It feels like Week 11 is a scoring period where you're just trying to get by with your lineup. Between the four teams on a bye (Miami, Tampa Bay, Seattle and Jacksonville) and the injuries, it could be a difficult week to have a stacked roster.

Now, some of you are lucky. You don't have many players from the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Seahawks or Jaguars. You don't have guys like Cooper Kupp (ankle), Dallas Goedert (shoulder) or Zach Ertz (knee) who are banged up. You, my friend, should smash your opponent.

But for some of you, starting players like Daniel Jones, Brian Robinson Jr., Isiah Pacheco, Parris Campbell, Kadarius Toney and Tyler Conklin, among others, is a necessity. And hopefully those guys deliver to help you get a victory.

As always, we'll help you navigate this difficult scoring period. The Fantasy playoffs are approaching, and many of you need to win to stay alive in your quest for the postseason.

So even though the names might not be headliners, we hope the production can still be great. All that matters is the points scored, and we hope some of these replacement options can help when you need them the most.

Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN DAL -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 856 RUYDS 51 TD 7 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.3

Dak Prescott did not have a good game in reality in Week 10 at Green Bay. He threw two interceptions and contributed to the Packers upsetting the Cowboys 31-28 in overtime.

In Fantasy, Prescott was fine with 24 Fantasy points. We'll take the turnovers if he's passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns. And we love that Prescott attempted 46 passes.

Prescott has now scored at least 24 Fantasy points in consecutive games, and I expect him to have another quality outing in Week 11 at Minnesota. He has top-five upside in all leagues.

The Vikings have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points, with Tua Tagovailoa in Week 6 and Kyler Murray in Week 8 scoring at least 25 points. Prescott will hopefully be in that range.

He's starting to connect at a high level with CeeDee Lamb and Dalton Schultz, and Prescott also has the ability to run (he had 34 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against Chicago). I'm excited about Prescott in this matchup, and I'm hoping for a third-game in a row with another quality stat line.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -6.5 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.9 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2450 RUYDS 73 TD 14 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.4 Herbert is expected to get Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) back this week, and Herbert needs those reinforcements. It's been rough without his top two receivers since he has scored 16 Fantasy points or less in four of his past five games. Prior to that, Herbert had scored at least 25 Fantasy points in three of his first four outings. Herbert has scored at least 23 Fantasy points in each of his past five meetings with the Chiefs. And Kansas City has allowed all but two quarterbacks (Matt Ryan in Week 3 and Malik Willis in Week 9) to score at least 20 Fantasy points this season. Herbert has top-five upside again this week. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 34 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 7th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 2356 RUYDS 50 TD 16 INT 8 FPTS/G 20.2 Cousins has enjoyed playing at home this season, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in all four home games in Minnesota. Hopefully that trend will continue this week against the Cowboys, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 20 Fantasy points, with Justin Fields and Aaron Rodgers combining for 54 points in the past two weeks. The last time Cousins faced Dallas he struggled on Monday night in Week 8 last year in another prime-time meltdown, but prior to that he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in consecutive games against the Cowboys. He should be a top 10 Fantasy quarterback again this week. Aaron Rodgers QB GB Green Bay • #12

Age: 38 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2315 RUYDS 64 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.9 Let's hope Rodgers turned the corner with his performance against the Cowboys in Week 10 when he scored a season-high 24 Fantasy points. It would be great to see him build off that momentum with another strong outing at home against the Titans, who have allowed five of nine quarterbacks to score at least 22 Fantasy points this season. The ones who failed to do that were Daniel Jones, Matt Ryan, Davis Mills and Russell Wilson, and despite his struggles this season, Rodgers is much better than those guys. The emergence of Christian Watson is huge for Rodgers, and we'd love to see that connection on display again in Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 31st PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1596 RUYDS 387 TD 11 INT 2 FPTS/G 18 There have been five quarterbacks who have run for at least 20 yards against the Lions this season, and four of them (Jalen Hurts, Carson Wentz, Geno Smith and Justin Fields) have scored at least 22 Fantasy points. The lone quarterback who failed to reach that mark was Aaron Rodgers in Week 9 when he had three interceptions. Jones has rushed for at least 20 yards in eight of nine starts, and he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in two of his past three games overall. The Lions also allow the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks for the season, and Jones is worth using as a low-end starter in all leagues. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 1931 RUYDS 26 TD 13 INT 4 FPTS/G 18.2 Garoppolo was a letdown in Week 10 against the Chargers when he failed to pass for a touchdown for the first time all season and scored just 15 Fantasy points, which was his first game with fewer than 20 points since Week 4. He should rebound this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 24 Fantasy points. Garoppolo has also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in four meetings in a row with the Cardinals, and he can be used as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11. Russell Wilson QB DEN Denver • #3

