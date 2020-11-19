Watch Now: Name That Player: Running Back ( 2:26 )

On Wednesday night, as part of a promotional Fantasy Football Today show we did for Express, Vikings running back Dalvin Cook joined us for a Zoom chat with invited guests. It was great hearing from one of the best running backs in the NFL.

There's not much I can tell you about Cook that you don't already know. He's No. 2 in PPR for the season behind only Alvin Kamara, and Cook currently leads the NFL with 954 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, along with 20 catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. He's scored at least 22 PPR points in five of the eight games he played.

I tried to get him to divulge the game plan for Week 11 against the Cowboys. He wouldn't share it, but you can probably guess -- he's getting the ball, which is something he covets. Cook has at least 22 carries in three games in a row and at least 24 total touches in each game over that span.

He should be awesome against the Cowboys, who have allowed two running backs to gain at least 128 rushing yards and a touchdown in their past four games. There have been five running backs this season with at least 17 carries against Dallas, and four of them have scored at least 16 PPR points (Malcolm Brown in Week 1, Devonta Freeman in Week 5, Kenyan Drake in Week 6 and Antonio Gibson in Week 7). Only Todd Gurley in Week 2 failed to reach that mark against the Cowboys when he finished with 21 carries for 61 yards and no catches.

Cook told us he's excited about how the season has gone, and he's looking forward to helping the Vikings make the a playoff push after a dismal start. Minnesota started the season 1-5, but they've won three in a row and have plenty of confidence heading into Week 11.

Cook is also aiming to win the NFL rushing title this year, and he's already thinking about what to get his offensive linemen as a gift if that happens. But he knows there's work to be done, and he's ready to take on Dallas this week.

We asked him about his impact on Fantasy managers, and he had a message for everyone who has him on their rosters. Cook said, "I'm going to do my best to help all of you win." So far, so good for Cook this season.

Start of the Week Projections powered by Sportsline Mike Davis RB CAR Carolina • #28

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CAR -1.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 10th YTD Stats RUYDS 385 REC 47 REYDS 290 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.7

I was hoping to be done with Mike Davis for the season. I was hoping that when Christian McCaffrey returned from his six-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 9 at Kansas City that Davis would return to the bench, and McCaffrey would again be a star. But things didn't go according to plan.

McCaffrey injured his shoulder against the Chiefs, and he was forced to miss Week 10 against Tampa Bay. And now McCaffrey will again be out in Week 11 against Detroit. While I wish he was playing in this dream matchup against the Lions, it will once again be Davis to the rescue. He should be heroic for Fantasy managers this week.

Detroit is No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. The Lions are fourth in rushing yards allowed in the NFL at 1,274 and first in touchdowns allowed to running backs with 13 rushing and 18 total.

In the past three weeks alone, five running backs have scored at least 17 PPR points against Detroit (Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins, Cook, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic) with nine total touchdowns allowed. That bodes well for Davis, especially since the Lions have also allowed 21 receptions to running backs over that span.

Davis has struggled in his past four starts in place of McCaffrey, averaging just 8.8 PPR points over that span after he averaged 24 PPR points in the first three games McCaffrey missed. Part of that was tough matchups against Chicago in Week 6, New Orleans in Week 7 and Tampa Bay in Week 10, and we've also seen too much of Curtis Samuel in the backfield if you are a Davis Fantasy manager.

