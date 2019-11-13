Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Cardinals, Browns running back questions, buy-low candidates

This has been a wild NFL season. Fully half the league has had to go to their backup quarterback to start a game at some point, which has led to mixed results for the wide receiver position, as we discussed on Monday's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast. As we head into Week 11, there are also active questions about running back roles in a dozen or so backfields, and timeshares in at least another five or six more.

We're more than halfway done with the season, and it still feels like there is so much left to learn about the state of the NFL. Unfortunately, with just three or four weeks left until the Fantasy playoffs in most leagues, there just isn't much time to figure them out.

Our experts — Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings — are here to help you sort through it all and make the best lineup possible for whatever situation you might be in, whether you're in a desperate must-win spot or in line for a playoff run.

They've set their rankings for Week 11, and make sure you check out what else we've got as we preview Week 11, including:

1. What are your expectations for Brian Hill?

Jamey Eisenberg: Hill should take over for Devonta Freeman (foot) and get the chance at a significant workload in a favorable matchup against Carolina in Week 11. He just had 21 total touches against the Saints in Week 10 after Freeman got hurt, and he has the chance to be a top-20 running back in all formats this week. The Panthers are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, so Hill has the chance for a big performance.



Hill should take over for Devonta Freeman (foot) and get the chance at a significant workload in a favorable matchup against Carolina in Week 11. He just had 21 total touches against the Saints in Week 10 after Freeman got hurt, and he has the chance to be a top-20 running back in all formats this week. The Panthers are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to running backs, so Hill has the chance for a big performance. Dave Richard: Better than they were for Ty Johnson. Hill should slide into the primary role for a Falcons offense, which should mean at least 15 touches per game. He's a speedy runner who's better running to the sidelines than between the tackles, and he has pretty good hands and isn't a total liability in pass protection. I think he can take advantage of a good matchup against the Panthers this week and maybe work his way into some decent totals thereafter.



Better than they were for Ty Johnson. Hill should slide into the primary role for a Falcons offense, which should mean at least 15 touches per game. He's a speedy runner who's better running to the sidelines than between the tackles, and he has pretty good hands and isn't a total liability in pass protection. I think he can take advantage of a good matchup against the Panthers this week and maybe work his way into some decent totals thereafter. Heath Cummings: I expect him to see the lion's share of the work in a great matchup and be a must-start running back in Week 11. As the schedule gets more difficult, I expect him to be a solid No. 2.



2. Are there any waiver-wire options you can see becoming must-start players down the stretch?

Jamey: Hill could if Freeman gets shut down. Wayne Gallman has the chance if the Giants shut down Saquon Barkley, although I don't expect that to happen. Darius Slayton has favorable matchups ahead. And my favorite player for this category is Jacob Hollister, who could emerge as a weekly starter at tight end.



Hill could if Freeman gets shut down. Wayne Gallman has the chance if the Giants shut down Saquon Barkley, although I don't expect that to happen. Darius Slayton has favorable matchups ahead. And my favorite player for this category is Jacob Hollister, who could emerge as a weekly starter at tight end. Dave: The ones who particularly have that feel aren't playing in Week 11. Darius Slayton and Daniel Jones are two who look like they can help Fantasy managers. Ryan Tannehill, believe it or not, also carries some of that appeal. And O.J. Howard has carried big potential since 2017 — perhaps his time is now.



The ones who particularly have that feel aren't playing in Week 11. Darius Slayton and Daniel Jones are two who look like they can help Fantasy managers. Ryan Tannehill, believe it or not, also carries some of that appeal. And O.J. Howard has carried big potential since 2017 — perhaps his time is now. Heath: Brian Hill, O.J. Howard, and Deebo Samuel are all possibilities. Dede Westbrook too.



3. How are you handling the Browns' backfield?

Jamey: I'm starting Nick Chubb with confidence, and I'm expecting him to still get 15-plus touches on a weekly basis. But Kareem Hunt is now in the flex conversation, especially in PPR. It was great to see his involvement in the passing game against Buffalo, and hopefully that continues moving forward.

I'm starting Nick Chubb with confidence, and I'm expecting him to still get 15-plus touches on a weekly basis. But Kareem Hunt is now in the flex conversation, especially in PPR. It was great to see his involvement in the passing game against Buffalo, and hopefully that continues moving forward. Dave: I'm not changing a thing with Nick Chubb. He's still a must-start Fantasy running back, even with a tough matchup versus the Steelers. Hunt also has flex appeal, especially in PPR. My hunch that they would take targets away from the Browns passing game didn't come true, but they did help add balance and creativity to the offense.

