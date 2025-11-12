Week 11 has the chance to be a lot of fun in Fantasy and reality. For starters, Jameis Winston is back as the quarterback for the Giants with Jaxson Dart (concussion) hurt, and he's always worth watching, even in a tough matchup at Green Bay.

We also have the potential game of the season with Seattle at the Rams, and there are other great matchups with Tampa Bay at Buffalo, Kansas City at Denver and Detroit at Philadelphia. These games could impact the NFL playoffs in a major way.

The Fantasy playoffs are also getting close, and managers are hoping to get their rosters right. We'll do our best to help, and this should be a great week for Fantasy quarterbacks, as you'll read about below.

The rookie running backs are also ready to make a significant impact, especially TreVeyon Henderson and Woody Marks, who are both worth starting in Week 11. And RJ Harvey might be ready to help Fantasy managers in a big way with J.K. Dobbins (foot) banged up.

At receiver, we don't have Marvin Harrison Jr. (appendix) for Week 11, but hopefully other receivers are ready to step up for Fantasy managers like Tez Johnson, Jauan Jennings and Wan'Dale Robinson, who could be awesome with Winston.

We'll also have you covered at tight end, DST and kicker. I can't wait for Week 11 to start, and I hope your Fantasy teams will be successful in this scoring period.

Pick NFL at Underdog Fantasy, where new users who play $5 now get $100 in site credits with promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2610 RUYDS 324 TD 20 INT 8 FPTS/G 24.1 Herbert had a down game in Week 10 against Pittsburgh with just 16.7 Fantasy points, but he should bounce back in Week 11 at Jacksonville. I like Herbert as a top-five Fantasy quarterback in this matchup, especially since it appears like Oronde Gadsden II (quadriceps) will play. The Jaguars are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and six quarterbacks in a row have scored at least 21.7 Fantasy points, including three in a row with at least 31.7 points (Matthew Stafford, Geno Smith and Davis Mills). Herbert scored at least 22.8 Fantasy points in four games in a row prior to facing the Steelers, and I expect him to get back on track in this game. He should go into his bye in Week 12 on a high note with a big game against the Jaguars.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Dak Prescott QB DAL Dallas • #4

Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DAL -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 22.4 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2319 RUYDS 121 TD 18 INT 6 FPTS/G 22.5 Prescott loves his first game after a bye. In his career, he has played eight games after a bye (he missed the 2020 game post-bye because of an ankle injury), and he is averaging 26.8 Fantasy points in those contests, including three outings with at least 31.3 points. Prior to this year's bye in Week 10, Prescott struggled in two games against Denver and Arizona for a combined 24.2 Fantasy points, but he should rebound on Monday night at Las Vegas. Five quarterbacks this season have scored at least 21.2 Fantasy points against the Raiders, including two in the past three games. I like Prescott as a top-five quarterback in this matchup. Matthew Stafford QB LAR L.A. Rams • #9

Age: 37 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SEA LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2427 RUYDS -9 TD 25 INT 2 FPTS/G 26.6 Stafford is making a strong argument to be the NFL MVP this season, and a big game against the Seahawks would help his cause. He comes into Week 11 having scored at least 31.6 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, including three in a row at home, and the one outing where he failed to reach that mark was in Week 6 at Baltimore when Puka Nacua injured his ankle. Seattle's defense is tough, but five quarterbacks this season have scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points. I don't expect Stafford to have a dominant performance in this matchup, but he should still finish as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 11. Baker Mayfield QB TB Tampa Bay • #6

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 21.6 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2192 RUYDS 158 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 21.7 The Bills are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, so I can understand some trepidation to start Mayfield in Week 11 on the road. And while Buffalo did well in holding Drake Maye and Patrick Mahomes to 12.1 Fantasy points or less, the Bills have padded their resume with locking down Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa twice, Spencer Rattler, Michael Penix Jr. and Andy Dalton. Mayfield has actually done well in tough matchups this season at Atlanta (28.6 Fantasy points), at Houston (23.9), vs. Philadelphia (22.9), at Seattle (30.7) and vs. New England (28.9). I'm going to trust him as a No. 1 quarterback in this game, which is projected to be the highest-scoring total of the week at 49.5 points. Hopefully, we get a shootout with Mayfield and Josh Allen. Caleb Williams QB CHI Chicago • #18