But this should be a great week for Davis. And maybe it's the last hurrah for him if McCaffrey is back in Week 12. We'll have to wait and see when McCaffrey can return to the field, but for now, you're starting Davis with confidence against Detroit.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 25.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2267 RUYDS 14 TD 22 INT 4 FPTS/G 24.3 Roethlisberger is rolling heading into Week 11 against the Jaguars with at least 30 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Dallas and Cincinnati. He has 639 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions over that span, and he should stay hot against Jacksonville. Five quarterbacks this season have passed for at least 300 yards against the Jaguars and five have at least three touchdowns. This should be a big game for Big Ben at home. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1535 RUYDS 335 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 Newton has four rushing touchdowns in his past three games, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points with just his legs in each game over that span. That gives him a solid floor, and hopefully he can do something throwing the ball against the Texans to help his ceiling. Prior to last week against Baker Mayfield in bad weather in Cleveland, Houston had allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 283 yards with multiple touchdowns. If Newton gets close to that passing total, and keeps his usual rushing production, he could have a huge game in Week 11. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2746 RUYDS 68 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.5 Ryan is averaging 22.2 Fantasy points per game in his past five coming off a bye week, and he should be in that range this week, especially if Calvin Ridley (foot) is healthy. Ryan had 28 Fantasy points in his last game before Atlanta's bye in Week 9 against Denver, and he's averaging 27.8 Fantasy points per game in his past four outings against the Saints. With Ridley, Ryan has top-five potential in what could be a shootout in New Orleans. But even if Ridley is out again then I would still start Ryan as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 75 RUYDS -5 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Winston is expected to start with Drew Brees (ribs) out, but unfortunately we might see too much of Taysom Hill to ruin Winston's upside. That said, I'll take my chances with Winston in this matchup against the Falcons. Remember, he's faced the Falcons plenty of times in his career when he was with Tampa Bay, and he's scored at least 29 Fantasy points in four of his past five meetings with the Buccaneers. Granted, that was different circumstances on a different team, but Atlanta has allowed five of its past six opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 313 yards, with four of them scoring multiple touchdowns. I'm excited to see what Winston can do in Sean Payton's offense with Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas on his side. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2403 RUYDS 77 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.3 Stafford is expected to play despite dealing with a thumb injury, and it sounds like Kenny Golladay (hip) could return this week after he practiced Wednesday on a limited basis. It's been an up and down season for Stafford, but he's scored at least 28 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. And now he faces a Panthers defense that has been lit up the past two weeks by Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady for 713 passing yards and eight total touchdowns in the past two games. Stafford should be great as long as his thumb is OK, especially if Golladay is active.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2485 RUYDS 130 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.7 Burrow should be getting help on the offensive line with Jonah Williams and Bobby Hart expected to return this week. Hopefully, the extra protection helps against Washington, and Stafford just had 276 passing yards and three touchdowns against this defense in Week 10. Prior to scoring just 16 Fantasy points in Week 10 at Pittsburgh, Burrow had scored 60 points in his previous two games against Cleveland and Tennessee. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -1.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2395 RUYDS -2 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Rivers is actually playing well coming into Week 11 against the Packers and could be a streaming option in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Green Bay could be hurting in the secondary after Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad) were out in Week 10 against Jacksonville. It also helps that Rivers is starting to get strong play from rookie Michael Pittman. I don't mind Rivers in a potential shootout with Aaron Rodgers. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2147 RUYDS 54 TD 17 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 Cousins is always a risky Fantasy option because of his lack of attempts, but he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two of those with 36 passes against Atlanta in Week 6 and at Chicago in Week 10. We'll see if Dalvin Cook runs all over the Cowboys in Week 11, but Cousins is worth streaming in deeper leagues with the hope this game becomes a potential shootout. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2156 RUYDS 118 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 20 The last time Carr faced the Chiefs in Week 5 he scored 29 Fantasy points with 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his best game of the season. He likely won't do that well again, but he has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of four home games this year. And Kansas City just allowed Teddy Bridgewater to pass for 310 yards with three total touchdowns in the Chiefs last game in Week 9, so hopefully Carr can do something along those lines as well. Alex Smith QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 752 RUYDS 5 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Smith only has 28 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Giants and Lions, but he's passed for 715 yards over that span on 87 attempts. Now, he only has one touchdown and three interceptions in those games, but hopefully the touchdowns will come if he continues to average 43.5 passes per game. He has a good matchup against Cincinnati in Week 11, and the Bengals have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2128 RUYDS 114 TD 21 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.1 Tannehill is struggling as a Fantasy option coming into Week 11, averaging just 17.5 points per game in his past four outings. He's scored a combined 29 Fantasy points in his past two games against Chicago and Indianapolis, and now he has to face Baltimore on the road after a Ravens loss. Baltimore has allowed just three quarterbacks all season to pass for multiple touchdowns, and the Ravens will likely be looking for revenge after Tannehill -- and Derrick Henry -- knocked them out of the playoffs last year. Tannehill had 88 passing yards in that game with two touchdowns. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2091 RUYDS 206 TD 17 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.4 The weather in Cleveland for the past two games has been windy, and now it's expected to rain in Week 11. While that's not as bad as playing in bad wind, we've seen Derek Carr (14 Fantasy points) and Deshaun Watson (15 points) struggle against the Browns in their past two outings. Wentz has been bad for his past two games as well against Dallas and the Giants with a combined 19 Fantasy points, and it's hard to trust him even if the weather in Cleveland was good. He's a low-end starter at best in all leagues. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2447 RUYDS 44 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.6 Goff played well in Week 10 against Seattle with 27-of-37 passing for 302 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown and also lost a fumble. I had high expectations for him as the Start of the Week, but he was a huge letdown as a Fantasy quarterback. It will be hard to trust him this week at Tampa Bay, especially with standout left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) out. Tampa Bay's defense has been up and down this season against opposing quarterbacks, but in four home games this year, the Buccaneers are allowing an average of just 18.8 Fantasy points to passers. Goff should be considered a low-end starting option at best in most leagues. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1646 RUYDS 66 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Because of the weather in Cleveland the past two games, Mayfield has been doing plenty of handing off and not much else. And like we said with Wentz, it could be raining again Sunday in Week 11. In his past two games against the Raiders and Texans, Mayfield has attempted just 45 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions. He's scored 11 Fantasy points over that span, and he's a risky option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. The Eagles also haven't allowed a passing touchdown in two games against Dallas and the Giants prior to Week 11.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2739 RUYDS 8 TD 26 INT 7 FPTS/G 25 Brady was awesome in Week 10 against Carolina with 37 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. But he's had some struggles this season, including three outings since Week 4 with 18 Fantasy points or less. This is a Rams defense that could make things difficult for Brady, and Los Angeles just held Russell Wilson to 248 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 10. I still consider Brady a low-end starting option, but I wouldn't be surprised if he had a bad outing this week given the matchup.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Running Backs

