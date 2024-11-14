Colts coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Anthony Richardson is back as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. That's good news for Richardson but bad news for the Indianapolis receivers.

Richardson will hopefully start to play like the breakout quarterback we hoped for prior to the season. He's shown flashes of his potential, notably when he scored 30.1 Fantasy points in Week 1 against Houston. But he's been largely disappointing, especially as a passer, completing just 44.4 percent of his throws. And he scored 13.5 Fantasy points or less in every appearance since Week 1.

Let's hope that Richardson learned something from sitting the past two games in favor of Joe Flacco. And Richardson has an interesting matchup in Week 11 at the Jets.

While no one will start him in one-quarterback leagues, the Jets have struggled with running quarterbacks of late. In their past five games, Josh Allen, Russell Wilson, Drake Maye and Kyler Murray have all scored rushing touchdowns against the Jets, including Murray with two scores in Week 10.

I hope Richardson uses his legs in this matchup, and he could be a surprise Fantasy option for anyone who starts him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. But his return is a downgrade for the receivers.

We don't know if Michael Pittman (back) will play in Week 11 after he was out in Week 10 against Buffalo. I was excited about Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell as replacement options if Pittman was out again since both scored at least 13.1 PPR points against the Bills last week, but you can't trust them with Richardson, including Pittman.

As for Josh Downs, he goes from a must-start receiver in all leagues with Flacco to a borderline starting option with Richardson. Downs' last game with Richardson was good with four catches for 109 yards and a touchdown on nine targets in Week 8 at Houston, and he should continue to get plenty of volume. But it felt like Downs and Flacco had an excellent connection, and Downs scored at least 12 PPR points in all five appearances with Flacco.

It was a surprise move for the Colts to go back to Richardson this early, but Flacco underwhelmed in two games against the Vikings and Bills. We'll see if Richardson can help the Colts make a playoff push, and hopefully he can be productive for Fantasy managers who plan to rely on him for the rest of the season.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1968 RUYDS 290 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 18.7

Jayden Daniels has been the best rookie quarterback in 2024 in Fantasy and reality, but Nix has moved into the No. 2 spot ahead of Caleb Williams. And Nix should have the chance for another quality performance in Week 11 against Atlanta.

Nix has scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points in four of his past six games, and we love the threat of him using his legs. He has a rushing touchdown or at least 61 rushing yards in four of his past six outings.

This week, Nix faces a Falcons defense that is No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. And five of their past six opponents have scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points, including four in a row with Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott and Derek Carr.

As you can see, it hasn't been star quarterbacks beating up on Atlanta's defense, and I'm hopeful Nix can stay hot in this matchup at home. He's trying to lead the Broncos to a playoff spot in his rookie campaign, and he could also be helping Fantasy managers make the playoffs as well. I like him as a top-10 quarterback in Week 11.

Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Know What Your Friends Don't Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs JAC DET -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 22.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2080 RUYDS 18 TD 17 INT 9 FPTS/G 19 Goff's two-game road trip to Green Bay and Houston the past two weeks did not go well for him statistically. He combined for just 23.4 Fantasy points, including his five-interception game at the Texans in Week 10. His return home against Jacksonville comes at the right time in Week 11 since the Jaguars are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only three quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Jacksonville, and Goff is averaging 26.4 Fantasy points in his past two outings in Detroit. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN LAC -1.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 1889 RUYDS 117 TD 12 INT 1 FPTS/G 17.2 Herbert comes into Week 11 against the Bengals having scored at least 21.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row against New Orleans, Cleveland and Tennessee. He has six total touchdowns and no interceptions over that span, and in two of those outings he ran for at least 32 yards. I don't love that he only had 18 pass attempts against the Titans in Week 10, but Cincinnati is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. And this game has the potential for a shootout, giving Herbert top-10 upside in Week 11. Sam Darnold QB MIN Minnesota • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN MIN -6 O/U 39.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2141 RUYDS 148 TD 17 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.6 Darnold had a disastrous game in Week 10 at Jacksonville with just 6.4 Fantasy points, which snapped a two-game streak where he scored at least 22.2 points. He had 241 passing yards and three interceptions against the Jaguars, and it's just the second time this season he failed to throw a touchdown. He'll rebound this week against the Titans, and three of the past four quarterbacks against Tennessee have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points. I'll go back to Darnold as a No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Russell Wilson QB PIT Pittsburgh • #3