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 19.5 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2136 RUYDS 246 TD 17 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.1 Williams is hot coming into Week 11, having scored at least 27.1 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Cincinnati and the Giants. Those were incredible matchups, but Williams also scored 26.2 Fantasy points against Minnesota in Week 1. He had 210 passing yards and one touchdown and 58 rushing yards and a touchdown in that first meeting with the Vikings, and he might need to use his legs again in the rematch. Good thing for Fantasy managers that Williams has rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown combined against the Bengals and Giants in the past two weeks. Minnesota also has allowed four of the past five quarterbacks to score at least 20.1 Fantasy points, and I like Williams as a top-10 Fantasy option in Week 11. Joe Flacco QB CIN Cincinnati • #16

Age: 40 • Experience: 18 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 16.9 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2069 RUYDS 29 TD 14 INT 8 FPTS/G 18.9 It's incredible to think that Flacco passed for 342 yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh in Week 7, and that wasn't even his best start in just four appearances for the Bengals this season. In his last game against Chicago in Week 9, Flacco had 470 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, and he is averaging 30.4 Fantasy points during his tenure in Cincinnati, which is amazing. We know his time as a starter might be coming to an end since Joe Burrow (toe) could return as early as Week 13. But in Week 11, start Flacco with confidence against the Steelers, who have allowed five quarterbacks this season to score at least 23.2 Fantasy points.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Aaron Rodgers QB PIT Pittsburgh • #8

Age: 41 • Experience: 21 year Rodgers has struggled in his past two games against the Colts and Chargers, scoring a combined 22.5 Fantasy points in those outings. Prior to that, he scored at least 20.8 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including his best game of the season in Week 7 at Cincinnati with 30.6 points. The Bengals are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Joe Flacco in Week 1 (with Cleveland) and Jordan Love in Week 6 have failed to score at least 20.5 Fantasy points against Cincinnati this season. Rodgers is worth using as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues in this matchup. Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Miami • #1

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Tagovailoa has scored more than 20 Fantasy points just once in his past five outings, but this matchup against Washington in Madrid is amazing. The Commanders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Russell Wilson in Week 1 failed to score at least 19.5 points against this defense. The past four quarterbacks against Washington have scored at least 28.9 Fantasy points, including Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes, Sam Darnold and Jared Goff, and hopefully Tagovailoa will follow suit. He's worth using as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues in Week 11. Marcus Mariota QB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 11 year We don't know how long Jayden Daniels (elbow) will be out, but Mariota has been a serviceable Fantasy option in his place, scoring at least 20.2 points in three of four starts this season, including Week 10 against Detroit when he had 22.7. The Dolphins are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and seven guys have scored at least 22.8 points this year, including two in a row with Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen. Mariota has also rushed for 110 yards in his four starts, and the Dolphins have struggled with rushing quarterbacks this season in Daniel Jones (14.6 Fantasy points with his rushing stats), Drake Maye (9.1) and Justin Fields (14.1). Mariota is worth using as a low-end starter in all one-quarterback leagues in Week 11.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Sam Darnold QB SEA Seattle • #14

