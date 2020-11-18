Watch Now: Name That Player: Quarterback ( 3:32 )

With Drew Brees out and Matthew Stafford, Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater battling injuries, along with Josh Allen on bye, you might be scrambling to fill the QB spot in your Fantasy lineup for Week 11. Allen is the only must-start player among that group, but the rest have all been part of the start-worthy crop at various points in the season, and outside of Jameis Winston in New Orleans, none of their backups exactly look like appealing for Fantasy. And there's at least a chance Winston won't be the starter, though that seems like it would be a bad idea for the Saints.

What it all means is the crop of streamers might be a bit thinner than usual. The way this season has gone, there have been six or seven absolute no-doubt-about-it must-start quarterbacks and then a bunch matchup-dependent guys -- the gap between Deshan Watson, the No. 7 QB in per-game scoring and Aaron Rodgers at No. 3 is larger than the difference between Watson and No. 15, Brees, and there are five more within two points of Brees.

So, if you've got one of the must-start guys, you can relax. For everyone else, Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em calls for Week 11 will help you sort out the best options from the pack.

START 'EM & SIT 'EM Quarterbacks

Start 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC PIT -10 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 25.9 QB RNK 4th YTD Stats PAYDS 2267 RUYDS 14 TD 22 INT 4 FPTS/G 24.3 Roethlisberger is rolling heading into Week 11 against the Jaguars with at least 30 Fantasy points in each of his past two games against Dallas and Cincinnati. He has 639 passing yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions over that span, and he should stay hot against Jacksonville. Five quarterbacks this season have passed for at least 300 yards against the Jaguars and five have at least three touchdowns. This should be a big game for Big Ben at home. Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 48 OPP VS QB 18th PROJ PTS 22.1 QB RNK 9th YTD Stats PAYDS 1535 RUYDS 335 TD 12 INT 7 FPTS/G 19.4 Newton has four rushing touchdowns in his past three games, and he's scored at least eight Fantasy points with just his legs in each game over that span. That gives him a solid floor, and hopefully he can do something throwing the ball against the Texans to help his ceiling. Prior to last week against Baker Mayfield in bad weather in Cleveland, Houston had allowed four quarterbacks in a row to pass for at least 283 yards with multiple touchdowns. If Newton gets close to that passing total, and keeps his usual rushing production, he could have a huge game in Week 11. Matt Ryan QB ATL Atlanta • #2

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 16th PROJ PTS 21.3 QB RNK 10th YTD Stats PAYDS 2746 RUYDS 68 TD 16 INT 5 FPTS/G 22.5 Ryan is averaging 22.2 Fantasy points per game in his past five coming off a bye week, and he should be in that range this week, especially if Calvin Ridley (foot) is healthy. Ryan had 28 Fantasy points in his last game before Atlanta's bye in Week 9 against Denver, and he's averaging 27.8 Fantasy points per game in his past four outings against the Saints. With Ridley, Ryan has top-five potential in what could be a shootout in New Orleans. But even if Ridley is out again then I would still start Ryan as a low-end No. 1 quarterback in all leagues. Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -5 O/U 50.5 OPP VS QB 32nd PROJ PTS 20 QB RNK 14th YTD Stats PAYDS 75 RUYDS -5 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Winston is expected to start with Drew Brees (ribs) out, but unfortunately we might see too much of Taysom Hill to ruin Winston's upside. That said, I'll take my chances with Winston in this matchup against the Falcons. Remember, he's faced the Falcons plenty of times in his career when he was with Tampa Bay, and he's scored at least 29 Fantasy points in four of his past five meetings with the Buccaneers. Granted, that was different circumstances on a different team, but Atlanta has allowed five of its past six opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 313 yards, with four of them scoring multiple touchdowns. I'm excited to see what Winston can do in Sean Payton's offense with Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas on his side. Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 OPP VS QB 26th PROJ PTS 21.1 QB RNK 12th YTD Stats PAYDS 2403 RUYDS 77 TD 17 INT 7 FPTS/G 21.3 Stafford is expected to play despite dealing with a thumb injury, and it sounds like Kenny Golladay (hip) could return this week after he practiced Wednesday on a limited basis. It's been an up and down season for Stafford, but he's scored at least 28 Fantasy points in two of his past three games. And now he faces a Panthers defense that has been lit up the past two weeks by Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady for 713 passing yards and eight total touchdowns in the past two games. Stafford should be great as long as his thumb is OK, especially if Golladay is active.

Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Joe Burrow QB CIN Cincinnati • #9

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ WAS WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 21.4 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 2485 RUYDS 130 TD 15 INT 5 FPTS/G 20.7 Burrow should be getting help on the offensive line with Jonah Williams and Bobby Hart expected to return this week. Hopefully, the extra protection helps against Washington, and Stafford just had 276 passing yards and three touchdowns against this defense in Week 10. Prior to scoring just 16 Fantasy points in Week 10 at Pittsburgh, Burrow had scored 60 points in his previous two games against Cleveland and Tennessee. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -1.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 2395 RUYDS -2 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Rivers is actually playing well coming into Week 11 against the Packers and could be a streaming option in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Green Bay could be hurting in the secondary after Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad) were out in Week 10 against Jacksonville. It also helps that Rivers is starting to get strong play from rookie Michael Pittman. I don't mind Rivers in a potential shootout with Aaron Rodgers. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -7 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 23rd PROJ PTS 21.8 QB RNK 21st YTD Stats PAYDS 2147 RUYDS 54 TD 17 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 Cousins is always a risky Fantasy option because of his lack of attempts, but he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two of those with 36 passes against Atlanta in Week 6 and at Chicago in Week 10. We'll see if Dalvin Cook runs all over the Cowboys in Week 11, but Cousins is worth streaming in deeper leagues with the hope this game becomes a potential shootout. Derek Carr QB LV Las Vegas • #4

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 56.5 OPP VS QB 6th PROJ PTS 17.8 QB RNK 15th YTD Stats PAYDS 2156 RUYDS 118 TD 16 INT 2 FPTS/G 20 The last time Carr faced the Chiefs in Week 5 he scored 29 Fantasy points with 347 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception in his best game of the season. He likely won't do that well again, but he has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of four home games this year. And Kansas City just allowed Teddy Bridgewater to pass for 310 yards with three total touchdowns in the Chiefs last game in Week 9, so hopefully Carr can do something along those lines as well. Alex Smith QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th PROJ PTS 19.3 QB RNK 22nd YTD Stats PAYDS 752 RUYDS 5 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Smith only has 28 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Giants and Lions, but he's passed for 715 yards over that span on 87 attempts. Now, he only has one touchdown and three interceptions in those games, but hopefully the touchdowns will come if he continues to average 43.5 passes per game. He has a good matchup against Cincinnati in Week 11, and the Bengals have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Sit 'Em Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BAL BAL -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS QB 8th PROJ PTS 17.2 QB RNK 18th YTD Stats PAYDS 2128 RUYDS 114 TD 21 INT 3 FPTS/G 24.1 Tannehill is struggling as a Fantasy option coming into Week 11, averaging just 17.5 points per game in his past four outings. He's scored a combined 29 Fantasy points in his past two games against Chicago and Indianapolis, and now he has to face Baltimore on the road after a Ravens loss. Baltimore has allowed just three quarterbacks all season to pass for multiple touchdowns, and the Ravens will likely be looking for revenge after Tannehill -- and Derrick Henry -- knocked them out of the playoffs last year. Tannehill had 88 passing yards in that game with two touchdowns. Carson Wentz QB PHI Philadelphia • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18.5 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 2091 RUYDS 206 TD 17 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.4 The weather in Cleveland for the past two games has been windy, and now it's expected to rain in Week 11. While that's not as bad as playing in bad wind, we've seen Derek Carr (14 Fantasy points) and Deshaun Watson (15 points) struggle against the Browns in their past two outings. Wentz has been bad for his past two games as well against Dallas and the Giants with a combined 19 Fantasy points, and it's hard to trust him even if the weather in Cleveland was good. He's a low-end starter at best in all leagues. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 13th PROJ PTS 18.9 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2447 RUYDS 44 TD 15 INT 6 FPTS/G 19.6 Goff played well in Week 10 against Seattle with 27-of-37 passing for 302 yards, but he failed to score a touchdown and also lost a fumble. I had high expectations for him as the Start of the Week, but he was a huge letdown as a Fantasy quarterback. It will be hard to trust him this week at Tampa Bay, especially with standout left tackle Andrew Whitworth (knee) out. Tampa Bay's defense has been up and down this season against opposing quarterbacks, but in four home games this year, the Buccaneers are allowing an average of just 18.8 Fantasy points to passers. Goff should be considered a low-end starting option at best in most leagues. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 10th PROJ PTS 18.2 QB RNK NR YTD Stats PAYDS 1646 RUYDS 66 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Because of the weather in Cleveland the past two games, Mayfield has been doing plenty of handing off and not much else. And like we said with Wentz, it could be raining again Sunday in Week 11. In his past two games against the Raiders and Texans, Mayfield has attempted just 45 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions. He's scored 11 Fantasy points over that span, and he's a risky option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. The Eagles also haven't allowed a passing touchdown in two games against Dallas and the Giants prior to Week 11.

Bust Alert Projections powered by Sportsline Tom Brady QB TB Tampa Bay • #12

Age: 43 • Experience: 21 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAR TB -4 O/U 48.5 OPP VS QB 2nd PROJ PTS 20.7 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2739 RUYDS 8 TD 26 INT 7 FPTS/G 25 Brady was awesome in Week 10 against Carolina with 37 Fantasy points, and he's now scored at least 23 Fantasy points in three of his past four games. But he's had some struggles this season, including three outings since Week 4 with 18 Fantasy points or less. This is a Rams defense that could make things difficult for Brady, and Los Angeles just held Russell Wilson to 248 passing yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 10. I still consider Brady a low-end starting option, but I wouldn't be surprised if he had a bad outing this week given the matchup.

