.04 17 Kyle Allen 21.01 18 Kirk Cousins 20.50 19 Carson Wentz 20.27 20 Kyler Murray 19.82 21 Mason Rudolph 19.16 22 Ryan Finley 18.87 23 Baker Mayfield 18.82 24 Ryan Fitzpatrick 17.43

