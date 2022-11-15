The bye-week teams in Week 11 will leave us a bit short-handed this week, with Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker especially looming as significant absences. However, you'll also miss Leonard Fournette, Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and Rachaad White -- and the latter two head into the bye potentially having usurped the former as their teams' top options, which adds a lot of intrigue to their Week 12 and beyond outlooks.
Here are my rankings for Week 11 at running back, along with my thoughts on some of the key names at the position:
- Austin Ekeler vs. KC
- Saquon Barkley vs. DET
- Josh Jacobs @DEN -- Jacobs was targeted eight times in Week 10, and that could be a result of the absence of Hunter Renfrow. With Renfrow and Darren Waller on IR for at least the next three games, Jacobs should continue to be Derek Carr's primary safety valve, and remains a must-start Fantasy RB.
- Derrick Henry @GB
- Christian McCaffrey @ARI -- It was frustrating to see Elijah Mitchell play such a big role in Week 10, but it's hard to complain too much about McCaffrey's usage -- he had 14 carries and six targets. You'd take that every week, but not having a monopoly on the RB touches does probably limit McCaffrey's ceiling a bit -- he could have been even better last week with an extra five or so carries. He's still a must-start RB1, but maybe not the RB1 every week.
- Alvin Kamara vs. LAR -- Kamara had three straight games with at least nine targets between Weeks 6 and 9, but they haven't been looking his way as much the past couple of weeks. It's not surprising that Kamara has just 17 carries over the past two games with the Saints playing from behind in both, but just eight combined targets is inexcusable. They must get him more involved, and I would bet they will -- he's still playing around 80% of the snaps every week -- but it's hard to trust him right now.
- Joe Mixon @PIT -- Mixon probably isn't scoring five touchdowns again anytime soon, but the last time he faced the Steelers, he did see nine targets, likely a result of the Bengals attempts to counter the pass rush. He should be a big part of the passing game yet again in this one, and always has a chance to find the end zone in this offense.
- Jonathan Taylor vs. PHI -- I got a lot of questions about trading Taylor last week, and I hope you turned down any vultures who came picking. You can't expect him to break off a 60-yard touchdown every week, but Taylor is the kind of back who is completely capable of doing that in any given game. Yes, the offense around him isn't great, but Matt Ryan being back in at QB is good for Taylor's passing game usage, and he's still a must-start Fantasy RB -- especially with Philadelphia's run defense looking a lot more vulnerable of late, having allowed 124 or more rushing yards in four straight entering Monday night's game.
- Tony Pollard @MIN -- With Ezekiel Elliott out in Week 10, Pollard played a whopping 87% snap share, way up from his 53% mark the previous game. The gap there is probably just about the fact that the Cowboys blew out the Bears in Week 8 and played into overtime in Week 10, and with the Cowboys 1-point underdogs against the Vikings this week, he should be very involved again if Elliott is out. If not, he's more like a touchdown-dependent RB3.
- Aaron Jones vs. TEN -- Jones' ankle was clearly no problem in Week 10, as he rushed a season-high 24 times, while playing 70% of the snaps. There's no question who the lead back is in this offense, and as long as Jones is healthy, he's going to remain in the RB1 conversation.
- Dalvin Cook vs. DAL
- Nick Chubb @BUF
- Rhamondre Stevenson vs. NYJ -- Damien Harris should be good to go after missing time lately with a hamstring injury and an illness, but Stevenson still figures to see a very healthy role -- even with Harris playing around 40% of the snaps in Week 8, Stevenson had 16 carries and seven targets against the Jets. I don't think you can just pencil in that kind of usage for him again, but it's not out of the question. At this point, Stevenson looks like a must-start Fantasy RB whether Harris is active or not.
- David Montgomery @ATL -- With Khalil Herbert dealing with a hip injury, Montgomery could be in line to dominate the RB work for the Bears this week. If Herbert is out, I expect Montgomery to play around 75% of the snaps at least, and is a must-start back by volume alone.
- James Conner vs. SF -- Conner played 96% of the snaps in Week 10, and while I don't think he's going to dominate work to quite that extent every week, it looks like we're back to where he was late last season, when Conner was the only back the Cardinals really trusted -- and he was a must-start Fantasy RB as a result. The biggest question is how long he can hold up to this kind of usage.
- Dameon Pierce vs. WAS -- The past four weeks have been a pretty good case for Pierce's high floor, as he has at least 13.9 PPR points in each game despite just one touchdown total. His bad offense and somewhat limited passing game role make him more of a high-end RB2, but he's someone you want in your lineup every week either way. There's 20-point upside every week here if he finds the end zone.
- Miles Sanders @IND
- Devin Singletary vs. CLE -- Despite the presence of Nyheim Hines over the past two weeks, Singletary has played more than 70% of the Bills' snaps in each game, so there doesn't seem to be much to worry about here. He's still a fringe Fantasy starter because he isn't a focal point even when he's on the field, but Singletary looks pretty secure in his role, at least.