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 737 RUYDS 13 TD 7 INT 1 FPTS/G 22.9 Wilson has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Ravens, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Five of the past six quarterbacks against Baltimore have scored at least 24.9 Fantasy points, and I hope Wilson follows suit. He has scored at least 24.1 Fantasy points in two of three starts for the Steelers, and I like Wilson as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 11. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -7.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 1155 RUYDS 43 TD 6 INT 4 FPTS/G 15.3 Tagovailoa has underwhelmed as a Fantasy quarterback since coming back from his four-game absence with a concussion. In three games, Tagovailoa has scored 16.7 Fantasy points or less twice, including a dud of 10.2 points at the Rams in Week 10. But I expect Tagovailoa to bounce back this week against the Raiders, who are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four of the past five quarterbacks against Las Vegas have scored at least 22.2 Fantasy points, and I like Tagovailoa coming back home for this game.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Stafford was a major letdown in Week 10 against Miami with 9.7 Fantasy points despite 46 pass attempts. He's attempted 90 passes in the past two games, and hopefully he keeps throwing a lot in Week 11 at New England. The Patriots have allowed three of the past five opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21.3 Fantasy points, and I like Stafford as a low-end starter in all leagues for Week 11. Jameis Winston QB CLE Cleveland • #5

Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs. Winston spent four seasons in New Orleans from 2020-23 as mostly a backup quarterback, so this qualifies as a revenge game. And I expect Winston to have success against the Saints even though New Orleans is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Winston has attempted 87 passes in two starts for the Browns, and he should be pass happy in this matchup as well. I like Winston as a low-end starter in all leagues, and he's a great bye-week replacement if needed in Week 11. Aaron Rodgers QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #8

Age: 40 • Experience: 20 yrs. I thought Rodgers would struggle at Arizona, and he did with just 4.1 Fantasy points. Prior to that, he scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points in two outings against New England and Houston, and he should be in that range against the Colts at home in Week 11. Five quarterbacks have scored at least 21.3 Fantasy points against Indianapolis this season, and Rodgers should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues in this matchup.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2208 RUYDS 167 TD 13 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Mahomes was great in two games against the Raiders and Buccaneers prior to Week 11 with at least 22.2 Fantasy points in each outing. But he reverted back to being a mediocre Fantasy quarterback in Week 11 against Denver with 18.5 Fantasy points, and I expect something similar in Week 12 at Buffalo. The Bills are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only three guys have scored at least 21.5 Fantasy points against Buffalo this season. Mahomes should only be started in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -6.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 12th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1785 RUYDS 236 TD 9 INT 5 FPTS/G 15.4 We'll see how Williams does in his first game without Shane Waldron as the offensive coordinator after he was fired Tuesday and replaced by Thomas Brown, who was promoted from passing game coordinator. Right now, it's tough to trust Williams even in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues since he's scored 9.9 Fantasy points or less in three games in a row. I remain hopeful that Williams can finish his rookie season strong, but he's not a reliable Fantasy quarterback heading into Week 11 against the Packers. Geno Smith QB SEA Seattle • #7

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 17.3 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2560 RUYDS 193 TD 12 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.3 Smith gets good news coming off his bye with DK Metcalf (knee) hopeful to return from a two-game absence. But the bad news for Smith is he's facing the 49ers, who are No. 11 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Four quarterbacks in a row have scored 17.6 Fantasy points or less against San Francisco, including Baker Mayfield, Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes and Smith, who had 14.5 points at San Francisco in Week 6. He's now scored 17.3 Fantasy points or less in four games in a row against the 49ers, and I would only start him in Superflex or two-quarterback leagues in Week 11. Derek Carr QB NO New Orleans • #4

