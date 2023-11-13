getty-david-montgomery-jahmyr-gibbs-lions.jpg

The bye weeks at most positions in Week 11, but there are some painful absences to deal with at running back. Must-start guys like Jonathan Taylor, Alvin Kamara, Bijan Robinson, and Rhamondre Stevenson won't be available, at least, so you might have some tough decisions to make. As of Monday, the injury report doesn't look too bad at RB, with Alexander Mattison and Dameon Pierce the biggest names I'm not currently projecting to play -- and the potential return of De'Von Achane could help make up for some of those absences, as he had his window to return from IR opened. 

Here are my full rankings for Week 11 at running back for PPR leagues: 

Week 11 Running Back Rankings

  1. Christian McCaffrey vs. TB
  2. Josh Jacobs @MIA
  3. Austin Ekeler @GB
  4. Travis Etienne vs. TEN
  5. Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI
  6. Rachaad White @SF
  7. D'Andre Swift @KC
  8. Breece Hall @BUF
  9. Derrick Henry @JAX
  10. Saquon Barkley @WAS
  11. James Conner @HOU
  12. David Montgomery vs. CHI
  13. Joe Mixon @BAL
  14. Aaron Jones vs. LAC
  15. Isiah Pacheco vs. PHI
  16. Javonte Williams vs. MIN
  17. Tony Pollard @CAR
  18. James Cook vs. NYJ
  19. Raheem Mostert vs. LV
  20. Kenneth Walker @LAR
  21. Devin Singletary vs. ARI
  22. Jerome Ford vs. PIT
  23. Gus Edwards vs. CIN
  24. Ty Chandler @DEN
  25. Darrell Henderson vs. SEA
  26. Chuba Hubbard vs. DAL
  27. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
  28. Najee Harris @CLE
  29. Jaylen Warren @CLE
  30. D'Onta Foreman @DET
  31. Tyjae Spears @JAX
  32. Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
  33. Zach Charbonnet @LAR
  34. Kareem Hunt vs. PIT
  35. AJ Dillon vs. LAC
  36. Kenneth Gainwell @KC
  37. Roschon Johnson @DET
  38. Latavius Murray vs. NYJ
  39. Chase Edmonds @SF
  40. Miles Sanders vs. DAL
  41. Justice Hill vs. CIN
  42. Mike Boone vs. ARI
  43. Jerick McKinnon vs. PHI
  44. Jeff Wilson Jr. vs. LV
  45. Samaje Perine vs. MIN
  46. Keaton Mitchell vs. CIN
  47. Rico Dowdle @CAR
  48. Keaontay Ingram @HOU
  49. Royce Freeman vs. SEA
  50. Dalvin Cook @BUF
  51. Trayveon Williams @BAL
  52. Salvon Ahmed vs. LV
  53. Jaleel McLaughlin vs. MIN
  54. Tank Bigsby vs. TEN
  55. Khalil Herbert @DET
  56. Joshua Kelley @GB
  57. Clyde Edwards-Helaire vs. PHI
  58. Kene Nwangwu @DEN
  59. Michael Carter @BUF
  60. Elijah Mitchell vs. TB