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 19.8 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 1980 RUYDS 121 TD 8 INT 5 FPTS/G 16.3 Wilson has been awful this season and failed to take advantage of a favorable matchup in Week 10 against the Titans, who were missing several key starters. And he might not have Jerry Jeudy (ankle) this week. So why is he listed here? He faces the Raiders in Week 11, and his only game with more than 19 Fantasy points this season was in Week 4 at Las Vegas when he scored 30 points. The Raiders are also No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and only Trevor Lawrence in Week 9 failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Las Vegas -- he had 18 points. Wilson could be used as a low-end starter in all formats, even if Jeudy is out, and hopefully he can repeat his magic from his earlier game against the Raiders in Week 11.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 34 • Experience: 14 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4 O/U 39 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 15.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1928 RUYDS 5 TD 9 INT 8 FPTS/G 13.7 We'll continue to monitor Stafford's status heading into Sunday's game at the Saints, but he's now a risky Fantasy option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. With Cooper Kupp (ankle) out, it's hard to expect Stafford to even average the 13.1 Fantasy points per game he was scoring, and guys like Allen Robinson and Van Jefferson aren't going to boost Stafford's value. He's playing behind a bad offensive line with limited weapons, and this is very much a lost season for Stafford in Fantasy and reality. Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 11th PROJ PTS 14.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2277 RUYDS 43 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 19 There was some optimism for Goff last week against the Bears, but he once again had another down Fantasy outing with just 16 points. He's now scored 19 Fantasy points or less in five games in a row, and he should underperform again this week against the Giants, who have allowed just three quarterbacks to score more than 20 Fantasy points this season. While Goff has a star receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, he's getting little help elsewhere in the receiving corps after the Lions traded T.J. Hockenson, and Detroit is doing a good job running the ball. Goff is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 14.7 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2128 RUYDS 67 TD 13 INT 5 FPTS/G 17.7 Carr has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in consecutive games prior to Week 11, and he's only done that once before this season in Weeks 2-3. Then came Week 4 against Denver, and Carr was held to just 11 Fantasy points. A similar result could happen this week in the rematch with the Broncos, who have allowed just two quarterbacks to score 20 Fantasy points this year and allow an average of 10.2 Fantasy points per game to the position. Carr also has scored 11 Fantasy points or less in three of his past five games against Denver going back to 2020.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Marcus Mariota QB ATL Atlanta • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI ATL -3 O/U 50 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.7 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 1747 RUYDS 347 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 17.8 I started the week liking Mariota as a streamer, and he might deliver a quality stat line against the Bears. He's scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and Chicago has allowed at least 29 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks in two of the past three contests. But my concern with Mariota is the Falcons need a win this week, and their formula for success has been to run, run and run some more. Arthur Smith doesn't want Mariota to make plays unless needed, and Atlanta should have the chance to play with a lead this week as three-point home favorites. For the season, Mariota is averaging 17.1 Fantasy points per game, and I would expect him to be in that range in this matchup. That makes him a low-end starter at best in one-quarterback leagues but not someone who is a must-start option across the board.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 15 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Khalil Herbert (hip) is on injured reserve, so Montgomery could be looking at his best workload of the season against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in four games in a row, with seven total touchdowns scored over that span. Montgomery hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, so he's due, and he has top-15 upside in Week 11 with Herbert not around to steal touches. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 34 REYDS 253 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 I like Gibson and Brian Robinson a lot this week against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and have surrendered 14 total touchdowns to the position (13 rushing). We just saw Gibson and Robinson both produce at a high level in Week 10 against the Eagles when Gibson had 14 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 14 yards on three targets, and Robinson had 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. I consider both No. 2 running backs this week, with Gibson better in PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues. Devin Singletary RB BUF Buffalo • #26

