There is little doubt what the story is at quarterback in Week 11. Drew Brees has broken ribs and a punctured lung. That probably means Jameis Winston is making his first start of 2020 against the Atlanta Falcons. We have to leave the 'probably' for now because Sean Payton hasn't named his starting quarterback yet.

There's at least some possibility Taysom Hill starts, I suppose, but Winston should take a majority of the snaps just like he did in Week 10 after Brees left.

There seems to be some consternation as to how we should view Winston, and I really don't get it. Even when he's been a bad real-life quarterback, he's pretty consistently been at least a low-end starter in Fantasy. I don't that to expect that to change against the Atlanta Falcons of all teams.

The Falcons allow more Fantasy points to quarterbacks than any other team. Only Matthew Stafford and Teddy Bridgewater (the second game) failed to score 24 Fantasy points against them. Stafford threw for 360 yards in that game and Bridgewater was playing in the remnants of a hurricane. If you need a quarterback in Week 11, you should add and start Jameis Winston.

QB Preview Numbers to know

23.19 -- Jameis Winston averaged 23.19 Fantasy points per game in 2019.

7 -- Russell Wilson has thrown seven interceptions in his past four games, including three the last time he faced Arizona.

5.1 -- Matt Ryan leads the NFL with 5.1 completed air yards per attempt.

25.4% -- A quarter of Drew Lock's passes have been rated bad throws by Pro Football Reference.

35 -- Carson Wentz has been sacked a league-worst 35 times.

13.38 -- Kyler Murray has scored 13..38 Fantasy points per game on the ground.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 11th Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 24.8 QB RNK 4th Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 9th

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Waiver Wire/Streamers Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 11th Winston could have a bad game, but you won't find a quarterback with more upside on the waiver wire this season.. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -7.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 46% Cousins has two elite receivers and faces one very bad defense. The only real concern is that he throws the ball 20 times because the Cowboys can't score. But I expect the Cowboys offense to be improved with Andy Dalton back. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Rivers had volume concerns at the beginning of the year, with fewer than 30 attempts in three of his first four starts. But the Colts have aired it out more as of late and they shouldn't have much choice with Aaron Rodgers on the other sideline.

One To Stash Jake Luton QB JAC Jacksonville • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie I don't really trust Luton yet, but Week 12 through Week 14 he gets the Browns, Vikings and Titans.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Deshaun Watson QB HOU Houston • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 23.3 QB RNK 6th FANDUEL $7,700 DRAFTKINGS $6,500 You might look at the schedule and think Watson't rotten luck continues. But the Patriots have been the worst in the NFL against the pass when rated by yards per attempt. Watson was bad in the weather last week, but he'll have no such concerns at home against New England. He and Cam Newton are both solid plays this week.

Top Contrarian Play Projections powered by Sportsline Lamar Jackson QB BAL Baltimore • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. This is just a guess, but I don't expect Jackson to be over 10% rostered, and he's my top projected quarterback on the slate. The Titans defense has been bad in most regards this season and Jackson just posted his second-highest passing total of the season. I won't be as excited about Jackson if he's chalky, but it's hard to imagine he will with his recent performance.

QB Preview Heath's projections