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 It's fitting that in 2020 we're talking about Ballage as a potential must-start Fantasy running back after he was an absolute disaster with the Dolphins in 2019, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry. But his time with the Chargers has been great, and he comes into Week 11 averaging 14.5 PPR points in his past two games. He should have another productive outing in a revenge game against the Jets and former coach Adam Gase. The Jets could be without defensive lineman Quinnen Williams (hamstring) again, and the Chargers have had a running back score at least 12 PPR points in seven of nine games this year. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #45

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th PROJ PTS 10.8 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 The Dolphins have had a running back score at least 15 PPR points in four of their past five games coming into Week 11, including Ahmed last week when he had 21 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target against the Chargers. His lack of work in the passing game is a concern, but his rushing production should make up for it. For example, he had three runs longer than 10 yards against the Chargers, and Myles Gaskin (knee) has just eight such runs all season. The Broncos just allowed Josh Jacobs and Devontae Booker to combine for 37 carries, 193 yards and four touchdowns, along with five catches for 26 yards in Week 10. The only thing that could be a problem for Ahmed this week is if Matt Breida (hamstring) plays, but I would still consider Ahmed as at least a flex option. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 29th PROJ PTS 9.3 RB RNK 19th YTD Stats RUYDS 471 REC 2 REYDS 26 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.6 Harris is a better option in non-PPR leagues than PPR since he doesn't have a catch in his past three games. But that hasn't been a problem for his rushing production over that span. In those three games against Buffalo, the Jets and Baltimore, Harris has 52 carries for 294 yards and one touchdown, and he's averaging 11.6 PPR points per game. This week he's facing a Texans defense that has been destroyed by opposing running backs all season. Houston allows the most rushing yards in the NFL and six running backs have already rushed for at least 100 yards in a game against the Texans, including Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt last week. And James Robinson was 1 yard shy of that mark in Week 9. Houston also has allowed five rushing touchdowns in its past four games. Harris is a quality No. 2 running back in all leagues this week, and you can use Rex Burkhead as a sleeper. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th PROJ PTS 12.7 RB RNK 17th YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 33 REYDS 265 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 I wish I could say with certainty that Hines would be the lead back for the Colts against the Packers, but there's a chance he goes back to being a complementary option since Week 10 and Week 1 are the only times he's led the backfield in snaps. But it's hard to envision Frank Reich going away from Hines after what he did in Week 10 against the Titans with 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Jonathan Taylor and possibly Jordan Wilkins will still get carries, and the Packers allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing running backs on the season. If the Colts are chasing points this week, Hines will still be involved in his usual role catching passes, which makes him at least a flex in PPR, but I have higher expectations for him after his performance against Tennessee. Antonio Gibson RB WAS Washington • #24

