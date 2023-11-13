The bye weeks at most positions in Week 11, but there are some painful absences to deal with at running back. Must-start guys like Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson won't be available, at least, so you might have some tough decisions to make. As of Monday, the injury report doesn't look too bad at RB, with Alexander Mattison and Dameon Pierce the biggest names I'm not currently projecting to play -- and the potential return of De'Von Achane could help make up for some of those absences, as he had his window to return from IR opened.

Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at running back for PPR leagues:

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Week 11 Running Back Rankings