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 16.3 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2262 RUYDS 39 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.6 Darnold has been exceptional this season in reality, but we've seen him have some down Fantasy games, including scoring 10.6 points or less in two of his past three outings, with six turnovers over that span. He also has scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in five of nine games this season. The Rams have only allowed three games this season where a quarterback has scored more than 20 Fantasy points, which were Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones twice. Granted, they haven't faced a gauntlet of quarterbacks since their other opponents were C.J. Stroud, Cam Ward, Daniel Jones, Cooper Rush and Tyler Shough. But I can see Darnold once again being under 20 Fantasy points in Week 11, and I would only start him in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 19.4 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 2126 RUYDS 205 TD 21 INT 8 FPTS/G 22.1 All of Nix's flaws were on display in Week 10 on Thursday night against Las Vegas when he was 16-of-28 passing for 150 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, and he added minus-2 rushing yards. He scored 7.8 Fantasy points, which snapped his three-game streak of scoring at least 22.5 points, but his performance in reality hasn't been equal to his Fantasy production for most of the season. This week, Nix should struggle against the Chiefs, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only two guys have thrown multiple touchdowns against this defense. Last year, in one competitive game against Kansas City in Week 10 (the Chiefs rested their starters in Week 18), Nix scored 20.1 Fantasy points. But I wouldn't trust him in this matchup, and he's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Trevor Lawrence QB JAC Jacksonville • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1998 RUYDS 172 TD 14 INT 7 FPTS/G 18.1 Lawrence struggled as expected in Week 10 at Houston with 11.8 Fantasy points, and he should have another down game in Week 11. We'll see if Brian Thomas Jr. (ankle) can play in this matchup, but even with Thomas, Lawrence should struggle against Los Angeles. The Chargers are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Daniel Jones is the lone quarterback with multiple passing touchdowns against this defense. Lawrence is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Justin Fields QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 15.7 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1143 RUYDS 316 TD 9 INT 1 FPTS/G 16.9 The Patriots have struggled in the past two games against Michael Penix Jr. and Baker Mayfield, and both quarterbacks scored at least 28.7 Fantasy points. But New England should be able to limit the production for Fields, who has scored 8.9 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. Garrett Wilson (knee) is out in Week 11, and Fields doesn't have any reliable weapons to boost his stats. I have a hard time recommending Fields in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 11, but those are the only formats he should be considered in this matchup.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 18.8 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2235 RUYDS 23 TD 20 INT 3 FPTS/G 22.4 Goff just scored 30.8 Fantasy points at Washington in Week 10, and he has scored at least 20.8 points in four of his past five games, including three outings outdoors. But this should be a tough matchup for him at the Eagles, who are No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Only two quarterbacks have thrown multiple touchdowns against Philadelphia this season and none since Week 4. The Eagles have also allowed just one touchdown and two interceptions in their past three games against Carson Wentz, Jaxson Dart and Jordan Love. Goff is obviously better than that trio, but I wouldn't expect a big game from him in Week 11. He's only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

RBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline TreVeyon Henderson RB NE New England • #32

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 15th PROJ PTS 12.2 RB RNK 12th YTD Stats RUYDS 430 REC 21 REYDS 134 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Rhamondre Stevenson (toe) has missed the past two games for the Patriots, and Henderson has looked awesome in his place. He had 14 carries for 55 yards and four catches for 32 yards on six targets in Week 9 against Atlanta, and he scored 12.7 PPR points. Then came the breakout performance at Tampa Bay in Week 10 with 14 carries for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and one catch for 3 yards on one target. He could have the chance for another dominant outing against the Jets, who have allowed seven running backs to score at least 13.9 PPR points this season. I like Henderson as a No. 1 Fantasy running back in all leagues in Week 11. D'Andre Swift RB CHI Chicago • #4

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 544 REC 23 REYDS 210 TD 5 FPTS/G 15.8 We wanted to see how the Bears would use Swift and Kyle Monangai in Week 10 against the Giants after Swift missed Week 9 at Cincinnati with a groin injury, and Monangai had a dominant game against the Bengals with 198 total yards on 29 total touches. Against the Giants, Swift out-touched Monangai 18-7, and Swift finished the game with 13 carries for 80 yards and five catches for 18 yards on eight targets, while Monangai had seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown and no catches on one target. Monangai is clearly going to have a role, but Swift should continue to lead the backfield. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, and Swift has scored at least 14.8 PPR points in five games in a row prior to Week 11. He only scored 9.5 PPR points against Minnesota in Week 1, which was his worst game of the season. But the Vikings have allowed six running backs this season to score at least 13 PPR points, and I expect Swift to post a solid stat line in the rematch. Chase Brown RB CIN Cincinnati • #30

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PIT PIT -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 8th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 420 REC 33 REYDS 201 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 Brown was having an awful Fantasy season prior to facing the Steelers in Week 7. He had one touchdown through Week 6, and his best rushing performance was 47 yards in Week 2 against Jacksonville. But things changed for him against Pittsburgh when he had 11 carries for 108 yards and two catches for minus-8 yards on four targets. He scored 12 PPR points in that game, and he followed that up with 25.5 PPR points against the Jets in Week 8 and 19.2 PPR points against Chicago in Week 9. I expect him to keep the momentum going in the rematch with the Steelers, who have allowed three running backs in the past four games to score at least 12 PPR points. I doubt Brown will hit the century mark again in the rematch, but I hope he remains involved in the passing game. In his past two outings against the Jets and Bears, he has 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown on 17 targets. Samaje Perine (ankle) could also be out in Week 11, which is a boost for Brown, who should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Woody Marks RB HOU Houston • #27

