There are two quarterbacks who usually qualify as must-start guys that make me nervous this week. You can read about Brock Purdy below due to his matchup against Minnesota, and I'm also worried about Jared Goff in his matchup against Tampa Bay.

I'm slightly more optimistic about Goff -- he's ranked No. 9 compared to Purdy at No. 10 -- since he's at home. Goff has scored at least 20.4 Fantasy points in all but one game in Detroit this season -- against the Vikings in Week 9.

But it won't be easy for him against the Buccaneers, who are No. 4 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Tampa Bay has forced Joe Burrow (16.2 Fantasy points), Jordan Love (17.1), Dak Prescott (14.6), Bryce Young (10.8), Michael Penix Jr. (minus-2) and Caleb Williams (16.8) into some of their worst games of the season. And now Goff is next.

The positive is that Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers each scored at least 20.1 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers this year. And Goff has faced Todd Bowles' defense five times since 2019 and scored at least 24.7 Fantasy points in three of those outings.

With six teams on bye -- Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, the Rams, New England and Seattle -- it's difficult to bench Goff. I'm still starting him in the leagues where I have Goff, but it's with much lower expectations than usual given the matchup.

QBs to Start Projections powered by Sportsline Patrick Mahomes QB KC Kansas City • #15

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI KC -16 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 27.8 QB RNK 5th YTD Stats PAYDS 2385 RUYDS 100 TD 20 INT 4 FPTS/G 23.9 Mahomes just had his best performance of the season in Week 10 at Atlanta with 45.4 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 31.4 points in two of his past three games. He should stay hot against the Cardinals, who are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. The only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points against Arizona this season were Justin Herbert in Week 1 and Drew Lock in Week 9. Mahomes has top-three upside in this matchup at home. Jayden Daniels QB WAS Washington • #5

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN CIN -6.5 O/U 54.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 26.2 QB RNK 6th YTD Stats PAYDS 1499 RUYDS 280 TD 12 INT 2 FPTS/G 22.2 Daniels scored 26.8 Fantasy points in Week 10 against the Giants, which ended a two-game slump where he was under 20 Fantasy points. He should stay hot this week against the Bengals since he'll likely need to keep pace with Joe Burrow. Two quarterbacks in the past three games against Cincinnati (Cam Ward in Week 8 and Michael Penix Jr. in Week 9) have rushed for at least 41 yards, and Daniels should make plays with his legs in Week 11. This game has the highest projected total score of 52.5 points, and I expect Daniels to be a borderline top-five quarterback in this matchup. C.J. Stroud QB HOU Houston • #7

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND HOU -12.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 24.7 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2462 RUYDS 120 TD 20 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.7 Stroud had another big game in Week 10 at Cleveland with 26.4 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 20.5 Fantasy points in seven of nine games this year, including six in a row. His worst game this season was in Week 3 at Indianapolis with 13.7 Fantasy points, but Nico Collins was out for that contest with a hamstring injury. Stroud has scored 20-plus Fantasy points in every game that Collins has played this season, and he should get revenge against the Colts in Week 11. Two of the past three quarterbacks against Indianapolis have scored at least 23.5 Fantasy points, and Stroud has top-five upside in this Thursday night showdown.

Sleepers (Start/Sit) Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 38 • Experience: 15 yrs. Cousins had a solid return to the Vikings in Week 10 at Green Bay with 19.4 Fantasy points, and I Like him as a low-end starter in all leagues in Week 11 against San Francisco. The 49ers have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 25 Fantasy points, but the lone quarterback who failed to reach that mark over that span was Cousins in Week 9 with the Raiders. In that game, Michael Mayer lost two potential touchdowns (he fumbled at the goal line and had a touchdown negated by a penalty), and Cousins threw an interception in the end zone as well. He should fare better in the rematch, and I wouldn't be surprised if Cousins outscored Brock Purdy in Week 11. Bo Nix QB DEN Denver • #10

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Nix played well prior to his bye in Week 10 with at least 19.7 Fantasy points in three consecutive outings against Arizona, Kansas City and Carolina. He has a great matchup in Week 11 against the Raiders, who are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and I would use Nix as a low-end starter in all leagues. Eight quarterbacks in a row have passed for multiple touchdowns against Las Vegas, and Nix has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in two of four career meetings with the Raiders. Cam Ward QB TEN Tennessee • #1

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Ward has played well in his past two games against Cincinnati and Jacksonville, scoring at least 23.1 Fantasy points in each outing, and he did that without Carnell Tate (shoulder), who could return just in time to face Dallas. The Cowboys are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Ward should be considered a low-end starter in all leagues. Jalon Daniels in Week 5, Tanner McKee in Week 7 and Daniel Jones in Week 9 are the only quarterbacks who failed to score at least 22.2 Fantasy points against Dallas this season. Ward struggled for much of this season, but he's getting hot just in time for Fantasy managers to trust him in a great matchup against the Cowboys.

QBs to Sit Projections powered by Sportsline Bryce Young QB CAR Carolina • #9

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL CAR -2.5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2397 RUYDS 48 TD 17 INT 6 FPTS/G 20.7 Young had another down performance in Week 10 at New Orleans with 8.1 Fantasy points, and he has now scored 12.4 Fantasy points or less in three of his past four games. I don't have high hopes for Young in Week 11 against Baltimore since the Ravens have only allowed four quarterbacks this season to score at least 20.9 Fantasy points (Tyler Shough, Dak Prescott, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen). Most teams have had success running on Baltimore, and the Panthers will likely follow suit. Young is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Tyler Shough QB NO New Orleans • #6

Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI CHI -11.5 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 19th PROJ PTS 19.2 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2173 RUYDS 187 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 20.6 Shough had another down performance in Week 10 against Carolina with 11.9 Fantasy points, and he has now scored 17.9 Fantasy points or less in four of his past six games. I don't have high hopes for Shough in Week 11 at Chicago since the Bears should help defensive coordinator Dennis Allen get revenge on his former team. Allen was fired as the head coach in New Orleans in 2024, and he likely wants his defense to dominate in this matchup. Shough is only worth starting in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues. Justin Herbert QB LAC L.A. Chargers • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -3.5 O/U 41.5 OPP VS QB 24th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 1720 RUYDS 241 TD 7 INT 11 FPTS/G 12 The Chargers won in Week 10 at Baltimore, and Herbert had his best Fantasy game of the season. It was a whopping 16.3 Fantasy points, and he failed to throw a touchdown for the third time in his past four games. I would only start Herbert in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues in Week 11 against the Jets, even though this is a good matchup. Most likely, the Chargers will try to rely on Omarion Hampton like they did against the Ravens, and Herbert will once again have a mediocre stat line, especially if Ladd McConkey (back) remains out.