getty-david-montgomery-jahmyr-gibbs-lions.jpg

The bye weeks at most positions in Week 11, but there are some painful absences to deal with at running back. Must-start guys like Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson won't be available, at least, so you might have some tough decisions to make. Among the running back injuries for Week 11, we do mostly have good news Sunday at least. Dameon Pierce (ankle) is out, and Antonio Gibson (toe) is doubtful, but otherwise, the big names at the position are pretty healthy this week.

That includes Miami's De'Von Achane, who is set to make his return from a knee injury that landed him on IR. He missed the minimum amount of time, and while he probably won't get 15-plus carries, he should have a solid role against a good matchup with the Raiders around. I'm ranking him ahead of teammate Raheem Mostert, who is a little beat up himself, though I do expect something of an even split here. Achane is a top-20 RB for this week, and he has top-five upside the rest of the way with how explosive he's looked in this offense; Mostert is still a solid RB2 in a game the Dolphins should win easily. 

There are a couple of other situations to know about Sunday, starting with the VikingsAlexander Mattison reportedly cleared the concussion protocol this week and is expected to play per reports. Ty Chandler was already starting to turn this into a timeshare last week, so Mattison is by no means a must-start option, though the matchup against the Broncos does give him a chance for better efficiency than we typically see. He's a fringe RB2, while Chandler is still an okay TD-or-bust RB4 if you're desperate.

And then there's the BearsD'Onta Foreman (ankle) is expected to play this week, and Khalil Herbert (ankle) was activated from IR a few days ago, which means we could be looking at a frustrating three-way mess. Before Herbert's injury. Foreman was a healthy scratch more often than not, but he impressed in five games, rushing for 351 yards and scoring four total touchdowns. It could be that rookie Roschon Johnson sees his role decrease, however he's the most natural passing downs option, so I'm not sure that's all that likely. This team should be able to run the ball well, but in a three-way split with no certainty, I'm trying to avoid them in Week 11 if I can. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 11 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Josh Jacobs @MIA
  3. Austin Ekeler @GB
  4. Travis Etienne vs. TEN
  5. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI
  6. Breece Hall @BUF
  7. David Montgomery vs. CHI
  8. Derrick Henry @JAXg
  9. Rachaad White @SF
  10. James Conner @HOU
  11. D'Andre Swift @KC
  12. Aaron Jones vs. LAC
  13. Isiah Pacheco vs. PHI
  14. Javonte Williams vs. MIN
  15. Tony Pollard @CAR
  16. Saquon Barkley @WAS
  17. De'Von Achane vs. LV
  18. Raheem Mostert vs. LV
  19. Devin Singletary vs. ARI
  20. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
  21. James Cook vs. NYJ
  22. Kenneth Walker @LAR
  23. Jerome Ford vs. PIT
  24. Alexander Mattison @DEN
  25. Najee Harris @CLE
  26. Jaylen Warren @CLE
  27. Chuba Hubbard vs. DAL
  28. Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
  29. Darrell Henderson vs. SEA
  30. Zach Charbonnet @LAR
  31. Ty Chandler @DEN
  32. AJ Dillon vs. LAC
  33. Royce Freeman vs. SEA
  34. Kenneth Gainwell @KC
  35. Khalil Herbert @DET
  36. D'Onta Foreman @DET
  37. Roschon Johnson @DET
  38. Tyjae Spears @JAX
  39. Latavius Murray vs. NYJ
  40. Chase Edmonds @SF
  41. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  42. Chris Rodriguez Jr. vs. NYG
  43. Mike Boone vs. ARI
  44. Jerick McKinnon vs. PHI
  45. Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. LV
  46. Samaje Perine vs. MIN
  47. Keaontay Ingram @HOU
  48. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  49. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. MIN
  50. Rico Dowdle @CAR