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 28th PROJ PTS 11.7 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 304 REC 15 REYDS 183 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.7 Marks' best game so far this season was in Week 4 against Tennessee with 27.9 PPR points, and hopefully, he can replicate that performance against the Titans again in Week 11. He's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Marks has scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past four games coming into this game, and he appeared to finally take over the Houston backfield in Week 10 when he played a season-high 80 percent of the snaps against Jacksonville. He finished the game with 14 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 18 yards on three targets. Tennessee is No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and a running back has scored at least 16.6 PPR points against the Titans in six of their past seven games. Aaron Jones RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 10 REYDS 101 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.1 Jones had a quality outing in Week 10 against Baltimore with nine carries for 47 yards and a touchdown and three catches for 22 yards on six targets. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season, and he scored 15.9 PPR points. He should have a solid encore performance in Week 11 against Chicago, and he loves facing the Bears. He had eight carries for 23 yards and three catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on three targets at Chicago in Week 1, and Jones has averaged 18.1 PPR points against the Bears in his past 13 meetings against Chicago during his time with Green Bay and Minnesota. The Bears have allowed seven running backs this season to score at least 13.1 PPR points, and I like Jones as a No. 2 Fantasy option in all leagues in Week 11.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline RJ Harvey RB DEN Denver • #37

Age: 24 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 12 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 214 REC 25 REYDS 175 TD 6 FPTS/G 10 Harvey should be headed for a big role in Week 11 against Kansas City with J.K. Dobbins (foot) injured, and hopefully, Harvey takes advantage of this opportunity. He has one game this season with double digits in touches, which was Week 4 against Cincinnati, and he had 14 carries for 58 yards and four catches for 40 yards and a touchdown on five targets for 19.8 PPR points. The upside is immense, and we've seen him excel as a pass catcher recently with three receiving touchdowns in his past four games. Keep in mind the Broncos can still limit Harvey's touches and have him share work with Tyler Badie or even Jaleel McLaughlin. But that duo has combined for 13 total touches this season, so it should be the Harvey show. Since this is a difficult matchup against the Chiefs, who are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, I wouldn't overvalue Harvey. But he should be considered a flex option in Week 11, given the expected (hopeful) increase in touches with Dobbins hurt. Kareem Hunt RB KC Kansas City • #29

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 26th YTD Stats RUYDS 294 REC 9 REYDS 63 TD 6 FPTS/G 9 It doesn't appear like Isiah Pacheco (knee) will play in Week 11 at Denver, which should keep Hunt in a prominent role for the Chiefs. In Week 9 at Buffalo, with Pacheco out, Hunt had 11 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 6 yards on two targets. He has now scored at least 12.5 PPR points in three of his past five games, and he's worth using as a flex option against the Broncos. Even though Denver is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, three guys have scored at least 15.3 PPR points against the Broncos in their past four games, with five total touchdowns over that span. Emari Demercado RB ARI Arizona • #31

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs SF SF -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 21st PROJ PTS 9.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 233 REC 6 REYDS 52 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.8 Demercado could be the lead running back for the Cardinals in Week 11 against San Francisco with Trey Benson (knee) still on injured reserve, as well as Zonovan Knight (ankle) banged up. Michael Carter will also be a factor for the Cardinals, but Demercado has more upside heading into this game. He had 14 carries for 79 yards and one catch for minus-1 yard in Week 9 at Dallas, and then he had four carries for 64 yards and three catches for 40 yards on four targets in Week 10 at Seattle. The 49ers have allowed six running backs to score at least 15.1 PPR points in their past seven games, and I like Demercado as a flex option in this matchup. Tyler Allgeier RB ATL Atlanta • #25

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CAR ATL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 7.3 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 270 REC 5 REYDS 20 TD 6 FPTS/G 7.8 Allgeier comes into Week 11 against Carolina having scored a rushing touchdown in four of his past six games. In Week 10 at Indianapolis in Berlin, Allgeier had 11 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns, and he scored 17.7 PPR points. His production has been a problem for Bijan Robinson, but Fantasy managers looking for a flex option in Week 11 can lean on Allgeier. The Panthers have allowed three rushing touchdowns in their past three games, and Allgeier should be a candidate to score in this matchup, especially if the Falcons are playing with a lead late in the game.

RBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Kenneth Walker III RB SEA Seattle • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 9.8 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 539 REC 11 REYDS 83 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.1 Walker had another frustrating Fantasy outing in Week 10 against Arizona with 14 carries for 67 yards and one catch for 3 yards on one target. He's now scored 8.1 PPR points or less in four games in a row, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 3. Over that same span, Zach Charbonnet has scored five touchdowns, and even third-stringer George Holani got into the end zone against the Cardinals last week. This week, Walker has to face the Rams, who are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Rams have allowed one rushing touchdown to a running back this season, and Walker is a flex option at best in the majority of leagues in this matchup. Rachaad White RB TB Tampa Bay • #1

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 26th PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 325 REC 26 REYDS 133 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.6 Keep an eye on Bucky Irving's status, and if he returns from his five-game absence due to foot and shoulder injuries, then White shouldn't be started in any capacity in the majority of leagues. But even if Irving is out again in Week 11 at Buffalo, then you should only use White as a flex option, with his value higher in PPR. Sean Tucker has looked better than White in the past two games against New Orleans and New England, with 21 carries for 95 yards and a touchdown over that span, compared to 23 carries for 73 yards for White. Tucker could be gaining momentum, while White has struggled with two games in his past three outings at 8.4 PPR points or less. I like that White had five catches on five targets in Week 10 against New England, but he only managed 16 receiving yards. He also hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 6. While the matchup is positive against the Bills, who are No. 7 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, it might be Tucker who is taking advantage of it and not White. Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB NYG N.Y. Giants • #29

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 6th PROJ PTS 9.4 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 248 REC 14 REYDS 87 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.7 I love that Jameis Winston and not Russell Wilson will start for the Giants if Jaxson Dart (concussion) is out in Week 11 at Green Bay. The offense has the chance to be explosive with Winston under center, but I'm not sure that will benefit Tracy, who is just a flex option at best in deeper leagues. In two games without Cam Skattebo (ankle), Tracy has combined for 19 carries for 89 yards, which is a positive, but he has no touchdowns and just four catches for 19 yards on six targets. Over that same span, Devin Singletary had 16 carries for 63 yards and five catches for 61 yards on five targets. Singletary should continue to get more work in the passing game, and we'll see what happens at the goal line. This is also a difficult matchup against the Packers, who are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. I would start Singletary ahead of Tracy in the majority of leagues, but I'd like to avoid both if possible against Green Bay. Tony Pollard RB TEN Tennessee • #20

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs HOU HOU -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 7.9 RB RNK 35th YTD Stats RUYDS 480 REC 19 REYDS 143 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.9 Pollard went into his bye in Week 10 having scored a combined 14.1 PPR points against the Colts and Chargers, and he continues to lose work to Tyjae Spears. Over that same span, Spears scored 26.4 PPR points, and I would rather start Spears over Pollard if given the choice. Ideally, you should sit both against the Texans, who are No. 10 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Pollard faced Houston in Week 4 when Spears was still out with an ankle injury and had 14 carries for 64 yards and three catches for 12 yards on three targets. He scored 10.6 PPR points in that matchup, and we would love it for Pollard to reach even that level of production. At best, he's a flex option in the majority of leagues in Week 11.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline David Montgomery RB DET Detroit • #5

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ PHI PHI -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 9.2 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 466 REC 14 REYDS 106 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.9 Since Montgomery had his monster game at Cincinnati in Week 5 when he scored 20.2 PPR points, he's only averaging 8.8 PPR points in his past four games against the Chiefs, Buccaneers, Vikings, and Commanders, with one touchdown over that span. We know Montgomery needs to score a touchdown to help Fantasy managers -- he's been at 40 rushing yards or less in three of his past four games and has two catches or less in all but one game this season -- and the Eagles have allowed eight rushing touchdowns on the season. But this feels like a Jahmyr Gibbs game on the road, and Montgomery is only worth using as a flex option in the majority of leagues. I hope he finds the end zone, but it could be another empty stat line if he fails to score.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receivers

WRs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline DeVonta Smith WR PHI Philadelphia • #6

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET PHI -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 13.4 WR RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 62 REYDS 657 TD 3 FPTS/G 14.6 A.J. Brown said on a live stream Tuesday night that "if you got me in Fantasy, get rid of me." We're not ready to do that yet, but it is time to consider Smith the best Eagles receiver heading into Week 11 -- and maybe the rest of the season. Smith has scored at least 14.4 PPR points in three games in a row and four times in his past five outings. The Lions have allowed seven receivers to score at least 13.2 PPR points this season, and Smith should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. George Pickens WR DAL Dallas • #3

