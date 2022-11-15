kenny-pickett.jpg
The 2022 season has been a pretty big disaster for Fantasy purposes, but with the emergence of Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa it was starting to look better. We even had 15 quarterbacks score 20 Fantasy points in Week 11. Unfortunately, four of those quarterbacks -- Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, and Tagovailoa -- are on bye in Week 11. 

Back to the drawing board.

The first place we often look for streamers is to the matchups. Even that doesn't offer a lot of hope. The Lions face Kenny Pickett, the Raiders get Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert faces the Chiefs, and Jimmy Garoppolo gets the Arizona Cardinals. Those are four of the top five in terms of Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. The other is the Dolphins, who aren't playing anyone this week.

The point is, don't be surprised to see Wilson, Herbert, and Garoppolo inside our top 12 despite their struggles this season. And don't be surprised if you see Pickett in the streaming section below. It's not so much that there are great reasons to hope they'll be better, it's just that it's another weak week at quarterback and they face the worst defenses.

The one exception would be Herbert. His Chargers trail only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in pass rate this season and coach Brandon Staley expects both Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back at practice this week. If Herbert gets those two back, he may actually be someone we should be excited to start. And with his rest of season schedule, he may also be the best buy low at the quarterback position right now.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

  • 184.9 -- Justin Fields leads the NFL with 184.9 Fantasy points since Week 5.
  • 82.6 -- Passer rating for Justin Herbert since Week 2. Hopefully he gets Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back this week. 
  • 30 -- Patrick Mahomes is 13-0 in his career in road divisional games, with 30 touchdown passes and four interceptions. 
  • 50.5 - In three career games versus the Patriots, Zach Wilson has a 50.5 passer rating and has thrown just two touchdown passes. In those games, the Jets average just 12.0 points per game. 
  • 6 - Interceptions for Josh Allen in his past three games. 
  • 31.5 -- Fantasy points for Russell Wilson versus the Raiders in Week 4, easily his best performance of the season. 
  • 88 -- Kenny Pickett has 88 rushing yards in his past two games combined. If he could do anything as a passer, he has easy top-12 upside.
headshot-image
Justin Herbert QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs KC KC -7 O/U 50
OPP VS QB
26th
PROJ PTS
21.9
QB RNK
6th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2450
RUYDS
73
TD
14
INT
6
FPTS/G
19.4
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
30th
PROJ PTS
19.7
QB RNK
12th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1980
RUYDS
121
TD
8
INT
5
FPTS/G
16.3
headshot-image
Matt Ryan QB
IND Indianapolis • #2
Age: 37 • Experience: 15 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs PHI PHI -6.5 O/U 45
OPP VS QB
1st
PROJ PTS
14.5
QB RNK
24th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2230
RUYDS
49
TD
11
INT
9
FPTS/G
17.1
headshot-image
Daniel Jones QB
NYG N.Y. Giants • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs DET NYG -3 O/U 46
OPP VS QB
31st
PROJ PTS
22
QB RNK
13th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1596
RUYDS
387
TD
11
INT
2
FPTS/G
18
headshot-image
Derek Carr QB
LV Las Vegas • #4
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5
OPP VS QB
2nd
PROJ PTS
15.1
QB RNK
16th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
2128
RUYDS
67
TD
13
INT
5
FPTS/G
17.7
Adds/Streamers (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Kenny Pickett QB
PIT Pittsburgh • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -5 O/U 41
OPP VS QB
4th
QB RNK
19th
ROSTERED
25%
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1161
RUYDS
149
TD
5
INT
8
FPTS/G
12.2
It is a bad week for quarterback, and there aren't any streamers I would start over someone you've been trusting. There aren't even any streamers I would start over Russell Wilson. But if you need a bye-week replacement, Pickett has been running more lately and produced 19 Fantasy points with just one total touchdown in Week 10. There's a good chance we get more pass attempts with him chasing the score against the Bengals.
headshot-image
It didn't work out last time we streamed Jones, but you could do worse than a running quarterback against arguably the worst defense in the NFL. The Lions have given up the most Fantasy points to QBs and they just gave up 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to Justin Fields.
One To Stash (QB Preview)
headshot-image
Deshaun Watson QB
CLE Cleveland • #4
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BUF BUF -8.5 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
3rd
QB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
64%
Watson is still a couple of weeks away from returning, but he has top-five upside when he comes back and we're close enough to his return to stash him, especially if your QB has already had his bye.
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
Lamar Jackson QB
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CAR BAL -12 O/U 43.5
OPP VS QB
21st
PROJ PTS
25.3
QB RNK
5th
YTD Stats
PAYDS
1768
RUYDS
635
TD
18
INT
6
FPTS/G
25.3
With Patrick Mahomes in primetime and Josh Allen possibly playing in a blizzard, Jackson is my top ranked quarterback on the slate. His recent touchdown slump may keep him low-rostered as well, but either way I expect the Ravens to have their way with Carolina. There's five-touchdown upside here, even if he only plays three quarters.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Russell Wilson QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Yes, the Raiders are this bad. Wilson's only great Fantasy performance of the season came against this defense. If he does it again in Week 11, you'll be on an island by playing him in DFS. Pair him up with Week 10 face plant Greg Dulcich if you really want to get weird.