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 11th PROJ PTS 14.1 RB RNK 14th YTD Stats RUYDS 436 REC 26 REYDS 202 TD 7 FPTS/G 14.2 Gibson has scored at least 12 PPR points in three games in a row coming into Week 11 against the Bengals, and he should have another productive game this week. Washington has a chance to win this game, which gives Gibson a favorable game script, and he's scored four touchdowns in his past three outings. He also has seven catches for 55 yards on seven targets in his past two games with Alex Smith under center, and Gibson should continue to be involved in the passing game. The same goes for J.D. McKissic, who should be considered a borderline starter in PPR. In his past two games with Smith, McKissic has 16 catches for 108 yards on a whopping 29 targets.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB NR PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 173 REC 28 REYDS 207 TD 4 FPTS/G 10 Bernard in this category because we don't know if Joe Mixon (foot) will play this week. If Mixon is out again, consider Bernard a must-start running back in all leagues. Prior to facing the Steelers last week, Bernard averaged 20.5 PPR points in the first two games Mixon missed. Bernard has that kind of upside in Week 11 against Washington if he's again the starter. Duke Johnson RB HOU Houston • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2.5 O/U 48 OPP VS RB 16th PROJ PTS 13.1 RB RNK 25th YTD Stats RUYDS 149 REC 14 REYDS 109 TD 1 FPTS/G 6.3 Johnson was a disappointment in his first start in place of David Johnson (concussion) in Week 10 at Cleveland, but I'm expecting a bounce-back game this week against the Patriots. Duke Johnson played 95 percent of the snaps against the Browns and had 14 carries, but hopefully he'll be more involved in the passing game after no catches. His reception total will likely be the key to his success this week. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 22nd PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 169 REC 10 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 The Jets are expected to lean on Perine more coming off their bye in Week 10, and hopefully that happens. Perine has one game this season with double digits in carries, which was Week 7 against Buffalo, and he scored a season-best 13 PPR points. This could be a good week to consider him a flex option against the Chargers, who have allowed a running back to score in four games in a row, with six total touchdowns allowed over that span. Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS RB 10th PROJ PTS 4 RB RNK NR YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 6 REYDS 34 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 Hyde (hamstring) seems likely to play against the Cardinals on Thursday night, while Chris Carson (foot) could be a game-time decision. The last time we saw Hyde was in Week 7 at Arizona in the game he and Carson got hurt, but Hyde had 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, as well as three catches for 8 yards on four targets before leaving. The Seahawks have missed Carson and Hyde for the past three games but have still managed to get four running backs touchdowns over that span. Consider Hyde a flex if Carson remains out. Chase Edmonds RB ARI Arizona • #29

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 10.6 RB RNK 24th YTD Stats RUYDS 302 REC 32 REYDS 261 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.8 Edmonds returned to his complementary role in Week 10 against Buffalo with Kenyan Drake back, and Edmonds finished with eight carries for 56 yards, as well as three catches for 21 yards on three targets. He's still worth trusting as a flex, especially in PPR, and he had 20 PPR points in Week 7 against Seattle in the first meeting with these teams. The Seahawks struggle with pass-catching running backs, so Edmonds could hopefully have another game like he did in Week 7 with seven catches for 87 yards, as well as five carries for 58 yards.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Darrell Henderson RB LAR L.A. Rams • #27

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 7 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 486 REC 11 REYDS 125 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.3 Henderson scored last week to save his Fantasy production, but it was otherwise a rough outing against Seattle. He had seven carries for 28 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target, but Cam Akers led the team in carries with 10. And Malcolm Brown scored two touchdowns on eight carries and led the team with two catches. I like Brown the best of the Rams running back this week given his usual role in the passing game, and Henderson should struggle to run against Tampa Bay, especially if he continues to share touches like he did in Week 10. Leonard Fournette RB TB Tampa Bay • #28

