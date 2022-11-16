We will have no Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert, Travis Etienne, Leonard Fournette, Rachaad White and Kenneth Walker III this week with byes. Plus Aaron Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Damien Harris, Gus Edwards, Khalil Herbert and J.K. Dobbins are among those dealing with injuries.
Jamey Eisenberg has his Start and Sit calls for RB here. His Waiver Wire column also can direct you to the best options who may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' running back preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 11 numbers to know and more.
Running Backs
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Khalil Herbert (hip) is on injured reserve, so Montgomery could be looking at his best workload of the season against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in four games in a row, with seven total touchdowns scored over that span. Montgomery hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, so he's due, and he has top-15 upside in Week 11 with Herbert not around to steal touches.
WAS Washington • #24
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I like Gibson and Brian Robinson a lot this week against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and have surrendered 14 total touchdowns to the position (13 rushing). We just saw Gibson and Robinson both produce at a high level in Week 10 against the Eagles when Gibson had 14 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 14 yards on three targets, and Robinson had 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. I consider both No. 2 running backs this week, with Gibson better in PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues.
BUF Buffalo • #26
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The weather in Buffalo is supposed to be bad Sunday, with upwards of 2-feet of snow forecasted as of Wednesday afternoon. We'll see what happens closer to kickoff, but Singletary should have the chance for a quality outing this week. It helps that he just had a productive game in Week 10 against Minnesota with 13 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on two targets, and maybe the Bills give him more work to ease the burden on Josh Allen's elbow. The matchup is favorable since the Browns are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. In Cleveland's past five games, eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points with 10 total touchdowns scored. On a shaky surface for an already suspect defense, Singletary could be in line for another standout outing.
ATL Atlanta • #84
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Patterson let us down last week at Carolina with just five carries for 18 yards and one catch for 2 yards on one target, but he should rebound this week against the Bears, who have allowed a running back to score or gain over 100 total yards in nine games in a row. In just the past three games against Dallas, Miami and Detroit, Chicago has allowed seven total touchdowns, and hopefully Patterson will score in a revenge game for him after he spent two seasons for the Bears in 2019-20. I like Patterson as a solid No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
I like Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon as sleepers this week against the Chargers. Pacheco just had a career-high 16 carries for 82 yards in Week 10 against Jacksonville, and he appears to be the lead rusher for Kansas City ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and McKinnon. In non- and 0-5-PPR leagues, Pacheco is worth using as a flex option against the Chargers, who have allowed 10 running backs to score at least 13 PPR points in their past eight games. McKinnon is the safest of the trio given his work in the passing game, and his role could increase if JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) and Mecole Hardman (abdomen) are out. McKinnon has eight targets and six catches in consecutive games against Tennessee and Jacksonville, and he scored at least 10 PPR points in each outing.
DEN Denver • #28
Age: 32 • Experience: 10 yrs.
It's a guessing game for Denver's backfield of who will step up on a weekly basis, but I like Murray the best this week against Las Vegas. It's a revenge game for him since he started his career against the Raiders, and he has the best chance to score with a touchdown in two of his past three games. Consider Murray a flex, and Melvin Gordon is also worth consideration in that range. The Raiders are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to running backs, and a running back has scored at least 15 PPR points against Las Vegas in four games in a row.
Kenyan Drake RB
BAL Baltimore • #17
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Gus Edwards (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, but I like Drake slightly ahead of Edwards as the best Ravens running back this week against the Panthers. That could be a mistake if Edwards leads the team in touches, but Drake has done a nice job while Edwards was hurt, scoring at least 16 PPR points in three of his past four games. Edwards had 18 PPR points in his last healthy game in Week 7 against Cleveland, and hopefully both do well against Carolina. I would use them both as flex plays, and the Panthers are No. 5 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs for the season.
SF San Francisco • #25
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Mitchell returned from his seven-game absence with a knee injury and had a prominent role in tandem with Christian McCaffrey against the Chargers in Week 10, getting 18 carries for 89 yards, along with one catch for minus-1 yard on two targets. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mitchell will continue to get work, giving him value as a potential flex this week against the Cardinals, who have allowed five touchdowns to opposing running backs in their past three games against Minnesota, Seattle and the Rams.
DET Detroit • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Swift's workload has been troubling for the past three games after coming back from a three-game absence due to shoulder and ankle injuries. He's been at 10 total touches or less, and last week at Chicago he had six carries for 6 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 6 yards on three targets. Jamaal Williams will continue to lead Detroit in carries, and Williams is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues. The Giants are No. 3 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs and No. 1 in fewest receptions allowed to the position, which could make it hard for Swift to make plays in the passing game. He's a flex at best in this matchup.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #23
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I don't love Robinson or Michael Carter in this matchup with the Patriots, but Carter has more appeal as a flex option given his role in the passing game. We saw how this played out two games ago when these team's met in Week 8. Carter had seven carries for 26 yards and four catches for 35 yards on seven targets. Robinson had five carries for 17 yards and no catches on one target. The Patriots have allowed two running backs to score against them this season, and it was David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert in the same game for the Bears. I don't expect Robinson or Carter to have a standout performance this week.
Kareem Hunt RB
CLE Cleveland • #27
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
I wish the Browns had traded Hunt to give him the chance at a featured role. Now, that won't happen unless Nick Chubb gets injured, which no one wants to see. Hunt has seven total touches or less in three of his past four games, and predictably he's scored seven PPR points or less in each of those outings. The Bills have allowed seven running backs to score at least 12 PPR points this season, but six of them had at least 12 carries against Buffalo (Chase Edmonds in Week 3 had six carries for 21 yards and two touchdowns). Hunt has not had 12 carries in a game since Week 3. He's a flex at best in this matchup on the road.
NE New England • #37
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Harris sat out Week 9 against Indianapolis with an illness, but he's expected to return this week against the Jets. And he should return to his reserve role behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who has become the lead running back in New England. Harris' last game for the Patriots was in Week 8 at the Jets, and he had 11 carries for 37 yards and two catches for 15 yards on two targets. He'll likely need a touchdown to save his Fantasy production, and he hasn't scored since Week 4. Stevenson remains a must-start running back in all leagues after scoring at least 16 PPR points in five games in a row, but Harris is just a flex option, with his value higher in non- and 0.5-PPR leagues.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Harris had a quality game last week against the Saints with 20 carries for 99 yards, but that was an empty performance with no catches or touchdowns. He's losing work to Jaylen Warren, which should continue, and Warren might have more appeal since he's actually catching the ball. Now, Harris is dealing with knee discomfort, which should make you even more uncomfortable about trusting him as a must-start Fantasy option. And the Bengals getting back defensive lineman D.J. Reader (knee) will make it harder for Harris to have success. He's a flex at best in this matchup.