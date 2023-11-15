Brian Robinson Jr. RB WAS Washington • #8

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYG WAS -9.5 O/U 37 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 14 RB RNK 11th YTD Stats RUYDS 485 REC 20 REYDS 256 TD 8 FPTS/G 14.2 Robinson didn't have a great game against the Giants in Week 7 with eight carries for 23 yards, but he scored a touchdown. He's been touchdown dependent for most of the season, and he has a touchdown in four of his past five games. In Week 10 at Seattle, we saw him more involved as a receiver with six catches for 119 yards and a touchdown on six targets, and it's good to see him doing other things in the offense. The Giants have allowed a running back to score a touchdown in four games in a row, and Robinson should follow suit. He's a solid No. 2 running back in all leagues in Week 11.

Aaron Jones RB GB Green Bay • #33

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LAC LAC -3 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 19th PROJ PTS 12.9 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 18 REYDS 166 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.4 It was discouraging to see Jones struggle in Week 10 at Pittsburgh with 13 carries for 35 yards and four catches for 19 yards on six targets, but I'm going right back to him in Week 11 against the Chargers. He has four catches in three games in a row and 17 targets over that span, and this is a favorable matchup since the Chargers are No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs. Nine running backs have scored at least 13 PPR points against the Chargers this season, including Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Week 10 when both Lions running backs combined for 26 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns and three catches for 35 yards on five targets.

Raheem Mostert RB MIA Miami • #31

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs LV MIA -12.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 18th PROJ PTS 14.5 RB RNK 16th YTD Stats RUYDS 605 REC 19 REYDS 151 TD 13 FPTS/G 19 De'Von Achane (knee) is expected to return this week for the Dolphins after being out for the past four games, and we'll see how much he's used right away. I still expect the Dolphins to give Mostert plenty of work, and he should be able to perform like a quality No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues. Mostert only has three games this season with fewer than 13 PPR points, and he has a rushing touchdown in consecutive games against the Patriots and Chiefs. The Raiders are No. 8 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing running backs, and five running backs in the past six games have scored at least 13.6 PPR points against Las Vegas. There's plenty of room here for both Achane and Mostert to be dominant at home.

Javonte Williams RB DEN Denver • #33

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIN DEN -2.5 O/U 43 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 13.2 RB RNK 13th YTD Stats RUYDS 436 REC 21 REYDS 109 TD 2 FPTS/G 11.2 I don't particularly love the matchup for Williams against the Vikings, but it's hard to ignore what he's done lately. In his past three games against the Packers, Chiefs and Bills, he has at least 18 total touches and three catches. His involvement in the passing game is solid, and he caught a touchdown in each of his past two outings against Kansas City and Buffalo. Only four running backs have scored at least 13.4 PPR points against Minnesota this season, and three of them (D'Andre Swift in Week 2, Christian McCaffrey in Week 7 and Alvin Kamara in Week 10) had at least three catches. Williams is worth starting as a No. 2 running back in all leagues.