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -3.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 30th I don't love Ronald Jones this week, but I'll play him ahead of Fournette after what happened in Week 10 at Carolina when Jones had 23 carries for 192 yards and a touchdown, as well as one catch for 6 yards. The Buccaneers stuck with Jones despite an early lost fumble, and they might continue to ride with him over Fournette, who is averaging just 7.2 PPR points in his past three games. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and the Rams are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs on the season. Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 20th PROJ PTS 11 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 439 REC 20 REYDS 87 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.1 Gordon and Phillip Lindsay are tough to trust this week against the Dolphins, especially if defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (illness) is able to play for Miami. Gordon comes into Week 11 averaging just 8.3 PPR points in his past four outings, while Lindsay is at 6.0 PPR points over that span. Drew Lock (ribs) could miss this game, which could further limit Denver's offense if Brett Rypien is under center, and the Dolphins haven't allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four games in a row. J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BAL -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 8.8 RB RNK 33rd YTD Stats RUYDS 310 REC 15 REYDS 88 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.4 Mark Ingram's return from a two-game absence with an ankle injury in Week 10 at New England was bad for the Ravens running backs when it comes to their Fantasy value, and Dobbins suffered the most. He had 30 total touches in two games without Ingram and then had just six against the Patriots. Since he only had one game with more than eight PPR points on the season prior to Ingram going down, it's easy to get away from Dobbins this week against the Titans. And I would avoid Ingram and Gus Edwards as well since this backfield is messy when everyone is healthy.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Todd Gurley RB ATL Atlanta • #21

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 51 OPP VS RB 2nd PROJ PTS 13 RB RNK 21st YTD Stats RUYDS 584 REC 15 REYDS 79 TD 9 FPTS/G 15 Gurley should have fresh legs coming off Atlanta's bye in Week 10, and that will help him against the Saints. But it's likely the same story for him again this week that he'll need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production. He's averaging just 52.3 rushing yards per game in his past four outings, and he has only seven catches for 41 yards on nine targets over that span. But he's scored four touchdowns as well, and he only has two games this season without a rushing score. The Saints have only allowed three rushing touchdowns this season and none since Week 4, and New Orleans is No. 2 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. It could be tough for Gurley to help your Fantasy team this week if he doesn't find the end zone.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Wide Receiver

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Christian Kirk WR ARI Arizona • #13

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 14.2 WR RNK 22nd YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 46 REYDS 427 TD 6 FPTS/G 13.3 Kirk had a down game in Week 10 against Buffalo with just four catches for 27 yards, but he had six targets, which gives him at least six targets in four of his past five games. One of those games was Week 7 against Seattle when he had five catches for 37 yards and two touchdowns on eight targets. This is a great matchup for Kirk once again, and he should be considered a top 20 Fantasy receiver in all leagues. Brandin Cooks WR HOU Houston • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -2 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 9th PROJ PTS 13.8 WR RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 68 REYDS 549 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.9 The bad weather in Cleveland in Week 10 ended Cooks' streak of scoring at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row. But I like that Cooks still had eight targets, and he's been at that number of targets for five games in a row. He should continue to be a favorite option for Deshaun Watson this week at home, and I'm counting on Cooks to get rolling again. He has top-20 upside in all leagues this week. Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 21st PROJ PTS 15.1 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 57 REYDS 500 TD 9 FPTS/G 15.5 Start all three Steelers receivers this week with Claypool, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson, and that's been a good formula for success in Pittsburgh's past two games against Dallas and Cincinnati. Over that span, Claypool (23 targets for 12 catches, 125 yards and two touchdowns), Smith-Schuster (20 targets for 15 catches, 170 yards and two touchdowns) and Johnson (21 targets for 12 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown) have been awesome, and that should continue against the Jaguars, who are No. 10 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers for the season. Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 14.3 WR RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 409 TD 3 FPTS/G 18 Crowder didn't have a great game in Week 9 against New England the last time Joe Flacco started for the injured Sam Darnold (shoulder), but he did score a touchdown with two catches for 26 yards on two targets. I expect a better performance this week against the Chargers, especially with cornerback Casey Hayward likely dealing with Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims. Chris Harris (foot) remains out for the Chargers, and Crowder should have the chance for a productive game. Tee Higgins WR CIN Cincinnati • #85

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 14.6 WR RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 61 REYDS 603 TD 4 FPTS/G 13.9 Higgins and Tyler Boyd should play well this week against Washington. I wish I could say the same thing about A.J. Green, but there's no reason to trust him in most leagues. Higgins comes into Week 11 with at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row, and he has at least eight targets in four of his past five outings. He just beat up the Steelers in Week 10 for seven catches, 115 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, and Washington gave up two touchdowns against Marvin Jones and Marvin Hall last week. As for Boyd, he has at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games. Meanwhile, Green has two catches for 19 yards on 10 targets in his past two games.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 48 OPP VS WR 22nd PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers is a borderline starter in PPR and a solid No. 3 Fantasy receiver in non-PPR leagues. He's still looking for his first receiving touchdown, but he has scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row prior to Week 11. Mike Williams WR LAC L.A. Chargers • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 23rd PROJ PTS 12.6 WR RNK 42nd YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 45 REYDS 431 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.8 Prior to a tough matchup in Week 10 at Miami when Williams was held to two catches for 38 yards on five targets, he had scored at least 13 PPR points in three of his past four games. I expect him to get back on track against the Jets this week at home, and this should be a good week for Williams and Keenan Allen against this secondary. CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Dallas • #88

