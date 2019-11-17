Play

Fantasy Football Week 11 Quarterback Preview: Jacoby Brissett is back and you should start him

Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this week.

Jacoby Brissett practiced without limitations this week and was removed from the injury report for Week 11, which means he is back as the Colts starting quarterback in Week 11. There's a good chance he should also be your starting quarterback. 

Brissett has had a solid year this year, but he's been spectacular at home. Brissett has averaged 25.6 Fantasy points in homes games and just 14.6 on the road. That's partially because he's faced some bad defenses at home, but it's not uncommon at all for dome teams to have more offensive success indoors. 

Brissett's 5.9% touchdown rate is something that stands out as unsustainable but it's become a feature of  Frank Reich's offense the past three seasons: Last year, Andrew Luck had a 6.1% TD rate, and in 2018, Carson Wentz had a 7.5% rate. 

I wouldn't be surprised if Brissett sees a little regression in this area but if you're telling me the Colts score three touchdowns on Sunday (and Vegas is), I'm projecting at least two of them to come from Brissett. 

Can't add Brissett this late in the week? I have other streaming options for you below. 

QB Preview
Numbers to know
  • 8 - Pass attempts we've seen from Nick Foles in a Jaguars uniform. I'm optimistic, but this is a high-variance situation.
  • 4.9 - Average completed air yards for Sam Darnold. He has another good matchup, but I just don't trust him or this offense.
  • 66.7% - On-target percentage for Ryan Finley. Andy Dalton was at 72% this season as a point of reference.
  • 25.7 - Rushing yards per game for Jeff Driskel in his past four starts. He's a fine starter in two-quarterback and superflex leagues.
  • 14 - Interceptions for Jameis Winston this season. Those turnovers are the only thing keeping him from being a must-start Fantasy quarterback.
  • 41.6 - Pass attempts per game for Tom Brady since Week 3. He could have a big day against the Eagles defense.
Matchups that Matter
Projections powered by Sportsline
headshot-image
Kyler Murray QB
ARI Arizona • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ SF SF -13.5 O/U 45.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
15.8
QB RNK
7th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2553
RUYDS
351
TD
14
INT
5
FPTS/G
20.6
headshot-image
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 50.5
OPP VS QB
29th
PROJ PTS
20.6
QB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1598
RUYDS
14
TD
10
INT
5
FPTS/G
14.7
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
OAK Oakland • #4
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5
OPP VS QB
28th
PROJ PTS
22
QB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2202
RUYDS
31
TD
14
INT
4
FPTS/G
17.1
headshot-image
Carson Wentz QB
PHI Philadelphia • #11
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
14.4
QB RNK
NR
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2060
RUYDS
144
TD
16
INT
4
FPTS/G
19.4
Waiver Wire Targets
Top Streamers
headshot-image
Jacoby Brissett QB
IND Indianapolis • #7
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Ownership
67%
Brissett should be a solid low-end starter this week and even better in Week 12 against the Texans.
headshot-image
Nick Foles QB
JAC Jacksonville • #7
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownwership
46%
Foles has a great set of weapons and a good matchup. The Jaguars believe he gives them the best chance to win and I'm certain I'd be starting Gardner Minshew, so it feels like we should do the same with Foles. He has a great finishing schedule and could be your starter for the Fantasy playoffs.
headshot-image
Kyle Allen QB
CAR Carolina • #7
Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year
Ownership
67%
Like Foles, Allen has an outstanding upcoming schedule that starts with a home game against the Falcons. The Cardinals and Buccaneers are the only two teams Allen has faced who have allowed as many Fantasy points to quarterbacks as the Falcons. In those two games he combined for 489 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.
One to Stash
headshot-image
Ryan Tannehill QB
TEN Tennessee • #17
Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Ownership
37%
Tannehill gets the Raiders and Texans in Week 14 and 15 so he's a solid hold for playoff teams who don't have sure things at quarterback.
DFS Plays
Top Play
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
HOU Houston • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$8,300
DraftKings
$6,800
The game of the week is the Texans and Ravens, and I'll play a ton of both quarterbacks. But if I have to choose one I'll take the savings with Watson who is coming off a bye and could have Will Fuller back.
Top Contrarian Play
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
ATL Atlanta • #2
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Week 11 Prices
FanDuel
$7,600
DraftKings
$6,200
The Falcons will be chasing the score in Carolina which should lead to 40-plus pass attempts for Ryan who may be playing without his starting running back.
Heath's projections

Rank

QB

FPTs

1

Patrick Mahomes

31.73

2

Lamar Jackson

30.56

3

DeShaun Watson

28.48

4

Derek Carr

26.10

5

Dak Prescott

25.64

6

Drew Brees

25.56

7

Matt Ryan

24.77

8

Jacoby Brissett

23.94

9

Josh Allen

23.48

10

Philip Rivers

22.55

11

Tom Brady

22.28

12

Nick Foles

21.99

13

Jared Goff

21.92

14

Jeff Driskel

21.28

15

Jameis Winston

21.08

16

Jimmy Garoppolo

21.04

17

Kyle Allen

21.01

18

Kirk Cousins

20.50

19

Carson Wentz

20.27

20

Kyler Murray

19.82

21

Mason Rudolph

19.16

22

Ryan Finley

18.87

23

Baker Mayfield

18.82

24

Ryan Fitzpatrick

17.43

