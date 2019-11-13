Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

There are only two must-start Fantasy quarterbacks on bye in Week 11 — Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers — however we're still feeling the effects of so many injuries at the position that you still might need some help filling out that spot in your lineup. That's just how this season has been with quarterbacks.

Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is here to help make sure you're making the right calls at quarterback. We've got five starts to consider activating, plus three sleepers to look at if you need more help, as well as six players you won't want to rely on this week. For more, check out Jamey's start and sit calls for running back here, and go see Heath Cummings' preview of the QB position for Week 11, featuring projections, matchup notes, and everything else you need.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Derek Carr QB OAK Oakland • #4

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN OAK -10.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2202 RUYDS 31 TD 14 INT 4 FPTS/G 17.1 I expected Carr to struggle in Week 10 against the Chargers, and he only scored 14 Fantasy points. But prior to Week 10, he scored at least 23 Fantasy points in consecutive games against Houston and Detroit, and he should be successful again this week. The Bengals are No. 5 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and only Josh Allen in Week 2 and Russell Wilson in Week 1 failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points against Cincinnati. For the season, the Bengals allow an average of 25.1 Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 20.6 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1919 RUYDS 275 TD 16 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.6 In three career meetings with Miami, Allen has 657 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions, as well as 22 carries for 262 yards and two touchdowns. He averages 34.0 Fantasy points per game against the Dolphins, and he has at least 25 points in each outing. The Dolphins have played better of late against Sam Darnold and Brian Hoyer, holding them to a combined 22 Fantasy points in the past two weeks, but I like Allen's chances to succeed here given his track record against Miami. He's a top 10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 11. Philip Rivers QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #17

Age: 37 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -3.5 O/U 52 OPP VS QB 25th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 2816 RUYDS 24 TD 14 INT 10 FPTS/G 16.9 Rivers has been a miserable Fantasy quarterback of late, scoring 18 points or less in five of his past six games, including three in a row with fewer than 15 points. But I'm giving him one more chance this week against the Chiefs in Mexico City. In two games against the Chiefs in 2018, Rivers had 56 combined Fantasy points with 737 passing yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. The Chiefs have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 22 Fantasy points, and four of the past five quarterbacks have reached that mark. This is likely the last time Fantasy managers will trust Rivers if he doesn't play well. Jameis Winston QB TB Tampa Bay • #3

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -5.5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 17th PROJ PTS 16.4 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2765 RUYDS 139 TD 17 INT 14 FPTS/G 21.2 Winston was good, not great, in Week 10 against Arizona as the Start of the Week. He finished with 20 Fantasy points and was the No. 12 quarterback for the week. He's now scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three games in a row and six of his past seven outings, and I expect him to have another quality performance against the Saints. New Orleans is expected to be without standout cornerback Marcus Lattimore (hamstring), which is a huge blow to the secondary (and a big boost for Mike Evans), and it should help Winston. He's also scored at least 22 Fantasy points in his past two starts against the Saints. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 19.6 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2352 RUYDS 77 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 22.9 In his past three trips to Carolina, Ryan is averaging 23.3 Fantasy points per game, and he's scored at least 22 points in each outing. While the Panthers have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in the past four games, including matchups with Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Garoppolo and Winston over that span, I still like Ryan to play well in Week 11. He's averaging 28.6 Fantasy points per game in five road starts this year, and I expect him to remain a top-10 quarterback in all leagues against the Panthers.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Kyle Allen QB CAR Carolina • #7