- Antonio Gibson @HOU
- Najee Harris vs. CIN -- Jaylen Warren did play a bit of a bigger role in Week 10, but with the Steelers being able to adopt a rare run-first posture, it didn't impact Harris' usage much -- he actually got a season-high 20 carries despite his third-lowest snap share of the season. The question is whether Warren's increased usage was due to the run-heavy scheme or if Harris getting 20 carries in spite of it was. I'm still viewing Harris as a low-end starting option, with Warren more of a high-end handcuff than someone I want to use weekly.
- Jamaal Williams @NYG -- At this point, we know what Williams is -- an early-down plodder with a strong goal-line role. When the Lions offense is humming, he can be a useful Fantasy option, but if not, you're probably looking at a mid-single-digit floor in PPR scoring. He's a touchdown-dependent RB2 with almost no passing game role.
- Cordarrelle Patterson vs. CHI -- I'm assuming Patterson's limited role in Week 10 was the result of the quick turnaround from Thursday Night Football, and he'll once again be the focal point of the rushing attack this week. Still, the Falcons know they have to be careful with his touches, so there's going to be a risk of limited utility with Patterson, given his injury history.
- Kareem Hunt @BUF -- Hunt's snap share isn't far off what it was in previous years, he just isn't getting the ball nearly as often. He got either a target or a carry on 45% of his snaps last season, a mark that is down to 37% this season. He's getting a lot more empty snaps this time around, and I don't know if there's much reason to think that's going to change. At this point, he might just be a desperation start and handcuff for Nick Chubb.
- Michael Carter @NE -- It wasn't quite a 50-50 split, but Carter and James Robinson split things fairly evenly in Week 9. Robinson actually had a couple more touches, though Carter played more snaps, so I'll still give the edge to Carter if you have to choose between them. However, this isn't a great offense, so I'm viewing both parts of this committee as fairly low-end Fantasy options.
- D'Andre Swift @NYG -- Swift got into the end zone Sunday, which bailed you out if you started him. But he played just 31% of the snaps despite being off the injury report for the game, with just six carries and three targets. 10 touches is about all I feel comfortable projecting for Swift, and while that puts him in starting consideration, he's probably pretty touchdown dependent at this point. Or, big-play dependent at the very least.
- D'Onta Foreman @BAL -- When they are in a position to nurse a lead, the Panthers are happy to ride Foreman. However, as we saw in Week 9, when they are down big, Foreman's utility takes a big hit. They are 12-point underdogs on the road this week, so there's definitely some risk in trusting Foreman in this one.
- Jerick McKinnon @LAC -- With Clyde Edwards-Helaire playing just four snaps last week, it was the McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco show, and McKinnon is the preferred option at this point. He's largely a non-factor in the running game, with just eight carries over the past four weeks, however he has eight targets in each of the past two games, and that puts him in PPR contention if you need a starting running back this week. Pacheco is more of a touchdown-or-bust RB3.
- Elijah Mitchell @ARI -- The 49ers may not have many opportunities to give Mitchell 18 carries while Christian McCaffrey is active, but the fact that he got that in Week 10, his first game back from IR, seems to indicate he's going to have a real role moving forward. Mitchell played 35% of the snaps Sunday, and that's probably a pretty reasonable expectation -- don't expect 18 carries every week, though.
- Damien Harris vs. NYJ
- Isiah Pacheco @LAC
- James Robinson @NE
- Kenyan Drake vs. CAR
- Darrell Henderson @NO
- Chuba Hubbard @BAL
- A.J. Dillon vs. TEN
- Gus Edwards vs. CAR
- Rex Burkhead vs. WAS
- Melvin Gordon vs. LV -- Gordon got seven carries and six targets in Week 10, while Latavius Murray got nine carries and three targets and Chase Edmonds got two and two. This is a true committee backfield in a bad offense, so you probably need a touchdown for anyone to be worth using. If you're desperate and need someone, Gordon's passing game usage makes him the best choice, but you can probably find a better option at this point.
- Jaylen Warren vs. CIN
- Latavius Murray vs. LV
- Brian Robinson Jr. @HOU -- Robinson had a best-case scenario game Monday against the Eagles, getting 26 carries in a game the Commanders led most of the way, and he turned it into 14.6 points in PPR scoring. That highlights his limited utility more than anything. Robinson isn't bad, but there just aren't a lot of paths to him putting together big games in this offense. That being said, the matchup against the Texans could put him in line for another ceiling outcome.
- Dontrell Hilliard @GB
- Dwayne Washington vs. LAR
- Nyheim Hines vs. CLE
- Tyler Allgeier vs. CHI
- Samaje Perine @PIT
- Alexander Mattison vs. DAL
- Kenneth Gainwell @IND
- Matt Breida vs. DET
- Caleb Huntley vs. CHI
- Boston Scott @IND
- Sony Michel vs. KC
- Cam Akers @NO
- James Cook vs. CLE
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire @LAC