I'm not changing a thing with Nick Chubb. He's still a must-start Fantasy running back, even with a tough matchup versus the Steelers. Hunt also has flex appeal, especially in PPR. My hunch that they would take targets away from the Browns passing game didn't come true, but they did help add balance and creativity to the offense. Heath: Start Nick Chubb and flex Kareem Hunt. This is a hit to Chubb's value, but he's still a top-15 back rest of season.



4. How are you handling the Cardinals' backfield?

Jamey: I'm leaning toward Kenyan Drake over David Johnson for Week 11. Johnson looked sluggish against Tampa Bay, and he might need the bye in Week 12 to help him get rejuvenated and healthy with the little ailments that have bothered him of late. Drake tore up the 49ers in Week 10 in his first game with Arizona, and maybe he can have similar success in the rematch.



I'm leaning toward Kenyan Drake over David Johnson for Week 11. Johnson looked sluggish against Tampa Bay, and he might need the bye in Week 12 to help him get rejuvenated and healthy with the little ailments that have bothered him of late. Drake tore up the 49ers in Week 10 in his first game with Arizona, and maybe he can have similar success in the rematch. Dave: Until I see otherwise, the only Cardinals running back I'm OK starting is Drake. David Johnson looked like he was running in slo-mo. I wonder if the Cardinals used his fumble as an excuse to get him off the field. I wouldn't be surprised to see Drake have more touches and better numbers than Johnson this week against the 49ers.

Until I see otherwise, the only Cardinals running back I'm OK starting is Drake. David Johnson looked like he was running in slo-mo. I wonder if the Cardinals used his fumble as an excuse to get him off the field. I wouldn't be surprised to see Drake have more touches and better numbers than Johnson this week against the 49ers. Heath: I'd prefer to sit both, but if I had to start one it would be Drake.



5. With the Packers, Giants, Seahawks, and Titans on a bye, who are the three toughest stash candidates, and how are you handling them?

Jamey: I'd like to stash Slayton, who should continue to be a viable target in this offense while Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) are out. I also want to stash A.J. Brown with Corey Davis (hip) hurt. And I think it's worth it to hold onto Tannehill, who has played well in place of Marcus Mariota and could be a low-end starter down the stretch.



I'd like to stash Slayton, who should continue to be a viable target in this offense while Sterling Shepard (concussion) and Evan Engram (foot) are out. I also want to stash A.J. Brown with Corey Davis (hip) hurt. And I think it's worth it to hold onto Tannehill, who has played well in place of Marcus Mariota and could be a low-end starter down the stretch. Dave: Daniel Jones has a terrific schedule to look forward to starting in Week 13, and Slayton (who's more like an add-and-stash) should also benefit. I think Jamaal Williams is the third one that's tough to make a call on. I don't mind hanging on to all three so long as the rest of my roster doesn't suffer.

Daniel Jones has a terrific schedule to look forward to starting in Week 13, and Slayton (who's more like an add-and-stash) should also benefit. I think Jamaal Williams is the third one that's tough to make a call on. I don't mind hanging on to all three so long as the rest of my roster doesn't suffer. Heath: I'm trying to stash Hollister, Slayton and Brown, but I wouldn't endanger Week 11 over any of them.



6. If you were making a last-minute buy-low trade for the stretch run, who are you targeting and why?

Jamey: If I have quarterback issues, I'd be looking to get Carson Wentz cheap. He's coming off a bye and has struggled of late, and no one should start him in Week 11 against New England. But after this week he gets Seattle, Miami, the Giants and Washington, and he should be good in those matchups as a potential top-10 quarterback.



If I have quarterback issues, I'd be looking to get Carson Wentz cheap. He's coming off a bye and has struggled of late, and no one should start him in Week 11 against New England. But after this week he gets Seattle, Miami, the Giants and Washington, and he should be good in those matchups as a potential top-10 quarterback. Dave: I'd go after Matt Ryan or Drew Brees, fresh off their terrible games. I'd wonder what the price tag was for Leonard Fournette in my leagues since it's been two weeks since his last good game. Same with Jordan Howard if I wanted a cheaper running back to start the rest of the season.

I'd go after Matt Ryan or Drew Brees, fresh off their terrible games. I'd wonder what the price tag was for Leonard Fournette in my leagues since it's been two weeks since his last good game. Same with Jordan Howard if I wanted a cheaper running back to start the rest of the season. Heath: I'm targeting Odell Beckham, D.J. Moore and John Brown. They've all had rotten touchdown luck, and I'd expect all three to be better down the stretch.



7. What is the top streaming DST for Week 11?