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 28th PROJ PTS 11.9 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 44 TAR 68 REYDS 595 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.6 I like Amari Cooper as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver this week, and Lamb isn't far behind now that Andy Dalton is back. In the one start Dalton made this season and was able to finish in Week 6 against Arizona, Lamb had seven catches for 64 yards on 11 targets. Cooper also played well with Dalton in that game with seven catches for 79 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. I'm expecting both receivers to have similar success this week against the Vikings. Nelson Agholor WR LV Las Vegas • #15

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7.5 O/U 56.5 OPP VS WR 3rd PROJ PTS 9.1 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 29 REYDS 355 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.3 Agholor is a complete dart throw against the Chiefs this week, and he'll need to score a touchdown to help your Fantasy roster. Now, he did score at Kansas City in Week 5 with two catches for 67 yards on two targets, and he has a touchdown in four of his past six games. But he only has one game this season with more than four targets, and hopefully this game becomes a shootout to help Agholor's volume from Derek Carr. I like Agholor as a boom-or-bust No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week. David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 25th PROJ PTS 7.9 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 332 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Moore could be a sneaky starter in deeper leagues if Tyler Lockett (knee) doesn't play Thursday night. The last time Seattle played Arizona in Week 7, Patrick Peterson did a good job to limit D.K. Metcalf, and Lockett went off for 15 catches, 200 yards and three touchdowns on 20 targets. Moore could be a needed commodity if Lockett is out and Peterson shadows Metcalf again, and Moore has at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games prior to Week 11.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Travis Fulgham WR PHI Philadelphia • #13

Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 69 REYDS 552 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Our fears became a reality in Week 10 at the Giants for Fulgham about what could happen to him with Philadelphia getting healthy on offense. With Alshon Jeffery, Jalen Reagor, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders all active against the Giants, Fulgham was held to one catch for 8 yards on five targets. It was his worst game of the season by far, and it could be a sign of things to come. Now, I don't fear the matchup for Fulgham in Week 11 at Cleveland, although the weather could be an issue. But you should only consider Fulgham a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week in case his targets continue to be minimal, especially with the chance of Zach Ertz (ankle) also playing this week. Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th PROJ PTS 12.4 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 69 REYDS 552 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 Drew Lock (ribs) might play this week, but he's not at 100 percent. On top of that, Jeudy has to deal with a quality Dolphins secondary led by Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. Jeudy has 32 targets in his past two games and has scored 46 PPR points over that span, but he only has two touchdowns on the season. I'd only start Jeudy as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver this week, and I'd be hesitant to trust Tim Patrick and K.J. Hamler as well. Mike Evans WR TB Tampa Bay • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 1st PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 21st YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 63 REYDS 514 TD 8 FPTS/G 13.9 Evans is likely going to see the most of Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, and that will be a difficult matchup for him. Evans is more of a bust alert than a must-sit Fantasy option, but the Rams allow the fewest Fantasy points to wide receivers this year. Los Angeles has only allowed four touchdowns to opposing receivers, and last week Ramsey helped limit Metcalf to two catches for 28 yards on four targets. The only Tampa Bay receiver I like this week is Chris Godwin, and I expect Evans and Antonio Brown to have down games. Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 4th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 48 REYDS 436 TD 3 FPTS/G 13.7 Davis had a solid game in Week 10 against the Colts with five catches for 67 yards on six targets, especially since he was playing following the death of his 27-year-old brother, Titus, who died from a rare form of kidney cancer. Corey Davis has been a quality Fantasy receiver this year with at least 11 PPR points in all but one game, but I would try to sit him this week against the Ravens. Baltimore is No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, and A.J. Brown could have a down game as well. I'm still planning to start Brown in all leagues, but Davis is a low-end No. 3 option at best. Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 10th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 39th YTD Stats REC 36 TAR 55 REYDS 448 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 The weather in Cleveland has likely been a problem for Landry in the past two games, and he's combined for seven catches for 81 yards on 16 targets over that span against the Raiders and Texans. We've said many times how rain is expected this week as well, so you might want to downgrade Landry once again. On top of that, Landry is still looking for his first receiving touchdown, and he's scored nine PPR points or less in four games in a row. Better days are likely ahead for Landry when the weather improves for the Browns, especially with Odell Beckham (ACL) out, but I can't trust him this week against the Eagles if it's raining.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Woods WR LAR L.A. Rams • #17

