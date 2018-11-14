Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks

Need Fantasy Football lineup advice? Talk to CBS Sports on your Google Assistant to get insights on the best sleepers and to help decide between players. Just start with, "Hey Google, talk to CBS Sports."

Editor's note: Welcome to Week 11! We're handling Jamey Eisenberg's Start 'Em & Sit 'Em column a bit differently this season. You're still getting the same in-depth analysis as always, we're just presenting a bit differently, in an effort to get it out to you earlier in the day. This column takes a long time to write, and in the past, we've usually gotten it out to you in the evening. This year, we're going to publish it position-by-position, to get it into your hands quicker. Here's Jamey's take on quarterbacks for this week.

Don't worry: If you want the classic Start 'Em & Sit 'Em, we'll still be publishing that at the end of the day with every position included. For now, here's quarterback.



Projections are provided by CBS Sports and not Jamey Eisenberg. Projected points are for PPR leagues.

Quarterback

Start 'Em 21.6 projected points Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks QB Wilson has been knocked this year for being a standout Fantasy quarterback despite not throwing many pass attempts. While that's true -- he has three games in his past five outings with at least 25 Fantasy points despite throwing 23 passes or less -- it's hard to argue with the results. And in his past two outings, he's averaging 33 pass attempts while also finally running with 133 rushing yards over that span. He's a must-start quarterback this week against the Packers, who are without cornerback Kevin King (hamstring). And in three home games this year, Wilson is averaging 22.3 Fantasy points per game. 20.4 projected points Andrew Luck Indianapolis Colts QB Luck has a tough matchup against the Titans this week, but I'm still starting him. He's on a tremendous roll coming into Week 11 with at least 27 Fantasy points in six games in a row. Also, his offensive line has been amazing since Luck hasn't been sacked in the past 19 quarters. And while the Titans have played well this season against opposing quarterbacks, including holding Tom Brady to just 10 Fantasy points in Week 10, they have given up big games to Deshaun Watson (26 points), Carson Wentz (23 points) and Philip Rivers (24 points). I expect Luck to be in that range this week. 19.6 projected points Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers QB The Jaguars defense has fallen apart in recent weeks, and you can trust Roethlisberger in this spot, even on the road. In its past four games, three quarterbacks have scored at least 27 Fantasy points, including Dak Prescott in Week 6, Wentz in Week 8 and Luck in Week 10. And the last time Roethlisberger faced the Jaguars in the playoffs last year in Pittsburgh, he went off for 469 passing yards, five touchdowns and one interception. The Steelers have revenge in play here after losing two games to the Jaguars last year, including the playoffs, and I expect a strong performance from Roethlisberger this week. Also, he's scored at least 23 Fantasy points in his past three road games at Tampa Bay, Cincinnati and Baltimore. 22.8 projected points Carson Wentz Philadelphia Eagles QB Wentz is rolling coming into Week 11 with at least 22 Fantasy points in six games in a row. He should stay hot against the Saints in what should be a high-scoring affair -- the over/under is 54 points. New Orleans has allowed three of the past four opposing quarterbacks to score at least 23 Fantasy points, including Joe Flacco in Week 7, Kirk Cousins in Week 8 and Jared Goff in Week 9. With Wentz likely chasing points this week, I'm expecting a big performance in what should be a fun game to watch. 23.8 projected points Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams QB I can't wait for this game Monday night between the Rams and Chiefs, and I hope it lives up to the hype. The over/under is 63.5 points, and all the major Fantasy options are in play for a big game, including Goff. With the game now officially in Los Angeles, that's a great situation for Goff, who has been great at home. He's scored at least 20 Fantasy points in all five home games this year and is averaging 30.8 points in Los Angeles. While Kansas City's defense has improved of late, four of five quarterbacks have scored at least 22 Fantasy points when the Chiefs are on the road.