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BUF -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 394 REC 28 REYDS 207 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 The weather in Buffalo is supposed to be bad Sunday, with upwards of 2 feet of snow forecasted as of Wednesday afternoon. We'll see what happens closer to kickoff, but Singletary should have the chance for a quality outing this week. It helps that he just had a productive game in Week 10 against Minnesota with 13 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on two targets, and maybe the Bills give him more work to ease the burden on Josh Allen's elbow. The matchup is favorable since the Browns are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. In Cleveland's past five games, eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points with 10 total touchdowns scored. On a shaky surface for an already suspect defense, Singletary could be in line for another standout outing. Cordarrelle Patterson RB ATL Atlanta • #84

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI ATL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 402 REC 6 REYDS 39 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Patterson let us down last week at Carolina with just five carries for 18 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target, but he should rebound this week against the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in nine games in a row. In just the past three games against Dallas, Miami and Detroit, Chicago has allowed seven total touchdowns, and hopefully Patterson will score in a revenge game for him after he spent two seasons for the Bears in 2019-20. I like Patterson as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Isiah Pacheco RB KC Kansas City • #10

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -6 O/U 50 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 10 RB RNK 30th YTD Stats RUYDS 279 REC 3 REYDS 13 TD 1 FPTS/G 4 I like Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon as sleepers this week against the Chargers. Pacheco just had a career-high 16 carries for 82 yards in Week 10 against Jacksonville, and he appears to be the lead rusher for Kansas City ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon. In non- and 0-5-PPR leagues, Pacheco is worth using as a flex option against the Chargers, who have allowed 10 running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in their past eight games. McKinnon is the safest of the trio given his work in the passing game, and his role could increase if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are out. McKinnon has eight targets and six catches in consecutive games against Tennessee and Jacksonville, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing. Latavius Murray RB DEN Denver • #28

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 217 REC 8 REYDS 41 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.4 It's a guessing game for Denver's backfield of who will step up on a weekly basis, but I like Murray the best this week against Las Vegas. It's a revenge game for him since he started his career against the Raiders, and he has the best chance to score with a touchdown in two of his past three games. Consider Murray a flex, and Melvin Gordon is also worth consideration in that range. The Raiders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15 PPR points against Las Vegas in four games in a row. Kenyan Drake RB BAL Baltimore • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR BAL -13 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 8.2 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 344 REC 9 REYDS 45 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.3 Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, but I like Drake slightly ahead of Edwards as the best Ravens running back this week against the Panthers. That could be a mistake if Edwards leads the team in touches, but Drake has done a nice job while Edwards was hurt, scoring at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four games. Edwards had 18 PPR points in his last healthy game in Week 7 against Cleveland, and hopefully both do well against Carolina. I would use them both as flex plays, and the Panthers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season. Elijah Mitchell RB SF San Francisco • #25

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -8 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 8.3 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 130 REC 1 REYDS -1 TD 0 FPTS/G 7 Mitchell returned from his seven-game absence with a knee injury and had a prominent role in tandem with Christian McCaffrey against the Chargers in Week 10, getting 18 carries for 89 yards, along with one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will continue to get work, giving him value as a potential flex this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed five touchdowns to opposing running backs in their past three games against Minnesota, Seattle and the Rams.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline D'Andre Swift RB DET Detroit • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 4th PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 253 REC 17 REYDS 150 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.6 Swift's workload has been troubling for the past three games after coming back from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries. He's been at 10 total touches or less, and last week at Chicago he had six carries for 6 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on three targets. Jamaal Williams will continue to lead Detroit in carries, and Williams is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Giants are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 1 in fewest receptions allowed to the position, which could make it hard for Swift to make plays in the passing game. He's a flex at best in this matchup. James Robinson RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #23

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 8 RB RNK 36th YTD Stats RUYDS 405 REC 11 REYDS 51 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.6 I don't love Robinson or Michael Carter in this matchup with the Patriots, but Carter has more appeal as a flex option given his role in the passing game. We saw how this played out two games ago when these team's met in Week 8. Carter had seven carries for 26 yards and four catches for 35 yards on seven targets. Robinson had five carries for 17 yards and no catches on one target. The Patriots have allowed two running backs to score against them this season, and it was David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert in the same game for the Bears. I don't expect Robinson or Carter to have a standout performance this week. Kareem Hunt RB CLE Cleveland • #27

