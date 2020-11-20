Watch Now: Top DFS Lineups For Week 11 ( 2:43 )

Taysom Hill is expected to start for the Saints in Week 11 against the Falcons with Drew Brees (ribs) out, which is somewhat of a surprise. We were all expecting Jameis Winston would start, but Sean Payton is going with Hill. And this could be fun, or frustrating, depending on several factors.

Let's start with his value as a Fantasy quarterback, which is all he is on CBS Sports. I would only start him in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues unless you're desperate, and I would expect somewhere in the neighborhood of 18 Fantasy points if things go well. We know he'll run, which is great, and hopefully he can connect with his receivers for enough success to boost his production.

But I'm not sold on Winston just sitting on the bench despite the ESPN report that he will not be part of any offensive packages. I still think Winston plays at some point in the game, especially if the Saints are trailing, which could limit Hill's upside.

Breaking news podcast! Taysom Hill is starting for the Saints and we break it down on the Fantasy Football Today podcast. Follow all of our podcasts and subscribe here.

However, if we take that report as gospel, Hill could be better than expected as a Fantasy asset. Payton loves Hill and will be creative with his playcalling, and Hill gets the benefit of throwing to elite weapons in Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, as well as Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook.

Let's keep in mind that Atlanta has allowed five of its past six opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 313 yards, with four of them scoring multiple touchdowns. The Falcons also have allowed four rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks this year.

Now, for those of you who can use Hill as a tight end on other sites, he could be amazing with that eligibility. If he has the chance for anything above 15 Fantasy points, he's going to potentially be the No. 1 tight end in all leagues. The only tight end I would rank ahead of Hill is Travis Kelce, but Hill could easily be better given how much potential he has as the starting quarterback for the Saints.

You can also use Hill as a tight end on FanDuel, and he'll be popular at $4,500 but likely worth it. He's clearly a sleeper in all seasonal and daily leagues, and Payton will do everything he can to make Hill successful. For those of you who start him -- at quarterback or tight end -- hopefully he delivers a big game against the Falcons this week.

As for Kamara, I wouldn't worry about his Fantasy value. He's still a top-three running back in all leagues against the Falcons.

Thomas gets downgraded to a low-end No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but hopefully Hill targets Thomas early and often to help him finally have a quality outing in 2020, which has been marred by injuries and a lack of production. I was more hopeful for Thomas if Winston had played.

Cook is more of a borderline starter at tight end, and Sanders is only worth using in three-receiver leagues. We'll see how they do with Hill, but it's hard to trust them given their recent struggles, even with Brees under center.

Now, let's look at some other sleeper options for Week 11, as well as DFS options to use on DraftKings and FanDuel this week.

Week 11 Preview Sleepers

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 9th QB RNK 13th ROSTERED 92% YTD Stats PAYDS 2485 RUYDS 130 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.7 Burrow should be getting help on the offensive line with Jonah Williams and Bobby Hart expected to return this week. Hopefully, the extra protection helps against Washington, and Matthew Stafford just had 276 passing yards and three touchdowns against this defense in Week 10. Prior to scoring just 16 Fantasy points in Week 10 at Pittsburgh, Burrow had scored 60 points in his previous two games against Cleveland and Tennessee. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -1.5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 5th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 46% YTD Stats PAYDS 2395 RUYDS -2 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Rivers is actually playing well coming into Week 11 against the Packers and could be a streaming option in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and we'll see how he does if the Colts are chasing points. It also helps that Rivers is starting to get strong play from rookie Michael Pittman. I don't mind Rivers in a potential shootout with Aaron Rodgers. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 22nd QB RNK 19th ROSTERED 70% YTD Stats PAYDS 2147 RUYDS 54 TD 17 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 Cousins is always a risky Fantasy option because of his lack of pass attempts, but he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two of those with 36 passes against Atlanta in Week 6 and at Chicago in Week 10. We'll see if Dalvin Cook runs all over the Cowboys in Week 11, but Cousins is worth streaming in deeper leagues with the hope this game becomes a potential shootout. Alex Smith QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED 24% YTD Stats PAYDS 752 RUYDS 5 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Smith only has 28 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Giants and Lions, but he's passed for 715 yards over that span on 87 attempts. Now, he only has one touchdown and three interceptions in those games, but hopefully the touchdowns will come if he continues to average 43.5 passes per game. He has a good matchup against Cincinnati in Week 11, and the Bengals have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Running backs Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 28th ROSTERED 64% YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 23 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6 This is a great matchup against a Texans defense that has been destroyed by opposing running backs all season. Houston allows the most rushing yards in the NFL, and six running backs have already rushed for at least 100 yards in a game against the Texans, including Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt last week. And James Robinson was 1-yard shy of that mark in Week 9. Houston also has allowed five rushing touchdowns in its past four games. Burkhead has 37 PPR points in his past two games with 18 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown, along with seven catches for 46 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets over that span. He's a solid flex in all leagues this week. J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 10th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 74% YTD Stats RUYDS 174 REC 41 REYDS 291 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 McKissic has an insane 29 targets in his past two games against the Giants and Lions, and he should continue to see plenty of passes in his direction against the Bengals this week from Alex Smith. McKissic has converted those targets into 16 catches for 108 yards, and he also added 11 carries for 23 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He's a low-end starter in all PPR leagues and a flex option in 0.5 PPR and non-PPR formats. Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 9th RB RNK 13th ROSTERED 95% YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 28 REYDS 207 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 Fournette should again be the better Fantasy option for the Buccaneers this week over Ronald Jones, and he is a borderline starter in PPR. He has six catches in two of his past three games and at least six targets in each game over that span. In Week 2 against Carolina, Fournette had his best game of the season with 12 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns, along with four catches for 13 yards on five targets. It would be great if history repeated itself this week. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 15th RB RNK 26th ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 14 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Johnson was a disappointment in his first start in place of David Johnson (concussion) in Week 10 at Cleveland, but I'm expecting a bounce-back game this week against the Patriots. Duke Johnson played 95 percent of the snaps against the Browns and had 14 carries, but hopefully he'll be more involved in the passing game after no catches. His reception total will likely be the key to his success this week. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 21st RB RNK 32nd ROSTERED 47% YTD Stats RUYDS 169 REC 10 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 The Jets are expected to lean on Perine more coming off their bye in Week 10, and hopefully that happens. Perine has one game this season with double digits in carries, which was Week 7 against Buffalo, and he scored a season-best 13 PPR points. This could be a good week to consider him a flex option against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns allowed over that span.