Sleepers

Eli Manning (vs. TB): Manning came out of Week 10 at San Francisco with quality performance of 188 passing yards and three touchdowns, and that should help Fantasy owners trust him in a great matchup in Week 11 against Tampa Bay, which allows the most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season. Only two quarterbacks have failed to score at least 24 Fantasy points against the Buccaneers this season, which were Nick Foles in Week 2 and Alex Smith in Week 10. Manning is among the best streaming options at quarterback this week.

Marcus Mariota (at IND): Mariota appears all the way back from the elbow injury that caused numbness in his throwing hand earlier this year. He's scored 26 Fantasy points in consecutive games at Dallas in Week 9 and vs. New England in Week 10, and that's production you can buy into heading into Week 11 against the Colts. He's run for at least 21 yards in four games in a row and has three games this season where he's scored at least five Fantasy points with his legs. And the Colts have allowed five of the past six opposing quarterbacks to score at least 21 Fantasy points coming into this week.

Dak Prescott (at ATL): Prescott comes into Week 11 with at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, with his low over that span at 18 points. After a slow start, Prescott is starting to look like a reliable Fantasy quarterback again, especially in deeper leagues. This week, Prescott has a tremendous matchup against the Falcons, who allow the second-most Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this year. Only one quarterback has failed to score at least 21 Fantasy points against Atlanta this year, which was Smith in Week 9 when he had 18 points. Prescott, like Manning, is among the best streaming quarterbacks in Week 11.

Sit 'Em 18.8 projected points Matthew Stafford Detroit Lions QB Stafford had a respectable stat line against the Bears in Week 10 with 18 Fantasy points considering he's without Golden Tate, and Marvin Jones (knee) was hurt in the third quarter. He's scored at least 18 points in all but two games this season. But Jones isn't expected to play against the Panthers this week, and Stafford has been sacked 16 times in the past two weeks. While I still like Kerryon Johnson and Kenny Golladay to play well, I can see Stafford finishing outside of the top 15 quarterbacks in Week 11. 15.4 projected points Andy Dalton Cincinnati Bengals QB There's a chance A.J. Green (toe) could play in Week 11, but it's unlikely we'll see him until Week 12 at the earliest. And we saw what life is like for Dalton without Green in Week 10 against the Saints. He had a season-low eight Fantasy points at home, and this is a tougher matchup against the Ravens on the road. He scored 34 Fantasy points against Baltimore in Week 2, but Green scored three touchdowns in that game. Until Green is back at 100 percent, you should sit Dalton in all leagues. 15.8 projected points Alex Smith Washington Redskins QB Smith has gone six games in a row scoring 19 Fantasy points or less, and he's playing behind a battered offensive line. Washington is without guards Brandon Scherff (shoulder) and Shaun Lauvao (knee) for the season, and left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) is still out. This is a terrible matchup against the Texans, who have not allowed a quarterback to score more than 17 Fantasy points in their past five games. This could be a rough game for Smith and the entire Washington offense against Houston in Week 11. 16.6 projected points Kirk Cousins Minnesota Vikings QB Cousins gets a boost with Stefon Diggs (ribs) expected to play this week, but this is not an ideal spot for him on the road. He's also scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three of his past five games, and the Vikings should be more balanced on offense this week with Dalvin Cook now fully back from his injured hamstring. Chicago allows an average of just 19.0 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only Aaron Rodgers, Brock Osweiler and Brady have scored more than 18 points against the Bears. I wouldn't sprint away from Cousins this week, and he's more of a bust alert than an outright sit candidate.

Bust Alert

Trubisky has been on a tear of late, and he's looked like a breakout candidate in his sophomore campaign. He comes into Week 11 with at least 25 Fantasy points in five of his past six games, but this should be his toughest test to date. While he's taken advantage of defenses like Tampa Bay, Miami, New England, the Jets and Detroit during his hot streak -- his lone poor outing was nine Fantasy points at Buffalo in Week 9 -- he should struggle against the Vikings. Minnesota allows an average of just 18.6 Fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks, and only three quarterbacks (Josh Allen, Goff and Wentz) have scored more than 13 Fantasy points. Trubisky is still worth starting in two-quarterback leagues, but I do not consider him a No. 1 option this week.