Age: 23 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL CAR -5.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 29th PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 1598 RUYDS 14 TD 10 INT 5 FPTS/G 14.7 Even though the Falcons just held Drew Brees to 13 Fantasy points in Week 10, I'll still gamble on Allen having a decent game this week at home. For the season, six of nine quarterbacks against Atlanta have scored at least 20 Fantasy points, and the Falcons allow an average of 25.4 Fantasy points per game to the position. Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF San Francisco • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SF -11.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2054 RUYDS 33 TD 15 INT 8 FPTS/G 16.7 It will be great if Garoppolo gets Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and George Kittle (knee) back for this game, and he would be a must-start quarterback in all leagues if that happens. But even with those guys, I still like Garoppolo as a low-end starter against the Cardinals. Only two quarterbacks this season have failed to score at least 20 Fantasy points against Arizona, and Garoppolo had 36 points against the Cardinals in Week 9. Sam Darnold QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1 O/U 38.5 OPP VS QB 15th PROJ PTS 12.6 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 1307 RUYDS 25 TD 8 INT 9 FPTS/G 14 Darnold matched his season high with 23 Fantasy points against the Giants in Week 10, and he should have the chance for another productive week at Washington in Week 11, making him a low-end starting option in all leagues. While the Redskins haven't allowed a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points in four games in a row, I'm expecting Darnold to be around 18 Fantasy points this week and be a serviceable starter.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 14.4 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 2060 RUYDS 144 TD 16 INT 4 FPTS/G 19.4 Wentz is one of my favorite buy-low candidates because I love his upcoming schedule against Seattle, Miami, the Giants and Washington in the next four games after Week 11. But don't start him this week against the Patriots. Lamar Jackson in Week 9 is the lone quarterback with more than 12 Fantasy points against New England, and Wentz has scored fewer than 17 Fantasy points in four of his past five games, including three in a row. Better days are ahead for Wentz, but this could be a rough outing for him against New England. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT CLE -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 14 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2201 RUYDS 76 TD 10 INT 12 FPTS/G 13.9 Mayfield finally passed for multiple touchdowns for the first time this season in Week 10 against Buffalo. He scored a season-high 21 Fantasy points, which is just the second time this year he's reached the 20-point threshold. He's playing better of late, and he doesn't have a turnover in his past two games against the Broncos and Bills. But this is a tough matchup against the Steelers, who have allowed just one quarterback to score exactly 20 Fantasy points since Week 2, which was Brian Hoyer off the bench in Week 9. The Steelers have an interception in seven games in a row, and I wouldn't be surprised if that streak is extended against Mayfield in Cleveland. Ryan Fitzpatrick QB MIA Miami • #14

Age: 36 • Experience: 15 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BUF BUF -6 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 12.6 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 1364 RUYDS 74 TD 10 INT 8 FPTS/G 12.1 Fitzpatrick actually has the season-high Fantasy points against the Dolphins this season with 22 in Week 7, but I'm not confident in him for the rematch. Buffalo just had a tough loss at Cleveland in Week 10, and I expect Fitzpatrick to have one of his usual meltdowns at any point. For the season, the Bills are allowing an average of just 12.9 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, and Fitzpatrick is only worth starting in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. Nick Foles QB JAC Jacksonville • #7

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE NE -3.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 16 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 75 RUYDS 0 TD 1 INT 0 FPTS/G 9 Foles is back from injured reserve after being out since Week 1 with a broken collarbone. The hope is he plays like his replacement, Gardner Minshew, who had at least 20 Fantasy points in 6-of-9 appearances. But I'd be cautious about playing Foles this week as anything more than a two-quarterback or Superflex league option. Indianapolis has gone six games in a row without allowing a quarterback to score more than 19 Fantasy points, including matchups with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, and I expect Foles to have a little rust in his return. He won't be a flop, but I also don't expect him to have a huge game on the road. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 31 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN MIN -10.5 O/U 40.5 OPP VS QB 3rd PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2437 RUYDS 49 TD 19 INT 3 FPTS/G 20 Cousins has been on an impressive run since Week 5, scoring at least 22 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, including two in a row with at least that level of production. But I expect him to have a slight decrease in his performance this week, especially with Adam Thielen (hamstring) still banged up. The Broncos have only allowed one quarterback to score exactly 20 Fantasy points this year, which was Minshew in Week 4, and Cousins could be more of a game manager this week. He's more of a bust alert than a must-sit option, but I'm worried Cousins won't have a big game against Denver coming off a bye.