Age: 28 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS WR 16th PROJ PTS 14.7 WR RNK 26th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 60 REYDS 469 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.9 It's hard to sit Woods in the majority of leagues, but this could be a bad game for him, especially if he sees coverage from Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis. It might take Woods scoring on the ground, which he's done twice this season, but he's been at five catches or less in four of his past five games. He's also been held to 36 receiving yards or less in four of his past six games. Woods and Cooper Kupp are both borderline starters in the majority of leagues -- I'd start Kupp over Woods -- but both are losing production to Josh Reynolds of late. Hopefully, Woods does well this week, but his recent lack of production and potential matchup with Davis makes me nervous.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Tight End

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS TE 25th PROJ PTS 11.7 TE RNK 3rd YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 54 REYDS 411 TD 3 FPTS/G 10.7 Hurst went into Atlanta's bye in Week 10 with at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games and no game under 10 PPR points over that span. He has at least seven targets in three games in a row coming into Week 11, and he should continue to be a significant factor in the game plan. New Orleans has allowed five tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points this year. Hunter Henry TE LAC L.A. Chargers • #86

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -8.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 20th PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 6th YTD Stats REC 37 TAR 59 REYDS 387 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.7 In the Jets past four games against Miami, Buffalo, Kansas City and New England, they have allowed 19 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns to tight ends, including Adam Shaheen, Tyler Kroft and Travis Kelce all scoring at least 10 PPR points. Henry scored just his second touchdown of the season in Week 10 at Miami and hopefully he's about to get hot, continuing this week against the Jets. Eric Ebron TE PIT Pittsburgh • #85

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 11.3 TE RNK 7th YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 49 REYDS 323 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.8 Ebron had his streak of three games in a row with at least 11 PPR points end in Week 10 against the Bengals, but I'm confident in him being productive this week. He has at least six targets in three of his past four games, and this is a great matchup against the Jaguars, who are tied for second in the NFL with seven touchdowns allowed to tight ends for the season. Jacksonville is also No. 7 in yards allowed to tight ends with 521, and Ben Roethlisberger should have fun connecting with Ebron this week.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 7.8 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 302 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Thomas has six targets in consecutive games playing with Alex Smith, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games. The Bengals come into this game No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends. Austin Hooper TE CLE Cleveland • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 27th PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 12th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 35 REYDS 216 TD 1 FPTS/G 7.2 Hooper had to deal with bad weather in Week 10 against Houston, but hopefully that was the shake the rust off game after being out since Week 6 following an appendectomy. He only had one catch for 11 yards, but I'll still use him as a low-end starter against the Eagles, who have allowed six tight ends to score at least 10 PPR points against them this year. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 14th PROJ PTS 8 TE RNK 15th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Schultz has 15 targets in his past two games against the Eagles and Steelers, and hopefully he'll continue to be involved in the offense this week against the Vikings. Minnesota has allowed five tight ends to score at least 11 PPR points this season, including three in the past four games.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Robert Tonyan TE GB Green Bay • #85

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -1.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS TE 3rd PROJ PTS 7.7 TE RNK 18th YTD Stats REC 27 TAR 32 REYDS 347 TD 5 FPTS/G 10.2 Tonyan has scored six PPR points or less in four of his past five games, and he only has one game with more than four targets over that span. Now the Packers are expected to have Allen Lazard (abdomen) back this week, and targets could be tough for Tonyan in a brutal matchup. The Colts are No. 1 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing tight ends, and no tight end has caught a touchdown against Indianapolis this year. Tyler Higbee TE LAR L.A. Rams • #89

