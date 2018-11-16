Fantasy Football Week 11 Sleepers: Marcus Mariota, Tre'Quan Smith headed for big weeks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

It's always a good feeling when someone you recommend a sleeper comes through, and that happened for me with Doug Baldwin on Thursday night. I hope you were listening.

I predicted Baldwin would score his first touchdown of the season on all of our CBS Sports HQ programs during the day Thursday, and he delivered against the Packers. He finished with seven catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets, which was his best Fantasy game of the year.

Here's what I wrote about Baldwin in this week's Start 'Em and Sit 'Em:

"The Packers secondary is a mess, and slot receivers have done well against Green Bay in recent weeks with Robert Woods, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola all scoring at least 12 PPR points in the past three games. I like Tyler Lockett the best among Seattle's receivers, and he's worth starting in all leagues. But Baldwin is a No. 3 receiver with upside this week, and he could score his first touchdown of the season in this matchup."

Now, the hope is the rest of these sleeper suggestions here will perform like Baldwin did — or better. I'm expecting several of these players to help you out in Week 11.

Quarterbacks 21.2 projected points Eli Manning New York Giants QB Manning came out of Week 10 at San Francisco with a quality performance of 188 passing yards and three touchdowns, and that should help Fantasy owners trust him in a great matchup in Week 11 against Tampa Bay, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Only two quarterbacks have failed to score at least 24 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers this season: Nick Foles in Week 2 and Alex Smith in Week 10. Manning is among the best streaming options at quarterback this week. 18.4 projected points Marcus Mariota Tennessee Titans QB Mariota appears all the way back from the elbow injury that caused numbness in his throwing hand earlier this year. He's scored 26 Fantasy points in consecutive games at Dallas in Week 9 and vs. New England in Week 10, and that's production you can buy into heading into Week 11 against the Colts. He's run for at least 21 yards in four games in a row and has three games this season where he's scored at least five Fantasy points with his legs. And the Colts have allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points coming into this week. 23.0 projected points Dak Prescott Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott comes into Week 11 with at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, with his low over that span at 18 points. After a slow start, Prescott is starting to look like a reliable Fantasy quarterback again, especially in deeper leagues. This week, Prescott has a tremendous matchup against the Falcons, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Only one quarterback has failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points against Atlanta this year, which was Smith in Week 9 when he had 18 points. Prescott, like Manning, is among the best streaming quarterbacks in Week 11.

Running backs 7.4 projected points Doug Martin Oakland Raiders RB Martin has played well since taking over for the injured Marshawn Lynch (groin) in Week 8. In three games against Indianapolis, San Francisco and the Chargers, he's averaging 4.6 yards per carry, and he has two games with at least 89 total yards. He's yet to score a touchdown, but he can be a good flex option this week against the Cardinals, who allow the third-most Fantasy points to running backs this year. Jalen Richard is also worth using as a sleeper in PPR since he has at least 10 PPR points in four of his past five games. 10.0 projected points Theo Riddick Detroit Lions RB He's almost more of a receiver than a running back these days. In two games since Golden Tate was traded to Philadelphia, Riddick has 13 catches for 96 yards on 15 targets, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in each game over that span against Minnesota and Chicago, without getting a carry. With Marvin Jones (knee) hurt, Riddick could see an uptick in targets. He's a flex option in all leagues this week, especially in PPR. 5.8 projected points Peyton Barber Tampa Bay Buccaneers RB Barber only has two games this season with double digits in PPR points, and he's risky to trust as anything more than a flex option. But he has a tremendous matchup against the Giants this week. In two games without defensive tackle Damon Harrison, the Giants have allowed Adrian Peterson and Matt Breida to each gain more than 130 total yards and score two touchdowns each. Barber is unlikely to reach that ceiling, but he does have the potential for a solid floor. And hopefully he can find the end zone for just the third time this year. 7.2 projected points Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans RB While Dion Lewis has done a nice job as the lead back for the Titans, Henry has done a nice job finding the end zone in recent weeks. In his past three games, Henry has scored four touchdowns on just 29 carries for 118 yards, and he's even managed four receptions over that span. He's risky to trust since he's touchdown dependent, but he's worth using as a flex option this week given his recent production. 7.3 projected points T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville Jaguars RB Despite the return of Leonard Fournette in Week 10 at Indianapolis, Yeldon was still heavily involved in the passing game. He had five catches for 51 yards on six targets, and he now has at least five catches in three games in a row. For the season, he has double digits in PPR in seven games with just his receiving totals alone. With Jacksonville likely chasing points, look for Yeldon to once again be involved in the passing game, and he's worth using as a flex in PPR.