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 23rd YTD Stats PAYDS 1494 RUYDS 39 TD 12 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2 Carr was excellent in Week 10 against Atlanta with 24.5 Fantasy points, but that was a better matchup than what he's about to face in Week 11 against Cleveland. I would only start Carr in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. The Browns have given up some big games to quarterbacks this season, notably Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert, but Carr isn't in that weight class, especially without Chris Olave (concussion) or Rashid Shaheed. This should be a letdown game for Carr, even at home.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB ATL Atlanta • #18

Age: 36 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 17.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2634 RUYDS -3 TD 17 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.9 Only one quarterback this season has scored at least 20 Fantasy points against the Broncos this season, and that was Lamar Jackson in Week 9. Otherwise the Broncos have limited Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes to 19.8 Fantasy points or less, and I expect Cousins to be in a similar range on the road. Keep in mind that Cousins only has four games this season with more than 20 Fantasy points, and two of them were against Tampa Bay. Given the matchup, I would only start Cousins in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 11.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -1.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 18 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 521 REC 30 REYDS 150 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.9 Brown doesn't have an easy matchup in Week 11 at the Chargers, who are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I don't care. You're starting Brown in all leagues based on what he's done the past two games. He scored at least 22.4 PPR points in each of his past two outings against the Raiders and Ravens, and I love that he has 14 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown over that span on 16 targets. Brown has top-10 upside in Week 11. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -5.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 14.3 RB RNK 18th YTD Stats RUYDS 564 REC 26 REYDS 230 TD 4 FPTS/G 14.6 The offensive line has let down everyone in Chicago due to injuries, and Swift suffered in Week 10 against New England with 16 carries for 59 yards and one catch for 6 yards on one target. It was his worst game since Week 3, but I expect him to rebound in Week 11 against the Packers. Shane Waldron was fired Tuesday as the offensive coordinator, and he was replaced by passing game coordinator Thomas Brown. Based on Brown's track record, Swift should become the focal point of the offense, and I hope he's more involved in the passing game. The Packers have allowed four of the past six opposing running backs to score at least 14.6 PPR points, and I like Swift as a No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 12.8 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 449 REC 14 REYDS 116 TD 5 FPTS/G 16.8 Hunt will remain the starting running back for the Chiefs in Week 11 against Buffalo since Isiah Pacheco (leg) isn't ready to return yet from injured reserve. And this is a good matchup for him against the Bills, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Hunt has scored at least 13.3 PPR points in five games in a row, including four outings with at least 17 PPR points. And I love that he had seven catches for 65 yards on 14 targets against Denver in Week 10. Hunt is a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Nick Chubb RB CLE Cleveland • #24

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 113 REC 2 REYDS 6 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.8 Chubb scored a touchdown in his 2024 debut in Week 7 against Cincinnati and finished that game with 10.2 PPR points. In two games after that against Baltimore and the Chargers, Chubb combined for 9.7 PPR points, so he's due for a big game. It should happen this week against the Saints, who are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Seven running backs in the past six games have scored at least 16.8 PPR points against New Orleans, and Chubb should be considered a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11. Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE New England • #38

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR LAR -4.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 13.8 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 512 REC 24 REYDS 102 TD 7 FPTS/G 13.9 Stevenson comes into Week 11 against the Rams with three games in a row with at least 15 total touches, and he scored at least 22.4 PPR points in two of those outings. He struggled in Week 10 at Chicago with 20 carries for 74 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target, but I love his workload as the lead running back for the Patriots. The Rams haven't allowed a running back to score a touchdown in their past four games against the Raiders, Vikings, Seahawks and Dolphins, but Alexander Mattison and Kenneth Walker III both scored at least 13.7 PPR points during that stretch. I trust Stevenson as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Austin Ekeler RB WAS Washington • #30

