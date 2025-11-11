When you go take a look at the Week 11 quarterback rankings you may feel a little disoriented. While rankings do change throughout the week, in my first run of projections Mac Jones, Joe Flacco, and Aaron Rodgers are all in the top 12. Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, and Baker Mayfield are not. If you had asked a month ago what Week 11 would look like, I am not sure I could have predicted anything like this.

Jones is probably the name we need to put a giant asterisk next to. That's because, as has been the case for at least the last month, we still don't know if Brock Purdy is going to play this week. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has said both that Purdy is not 100%, but also that there is a chance he could play this week. That uncertainty is probably why Jones is still just 22% rostered. Purdy is still rostered in more leagues than Jones is, but still available in more than a third of leagues. I wouldn't mind carrying both this week if I had the room for them. Whoever starts for the 49ers against Arizona will be a top-10 QB in my projections.

As for those guys ranked as sits, I am not totally out on any of them. It is another great week at QB with 22 passers projected to score at least 19 Fantasy points in CBS scoring. And I am working on making it 23. Geno Smith came in very low in the early projections, despite a fantastic matchup against the Cowboys. He has had an extremely up and down season with three games over 280 yards passing and five games with 180 yards or fewer. But it is hard to question the upside against Dallas.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

6.6 -- Justin Herbert is now averaging 6.6 yards per attempt with Joe Alt off the field. We're still starting him this week, but he may just be a low-end starter rest of season.

-- Justin Herbert is now averaging 6.6 yards per attempt with Joe Alt off the field. We're still starting him this week, but he may just be a low-end starter rest of season. 0 -- Baker Mayfield does not have one rush attempt in his last three games. That lowers his floor and his ceiling.

-- Baker Mayfield does not have one rush attempt in his last three games. That lowers his floor and his ceiling. 1 -- The Eagles have given up one passing touchdown in their last three games combined. They face Jared Goff in Week 11.

-- The Eagles have given up one passing touchdown in their last three games combined. They face Jared Goff in Week 11. 12.2% -- Caleb WIlliams' sack/pressure rate is down to 12.2%, the third-best mark in the league. This is yet another promising sign for his development.

-- Caleb WIlliams' sack/pressure rate is down to 12.2%, the third-best mark in the league. This is yet another promising sign for his development. 14.8% -- J.J. McCarthy's 14.8% off-target rate is the third-highest amongst starting QBs. You have to be patient with rookies in Dynasty, but this isn't great for his 2025 outlook.

-- J.J. McCarthy's 14.8% off-target rate is the third-highest amongst starting QBs. You have to be patient with rookies in Dynasty, but this isn't great for his 2025 outlook. 8.2 -- Jacoby Brisset is averaging 8.2 air yards per attempt. Kyler Murray was only averaging 5.8.

-- Jacoby Brisset is averaging 8.2 air yards per attempt. Kyler Murray was only averaging 5.8. 57 -- Matthew Stafford has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this year. No other QB has thrown more than 51.

-- Matthew Stafford has thrown 57 passes in the red zone this year. No other QB has thrown more than 51. 12 -- Sam Darnold threw 12 passes in Week 10. That's the risk of trusting a low volume passer.

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Mac Jones QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 22% YTD Stats PAYDS 1832 RUYDS 61 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 18.2 This one is pretty easy, start whoever starts at QB for the 49ers. Jones has three straight games with at least 19.8 Fantasy points and looks like a low-end starter now that Jauan Jennings and George Kittle are back to full speed. Arizona has been tough on QBs, but I don't think the 49ers can run well enough to go as run-heavy as the Seahawks did last week. Even after last week, the Cardinals are seeing an average of 35 pass attempts per game. Jacoby Brissett QB ARI Arizona • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 10th ROSTERED 33% YTD Stats PAYDS 1118 RUYDS 82 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.8 Brissett has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in all four of his starts including games against the Packers and Seahawks. It isn't always pretty, but the production has been reliable. The 49ers have given up 90 Fantasy points combined to C.J. Stroud, Jaxson Dart, and Matthew Stafford the past three weeks. Michael Penix is the only QB to score fewer than 20 points against the 49ers in their last six games. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 29th QB RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats PAYDS 1952 RUYDS 38 TD 17 INT 13 FPTS/G 15.8 Just when I thought I was out, the Dolphins pull me back in with a win against the Bills and a Week 11 matchup with the Commanders. This pass defense has just completely fallen apart, giving up at least 299 yards in three straight games and at least 28 Fantasy points in four straight.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Brock Purdy QB SF San Francisco • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats PAYDS 586 RUYDS 30 TD 4 INT 4 FPTS/G 21.2 Purdy has fallen below 65% rostered so he is eligible for the waiver wire column. I would expect him to be even better than Jones has been, particularly if Ricky Pearsall or Brandon Aiyuk come back this year. If you have been streaming QBs, Purdy could be the guy that ends that for you. He gets the Titans, Colts, and Bears in the Fantasy playoffs.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -2.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.4 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2147 RUYDS -6 TD 21 INT 2 FPTS/G 25.5 I am going right back to Stafford despite the bad matchup against Seattle. He has scored at least 26 points on FanDuel in three straight and five of his last six. I do not think the Rams will be able to run the ball well against Seattle, so it should be a high volume passing game. Stafford in my QB2 on the slate, and he is priced as QB6.

Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Love has been a very efficient passer this year, but the Fantasy production has been all over the place. His roster rate should be almost zero after his Monday Night Football performance, especially if Romeo Doubs is out. I think the Giants present a great contrarian option, Love could score 25 Fantasy points on 25 pass attempts against this defense.

QB Preview Heath's projections

