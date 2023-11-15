Bye weeks are back and that means we'll be without some notable running backs in Week 11. Rhamondre Stevenson, Bijan Robinson, Jonathan Taylor and Alvin Kamara are all off the slate with the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New Orleans Saints all on their bye weeks.
Jamey Eisenberg has all the Start 'Em & Sit 'Em insight you'll need to make sound decisions at quarterback ahead of Week 11, right here. His Waiver Wire column can also direct you to the best options that may be available in your leagues. And don't forget to check out Heath Cummings' quarterback preview for more help with matchup notes, Week 9 numbers to know and more. Plus check out Heath's Week 11 projections over at Sportsline.
Running Backs
WAS Washington • #8
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Robinson didn't have a great game against the Giants in Week 7 with eight carries for 23 yards, but he scored a touchdown. He's been touchdown dependent for most of the season, and he has a touchdown in four of his past five games. In Week 10 at Seattle, we saw him more involved as a receiver with six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and it's good to see him doing other things in the offense. The Giants have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four games in a row, and Robinson should follow suit. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11.
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
It was discouraging to see Jones struggle in Week 10 at Pittsburgh with 13 carries for 35 yards and four catches for 19 yards on six targets, but I'm going right back to him in Week 11 against the Chargers. He has four catches in three games in a row and 17 targets over that span, and this is a favorable matchup since the Chargers are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Week 10 when both Lions running backs combined for 26 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns and three catches for 35 yards on five targets.
MIA Miami • #31
Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs.
De'Von Achane (knee) is expected to return this week for the Dolphins after being out for the past four games, and we'll see how much he's used right away. I still expect the Dolphins to give Mostert plenty of work, and he should be able to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Mostert only has three games this season with fewer than 13 PPR points, and he has a rushing touchdown in consecutive games against the Patriots and Chiefs. The Raiders are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs in the past six games have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Las Vegas. There's plenty of room here for both Achane and Mostert to be dominant at home.
DEN Denver • #33
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I don't particularly love the matchup for Williams against the Vikings, but it's hard to ignore what he's done lately. In his past three games against the Packers, Chiefs and Bills, he has at least 18 total touches and three catches. His involvement in the passing game is solid, and he caught a touchdown in each of his past two outings against Kansas City and Buffalo. Only four running backs have scored at least 13.4 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and three of them (D'Andre Swift in Week 2, Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 and Alvin Kamara in Week 10) had at least three catches. Williams is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.
James Conner RB
ARI Arizona • #6
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
I loved that Conner came back from his four-game absence with a knee injury in Week 10 against Atlanta and immediately got 16 carries, which he turned into 73 yards. I didn't like that he had no targets, and hopefully that's not a sign of things to come. This week, Conner is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Texans, who have allowed a running back to score at least 12.5 PPR points in four of their past five games, including two in a row with Rachaad White and Joe Mixon. This game should be a high-scoring affair, and Conner should have the chance for a quality performance.
Jerome Ford RB
CLE Cleveland • #34
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ford and Kareem Hunt will be the focal point of the Browns offense with Deshaun Watson (shoulder) now out for the season. And Ford is worth using as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues against the Steelers. He came on for an injured Nick Chubb (knee) against Pittsburgh in Week 2 and had 16 carries for 106 yards and three catches for 25 yards and a touchdown on four targets, and he comes into this game with at least 11.1 PPR points in four of his past five outings. The Steelers have allowed a running back to score at least 13.6 PPR points in four of their past five games, including three rushing touchdowns over that span. Hunt can be considered a flex option this week, and he has six rushing touchdowns in his past five games.
Ty Chandler RB
MIN Minnesota • #32
Age: 25 • Experience: 2 yrs.
We don't expect Alexander Mattison (concussion) to play this week, which should allow Chandler the chance to start for the Vikings in a dream matchup against Denver. The Broncos are No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and eight running backs have scored at least 14 PPR points against Denver this season, including Latavius Murray and James Cook in Week 10. Chandler came on for an injured Mattison in Week 10 against New Orleans and had 15 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, and I like him as a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11.
Gus Edwards RB
BAL Baltimore • #35
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
While Keaton Mitchell is definitely the flashy new toy, and hopefully he continues to get more work moving forward, don't forget about the Gus Bus. Edwards remains the lead running back for the Ravens, and he has seven rushing touchdowns in his past four games, including three outings over that span with at least 17.2 PPR points. He already had a solid game against the Bengals in Week 2 with 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, and Cincinnati has allowed a running back to score at least 12.7 PPR points in five of its past six games, including five rushing touchdowns over that span. Edwards is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues, and Mitchell is a flex option. He's turned 14 total touches over the past two games against Seattle and Cleveland into 34 PPR points, which is amazing.