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV DAL -3.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS WR 27th PROJ PTS 14.5 WR RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 49 TAR 72 REYDS 764 TD 6 FPTS/G 17.9 Pickens went into his bye in Week 10 with consecutive games of nine targets against Denver and Arizona. He scored 14.8 PPR points against the Broncos in Week 8 and 13.9 PPR points against the Cardinals in Week 9, and hopefully that's the floor for his production in Week 11 at the Raiders. Pickens hasn't scored a touchdown in the past three games since CeeDee Lamb returned from his ankle injury, so he's due. And the Raiders are No. 6 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers with 10 touchdowns allowed, and nine guys have scored at least 14.6 PPR points against Las Vegas this season. Pickens should be considered a solid No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Jauan Jennings WR SF San Francisco • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ARI SF -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 9.8 WR RNK 23rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 50 REYDS 324 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.8 Jennings is on a hot streak heading into Week 11 at Arizona, and he's worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. He has scored at least 14.1 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Giants and Rams, and he has 10 catches for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets over that span. Jennings missed the first game against the Cardinals in Week 3, but Ricky Pearsall had eight catches for 117 yards on 11 targets in that matchup. And Arizona has allowed at least one receiver to score at least 12.4 PPR points in every game this season, with 11 total receivers reaching that mark this year. Jennings should have the chance for his third game in a row with quality production in this matchup. Tez Johnson WR TB Tampa Bay • #15

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 13th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 19 TAR 30 REYDS 255 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.6 Johnson has scored at least 15.8 PPR points in two of his past three games, and he should continue to play a prominent role for the Buccaneers while Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out. He has 20 targets in his past three outings, and he scored three touchdowns over that span. Now, he's yet to eclipse five catches or 58 receiving yards in any of those games, but this could be a shootout at Buffalo in Week 11. And the Bills have allowed a pair of receivers to score a touchdown in the same game three times this season, which bodes well for Johnson and Emeka Egbuka. I like Johnson as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Stefon Diggs WR NE New England • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 11 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ NE -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 50 TAR 61 REYDS 554 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.3 Diggs has scored a touchdown in three games in a row heading into Week 11 against the Jets, and he has scored at least 12.8 PPR points four times in his past six outings. He's worth trusting as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues, and the Jets have allowed a receiver to score at least 19.8 PPR points in four of their past five games. Sauce Gardner is now with the Colts, and Diggs has scored at least 14.3 PPR points against the Jets in three of his past five meetings.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Quentin Johnston WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. I like that Johnston had 10 targets in Week 10 against Pittsburgh, but he only finished with five catches for 42 yards. I'll take my chances with Johnston again as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in Week 11 at Jacksonville if he's getting this many targets, and that could happen if Oronde Gadsden II (quadriceps) is out. But even if Gadsden plays, this is a great matchup for Johnston since the Jaguars have allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, with five guys scoring at least 12 PPR points. Johnston could be great in Week 11 given this matchup. Wan'Dale Robinson WR NYG N.Y. Giants • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Robinson had a solid outing in Week 10 at Chicago with six catches for 62 yards on 11 targets, and he scored 12.2 PPR points for the fourth time in his past five games. He has three games with at least 11 targets over that span, and Robinson should benefit in a big way if Jameis Winston starts for the injured Jaxson Dart (concussion). I also like Darius Slayton as a sleeper, but he missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring injury, so keep an eye on his status. This isn't an easy matchup against the Packers, who are No. 14 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, but with Winston under center it almost doesn't matter. He will allow his receivers to make plays, and that's a huge plus for Robinson and Slayton if he's healthy. Both are worth using as flex options in Week 11. Khalil Shakir WR BUF Buffalo • #10

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Shakir had another solid stat line in Week 10 at Miami with seven catches for 58 yards on nine targets, and he has now scored at least 11 PPR points in all but two games this season, including three in a row. While he has at least seven targets in three games in a row, he could see an uptick in production with Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) hurt, and this is a favorable matchup against Tampa Bay. Seven receivers have scored at least 14 PPR points against the Buccaneers in their past four games, and Shakir should be considered a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues. Keon Coleman, who caught a touchdown in Week 10 at Miami and finished with three catches for 46 yards on eight targets, also has sleeper appeal in deeper leagues with Kincaid injured. Tre Tucker WR LV Las Vegas • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Tucker was quiet in the Raiders' first game without Jakobi Meyers in Week 10 at Denver with two catches for 28 yards on three targets. But Tucker should do better in Week 11 against the Cowboys, who are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Dallas leads the NFL with 16 touchdowns allowed to receivers, and 11 guys have scored at least 12 PPR points against the Cowboys this season. Tucker is worth using as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in the majority of leagues in Week 11. Malik Washington WR MIA Miami • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Washington is worth a flier in deeper leagues given his matchup with the Commanders in Madrid. Washington has scored a touchdown in two of his past three games, and the Commanders are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Eight receivers have scored at least 12.2 PPR points against the Commanders in their past four games, with seven touchdowns over that span, which is great for Jaylen Waddle. But Tua Tagovailoa will hopefully help Washington find the end zone again in this matchup, and Washington can be used as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper formats.