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 34th YTD Stats RUYDS 314 REC 20 REYDS 127 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.8 I wish the Browns had traded Hunt to give him the chance at a featured role. Now, that won't happen unless Nick Chubb gets injured, which no one wants to see. Hunt has seven total touches or less in three of his past four games, and predictably he's scored seven PPR points or less in each of those outings. The Bills have allowed seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, but six of them had at least 12 carries against Buffalo (Chase Edmonds in Week 3 had six carries for 21 yards and two touchdowns). Hunt has not had 12 carries in a game since Week 3. He's a flex at best in this matchup on the road. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 8.5 RB RNK 39th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 11 REYDS 47 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 Harris sat out Week 9 against Indianapolis with an illness, but he's expected to return this week against the Jets. And he should return to his reserve role behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who has become the lead running back in New England. Harris' last game for the Patriots was in Week 8 at the Jets, and he had 11 carries for 37 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He'll likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production, and he hasn't scored since Week 4. Stevenson remains a must-start running back in all leagues after scoring at least 16 PPR points in five games in a row, but Harris is just a flex option, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Najee Harris RB PIT Pittsburgh • #22

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 460 REC 24 REYDS 112 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Harris had a quality game last week against the Saints with 20 carries for 99 yards, but that was an empty performance with no catches or touchdowns. He's losing work to Jaylen Warren, which should continue, and Warren might have more appeal since he's actually catching the ball. Now, Harris is dealing with knee discomfort, which should make you even more uncomfortable about trusting him as a must-start Fantasy option. And the Bengals getting back defensive lineman D.J. Reader (knee) will make it harder for Harris to have success. He's a flex at best in this matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 17th PROJ PTS 11.1 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 73 REYDS 533 TD 1 FPTS/G 11.2 Jerry Jeudy (ankle) is likely out in Week 11 against the Raiders, which should make Sutton the focal point of the passing game. He has seven games this season with at least seven targets, and he scored at least 12 PPR points in five of them, including Week 10 at Tennessee when Jeudy got hurt. Sutton also faced the Raiders in Week 4 and had five catches for 52 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues since Las Vegas has allowed 12 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season, including three in the past two games against Jacksonville and Indianapolis. Tyler Boyd WR CIN Cincinnati • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 31st PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 49 REYDS 537 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.1 The Bengals come off their bye in Week 10 still without Ja'Marr Chase (hip), which bodes well for Boyd and Tee Higgins. Both are worth starting in the majority of leagues, with Higgins the better of the two. Boyd has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games and had at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. In Week 1 against Pittsburgh, Boyd had four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. The Steelers are a different defense with T.J. Watt on the field, but Pittsburgh has allowed the most touchdowns to opposing receivers this year with 13, which should help Higgins and Boyd in this matchup. Higgins has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row. Garrett Wilson WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #17

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.8 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 68 REYDS 521 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.9 Wilson has been excellent since Breece Hall (ACL) and Corey Davis (knee) got hurt, scoring 17 PPR points in each of his past two games. Wilson has 16 targets over that span for 14 catches and 207 yards. Against the Patriots in Week 8, Wilson had six catches for 115 yards on seven targets. Even if Davis returns this week, Wilson has top-15 upside in all leagues. New England has faced nine receivers to get at least seven targets, and six of them have scored at least 14 PPR points. Wilson will hopefully stay hot coming off the Jets bye in Week 10. Allen Lazard WR GB Green Bay • #13

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 55 REYDS 472 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.8 Christian Watson was worth adding and has the potential to be a starter in all leagues this week after he had four catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns on eight targets in Week 10 against Dallas. But I still like Lazard as the better Fantasy receiver for the Packers against the Titans. While he only had three catches for 45 yards on four targets against the Cowboys, that was just his second game this season without a touchdown or 100 receiving yards. I expect him to rebound this week against the Titans, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this year. Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 52 REYDS 457 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.7 Meyers had one of his best games of the season in Week 8 at the Jets with nine catches for 60 yards and a touchdown on 13 targets. He should have the chance for another quality outing this week, and he's worth starting in all leagues. Meyers heads into Week 11 off a bye with three touchdowns in his past five games. He has two games over that span with at least eight targets and seven catches and three games with at least 60 receiving yards. Meyers always has a safe floor of 10 PPR points, which he's done five times in seven games. And now that he's scoring touchdowns, he has top-10 upside in all formats. The Jets have allowed at least one receiver to score at least 13 PPR points in every game this season.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kadarius Toney WR KC Kansas City