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) is expected to play Thursday night against the Eagles, but I still like Ekeler as a flex option in all leagues. He has scored at least 10.2 PPR points in seven of nine games this year. And in the past two weeks without Robinson, Ekeler scored at least 17.3 PPR points in each outing. This is a tough matchup against the Eagles, who are No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, but I'm expecting Ekeler to make plays in the passing game. As for Robinson, I would try to sit him in most leagues. Given the matchup and coming off the two-game layoff, I don't expect Robinson to have a huge outing on Thursday night. Alexander Mattison RB LV Las Vegas • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. The Raiders have a new offensive coordinator coming off their bye in Week 10 with Scott Turner, and we'll see if he leans more on Mattison or Zamir White moving forward for the Raiders. Mattison will still be a flex option even if White starts, and Mattison has scored at least 15.3 PPR points in two of his past four starts. The Dolphins are No. 11 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Mattison should have the chance to help plenty of Fantasy managers in Week 11 in all leagues. Jaylen Warren RB PIT Pittsburgh • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. It's hard to run on the Ravens, and this could be a tough game for Najee Harris. But Baltimore struggles with pass-catching running backs, and the Ravens are one of six teams who have allowed at least 51 receptions to running backs this year. Warren has three catches or less in every game he's played this season, but hopefully the Steelers use him in the passing game. And he's coming off his best outing of the season in Week 10 at Washington with 14 carries for 66 yards and two catches for 29 yards on two targets, which hopefully is a sign of things to come. He's a solid flex option in Week 11.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -3 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 10.2 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 645 REC 17 REYDS 152 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.7 Harris is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 11 against the Ravens, but he's expected to play. And we'll see if he can keep up his recent level of production since he's run for at least 100 yards or scored a touchdown in four games in a row. But this is a tough matchup for Harris since the Ravens are No. 9 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Baltimore has yet to allow a running back to gain more than 52 yards on the ground this season, and only two running backs have scored a touchdown against the Ravens since Week 4. Harris could be in trouble this week if he doesn't score, and I don't expect him to have a huge role in the passing game because of Jaylen Warren. I would only use Harris as a flex option in most leagues. Travis Etienne RB JAC Jacksonville • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DET DET -14 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 13.3 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 298 REC 19 REYDS 96 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.6 Tank Bigsby (ankle) could be out for the Jaguars in Week 11 at Detroit, which is a positive for Etienne. But this matchup is tough against the Lions, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. And with Mac Jones under center for the Jaguars with Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) out, this offense could be brutal as we saw in Week 10 against Minnesota. Etienne has combined for 10.3 PPR points in his past two games, and I don't expect him to perform well against Detroit. He's only worth using as a flex option in most leagues. Rico Dowdle RB DAL Dallas • #23

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -7.5 O/U 42 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 10.4 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 374 REC 24 REYDS 166 TD 3 FPTS/G 12 Dowdle was OK in Week 10 against the Eagles given that the offense was putrid in the first start for Cooper Rush in place of Dak Prescott (hamstring). Dowdle had 12 carries for 53 yards and three catches for 3 yards on three targets. This is another tough matchup for Dowdle since the Texans are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and I would only consider using Dowdle as a flex option in the majority of leagues. Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 8.4 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 31 REYDS 222 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 We'll see what the Broncos decide to do with Williams, Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin in Week 11 against the Falcons, but Williams is tough to trust after what happened in Week 10 at Kansas City. He had one carry for 1 yard and caught two passes for 6 yards on two targets. Estime took over as the lead rusher with 14 carries for 53 yards, and Sean Payton seems intent on leaning on the rookie moving forward. That could leave Williams as the main pass catcher out of the backfield, but it makes him tough to trust in the majority of leagues. At best, Williams can be a flex option in Week 11.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 12.1 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 666 REC 28 REYDS 154 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.3 Tyjae Spears returned from his three-game absence with a hamstring injury in Week 10 at the Chargers, and Pollard had his fewest touches (13) since Week 3 against Green Bay (nine). Spears will continue to share work with Pollard, who hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. And this is a tough matchup against the Vikings, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Only four running backs have scored more than 10.0 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and Pollard should be considered a low-end No. 2 running back or flex option at best in Week 11.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Calvin Ridley WR TEN Tennessee