WRs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Courtland Sutton WR DEN Denver • #14

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 12.1 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 66 REYDS 590 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.6 Sutton is struggling coming into Week 11 against Kansas City with 10.7 PPR points or less in three games in a row. During that stretch, he only has eight catches for 121 yards and one touchdown on 16 targets, and he's been outplayed by Troy Franklin, who has 15 catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns on 27 targets over that span. I would actually play Franklin over Sutton against the Chiefs, but both are just No. 3 Fantasy receivers in the majority of leagues. Kansas City is No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and the Chiefs have surrendered just three touchdowns to the position since Week 1. I'm hopeful Sutton will snap out of his recent slump, but he's tough to trust in this matchup in Week 11. Deebo Samuel WR WAS Washington • #1

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA MIA -2.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 60 REYDS 396 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 It was good to see Samuel score a touchdown in Week 10 against Detroit, but he only had four catches for 29 yards on five targets in that game. He now has four starts with Marcus Mariota, and Samuel has three games with fewer than 30 receiving yards over that span. This week in Madrid, Samuel is facing a Dolphins secondary that is No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. Miami has only allowed two touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and Samuel will likely have an empty stat line if he doesn't score. I would only use Samuel in three-receiver leagues in Week 11. Xavier Worthy WR KC Kansas City • #1

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN KC -4 O/U 44.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 40 REYDS 256 TD 1 FPTS/G 9 Since Rashee Rice returned from his six-game suspension, Worthy has struggled to produce for Fantasy managers with a combined 24.1 PPR points over that span, with no touchdowns. He does have seven targets in each of his past two games against Washington and Buffalo, but Worthy is too tough to trust now that Rice is back on the field. And this week, Worthy should be used in only deep, three-receiver leagues at Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and this secondary should make things tough on Worthy, even if cornerback Patrick Surtain II (pectoral) remains out. DJ Moore WR CHI Chicago • #2

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 10.6 WR RNK 40th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 403 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Moore had a monster game in Week 9 at Cincinnati with four catches for 72 yards, but he ran for a touchdown and threw one to Caleb Williams. That's not the type of production you want to chase for Moore, who has scored 9.6 PPR points or less in six games this season. He was held to three catches for 68 yards on five targets in Week 1 against Minnesota, and he just had no catches on four targets in Week 10 against the Giants. Moore is also dealing with a shoulder injury, which is worth monitoring heading into Week 11. I would only use Moore in deep, three-receiver leagues in the rematch with the Vikings.

Bust Alert (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Tetairoa McMillan WR CAR Carolina • #4

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS WR 8th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 46 TAR 77 REYDS 618 TD 2 FPTS/G 12 McMillan should be considered a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver at best in Week 11 against the Falcons, who held him to three catches for 48 yards on eight targets in Week 3. McMillan has one game this season with a touchdown, which was Week 6 against Dallas. And he's scored 11 PPR points or less in three of his past four games. Atlanta is No. 8 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and No. 1 receivers like Mike Evans (10.1 PPR points), Justin Jefferson (11.1), Jauan Jennings (7.1) and Michael Pittman (3.9) have struggled against the Falcons, who are led by standout cornerback A.J. Terrell. This could be another frustrating game for McMillan on the road.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Starting Tight Ends Projections powered by Sportsline Oronde Gadsden II TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC LAC -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 31st PROJ PTS 10.3 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 44 REYDS 466 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.5 Gadsden left Week 10 against Pittsburgh with a quadriceps injury, but he's expected to play in Week 11 at Jacksonville. That's great news since the Jaguars are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. A tight end has scored at least 10.1 PPR points against Jacksonville in six games in a row, and Gadsden had scored at least 11.8 PPR points in four games in a row prior to Week 10. He should be considered a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues as long as he's cleared to play. Cade Otton TE TB Tampa Bay • #88

