C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI HOU -4 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 22.8 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 2626 RUYDS 86 TD 17 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.9 I've gotten some questions asking about starting Stroud over guys like Lamar Jackson and Justin Herbert for Week 11, and I would do that. Stroud is a top-five quarterback for me against the Cardinals. For starters, he's playing great with 826 passing yards, seven total touchdowns and one interception in his past two games against Tampa Bay and Cincinnati. And his matchup against Arizona is excellent since the Cardinals are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, with five teams scoring more than 20.3 points against them this season.

Jared Goff QB DET Detroit • #16

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CHI DET -9 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 23 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2507 RUYDS 11 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.8 Goff had a rare stellar road game in Week 10 at the Chargers with 25.1 Fantasy points, and it might just be time to start him every week, no matter where he plays. At home, he's been a Fantasy star with an average of 24.3 Fantasy points per game in four outings, and I expect him to thrive against the Bears, who allow an average of 21.5 Fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. In two home games against Chicago as a member of the Lions, Goff is averaging 22.6 Fantasy points, and he has top-five upside in Week 11 based on how he's playing this season.

Joshua Dobbs QB MIN Minnesota • #15

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN DEN -2 O/U 43 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 19.9 QB RNK 8th YTD Stats PAYDS 1995 RUYDS 368 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 19.7 Dobbs had another big game in Week 10 against New Orleans with 27.1 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 26.9 Fantasy points in three games in a row, including two as a member of the Vikings. We might get lucky and Justin Jefferson (hamstring) returns in Week 11 to further enhance Dobbs' receiving corps, but he's thriving right now even without Jefferson. Dobbs has become an elite running quarterback with a rushing touchdown in four games in a row, and he now has seven games this season with at least 41 rushing yards. He should be considered a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in all leagues against the Broncos, who are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks this year.

Sam Howell QB WAS Washington • #14

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 20.8 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2783 RUYDS 174 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 21.6 My only concern for Howell this week is the potential for a lack of volume given the Giants inability to score. But hopefully the Commanders continue to let Howell throw at will because that's resulted in plenty of Fantasy production of late. He comes into Week 11 with three games in a row with at least 44 pass attempts and 312 passing yards. In two of those outings, Howell has thrown at least three touchdowns and scored at least 30.2 Fantasy points. Howell only has two terrible Fantasy games so far this season, and one was at the Giants in Week 7 when he had 249 passing yards, no touchdowns and one interception, along with 15 rushing yards, for 9.5 Fantasy points. I expect a much better performance this week against a lackluster opponent, and the Giants just allowed 404 passing yards and five total touchdowns to Dak Prescott in Week 10.