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC KC -5.5 O/U 50 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 28th YTD Stats REC 8 TAR 10 REYDS 69 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Toney's Fantasy managers got good news Wednesday when JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), Mecole Hardman (abdomen) and even Marquez Valdes-Scantling (illness) missed practice. While Valdes-Scantling should play Sunday against the Chargers, we should see Toney in a prominent role if Smith-Schuster and Hardman are out. Toney made his first impact with the Chiefs in Week 10 against Jacksonville with four catches for 57 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he added two carries for 33 yards. Hardman was out for that game, and Smith-Schuster got hurt, giving Toney the chance to showcase his skills. Keep an eye on the injury report, but Toney could be a low-end starter in all leagues against the Chargers. Parris Campbell WR IND Indianapolis • #1

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI PHI -7 O/U 44 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 54 REYDS 373 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.7 Matt Ryan's return as the starter for the Colts is great for Campbell, who is worth using as a borderline starter in all leagues in Week 11 against the Eagles. In his past three games with Ryan, Campbell has scored at least 18 PPR points in each outing with at least nine targets, seven catches and 57 yards, and he has a touchdown in each game. We'll see if he can keep this up, but the Colts are likely going to lean on Campbell as the No. 2 target behind Michael Pittman, who is also worth starting in Week 11. Ryan could be throwing the ball 40-plus times this week against the Eagles, which should mean plenty of targets for Campbell and Pittman. I'm excited about both of their outlooks for the rest of the year with Ryan back. Darius Slayton WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 29th YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 28 REYDS 327 TD 2 FPTS/G 8 Slayton is worth using as a high-end No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues for Week 11 against the Lions, who are No. 10 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. He just had his best Fantasy game of the season in Week 10 against Houston with 18 PPR points, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row and four of his past five outings. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiver for the Giants, and Fantasy managers should be enjoying his recent production. There have been 12 receivers with at least 12 PPR points against Detroit this year, and Slayton will hopefully add his name to that list. Nico Collins WR HOU Houston • #12

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 9.9 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 40 REYDS 354 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.2 Is Collins now the No. 1 receiver for the Texans? It seems that way heading into Week 11 against the Commanders, who have allowed 13 receivers to score at least 12 PPR points this season. Collins returned from a two-game absence from a groin injury in Week 10 at the Giants and got 10 targets from Davis Mills for five catches, 49 yards and a touchdown. We'll see if he continues to see this amount of attention from Mills, and Collins might be better than Brandin Cooks for the rest of the season. Collins is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 12 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 64 REYDS 467 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 In two games with T.J. Hockenson on the Vikings, Thielen has combined for eight catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns on 14 targets. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6 and has just two touchdowns on the season. He did have a big game against Dallas last year in Week 8 with six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, but it's tough to trust him now as anything more than a No. 3 receiver in the majority of leagues. Cousins is locked in on Justin Jefferson, understandably so, and Hockenson has taken over as the No. 2 option in the passing game. Thielen can still be good, but without a touchdown he might not be great. Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.7 WR RNK 34th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 81 REYDS 435 TD 0 FPTS/G 10.5 Johnson can still be a No. 3 PPR receiver in Week 11 against the Bengals. He scored 12 PPR points against Cincinnati in Week 1 and has four games this year with at least 11 PPR points. But the majority of that production came with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback for the Steelers instead of Kenny Pickett. We know Pickett tends to prefer George Pickens, who should be considered the better Fantasy option of Pittsburgh's receiving corps. Johnson has gone four games in a row with 10 PPR points or less, and he hasn't scored a touchdown this year. It's time to start benching him in most leagues instead of hoping that this will be the week he finally does something productive. Allen Robinson WR LAR L.A. Rams • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -4.5 O/U 39 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 29 TAR 47 REYDS 292 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.8 Robinson should get a boost with Cooper Kupp (ankle) out, but I need to see it to believe it. Van Jefferson might be the better of the Rams receivers this week at the Saints and moving forward with Kupp injured, and we don't know if Matthew Stafford (concussion) will even play. Robinson has been a bust this season with just two touchdowns and two games with more than 10 PPR points. Will more targets help his cause since he's never topped seven in any game this year? Hopefully. But is that enough to use him as a starter in the majority of leagues? Not yet. Keep him on your bench for now, and hope that Kupp's injury can jumpstart his season. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 29 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 10.7 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 60 REYDS 391 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.2 Cooks returned from his one-game banishment following him being disgruntled with not getting traded in Week 10 at the Giants and had four catches for 37 yards on seven targets. It continued a trend of him underperforming, and he's now gone four games in a row with 11 PPR points or less, including three games with fewer than eight PPR points. He only has one touchdown this season, and now he's getting outplayed by Nico Collins. Maybe he snaps out of his funk this week against the Commanders, but he's just a No. 3 Fantasy receiver at best in the majority of leagues.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline D.J. Moore WR CAR Carolina • #2