Wide receivers Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -1.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 31st ROSTERED 70% 2020 Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers is a borderline starter in PPR and a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in non-PPR leagues. He's still looking for his first receiving touchdown, but he's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 11. And he has 31 targets over that span. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -9.5 O/U 46 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 91% YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 45 REYDS 431 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Prior to a tough matchup in Week 10 at Miami when Williams was held to two catches for 38 yards on five targets, he had scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. I expect him to get back on track against the Jets this week at home, and this should be a good week for Williams and Keenan Allen against this depleted secondary. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 27th WR RNK 30th ROSTERED 89% YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 595 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 I like Amari Cooper as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, and Lamb isn't far behind now that Andy Dalton is back. In the one start Dalton made this season and was able to finish in Week 6 against Arizona, Lamb had seven catches for 64 yards on 11 targets. Cooper also played well with Dalton in that game with seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I'm expecting both receivers to have similar success this week against the Vikings. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -8 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 3rd WR RNK NR ROSTERED 42% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 355 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Agholor is a complete dart throw against the Chiefs this week, and he'll need to score a touchdown to help your Fantasy roster. Now, he did score at Kansas City in Week 5 with two catches for 67 yards on two targets, and he has a touchdown in four of his past six games. But he only has one game this season with more than four targets, and hopefully this game becomes a shootout to help Agholor's volume from Derek Carr. I like Agholor as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET DET -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 11th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED 80% YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 48 REYDS 375 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 The matchup for the Panthers is bad against the Buccaneers, but Samuel could be looking at additional work with Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) out. Carolina has given Samuel at least three carries in five of his past seven games, and he has two rushing touchdowns over that span. He also just had season highs in targets (nine), catches (nine), yards (105) and scored a receiving touchdown for the second game in a row. He's had the ball in his hands at least seven times in four games in a row, and he's averaging 18.3 PPR points over that span. Consider him a flex this week against Tampa Bay.

Tight ends Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 12th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 51 REYDS 302 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Thomas has six targets in consecutive games playing with Alex Smith, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Bengals come into this game No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 27th TE RNK 13th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 216 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Hooper had to deal with bad weather in Week 10 against Houston, but hopefully that was the shake the rust off game after being out since Week 6 following an appendectomy. He only had one catch for 11 yards, but I'll still use him as a low-end starter against the Eagles, who have allowed six tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points against them this year. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 14th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 36% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 46 REYDS 236 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.2 Thomas failed to find the end zone in Week 9 at the Giants for the first time since Week 5, but hopefully he can have more success this week. The Lions have allowed four total touchdowns to tight ends in their past two games, and Thomas should be a popular target for Alex Smith in this matchup.

Week 11 Preview DFS LINEUPS

DraftKings

QB: Deshaun Watson (vs. NE) $6,500

RB: Mike Davis (vs. DET) $6,800

RB: Kalen Ballage (vs. NYJ) $5,600

WR: Jamison Crowder (at LAC) $6,100

WR: Brandin Cooks (vs. NE) $5,200

WR: Jakobi Meyers (at HOU) $4,900

TE: Hayden Hurst (at NO) $4,400

FLEX: Nick Chubb (vs. PHI) $7,000

DST: Dolphins (at DEN) $3,400 I'll stack Watson and Cooks here, and both should be better than they were in Week 10 after playing in bad wind in Cleveland. I'll also play Meyers in that same game, and hopefully the Texans and Patriots put up plenty of points -- or at least those three guys. Davis is the Start of the Week, and he has a tremendous matchup against the Lions, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs. And Ballage has a great opportunity against the Jets, and it helps that he's actually been great for the past two games. Chubb is an easy choice at flex given what he should do against the Eagles, and hopefully he doesn't step out of bounds this time when he has an easy touchdown, although that was the smart move for his team. I'll play Crowder at the other receiver spot, and he should be a target hog against the Chargers. And Hurst should be a popular target for Matt Ryan in a potential shootout with the Saints.

FanDuel