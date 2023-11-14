Last week we were missing Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, and Matthew Stafford. The quarterback position felt a little bit shallow. This week we're without Mac Jones, Derek Carr, Gardner Minshew, and whoever Arthur Smith plans on starting. I wouldn't necessarily say we're missing them.

Now, a week after scrambling to find a top-10 QB I have 16 different quarterbacks projected for at least 20 Fantasy points. That means you really shouldn't need a streamer. I still have one listed for you below in case you do, but you really shouldn't.

One guy that isn't projected for 20, who you might want to stream over, is Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence has only topped 20 Fantasy points twice all season and I don't currently expect him to make it a third against the Titans. The problem for Lawrence, as it has been for most of his career, is touchdowns. His owns a 3% touchdown rate this season and a 3.1% TD rate for his career. That means he's extremely unlikely to throw more than one TD, something he's only done twice this season and 11 times in his career.

Without that second TD, it's really tough to get to 20 Fantasy points. And while we expected the Titans to be a great matchup for QBs, only three of them have thrown more than one touchdown against Tennessee this season. You can find more of my projections for Week 11 over at SportsLine.

Let's get to the rest of the preview:

QB Preview Numbers to know

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

QB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -3.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2208 RUYDS 81 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.5 Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2009 RUYDS 182 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.8 C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2626 RUYDS 86 TD 17 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.9 Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -11.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 14.2 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2143 RUYDS 134 TD 14 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.6

QB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Adds/Streamers (QB Preview) Jordan Love QB GB Green Bay • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK 17th ROSTERED 60% YTD Stats PAYDS 2009 RUYDS 182 TD 16 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.8 Love is the only QB in my top 20 this week who isn't rostered in at least 65% of leagues. I would start him over Trevor Lawrence, Geno Smith, and Deshaun Watson. Tyson Bagent, Zach Wilson, and Aidan O'Connell are the only QBs who have failed to score 22 Fantasy points against the Chargers this season.

One To Stash (QB Preview) Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -0.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 7th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 51% YTD Stats PAYDS 2070 RUYDS 68 TD 8 INT 7 FPTS/G 15.9 I don't know exactly what to expect from Stafford coming out of the bye. But he has Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, so I would at least like to have him on my bench in case this pass game takes off. The Rams have the Cardinals in Week 12, so Stafford could be very interesting if he's healthy.

QB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -10 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2783 RUYDS 174 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.6 Howell is the No. 4 QB on the slate in my Week 11 projections. He's No. 7 in FanDuel pricing, $1,100 cheaper than Justin Herbert. The pass volume may be down because of the Giants inability to score, but I don't think that's going to stop Howell from getting to 3x value.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. I don't want to start Lawrence in a redraft league, and I would rather stream Love. But there's still pretty big upside with his pedigree and weapons and it appears the narrative has completely turned against Lawrence. I'd expect a sub-5% roster rate this week. This is a tournament-only play.

QB Preview Heath's projections

My full set of Week 11 Fantasy Football projections for every position are now available on SportsLine. Find out which of my favorite plays are projected to score higher than consensus rankings and which don't live up to their draft hype, at least in Week 11. Projected stats for all starting quarterbacks are available, so be sure to check out the full set of projections at SportsLine.