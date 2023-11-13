kyler-murray-1400-us.jpg
USATSI

The quarterback position has been pretty frustrating for a lot of Fantasy players, but our cup runneth over in Week 11. With the Dolphins, Rams, Eagles, and Chiefs back from bye, Kyler Murray looking very good in his return from injury last week, plus the apparent ascension of the likes of Sam Howell and Joshua Dobbs in recent weeks -- suddenly, there are more than 12 options I feel really good about this week. The only concern might be the number of potential blowouts the top QBs are facing: Tua Tagovailoa against the Raiders, Dak Prescott against the Panthers, C.J. Stroud against the Cardinals, Sam Howell against the Giants, and Jared Goff against the Bears all might be over by the third quarter, so those guys might need to do the heavy lifting early on.

Here are my full QB rankings for Week 11:

Week 11 QB Rankings

  1. Patrick Mahomes vs. PHI
  2. Jalen Hurts @KC
  3. Josh Allen vs. NYJ
  4. Lamar Jackson vs. CIN
  5. Tua Tagovailoa vs. LV
  6. Dak Prescott @CAR
  7. Jared Goff vs. CHI
  8. Justin Herbert @GB
  9. Sam Howell vs. NYG
  10. C.J. Stroud vs. ARI
  11. Joe Burrow @BAL
  12. Joshua Dobbs @DEN
  13. Kyler Murray @HOU
  14. Brock Purdy vs. TB
  15. Trevor Lawrence vs. TEN
  16. Russell Wilson vs. MIN
  17. Matthew Stafford vs. SEA
  18. Geno Smith @LAR
  19. Deshaun Watson vs. PIT
  20. Will Levis @JAX
  21. Jordan Love vs. LAC
  22. Bryce Young vs. DAL
  23. Kenny Pickett @CLE
  24. Baker Mayfield @SF
  25. Aidan O'Connell @MIA
  26. Zach Wilson @BUF
  27. Tyson Bagent @DET
  28. Tommy DeVito @WAS