Week 10 was not a great week for the fill-in running backs. In fact, it was pretty awful. Mike Davis, Giovani Bernard, Jerick McKinnon and Duke Johnson all finished outside of the top 25 running backs. But what are you going to do, cry about it? I'm certainly not going to bench them this week considering most of them get a much easier matchup.

Davis failed against a Tampa Bay run defense that is arguably the best in the league. I thought he would make up for it with his work in the passing game, but he only gained 12 yards on his four catches. In Week 11 the Panthers expect to be without Christian McCaffrey again, and this time against a Lions defense that has allowed the most Fantasy points to running backs this season. Davis is a top 10 running back in my rankings once again.

Johnson may have been impacted by the weather more than anything. But he was still the only Texans running back to record a carry, and his Week 11 opponent (New England) hasn't exactly shut down opposing teams running backs. The fact that Johnson didn't catch a pass in Week 10 gives me some pause, but he's still a top 20 PPR back in Week 11.

Bernard shared a little bit too much with Samaje Perine, and there's a chance Joe Mixon returns in Week 11, but if you're asking me to project Bernard without Mixon, he's going to project as a starter. Sunday was Bernard's 10th game since the start of 2017 with at least 12 touches. It was the first such game where he failed to score double-digit Fantasy points. If Mixon is out in Week 11, I'm starting Bernard.

Of course, all the fill-in running backs weren't disasters. Kalen Ballage and Salvon Ahmed were quite good. There's more about them in the waivers section below.

RB Preview Who's Out

The following players are likely to be out for Week 11:

RB Preview Numbers to know

53.67 -- Receiving yards allowed by the Lions defense to running backs this season.

James Robinson has scored at least 10 PPR Fantasy points in every game this season.

Ronald Jones leads all running backs with 3.2 yards after contact per attempt.

Nick Chubb's 92.2 rushing yards per game ranks third among running backs.

Touches for Nyheim Hines in Week 10, a season-high. Also, Jonathan Taylor's touches for the past two weeks combined.

Targets for J.D. McKissic the past two weeks.

The Buccaneers have allowed just 3.03 yards per carry to running backs this season.

RB Preview Matchups that matter

Matchups that Matter Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 14.7 RB RNK 9th Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 24th Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 15th

RB Preview Waiver Wire Targets

Week 9 Adds Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -9 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 15th ROSTERED 60% Ballage has 33 carries over the past two weeks and led the Chargers in Week 10 with five receptions. In Week 11 he gets a matchup with the Jets. Austin Ekeler is running in a straight line, but doesn't seem particularly close to returning and Ballage looks like a must-start running back until Ekeler returns. Ballage may not help you at all in the Fantasy playoffs, but he can certainly help you get there. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 17th ROSTERED 48% Based on what Hines did in Week 10, I'd understand the argument for making him your top priority. But it's helpful to look back on his production this season. In Week 1 he saw 15 touches and scored two touchdowns, and the next week he touched the ball once. He scored twice on eight touches in Week 8, and the next week his touches were halved. He looked awesome in Week 10, and there's a possibility the Colts feature him moving forward, but I still expect Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins to be heavily involved. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #45

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 25th ROSTERED 6% Like Hines, if I was confident Ahmed's role wouldn't change he'd be a bigger priority. But Matt Breida should be back in Week 11 and Myles Gaskin could be back as soon as Week 12. Also, Ahmed has shown nothing at all in the passing game, so he's a bigger priority where catches don't count. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 27% I don't actually want to put my faith in Adam Gase, but it sounds like Perine will be the team's feature back moving forward. That should make him a high-end flex most weeks and possibly a No. 2 running back in Week 11 against the Chargers.

Stashes Tony Pollard RB DAL Dallas • #20

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Maybe Ezekiel Elliott bounces back after the bye, but if he doesn't I wouldn't be surprised to see more Tony Pollard down the stretch. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 47th ROSTERED 43% Akers has two targets on the year so you can't start him against the best run defense in the league, but he did lead the Rams in rush attempts and rushing yards in Week 10, so he needs to be added.

RB Preview DFS Plays

Top Play Projections powered by Sportsline Alvin Kamara RB NO New Orleans • #41

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -4.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 21.6 RB RNK 1st FANDUEL $9,700 DRAFTKINGS $9,200 You have to make a choice between Kamara and Cook this week, and the price difference on FanDuel makes it easy for me. Kamara has averaged 27.37 Fantasy points per game this season and faces a Falcons defense that gives up more than 10 Fantasy points per game to running backs in the passing game.

RB Preview Heath's Projections

