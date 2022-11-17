jerick-mckinnon-1400-us.jpg
You'd be forgiven if you saw Isiah Pacheco's 16-carry, 82-yard performance on Sunday and thought Pacheco was in for a big day against a fantastic matchup against the Chargers on Sunday. After all, the Chargers have surrendered 5.7 yards per carry and the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. It makes perfect sense, if the Chiefs running back situation made any sense at all.

Week 10 was the third time this season Pacheco saw 10 carries in a game. It happened in Week 1, and then he saw two carries in the next game. It happened again in Week 4, then he saw one carry in Week 5. And it's not just limited to Pacheco. The best game of the season for Clyde Edwards-Helaire was Week 4 when he had 19 carries against Tampa Bay. He's played fewer snaps every week, culminating in Week 10 when he didn't touch the ball. For what it's worth, Andy Reid said he needs to get Edwards-Helaire more involved this week.

What does this all mean for Week 11? In full PPR, Jerick McKinnon is my favorite Chiefs back, followed by Pacheco. I prefer Pacheco in non-PPR, but neither of them are better than a high-upside flex in any format.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:

Who's Out
Numbers to Know
Matchups That Matter
Waiver Wire Targets
DFS Plays
Projections
Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

headshot-image
Khalil Herbert RB
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
David Montgomery should be an RB2 now that he doesn't have to share with Herbert.
Numbers to know
  • 19 -- Touches for Elijah Mitchell in his first game with Christian McCaffery. Eight of those also came in the red zone.
  • 5 -- Just five snaps for Nyheim Hines in Week 10. He's droppable.
  • 4 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire played just four snaps, even less than Hines. You know what that means.
  • 299 -- In his past two matchups versus the Broncos, Josh Jacobs has accumulated 299 scrimmage yards.
  • 12 -- Back-to-back games for Alvin Kamara with 12 touches or fewer. 
  • 26 -- Carries for Brian Robinson in Week 10, and a choice matchup with the Texans looms. 
  • 10 -- D'Andre Swift does not have more than 10 touches in a game since Week 1.
  • 43% -- Jaylen Warren's 43% snap share in Week 10 was his second-highest of the season.
  • 6 -- Jerick McKinnon has six catches in back-to-back games.
Matchups that matter
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BUF -8 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
11.4
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
394
REC
28
REYDS
207
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.3
headshot-image
Antonio Gibson RB
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
11.5
RB RNK
20th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
372
REC
34
REYDS
253
TD
5
FPTS/G
12.7
headshot-image
Brian Robinson Jr. RB
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5
OPP VS RB
32nd
PROJ PTS
9.1
RB RNK
23rd
YTD Stats
RUYDS
305
REC
4
REYDS
7
TD
2
FPTS/G
8
headshot-image
D'Onta Foreman RB
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ BAL BAL -12 O/U 43.5
OPP VS RB
13th
PROJ PTS
9.8
RB RNK
19th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
426
REC
4
REYDS
25
TD
4
FPTS/G
7.5
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
434
REC
15
REYDS
150
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.3
Waiver Wire Targets
Week 11 Adds (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Jaylen Warren RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CIN CIN -4 O/U 41
OPP VS RB
8th
RB RNK
29th
ROSTERED
58%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
190
REC
15
REYDS
128
TD
0
FPTS/G
5.2
Warren has been a mainstay in the stash section, but after his increased role in Week 10, he's more of a high-end flex. Warren looks locked in as the passing downs back and there's a good chance the Steelers are playing from behind in Week 11 against Cincinnati. He's also one injury away from being a must-start back each week.
headshot-image
Jerick McKinnon RB
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ LAC KC -6 O/U 51
OPP VS RB
30th
RB RNK
27th
ROSTERED
44%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
125
REC
25
REYDS
212
TD
1
FPTS/G
7.2
McKinnon should be looking at a third consecutive game with good usage in the passing game with what looks to be a shootout on Sunday night football against the Chargers. Their porous run defense gives him more upside on the few carries he gets each week as well. Don't be surprised if he gets more red zone usage if Mecole Hardman remains out.
Stashes (RB Preview)
headshot-image
Kyren Williams RB
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ NO NO -3 O/U 39
OPP VS RB
18th
RB RNK
NR
ROSTERED
35%
YTD Stats
RUYDS
9
REC
3
REYDS
30
TD
0
FPTS/G
3.5
With the Rams season going in the tank and Cooper Kupp going on IR, don't be surprised if the Rams give Williams some extended run down the stretch to see what they have in him. He can't be any worse than what they've gotten from Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers.
DFS Plays
Top DFS Play
headshot-image
David Montgomery RB
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
@ ATL ATL -3 O/U 50
OPP VS RB
23rd
PROJ PTS
11.6
RB RNK
17th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
434
REC
15
REYDS
150
TD
2
FPTS/G
9.3
This is Tony Pollard again if Ezekiel Elliott misses Week 11, but if Elliott is back, Montgomery is in a great spot. He should see 20-plus touches against a below-average defense in a game that has one of the highest over-unders on the slate (50). It's been a disappointing year for Montgomery, but Week 11 has the potential to be his best game of the season.
Contrarian DFS Play
headshot-image
Devin Singletary RB
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Weekly Breakdown
MATCHUP
vs CLE BUF -8 O/U 43
OPP VS RB
31st
PROJ PTS
11.4
RB RNK
26th
YTD Stats
RUYDS
394
REC
28
REYDS
207
TD
3
FPTS/G
11.3
Singletary is never popular, but if this is truly a blizzard game against one of the worst run defenses in the league, I'll expect close to 20 touches, especially after Sean McDermott mentioned his team wasn't running the ball enough. Singletary scored two touchdowns last week and this is just about the point in the season he took off last year.
Heath's Projections