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -5.5 O/U 48 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 4th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 48 REYDS 353 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 The Bills are No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, but I'm still starting Otton in the majority of leagues in Week 11. He's scored at least 10.1 PPR points in four of his past five games, including a huge outing in Week 10 against New England with nine catches for 82 yards on 12 targets. Baker Mayfield will continue to lean on Otton as long as Mike Evans (collarbone) and Chris Godwin (leg) are out, and Otton has at least nine targets in two of his past three outings. He might not have a dominant game given the opponent, but Otton should still be successful given his expected workload from Mayfield. Dalton Schultz TE HOU Houston • #86

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TEN HOU -6.5 O/U 37.5 OPP VS TE 10th PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 8th YTD Stats REC 45 TAR 59 REYDS 438 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.5 Schultz has now scored at least 13.7 PPR points in three of his past four games after he had a big outing against Jacksonville in Week 10 with seven catches for 53 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He only had five catches for 30 yards on six targets in Week 4 against Tennessee, but I expect him to perform better in the rematch. The Titans have allowed two touchdowns to tight ends in their past four games, and four guys over that span have scored at least 9.1 PPR points. Davis Mills appears in line to start again for the Texans with C.J. Stroud (concussion) hurt, and Mills just helped Schultz have his big game against the Jaguars.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Colston Loveland TE CHI Chicago • #84

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 8.5 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 29 REYDS 289 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.7 Loveland didn't score 29.8 PPR points in Week 10 against the Giants like he did in Week 9 at the Bengals, but he had a respectable four catches for 55 yards on four targets for 9.5 PPR points. He should have the chance to be in a similar range in Week 11 at Minnesota, and the Vikings have allowed five touchdowns to opposing tight ends in their past five games. D.J. Moore (shoulder) is also banged up for the Bears, and that could help Loveland. He should be considered a low-end starter in the majority of leagues. Theo Johnson TE NYG N.Y. Giants • #84

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 21st PROJ PTS 8.7 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 33 TAR 51 REYDS 314 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.4 Johnson comes into Week 11 having scored at least 10.7 PPR points in five of his past seven games, including three outings with at least 14.5 PPR points over that span. He also has scored five touchdowns during that stretch, and Johnson should benefit with Jameis Winston starting at quarterback for the injured Jaxson Dart (concussion). The Packers have allowed five tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points this season, and Johnson should be considered a low-end starter in the majority of leagues in this matchup. Pat Freiermuth TE PIT Pittsburgh • #88

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN PIT -5.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 32nd PROJ PTS 6.5 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 28 REYDS 260 TD 3 FPTS/G 7.3 Freiermuth has the best matchup of any tight end in Week 11 against the Bengals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to the position. And he took advantage of this matchup in Week 7 with five catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns on six targets. The Steelers also got touchdowns from Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington in that game, but Freiermuth posted the best stat line. Given the matchup, Freiermuth is worth trusting as a low-end starter in the majority of leagues.

Sit Tight Ends Projections powered by Sportsline T.J. Hockenson TE MIN Minnesota • #87

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI MIN -3 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 24th PROJ PTS 8.1 TE RNK NR YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 41 REYDS 241 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.5 Hockenson has played four games with J.J. McCarthy this season, and Hockenson has four targets or less in each outing. He's been held to 15 yards or less in each of those games, with one touchdown. There's little reason to trust Hockenson in the majority of leagues heading into Week 11 against Chicago if McCarthy is not going to give him more chances to succeed. And in Week 1 against the Bears, Hockenson only had three catches for 15 yards on four targets. Evan Engram TE DEN Denver • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS TE 7th PROJ PTS 7.6 TE RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 45 REYDS 227 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.4 Engram has combined for 3.2 PPR points in his past two games against Houston and Las Vegas with two catches for 12 yards on eight targets. He has scored 7.6 PPR points or less in three games in a row, and Engram is not worth trusting in most leagues in Week 11 against the Chiefs. Kansas City is No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and only two guys have scored touchdowns against the Chiefs this year. Mason Taylor TE NYJ N.Y. Jets • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NE NE -12.5 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 7.3 TE RNK 20th YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 44 REYDS 246 TD 1 FPTS/G 7 Garrett Wilson (knee) is out for Week 11 at New England, which should be a boost for Taylor, especially since the Patriots are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. But Taylor has scored 6.1 PPR points or less in three of his past four games, and he just had one catch for 4 yards in Week 10 against Cleveland. It's too hard to trust Taylor with Justin Fields right now, and Taylor is only worth starting in deep, tight-end premium leagues.