HOU Houston • #26
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
We'll give Singletary the chance to be a flex option this week against the Cardinals after his breakout game against the Bengals in Week 10 when he had 30 carries for 150 yards and a touchdown and one catch for 11 yards on two targets. Just keep in mind that prior to that the Texans had two games all season where a running back had more than 10 PPR points, and both of them were by Dameon Pierce. We don't know if Pierce (ankle) will return in Week 11 after missing the past two games, and if he's back then it's hard to trust Singletary. But this is a great matchup since the Cardinals are No. 3 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs this season.
LAR L.A. Rams • #27
Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs.
This should be the final game for Henderson and Royce Freeman to split the role as the best running backs for the Rams with Kyren Williams (ankle) eligible to return in Week 12. I like Henderson better than Freeman given his production in the passing game, and Henderson has scored at least 11.5 PPR points in two of three games since Williams went down. Seattle has allowed six running backs to score at least 11.5 PPR points in the past four games, and Williams had 17.4 PPR points against the Seahawks in Week 1. Henderson should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues in this matchup, with Freeman as a potential flex option.
James Cook RB
BUF Buffalo • #4
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Cook had a wild game in Week 10 against Denver. He lost an early fumble and was seemingly benched as punishment. When he was in the game, he ran well with 12 carries for 109 yards and two catches for 11 yards on two targets. But he also had another fumble that he recovered and was part of a botched exchange with Josh Allen. He ended up with 12 PPR points, which was just the second time in his past six outings with more than 8.3 PPR points, and I would only use him as a flex in Week 11 against the Jets. Cook scored 10.3 PPR points at the Jets in Week 1 with 12 carries for 46 yards and four catches for 17 yards on six targets, and that's a likely stat line if he doesn't score a touchdown. Considering he has two total touchdowns this year, and the Jets have allowed just five total touchdowns to running backs, I'd be cautious about starting Cook in most leagues this week.
Najee Harris RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #22
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
I liked Harris last week against the Packers, and he delivered his best Fantasy outing of the season in Week 10 with 18.6 PPR points. He's now scored a touchdown in three of his past four games, and hopefully he can finish the season strong. But I don't love this matchup for Harris, who had only 10 carries for 43 yards and one catch for no yards on three targets against Cleveland in Week 2. The Browns are No. 6 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Harris continues to share work with Jaylen Warren. I would use both Steelers running backs as flex options in Week 11, but don't expect a great performance against a standout Browns run defense.
CHI Chicago • #21
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Khalil Herbert (ankle) is expected to return in Week 11, and we'll see how the Bears use Herbert in tandem with Foreman. Roschon Johnson could also remain in the mix, and this could be a messy backfield in Chicago. Foreman has done well filling in for Herbert and has two games with at least 17.2 PPR points in his past four outings. But Foreman also had at least 19 total touches in three of his past four games, and that's not likely to happen with Herbert back. Along with that, the Lions are No. 5 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Foreman will likely struggle to find running room against Detroit. At best, Foreman and Herbert are flex options in Week 11, but both could lose rushing production to Justin Fields (thumb) as well in his return.
CAR Carolina • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
We'll see how much longer Hubbard remains in the lead running back role for the Panthers, but he's struggled just as much as Miles Sanders. In his past three games, Hubbard has averaged 6.0 PPR points against Houston, Indianapolis and Chicago, and he only has one touchdown on the season. The Cowboys are No. 7 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and Hubbard and the entire Panthers offense will be tough to trust in this matchup. Hubbard is a desperation flex option at best in Week 11.
KC Kansas City • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Pacheco comes off his bye to face an Eagles defense that is among the best in the NFL at stopping the run. Philadelphia is No. 1 in fewest Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and only three guys all season (Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 1, Brian Robinson Jr. in Week 4 and Breece Hall in Week 6) have scored at least 13.1 PPR points. The Eagles have also allowed just two total touchdowns to running backs this season. Pacheco has struggled of late with 6.7 PPR points against Denver in Week 8 and 6.6 PPR points against Miami in Week 9. He still has the potential to be a No. 2 running back in all leagues, but I would consider him a low-end starter at best in this matchup. And if you can sit Pacheco it might be a good idea given how well Philadelphia's defense has done against opposing running backs this season.