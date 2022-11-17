You'd be forgiven if you saw Isiah Pacheco's 16-carry, 82-yard performance on Sunday and thought Pacheco was in for a big day against a fantastic matchup against the Chargers on Sunday. After all, the Chargers have surrendered 5.7 yards per carry and the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this season. It makes perfect sense, if the Chiefs running back situation made any sense at all.

Week 11 Previews:

Week 10 was the third time this season Pacheco saw 10 carries in a game. It happened in Week 1, and then he saw two carries in the next game. It happened again in Week 4, then he saw one carry in Week 5. And it's not just limited to Pacheco. The best game of the season for Clyde Edwards-Helaire was Week 4 when he had 19 carries against Tampa Bay. He's played fewer snaps every week, culminating in Week 10 when he didn't touch the ball. For what it's worth, Andy Reid said he needs to get Edwards-Helaire more involved this week.

What does this all mean for Week 11? In full PPR, Jerick McKinnon is my favorite Chiefs back, followed by Pacheco. I prefer Pacheco in non-PPR, but neither of them are better than a high-upside flex in any format.

Now let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:

Khalil Herbert RB CHI Chicago • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. David Montgomery should be an RB2 now that he doesn't have to share with Herbert.

RB Preview Numbers to know

19 -- Touches for Elijah Mitchell in his first game with Christian McCaffery. Eight of those also came in the red zone.



-- Touches for Elijah Mitchell in his first game with Christian McCaffery. Eight of those also came in the red zone. 5 -- Just five snaps for Nyheim Hines in Week 10. He's droppable.



-- Just five snaps for Nyheim Hines in Week 10. He's droppable. 4 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire played just four snaps, even less than Hines. You know what that means.

-- Clyde Edwards-Helaire played just four snaps, even less than Hines. You know what that means. 299 -- In his past two matchups versus the Broncos, Josh Jacobs has accumulated 299 scrimmage yards.

-- In his past two matchups versus the Broncos, Josh Jacobs has accumulated 299 scrimmage yards. 12 -- Back-to-back games for Alvin Kamara with 12 touches or fewer.



-- Back-to-back games for Alvin Kamara with 12 touches or fewer. 26 -- Carries for Brian Robinson in Week 10, and a choice matchup with the Texans looms.



-- Carries for Brian Robinson in Week 10, and a choice matchup with the Texans looms. 10 -- D'Andre Swift does not have more than 10 touches in a game since Week 1.

-- D'Andre Swift does not have more than 10 touches in a game since Week 1. 43% -- Jaylen Warren's 43% snap share in Week 10 was his second-highest of the season.

-- Jaylen Warren's 43% snap share in Week 10 was his second-highest of the season. 6 -- Jerick McKinnon has six catches in back-to-back games.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BUF -8 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 394 REC 28 REYDS 207 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 34 REYDS 253 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 305 REC 4 REYDS 7 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 D'Onta Foreman RB CAR Carolina • #33

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -12 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 426 REC 4 REYDS 25 TD 4 FPTS/G 7.5 David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 15 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 11 Adds (RB Preview) Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 8th RB RNK 29th ROSTERED 58% YTD Stats RUYDS 190 REC 15 REYDS 128 TD 0 FPTS/G 5.2 Warren has been a mainstay in the stash section, but after his increased role in Week 10, he's more of a high-end flex. Warren looks locked in as the passing downs back and there's a good chance the Steelers are playing from behind in Week 11 against Cincinnati. He's also one injury away from being a must-start back each week. Jerick McKinnon RB KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -6 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 27th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 25 REYDS 212 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 McKinnon should be looking at a third consecutive game with good usage in the passing game with what looks to be a shootout on Sunday night football against the Chargers. Their porous run defense gives him more upside on the few carries he gets each week as well. Don't be surprised if he gets more red zone usage if Mecole Hardman remains out.

Stashes (RB Preview) Kyren Williams RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3 O/U 39 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats RUYDS 9 REC 3 REYDS 30 TD 0 FPTS/G 3.5 With the Rams season going in the tank and Cooper Kupp going on IR, don't be surprised if the Rams give Williams some extended run down the stretch to see what they have in him. He can't be any worse than what they've gotten from Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 15 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 This is Tony Pollard again if Ezekiel Elliott misses Week 11, but if Elliott is back, Montgomery is in a great spot. He should see 20-plus touches against a below-average defense in a game that has one of the highest over-unders on the slate (50). It's been a disappointing year for Montgomery, but Week 11 has the potential to be his best game of the season.

Contrarian DFS Play Projections powered by Sportsline Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BUF -8 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 394 REC 28 REYDS 207 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 Singletary is never popular, but if this is truly a blizzard game against one of the worst run defenses in the league, I'll expect close to 20 touches, especially after Sean McDermott mentioned his team wasn't running the ball enough. Singletary scored two touchdowns last week and this is just about the point in the season he took off last year.