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -13 O/U 41.5 OPP VS WR 24th PROJ PTS 12.2 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 77 REYDS 478 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.9 Baker Mayfield is back as the starter for the Panthers with P.J. Walker (ankle) hurt, and that's bad news for Moore. In his first four games with Mayfield under center, Moore averaged just 8.5 PPR points per game with one touchdown. Hopefully things are better for the Mayfield-Moore connection, and things have changed in Carolina since then with Matt Rhule, Christian McCaffrey and Robbie Anderson gone. But Moore has also cooled off of late with a combined 10 PPR points in his past two games against Cincinnati and Atlanta. As a result, he's only worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

TEs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN DAL -1.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 10.4 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 26 TAR 37 REYDS 257 TD 1 FPTS/G 8 Schultz has played four games with Dak Prescott this season, and he scored at least 13 PPR points in three of them. He should continue to produce at a high level this week against the Vikings. There have been five tight ends with at least seven targets against Minnesota this season, and three of them have scored at least 13 PPR points. Schultz has at least seven targets in three of four starts with Prescott. Cole Kmet TE CHI Chicago • #85

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS TE 28th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 33 REYDS 274 TD 5 FPTS/G 8.1 Kmet is on fire heading into Week 11 with five touchdowns in his past three games. After not scoring a touchdown in 2021, it's great to see Kmet being this productive. It's also great to see Kmet getting 13 targets in his past two outings from Justin Fields. Kmet should have the chance for another quality performance in Week 11 against the Falcons, who have allowed seven tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points this season. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 9.4 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 65 REYDS 385 TD 0 FPTS/G 9.2 Higbee is the lone safe player for the Rams following Cooper Kupp (ankle) heading to injured reserve. In week 10 against Arizona, Higbee had eight catches for 73 yards on eight targets. He has five games this season with at least eight targets, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in four of them. He should see a heavy volume of targets again with Kupp out, and Matthew Stafford (concussion) appears on track to play. Higbee is a must-start tight end in PPR and a low-end starter in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Dulcich TE DEN Denver • #80

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 10.5 TE RNK 9th YTD Stats REC 13 TAR 21 REYDS 193 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 I'll stick with Dulcich one more time with his matchup against the Raiders in Week 11. Prior to his dud in Week 10 at Tennessee with two PPR points, Dulcich had scored at least 11 PPR points in three games in a row. And the Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Tyler Conklin TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #83

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 6.8 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 50 REYDS 316 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.2 The last time Conklin faced the Patriots he had his best game of the season in Week 8 with six catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns on 10 targets. I don't expect that to happen again, but Conklin should see plenty of volume if the Jets are chasing points as expected. He has four games with at least seven targets, and he has scored at least 10 PPR points in all of them. Conklin is one of four tight ends with at least 10 PPR points against New England this year. Hayden Hurst TE CIN Cincinnati • #88

Age: 29 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT CIN -4 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 38 TAR 48 REYDS 303 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.9 Ja'Marr Chase (hip) is out again this week, which should allow Hurst to remain a low-end starter in all leagues. It also helps Schultz that safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (appendectomy) is out for Pittsburgh, and the Steelers have allowed two tight ends in a row to score at least 12 PPR points with Dallas Goedert in Week 8 and Juwan Johnson in Week 10. Hurst has scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past six games.