Wide receivers 10.9 projected points Sammy Watkins Kansas City Chiefs WR The over/under for the Chiefs-Rams game is 63.5 points, which means everyone is in play here as starting options for your Fantasy team. Watkins didn't play in Week 10 against Arizona with a foot injury, but he is expected to return this week. He scored at least 11 PPR points in his three previous games prior to sitting out, and he should be in that range again in Week 11. 10.0 projected points Tre'Quan Smith New Orleans Saints WR In two home games since Ted Ginn (knee) got hurt, Smith has five catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns on six targets, with at least one score in each game. The Eagles secondary is banged up, and we should see Drew Brees take some shots down the field for Smith this week, even with the addition of Brandon Marshall. He's a Hail Mary play, but his success at home is worth buying into in this matchup. 7.3 projected points Anthony Miller Chicago Bears WR Prior to Week 10 against Detroit, Miller led all Chicago receivers over the past three games in targets with 20, and he scored at least nine PPR points in three of his past four outings, including two touchdowns over that span. Then came the matchup with the Lions when Miller went off for five catches for 122 yards and a touchdown on six targets. He has the better matchup than Allen Robinson this week since Miller should avoid Xavier Rhodes. As such, Miller remains in play as a No. 3 receiver in most leagues. 10.3 projected points Tyrell Williams Los Angeles Chargers WR Williams ended his streak of three games in a row with a touchdown in Week 10 at Oakland when he had four catches for 46 yards on six targets. The targets were a season high, but we're counting on Williams for his touchdown potential. He's scored in three of his past five home games, although one of those "home" games was in London against the Titans in Week 7. The Broncos have allowed 10 touchdowns to receivers this season, and I would expect Philip Rivers to take some shots with Williams down the field. He's a No. 3 receiver with upside. 7.4 projected points Josh Reynolds Los Angeles Rams WR Like we said about Watkins, everyone is potentially in play this week given the expectations of a high-scoring game for the Rams and Chiefs. And with Cooper Kupp (ACL) out, Reynolds is headed for a bigger role. The last time Kupp was out in Week 8 against Green Bay, Reynolds had three catches for 42 yards and two touchdowns on five targets. He's clearly going to be behind Brandin Cooks, Woods and Todd Gurley when it comes to targets. But in the six games that Kupp was able to finish this year, he averaged 7.8 targets per game. Hopefully, some of those start going to Reynolds this week.

Tight ends 7.4 projected points Jeff Heuerman Denver Broncos TE The last time we saw Heuerman was in Week 9 against Houston in the first game without Demaryius Thomas, and he had 10 catches for 83 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. And the Chargers have allowed a tight end to score in three of their past four games. 6.9 projected points Ricky Seals-Jones Arizona Cardinals TE Seals-Jones played well in Week 10 at Kansas City with five catches for 51 yards on nine targets, and he has another favorable matchup in Week 11 against Oakland. The Raiders are top five in Fantasy points allowed to tight ends, so hopefully Seals-Jones will remain heavily involved. His nine targets against the Chiefs were tied for second on the team with David Johnson, behind only Larry Fitzgerald (10). I like Seals-Jones as a streaming option this week. 5.0 projected points Gerald Everett Los Angeles Rams TE You can put Tyler Higbee in this spot also since the Rams are trying to find options to help replace Kupp. In the past two games, we've seen the Rams tight ends more involved. In Week 9 at New Orleans, Everett had three catches for 48 yards on five targets, while Higbee had two catches for 40 yards on four targets. Then, in Week 10 against Seattle, in the game where Kupp suffered the injury, we saw both score touchdowns, with Higbee catching three passes for 25 yards on three targets and Everett having two catches for 15 yards on two targets. I like Everett slightly better than Higbee, but both are worth a look against the Chiefs in Week 11.

