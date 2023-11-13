The bye weeks at most positions in Week 11, but there are some painful absences to deal with at running back. Must-start guys like Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson won't be available, at least, so you might have some tough decisions to make. As of Monday, the injury report doesn't look too bad at RB, with Alexander Mattison and Dameon Pierce the biggest names I'm not currently projecting to play -- and the potential return of De'Von Achane could help make up for some of those absences, as he had his window to return from IR opened.
Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at running back for PPR leagues:
Week 11 Running Back Rankings
- Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
- Josh Jacobs @MIA
- Austin Ekeler @GB
- Travis Etienne vs. TEN
- Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI
- Rachaad White @SF
- D'Andre Swift @KC
- Breece Hall @BUF
- Derrick Henry @JAX
- Saquon Barkley @WAS
- James Conner @HOU
- David Montgomery vs. CHI
- Joe Mixon @BAL
- Aaron Jones vs. LAC
- Isiah Pacheco vs. PHI
- Javonte Williams vs. MIN
- Tony Pollard @CAR
- James Cook vs. NYJ
- Raheem Mostert vs. LV
- Kenneth Walker @LAR
- Devin Singletary vs. ARI
- Jerome Ford vs. PIT
- Gus Edwards vs. CIN
- Ty Chandler @DEN
- Darrell Henderson vs. SEA
- Chuba Hubbard vs. DAL
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
- Najee Harris @CLE
- Jaylen Warren @CLE
- D'Onta Foreman @DET
- Tyjae Spears @JAX
- Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
- Zach Charbonnet @LAR
- Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
- AJ Dillon vs. LAC
- Kenneth Gainwell @KC
- Roschon Johnson @DET
- Latavius Murray vs. NYJ
- Chase Edmonds @SF
- Miles Sanders vs. DAL
- Justice Hill vs. CIN
- Mike Boone vs. ARI
- Jerick McKinnon vs. PHI
- Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. LV
- Samaje Perine vs. MIN
- Keaton Mitchell vs. CIN
- Rico Dowdle @CAR
- Keaontay Ingram @HOU
- Royce Freeman vs. SEA
- Dalvin Cook @BUF
- Trayveon Williams @BAL
- Salvon Ahmed vs. LV
- Jaleel McLaughlin vs. MIN
- Tank Bigsby vs. TEN
- Khalil Herbert @DET
- Joshua Kelley @GB
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. PHI
- Kene Nwangwu @DEN
- Michael Carter @BUF
- Elijah Mitchell vs. TB