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS TE 23rd PROJ PTS 8.3 TE RNK 17th YTD Stats REC 23 TAR 31 REYDS 296 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.1 Higbee had nine PPR points against Seattle in Week 10, and that was his best showing since Week 2. He hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 against the Eagles, and he has just one game with more than five targets all season. It's hard to trust Higbee in an offense with Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and the emergence of Josh Reynolds. Along with Gerald Everett also getting targets, Higbee has been somewhat forgotten this year. He should not be started in Week 11 at Tampa Bay. Mike Gesicki TE MIA Miami • #88

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 11th PROJ PTS 9.7 TE RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 41 REYDS 371 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.1 In Gesicki's past four games he's combined for 14 PPR points. He has 13 targets over that span and just six catches for 90 yards. He's had to watch as Shaheen and Durham Smythe have scored touchdowns, but Gesicki hasn't scored since Week 3. Maybe it happens this week against the Broncos, but there's little reason to trust Gesicki in most leagues.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Noah Fant TE DEN Denver • #87

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS TE 6th PROJ PTS 9.1 TE RNK 10th YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 53 REYDS 367 TD 2 FPTS/G 10.7 The Dolphins have allowed three touchdowns to tight ends in the past two games against Arizona and the Chargers, but no tight end has more than 44 receiving yards against them this year, including matchups with George Kittle, Higbee and Henry. Fant hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2, and he's been at nine PPR points or less in five of his past six games. Now he's dealing with a rib injury of his own heading into Week 11, and Drew Lock (ribs) is also hurt. Fant should be considered a low-end starting option at best in most leagues.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM DST

Start 'Em

Dolphins (at DEN): The Dolphins DST has been solid of late coming into Week 11 with three touchdowns, five sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries in the past three games. Miami has also held the Jets, Rams and Chargers to 21 points or less in its past four games. In Drew Lock's past five games he's been sacked 10 times and has 10 interceptions over that span, and he's dealing with a rib injury if he's able to play. If Brett Rypien starts, he had three interceptions in Week 4 at the Jets.

Sleepers

Chargers (vs. NYJ): Joey Bosa appears on track to return after being out in Week 10 with a concussion, and the Jets have scored 10 points or less in four of their past five games.

Joey Bosa appears on track to return after being out in Week 10 with a concussion, and the Jets have scored 10 points or less in four of their past five games. Browns (vs. PHI): Carson Wentz has been sacked 35 times this season, and the Eagles are averaging just 20.7 points per game for the year. The Browns have allowed just 23 points in their past two games against the Raiders and Texans.

Carson Wentz has been sacked 35 times this season, and the Eagles are averaging just 20.7 points per game for the year. The Browns have allowed just 23 points in their past two games against the Raiders and Texans. Vikings (vs. DAL): In four games without Dak Prescott (ankle), the Cowboys have allowed 15 sacks and scored 10 points or less three times. The last time Andy Dalton started and finished a game was in Week 6 against Arizona, and he had two interceptions.

Sit 'Em

Colts (vs. GB): The Colts DST has been exceptional this season, but this isn't the week to trust this unit. The Packers average 30.8 points per game, Aaron Rodgers has been sacked just 11 times and he only has three interceptions.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM KICKERS

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Jason Sanders K MIA Miami • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS K 29th PROJ PTS 9.8 K RNK 7th Sanders finally missed his first field goal of the season in Week 10 against the Chargers, but he still managed 13 Fantasy points. He's now scored at least 13 points in four of his past six games, and the Broncos are No. 2 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing kickers this year. Four kickers in a row have scored at least 10 Fantasy points against Denver.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Greg Zuerlein K DAL Dallas • #2

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS K 30th PROJ PTS 7.7 K RNK 16th Despite Dallas' struggles offensively without Prescott, Zuerlein has still been productive for Fantasy managers. He comes into Week 11 having scored at least 11 Fantasy points in his past two games against Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, and the Vikings allow the most Fantasy points to opposing kickers for the season. Randy Bullock K CIN Cincinnati • #4

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS K 20th PROJ PTS 8.1 K RNK 14th Bullock has scored at least 10 Fantasy points in five of nine games this year, and Washington has allowed six field goals and five PATs in the past two games against Graham Gano and Matt Prater. Younghoe Koo K ATL Atlanta • #7

Age: 26 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS K 10th PROJ PTS 7.5 K RNK 2nd Get Koo back in your lineup now that Atlanta is past its bye week. Prior to Week 10, Koo had scored at least 12 Fantasy points in four of his past five games.