TEs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN GB -3 O/U 41 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 19th YTD Stats REC 39 TAR 47 REYDS 323 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.7 Tonyan disappeared against the Cowboys in Week 10 with just one catch for 8 yards on one target. He's scored eight PPR points or less in four games in a row, and it's tough to trust him in Week 11 against the Titans. Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but that's mostly from Mo Alie-Cox (26 PPR points in Week 4) and Travis Kelce (20 PPR points in Week 9) doing most of the damage. Tonyan only has one touchdown on the season, so it's hard to count on him scoring in this matchup. Taysom Hill TE NO New Orleans • #7

Age: 32 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR NO -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 5.8 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 3 TAR 5 REYDS 16 TD 7 FPTS/G 9.4 Since Hill scored 35 PPR points in Week 5 against Seattle he has combined for 19 PPR points in his past five games. He has one touchdown over that span, and he hasn't scored a Fantasy point in consecutive weeks against Baltimore and Pittsburgh. The only "tight end" to trust for the Saints is Juwan Johnson, and he's a low-end starter at best. Hill isn't getting enough touches to use in any format. Dawson Knox TE BUF Buffalo • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BUF -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 2nd PROJ PTS 7.5 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 33 REYDS 240 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 The Browns have been great against tight ends this season, allowing just one touchdown in matchups with Tyler Conklin, Pat Freiermuth, Kyle Pitts, Gerald Everett, Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst and Mike Gesicki. Only Conklin and Hunter Henry scored at least 10 PPR points against Cleveland this year. In his past two games, Knox has combined for seven catches for 82 yards and no touchdowns on 10 targets. And Knox has just two touchdowns on the season.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Foster Moreau TE LV Las Vegas • #87

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS TE 18th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 20 TAR 31 REYDS 218 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.6 Moreau is going to be popular this week with Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve, and Moreau just scored a touchdown in Week 10 against the Colts with three catches on 43 yards with four targets. But keep in mind Moreau has played a lot this year with Waller banged up, and that was his first touchdown. It was also his first game with more than nine PPR points. The Broncos have allowed just one touchdown to a tight end since Week 1, and Waller was held to three catches for 24 yards on five targets when these team's met in Week 4.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

DST to Start

Saints (vs. LAR)

The Saints get the benefit of facing the Rams in the first game without Cooper Kupp (ankle), and a struggling offense for Los Angeles should be even worse. Along with offensive line woes, the Rams should have a hard time scoring, and they have been at 17 points or less for three games in a row. The Saints have 13 sacks in their past three games, and they should be able to harass Matthew Stafford in this matchup. I like the Saints DST as a top-five option in Week 11.

Sleepers

Commanders (at HOU)

Rams (at NO)

Bengals (at PIT)

DST to Sit

Cardinals (vs. SF)

The Cardinals DST has scored four touchdowns in the past five games. Arizona has 13 sacks, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries over that span. And the Cardinals just held the Rams to 17 points in Week 10. But that doesn't matter this week against the 49ers. San Francisco has scored at least 22 points in five of the past six games and are averaging over 25 points per game with Christian McCaffrey on the roster. Expect another big performance from the 49ers offense and sit the Cardinals DST in Week 11.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Kicker to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Nick Folk K NE New England • #6

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -3 O/U 38 OPP VS K 14th PROJ PTS 8.4 K RNK 5th Folk made five field goals on five attempts in Week 8 at the Jets. He has nine made field goals in his past two games and has scored at least 14 Fantasy points in each outing. and in four home games this season, Folk has scored at least 10 Fantasy points three times. He has top-five upside this week against the Jets.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Graham Gano K NYG N.Y. Giants • #9

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET NYG -3 O/U 45 OPP VS K 17th PROJ PTS 9 K RNK 9th Wil Lutz K NO New Orleans • #3

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR NO -3.5 O/U 39 OPP VS K 24th PROJ PTS 7.2 K RNK 8th Joey Slye K WAS Washington • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS K 19th PROJ PTS 6.1 K RNK 14th