it was a shock to see James Conner play a season-high 96% of the Cardinals offensive snaps in Week 10. It was a bigger shock to see the team release Eno Benjamin a day later. But now that the dust has settled no one should be shocked if Conner is a top-12 running back for the rest of the season.
Conner turned 24 touches in Week 10 into 86 yards, two touchdowns, and 23.6 PPR Fantasy points. While the rushing efficiency was miserable, you really shouldn't care with that type of volume. Conner taught us this very lesson last season.
In a five-game stretch last year, he played at least 77% of the snaps in every game and averaged 21.8 touches per game. Like Week 10, the rushing efficiency was awful, just 3.56 yards per carry. Like Week 10, that meant nothing for his Fantasy production. Conner was the No. 2 running back in Fantasy Football and averaged 25.8 FPPG. If the Cardinals are going to use him like this, he has a chance to be a league-winner.
It's worth noting that the stretch in 2021 ended with Conner getting hurt and missing an important stretch in the Fantasy playoffs. That's absolutely possible again, as it is for any workhorse running back. But I think the preseason debate about Jonathan Taylor versus Christian McCaffrey should have taught us a little something about certainty regarding which running backs are more likely to get hurt.
If you can get Conner, ride him for as long as he holds up, as it looks like the Cardinals will. If you don't, you might check in with his Fantasy manager and see if you can trick them into thinking they're selling high.
Now let's get to the rest of the Week 11 RB Preview:
Week 11 RB Preview
Who's Out
The following players are not being projected to play in Week 11 at this time. Here's what it means:
CHI Chicago • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
David Montgomery should be an RB2 now that he doesn't have to share with Herbert.
Numbers to know
- 19 -- Touches for Elijah Mitchell in his first game with Christian McCaffery. Eight of those also came in the red zone.
- 5 -- Just five snaps for Nyheim Hines in Week 10. He's droppable.
- 4 -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire played just four snaps, even less than Hines. You know what that means.
- 299 -- In his past two matchups versus the Broncos, Josh Jacobs has accumulated 299 scrimmage yards.
- 12 -- Back-to-back games for Alvin Kamara with 12 touches or fewer.
- 26 -- Carries for Brian Robinson in Week 10, and a choice matchup with the Texans looms.
- 10 -- D'Andre Swift does not have more than 10 touches in a game since Week 1.
- 43% -- Jaylen Warren's 43% snap share in Week 10 was his second-highest of the season.
- 6 -- Jerick McKinnon has six catches in back-to-back games.
Matchups that matter
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
CAR Carolina • #33
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Waiver Wire Targets
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie
Warren has been a mainstay in the stash section, but after his increased role in Week 10, he's more of a high-end flex. Warren looks locked in as the passing downs back and there's a good chance the Steelers are playing from behind in Week 11 against Cincinnati. He's also one injury away from being a must-start back each week.
KC Kansas City • #1
Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs.
McKinnon should be looking at a third consecutive game with good usage in the passing game with what looks to be a shootout on Sunday night football against the Chargers. Their porous run defense gives him more upside on the few carries he gets each week as well. Don't be surprised if he gets more red zone usage if Mecole Hardman remains out.
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
It was shocking how much usage Mitchell saw in his first game off IR. If Week 10 was any indication, he may be the red zone back as well. This Cardinals defense is so bad that both Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey are usable in Week 11.
LAR L.A. Rams • #23
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
With the Rams season going in the tank and Cooper Kupp going on IR, don't be surprised if the Rams give Williams some extended run down the stretch to see what they have in him. He can't be any worse than what they've gotten from Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers.
DFS Plays
This is Tony Pollard again if Ezekiel Elliott misses Week 11, but if Elliott is back, Montgomery is in a great spot. He should see 20-plus touches against a below-average defense in a game that has one of the highest over-unders on the slate (50). It's been a disappointing year for Montgomery, but Week 11 has the potential to be his best game of the season.
Singletary is never popular, but if this is truly a blizzard game against one of the worst run defenses in the league, I'll expect close to 20 touches, especially after Sean McDermott mentioned his team wasn't running the ball enough. Singletary scored two touchdowns last week and this is just about the point in the season he took off last year.