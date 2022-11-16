David Montgomery RB CHI Chicago • #32

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ ATL ATL -3.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 23rd PROJ PTS 11.6 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 434 REC 15 REYDS 150 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Khalil Herbert (hip) is on injured reserve, so Montgomery could be looking at his best workload of the season against the Falcons. Atlanta has allowed a running back to score at least 18 PPR points in four games in a row, with seven total touchdowns scored over that span. Montgomery hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 7, so he's due, and he has top-15 upside in Week 11 with Herbert not around to steal touches.

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU WAS -3 O/U 40.5 OPP VS RB 32nd PROJ PTS 11.5 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 372 REC 34 REYDS 253 TD 5 FPTS/G 12.7 I like Gibson and Brian Robinson a lot this week against the Texans, who allow the most Fantasy points to opposing running backs and have surrendered 14 total touchdowns to the position (13 rushing). We just saw Gibson and Robinson both produce at a high level in Week 10 against the Eagles when Gibson had 14 carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 14 yards on three targets, and Robinson had 26 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown. I consider both No. 2 running backs this week, with Gibson better in PPR and 0.5-PPR leagues.

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CLE BUF -8 O/U 41.5 OPP VS RB 31st PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 394 REC 28 REYDS 207 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.3 The weather in Buffalo is supposed to be bad Sunday, with upwards of 2-feet of snow forecasted as of Wednesday afternoon. We'll see what happens closer to kickoff, but Singletary should have the chance for a quality outing this week. It helps that he just had a productive game in Week 10 against Minnesota with 13 carries for 47 yards and two touchdowns, along with one catch for no yards on two targets, and maybe the Bills give him more work to ease the burden on Josh Allen's elbow. The matchup is favorable since the Browns are No. 3 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. In Cleveland's past five games, eight running backs have scored at least 12 PPR points with 10 total touchdowns scored. On a shaky surface for an already suspect defense, Singletary could be in line for another standout outing.