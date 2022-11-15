Who would've thought before the season that, at their Week 11 bye week, Tua Tagovailoa would be a must-stash QB, while you might have a tough decision to make about whether Tom Brady deserves a spot on your bench for the next week. For what it's worth, I'd probably try to hang on to him unless I have a must-start option for the stretch run, but I'm genuinely not sure if I'd rather have Brady or Geno Smith if it came down to it; Brady has more upside in a higher-volume passing attack, but Smith has just been a lot better this season, outscoring him by 2.0 points per game. I lean toward keeping Brady, but it's not a slam dunk, which shows how far we've come since the start of the season -- in both directions.
Here are my Week 11 rankings for quarterback.
- Patrick Mahomes @LAC -- No Tyreek Hill? No problem. No Mecole Hardman or JuJu Smith-Schuster either? Still no problem for Mahomes, who had four touchdowns on 35 attempts in an easy win over the Jaguars last week. He's just playing at a ridiculously high level right now, and has even been contributing as a runner, averaging 30.1 yards per game over the past seven. He's incredible.
- Josh Allen vs. CLE -- Allen has been a bit less sharp of late, with six interceptions to just three passing touchdowns over his past three games. However, he's still averaging 22.7 Fantasy points per game in that span because his rushing remains a cheat code. His elbow injury is a little concerning, but not enough that you'd ever think about sitting him, especially against a bad defense like Cleveland's.
- Jalen Hurts @IND
- Lamar Jackson vs. CAR -- Jackson's passing production has taken a hit over the past month-plus, and it's fair to be skeptical given the team's lack of weapons in the passing game. However, he should have Mark Andrews back this week, which always helps establish a nice floor, and Jackson's rushing production and a matchup against a so-so Panthers defense should make him a must-start Fantasy QB despite that.
- Justin Fields @ATL -- In writing about Fields last week, I said this: "You can't expect that kind of showing every week." And it was technically correct; his 142 rushing yards in Week 10 were only the seventh-most in a game by a QB, 36 short of his NFL-record showing from the prior week! Look, he probably won't keep rushing for over 100 yards every game, but he's arguably the most explosive runner in the league right now, and he's doing just enough as a passer to be a must-start Fantasy option.
- Dak Prescott @MIN
- Joe Burrow @PIT -- It's hard to judge Burrow's play since Ja'Marr Chase's injury, since he's had one blowout win where he got garbage time production and then had another blowout win where the Bengals needed little from him. He struggled the last time he faced Pittsburgh, and with T.J. Watt back, their pass rush could cause problems for the Bengals again -- he was sacked seven times in Week 1 against them. He's a risk, but I'm starting him.
- Kirk Cousins vs. DAL
- Justin Herbert vs. KC -- Herbert has been putting in valiant efforts on a weekly basis, but just doesn't have enough weapons right now. He has just one game with multiple touchdowns in his past five, and until Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams (preferably and), are healthy enough to play, he's just a fringe starter, though I would lean toward starting him for volume alone against the Chiefs.
- Derek Carr @DEN
- Daniel Jones vs. DET -- The Lions defense has been the weak point of the team all season, and they just got absolutely shredded by Justin Fields in Week 10. Obviously, Jones isn't Fields, but he's a productive runner who should be able to take advantage of a good matchup, especially as his weapons continue to get healthy. He's a decent start this week.
- Aaron Rodgers vs. TEN -- Rodgers has been noticeably hindered by a lack of weapons in the passing game this season, but also by a noticeable lack of faith in the guys he does have. Maybe the emergence of Christian Watson in Week 10 can change his fortunes. That will certainly be something to keep an eye on as Watson and Rodgers look to follow up their three-touchdown breakout, but I'm still viewing Rodgers as a pretty fringe-y starting Fantasy option, even against a pretty good matchup.
- Jared Goff @NYG
- Jimmy Garoppolo @ARI
- Taylor Heinicke @HOU
- Andy Dalton vs. LAR -- Saints coach Dennis Allen was asked whether he would be looking to make a change at quarterback this week, and while he didn't exactly give Dalton the vote of confidence, he didn't say he was going to be bringing in Jameis Winston just yet. That it's a question at all makes it impossible to trust Dalton even in your two-QB leagues this week.
- Matt Ryan vs. PHI
- Kenny Pickett vs. CIN
- Colt McCoy vs. SF -- McCoy was decent enough in Week 10 in filling in for Kyler Murray, but you probably have to be pretty desperate to trust him against the 49ers if Kyler Murray is out again.
- Russell Wilson vs. LV -- I wanted to give Wilson at least some benefit of the doubt that he could figure things out coming out of the bye. And then he face-planted against a beat up Titans defense in Week 10, completing just half his passes with one touchdown. He has multiple touchdowns in just one of eight games so far this season, and now Jerry Jeudy is dealing with an ankle injury. Wilson is a fringe starter even in a two-QB league. at this point, even against the only defense he's had success against this season.
- Marcus Mariota vs. CHI -- The Falcons have an implied total of 26.25 this week based on the Vegas line, and the matchup against the Bears is enticing, as they've allowed the eighth-most points in the league. However, Mariota tends to be so limited in his passing production that it's tough to recommend him as a starter most weeks. He's a fringe option if you need a bye week replacement.
- Zach Wilson @NE
- Jacoby Brissett @BUF
- Davis Mills vs. WAS
- Mac Jones vs. NYJ
- John Wolford @NO
- Ryan Tannehill @GB
- Baker Mayfield @BAL -- With P.J. Walker dealing with an ankle injury, Mayfield is going to get the start for this week. There's been little difference between the two of them: Mayfield has a 78.1 passer rating, 3.5% touchdown rate, and 6.5 Y/A, while Walker has a 78.0 rating, 2.8% TD rate, and 6.9 Y/A. Mayfield is a fringe starter even in two-QB leagues.