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN MIN -5.5 O/U 39.5 OPP VS WR 30th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 68 REYDS 483 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.7 Ridley was reunited with Will Levis in Week 10 at the Chargers, and Ridley surprised us with his best game of the season in a tough matchup. He finished the game with five catches for 84 yards and two touchdowns on nine targets for 25.4 PPR points, and he's now scored at least 22.6 PPR points in two of his past three games. He has five games in a row with at least eight targets, and he's worth trusting as a No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Vikings, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers. Jakobi Meyers WR LV Las Vegas • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -7.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 430 TD 2 FPTS/G 13.8 Meyers should benefit with Gardner Minshew remaining the starting quarterback for the Raiders heading into Week 11 at Miami, and I like Meyers as a solid No. 2 receiver in all leagues. He's hot coming off the bye for Las Vegas since he scored at least 17.2 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Chiefs and Bengals. He has 18 targets over that span for 14 catches, 157 yards, and a touchdown, and he should have success against the Dolphins, who have allowed five receivers to score at least 14 PPR points in the past three games. Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL DEN -2.5 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 26th PROJ PTS 13.1 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 77 REYDS 569 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.2 Sutton is on fire heading into Week 11 against the Falcons, and I would start him as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. He scored at least 17.1 PPR points in three games in a row against the Panthers, Ravens, and Chiefs, and he has at least nine targets, six catches, and 70 yards in each outing, including one touchdown. The Falcons are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 13.5 PPR points against Atlanta this season. Cedric Tillman WR CLE Cleveland • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -1 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 37 REYDS 264 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.8 I hope the bye in Week 10 didn't cool Tillman off because he was on fire in his three previous games. He scored at least 18.1 PPR points in each outing over that span against the Bengals, Ravens, and Chargers, and I like him as a solid No. 2 receiver in all leagues against the Saints in Week 11. New Orleans is No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and four receivers have scored at least 13.9 PPR points against the Saints in the past three games. Jerry Jeudy is also worth using as a sleeper in Week 11, and he scored at least 12.9 PPR points in each of his past two games. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA SF -6.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 13.3 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 32 TAR 47 REYDS 497 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.2 Jennings played his first game since Brandon Aiyuk (knee) was lost for the season in Week 10 at Tampa Bay, and Jennings looked awesome with seven catches for 93 yards on 11 targets for 16.3 PPR points. I'm going to start Jennings as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues again in Week 11 against Seattle, and this is a great matchup. The Seahawks are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and 10 receivers have scored at least 16.0 PPR points against Seattle in the past six games.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR SEA Seattle • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. DK Metcalf (knee) is expected to return in Week 11 at San Francisco following Seattle's bye in Week 10, but hopefully that doesn't slow down Smith-Njigba. He scored at least 12.9 PPR points in four of his past six games, including a dominant outing in Week 9 against the Rams with seven catches for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 13 targets. I like Smith-Njigba as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues if Metcalf is back, and Smith-Njigba has top-20 upside if Metcalf is out again in Week 11. Tank Dell WR HOU Houston • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Nico Collins (hamstring) is expected to return from his five-game absence, but I still like Dell as a high-end No. 3 receiver even with Collins back on the field. In the past three games, Dell has 22 targets for 15 catches, 200 yards and a touchdown, and he scored at least 13.5 PPR points in two of those outings. The Cowboys have allowed six touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and Collins and Dell have the chance to both excel in this matchup. Ladd McConkey WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie The Bengals secondary has been abused of late, which sets up well for McConkey and Quentin Johnston to both play well in Week 11. In the past three games against the Eagles, Raiders and Ravens, five receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points, including four touchdowns. McConkey has scored at least 11.4 PPR points in two of his past three games, and Johnston has two touchdowns in his past two outings and is averaging 16.2 PPR points over that span. Both Chargers receivers are worth using as No. 3 receivers in all leagues. Jameson Williams WR DET Detroit • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Williams returned from his two-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances in Week 10 at Houston and had three catches for 53 yards on five targets. He could see an uptick in targets in Week 11 against the Jaguars, who are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, since Sam LaPorta (shoulder) is banged up and didn't practice Wednesday. And Williams has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in all three of his home games this season.